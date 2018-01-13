Will Facial Recognition in China Lead To Total Surveillance? (washingtonpost.com) 107
schwit1 shares a new Washington Post article about China's police and security state -- including the facial recognition cameras allow access to apartment buildings. "If I am carrying shopping bags in both hands, I just have to look ahead and the door swings open," one 40-year-old woman tells the Post. "And my 5-year-old daughter can just look up at the camera and get in. It's good for kids because they often lose their keys." But for the police, the cameras that replaced the residents' old entry cards serve quite a different purpose. Now they can see who's coming and going, and by combining artificial intelligence with a huge national bank of photos, the system in this pilot project should enable police to identify what one police report, shared with The Washington Post, called the "bad guys" who once might have slipped by... Banks, airports, hotels and even public toilets are all trying to verify people's identities by analyzing their faces. But the police and security state have been the most enthusiastic about embracing this new technology.
The pilot in Chongqing forms one tiny part of an ambitious plan, known as "Xue Liang," which can be translated as "Sharp Eyes." The intent is to connect the security cameras that already scan roads, shopping malls and transport hubs with private cameras on compounds and buildings, and integrate them into one nationwide surveillance and data-sharing platform... At the back end, these efforts merge with a vast database of information on every citizen, a "Police Cloud" that aims to scoop up such data as criminal and medical records, travel bookings, online purchase and even social media comments -- and link it to everyone's identity card and face.
"Lead To" (Score:5, Insightful)
You people apparently have not been paying any attention to what China has been doing for decades now. Automated facial scanning is but one tiny piece in a massive machine that has existed for quite a long time now.
Good point. Everything is novel to the naive.
"Oh no, maybe it will cause them to become a communist dictatorship!"
It also likely that China has this information as well via hacking into substandard US security systems with "non-strong" encryption edicts. So, yes, China is already a surveillance state on the US, why not their own people?
Facebook has well over a billion users - if you’re going to claim “Facebook” = “surveillance state”, you’re going to need to rope in a few more western nations.
Big difference (Score:2)
Considering FaceBook's facial recognition, geotag determinations, friends association and sharing everything with US Government entities - anyone who thinks the US is not already a surveillance state
I'm not sure I'd disagree with calling the U.S. a surveillance state...
However a lot of what you just listed is optional. People don't have to share anything on Facebook. People do not have to take photos with geotagging enabled - they just do. And the U.S. along with various companies happily ingest that free
I wouldn't say it was until communism took hold that they really got into monitoring the populace to the level they are now.
To me it has nothing to do with them being well-organized and efficient (which as you say they were for a long time).
Not just China, the UK does it too. The UK tries to hide it, painting the cameras grey and using indirect lighting. In China they paint the cameras yellow and use a flash bulb (!) to photograph the drivers' faces on roads.
Yay self-driving cars! (Score:4, Interesting)
This is China we are talking about... (Score:1, Informative)
They already restricted freedoms for everybody living legally in the country. This is just a reminder to those of us in currently freer countries that you need to GTFO now, because while there may be cracks you can slip through now, the next generation of cracks you might not be smart enough to find and scurry through.
The UK, then US and then EU will be next in following these Ambitious plans. I am sure Russia would love to as well, but I just don't seen them having/putting the finances necessary in place t
Re:Yay self-driving cars! (Score:4, Insightful)
Know what really disturbs me the most? How some people envision being able to put their kids in some Level 5 SDC (no controls at all) by themselves and send them off to Grandma's house or wherever. *SHUDDER* So far as I'm concerned you may as well just put a gun to their little heads and pull the trigger, it'd be a faster and less painful way to go.
I'd rather walk. Or perhaps I'll go back to riding a motorcycle full-time, like I used to when I was in my 20's. No way in hell I'll ever have a SDC or even ride in one. Me driving or human driver or nothing, thanks anyway.
It's probably only 20 years until non-SDC are illegal. "For safety of course". And motorcycles will also be illegal.
"fuck that, I *would* rather walk than step into one of those four-wheeled nightmare machines) so you'll literally have ZERO control over the machine"
Have you ever ridden a bus or flown? What sort of control did you have there?
Know what really disturbs me the most? How some people envision being able to put their kids in some Level 5 SDC (no controls at all) by themselves and send them off to Grandma's house or wherever. *SHUDDER*
Can you imagine putting 20 or 30 of them all inside a bus a just sending it off to school? All it takes is one bug in that bus driver's software... Think of the children!
The short answer (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes.
Why just China? (Score:5, Insightful)
Worldwide!
At least already in the US [slate.com].
