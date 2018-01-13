'Science Fiction Writers of America' Accuse Internet Archive of Piracy (sfwa.org) 50
An anonymous reader writes: The "Open Library" project of the nonprofit Internet Archive has been scanning books and offering "loans" of DRM-protected versions for e-readers (which expire after the loan period expires). This week the Legal Affairs Committe of the Science Fiction Writers of America issued a new "Infringement Alert" on the practice, complaining that "an unreadable copy of the book is saved on users' devices...and can be made readable by stripping DRM protection."
The objection, argues SFWA President Cat Rambo, is that "writers' work is being scanned in and put up for access without notifying them... it is up to the individual writer whether or not their work should be made available in this way." But the infringement alert takes the criticism even further. "We suspect that this is the world's largest ongoing project of unremunerated digital distribution of entire in-copyright books."
The Digital Reader blog points out one great irony. "The program initially launched in 2007. It has been running for ten years, and the SFWA only just now noticed." They add that SFWA's tardiness "leaves critical legal issues unresolved."
"Remember, Google won the Google Books case, and had its scanning activities legalized as fair use ex post facto... [I]n fact the Internet Archive has a stronger case than Google did; the latter had a commercial interest in its scans, while the Internet Archive is a non-profit out to serve the public good."
Can we please get writer's names (Score:2, Interesting)
who are behind this SFWA thing? So we can avoid them in the future, cause they obviously suck at thinking about technology, the future and what it means for society.
I could understand if it was org for writers of world war 2 fiction, regency romances or other stuff for old farts doing this, but SF?
See you may be
I ignore anyone who begins a sentence with "see". It's your first word. You haven't communicated anything yet, so how can I "see" what you're trying to say? Or did you intend the word in the imperative sense, like "I ORDER YOU to listen to me!"?
See your point.
It's tough there aren't more Heroic Aryan Ubermensch In Space novels for you alt right types to masturbate to.
Re: Can we please get writer's names (Score:5, Informative)
https://membership.sfwa.org/pa... [sfwa.org]
klingens demanded:
who are behind this SFWA thing? So we can avoid them in the future, cause they obviously suck at thinking about technology, the future and what it means for society.
Virtually every major science fiction writer is a member of SFWA, as has been the case since the group was founded in the 1960's and began the Nebula awards. That you don't know that speaks volumes about your knowledge of the field
I can understand why they are whiny. I have hundreds of sci fi books but I have not bought any in decades. I do all my reading for free on the internet. Which might sound like I am backing their argument but the reality is, I read no sci fi books on the internet. I read everything else, there are billions upon billions of pages, there are hours of interaction well beyond a whole life times worth on the internet. The only time I touch a sci fi book now, is when I know I will be stuck for sometime in real lif
Talk About Irony! (Score:3)
Heinlein is talking about copying the ideas, not the text. Ideas aren't subject to copyright, only the words used to record them.
Fair use doesn't work like TFA thinks... (Score:5, Interesting)
A court sided with Google on the "fair use" question mostly because Google's scanning process (a) was transformative and (b) did not substantially affect the market for the original work. Google provided a way to search within books -- which was not a capability offered before -- and when Google shows the context from the original work, it does not show all the pages of the book. Instead, it cuts chunks out so that readers have a reason to get the book through an authorized channel. The decision did not depend on whether Google is a for-profit or non-profit enterprise, because copyright law does not inquire about that.
In this case, the Internet Archive doesn't have either of those copyright-relevant factors on its side.
The AC who submitted the story also distorts what TFA said "leaves critical legal issues unresolved": It is not the fact that SFWA is raising a hue and cry 10 years after the Internet Archive launched this effort, but rather the fact that much of what the Internet Archive does goes below the radar of content creators in general.
I don't know about how many people here agree with me but, going after an organization whose only purpose is to preserve knowledge for future generations for free really rubs me the wrong way, regardless of the legalities; especially 10 years after the fact.
This is part of the haggling process. This IS the discussion. There are merits and complications and things to consider for both sides of the argument.
Moreover, does protecting previously written works allow for the creation of new works? The copyright extensions issue is of a similar nature as this. It is one thing for an item to enter the public domain, but do we have a right to preserve and maintain acces
In this case, the Internet Archive doesn't have either of those copyright-relevant factors on its side.