Islamic women (Score:5, Funny)
Covering your face doesn't matter much when they have tools like gait and Kinematics recognition at their disposal.
Covering your face doesn't matter much when they have tools like gait and Kinematics recognition at their disposal.
I heard that in the UK they shut down the Ministry of Silly Walks last year and classified all of its old research. Now we know why.
Re:Islamic women (Score:5, Informative)
What makes you think that service is not already available to select customers?
3000 years of recorded Chinese history (Score:2)
What I'm wondering is this: When you have over a billion people in your country, and you treat them the way that the Communist Chinise government treats them, how much more of this bullshit will they stand for before there's another revolution? Or, at least, before the Communist government sees that the only way for them to stay in power and prevent a long, drawn-out, bl
Re:3000 years of recorded Chinese history (Score:5, Insightful)
The whole point of a book like "1984" is to explore what happens to society when Government has this level of surveillance and control. When you can't curse the "great leader" in your home without someone or something hearing you and reporting you; when you can't discuss government with your neighbors without your words being reported; when you can't gather with like-minded people to discuss ways to change the government (either within the rules, or outside them) without being arrested as a danger; when the government can identify every person in a demonstration, the age-old remedy of revolution becomes unimaginable, and society freezes into rigid authoritarianism with no viable hope to break free.
And if you believe that China is the only government teetering on the edge of this chasm, you haven't been paying attention.
Orwell had it backwards (Score:1)
In America you only get in trouble if surveillance catches you PRAISING the great leader. Then you are literally a white supremacist and need to be black listed.
The whole point of a book like "1984" is to explore what happens to society when Government has this level of surveillance and control. When you can't curse the "great leader" in your home without someone or something hearing you and reporting you; when you can't discuss government with your neighbors without your words being reported; when you can't gather with like-minded people to discuss ways to change the government (either within the rules, or outside them) without being arrested as a danger; when the government can identify every person in a demonstration, the age-old remedy of revolution becomes unimaginable, and society freezes into rigid authoritarianism with no viable hope to break free.
North Korea shows decisively that you don't even need high-tech to freeze society into this state - just good-old snitching, torture and massive amounts of fear will do the trick.
When you have over a billion people in your country, and you treat them the way that the Communist Chinise government treats them, how much more of this bullshit will they stand for before there's another revolution?
By Chinese standards, they are being treated very well and have no need for revolution. The economy is booming, employment is high, wealth is diffusing widely throughout the country, and China's prominence as a world player is improving every day.
I don't know about life expectancy and childhoo
Whenever the peasants (Score:1)
False Positives (Score:2)
Many total surveillance schemes have failed because even a low false positive rate can overwhelm the system. How will this program handle false positives?
It's in China. They'll handle false positives by executing all the matching faces. After all, 100 innocents dying to get rid of one counter-revolutionary is a cheap price to pay. They have plenty of people.
Unless it's a high muckity muck or their kid. Then they are obviously innocent (unless a higher muckity muck decides against it) and are free to go. Of course the other matches will get shot.
That saved on needing to hire many new skilled programmers, have advanced new CCTV network that could work in low light and allowed for a low cost system that could use a lot of consumer CPU's.
Images of people been interviewed, criminals taken at police stations, jail, prison in the past did not get much mathematical consideration as the image
Xue Liang = Sharp Eyes (Score:2)
I'm not convinced this is the case. Xue != Sharp and Liang != Eye.
It's more likely it's this XueLiang meaning 'bright as snow'
https://translate.google.com/?... [google.com]
Then again that can mean 'sharp (of eye)' or discerning.
https://www.linguee.com/chines... [linguee.com]
Interestingly the associations with snow and discerning sight in Mandarin are the opposite to the way they are in English.
Compare for example 'Snowblind' by Black Sabbath (or the System of a Down cover).
If it's good enough for USA, why is this "news"? (Score:1)
Seriously, it's being rolled out all over the USA and idiots are cheering, because terrorists!
I can't count the number of times I've seen articles about airports with facial recognition (usually with an accuracy rate that means the likelihood of a terrorist slipping through or grandma being harassed and arrested are shockingly high), or crime cameras being abused by police (to track an ex-girlfriend or other stalker-type behavior), linking stop-light cameras with the FBI databases, etc.
FYI: 1984 seems to be
Scramble Suits from A Scanner Darkly = the answer (Score:1)
Toilets ID people by feces (Score:2)
Banks, airports, hotels and even public toilets are all trying to verify people's identities by analyzing their faces.
For a second there I thought it said feces (faeces).
Password (Score:1)
The lizard people are at the bottom of it all, I'm convinced of it. Scaly bastards.