That's because the Internet Archive doesn't need them.
For one, section 108 "h" of the copyright act gives libraries the power to scan and make available copies of books.
The Internet Archive is a legally registered and recognized US library based out of California.
For two, regarding any possible stripped DRM, the Internet Archive is explicitly listed *by name* in the DMCA laws as being exempted.
This was added to the DMCA laws back in 2003, and while this is up for review every 3 years, I haven't heard anything about that exemption being removed the last time it came up for a vote in 2015.
There will be another round of DMCA exception reviews coming up later this year, so if it is going to change it will still be a number of months in the future before that happens. But as of right now it is specifically legal for the Internet Archive to be doing this.
The purpose of copyright is to encourage new works. To enhance the public domain, by having content creators benefit from those works for a limited time after their creation.
A library's purpose is to make available those works to the general public, to enrich and advance our society. However, Libraries have been geographically limited, which limited the impact of profit on content creators, and likely
Something worth researching. Even if that is the case, we need to discuss the intent and consequences.
The purpose of copyright is to encourage new works. To enhance the public domain, by having content creators benefit from those works for a limited time after their creation.
There may be a sticking point with your definition however.
But first let me just put out there, I do agree discussing the intent and consequences is always a good thing to do, and I certainly do not mean to sound like I am shutting that idea down in any way.
(I've been accused of worse for saying far less)
Back to the topic at hand, there are still a number of people out there who still wish to always start with the constitutional definition and go about giving more specific definitions of things from there.
T
This is what ALL libraries do (Score:2, Insightful)
Every time I go into my local library and borrow a book for free, I'm depriving the author of a royalty payment. What this does is make these books more accessible, but many other real world libraries are moving to this model of borrowing as well.
To the contrary - my wife receives an annual payment from the government to compensate her for the possible loss of royalties that libraries might bring. Given that libraries also *buy* the book they lend, I've yet to meet an author who wasn't enthusiastically pro-library.
This is like saying that because I don't like the idea of being robbed by you, I should hate the idea of paying taxes. Ludicrous on every level.
Historically libraries didn't make royalty payments. Yes, one book was purchased, and I imagine that local libraries that have gone down this route buy ONE e-copy which they make available to their borrowers. So the fight is over ONE copy owned by the Internet Archive or not. If the book has to be disassembled to be scanned in successfully then that's one book that is no longer alive, being replaced by one electronic copy.
I stand by the claim this is merely a quantitative difference; YMMV
There is a huge difference between accessing a digital copied stored locally on a library's computer, or computer network, and accessing that copy remotely from any machine in the world.
The Internet Archive is in violation of copyright.
my wife receives an annual payment from the government to compensate her for the possible loss of royalties that libraries might bring
In what country? I wasn't aware of such payments in the United States.
Di the Internet Archive buy a copy of the book originally? Maybe, maybe not. Imagine there was just one universal library, and they only had to buy a single copy of a book and then could loan it to the entire world simultaneously for free. At which point the universal library buys a book for $10, the author gets a single payment of say $0.75 for royalties. After that no copies of the book will sell because everyone can just borrow it for free.
The way a real library works is that only one copy is loaned
The Internet Archive needs to decentralize (Score:2)
This way nobody can take them down. The internet is worthless if anybody can decide what can or cannot be posted.
It's just a Library service (Score:5, Insightful)
My own local library does something similar. There is and should be nothing wrong with offering books for loan regardless of format at long as the copy is legitimately purchased. Publishers have hated Libraries since they started and they want to use "electronic" as an attempt to license the book instead of buying it.
The courts will shoot this down, there is a long legal history for Library's loaning books being perfectly legal all the way back into english common law, to rules in the writers favor this the supreme court would need to undo 200 years of precedent. They generally don't do that for anything but the most extreme of situations.
Libraries exist, they loan books, whether they are digital or paper and it's all perfectly legal.
"DRM is needed to protect our copyrights from thieves!"
"DRM is so easily cracked its too damaging to our industry to consider it real protection!"
Seems like they want it both ways depending on the use. Physical copies can be scanned and distributed much easier than cracking DRM, for the lay person. Physical copies can be stolen from libraries and stores as easily as finding the same books online in a format immediately usable by a given reader. Sure you can use Calibre and other software to format-shift, bu
