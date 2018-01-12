US Supreme Court Will Revisit Ruling On Collecting Internet Sales Tax (theverge.com) 126
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The U.S. Supreme Court will consider freeing state and local governments to collect billions of dollars in sales taxes from online retailers, agreeing to revisit a 26-year-old ruling that has made much of the internet a tax-free zone. Heeding calls from traditional retailers and dozens of states, the justices said they'll hear South Dakota's contention that the 1992 ruling is obsolete in the e-commerce era and should be overturned. State and local governments could have collected up to $13 billion more in 2017 if they'd been allowed to require sales tax payments from online merchants and other remote sellers, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office, Congress's non-partisan audit and research agency. Other estimates are even higher. All but five states impose sales taxes.
The high court's 1992 Quill v. North Dakota ruling, which involved a mail-order company, said retailers can be forced to collect taxes only in states where the company has a "physical presence." The court invoked the so-called dormant commerce clause, a judge-created legal doctrine that bars states from interfering with interstate commerce unless authorized by Congress. South Dakota passed its law in 2016 with an eye toward overturning the Quill decision. It requires retailers with more than $100,000 in annual sales in the state to pay a 4.5 percent tax on purchases. Soon after enacting the law, the state filed suit and asked the courts to declare the measure constitutional.
huh? (Score:1)
Didn't this already happen years ago?
Re:huh? (Score:4, Interesting)
Not so. The states have a right to collect taxes on things you buy if you buy them in the state. Where you receive them is where you "buy" them. What is up for debate here is whether or not they collect the taxes from the merchant or the purchaser.
Merchants contend that they have no filing requirements for states they do not have presence in, but the consumers do. Individuals are supposed to report and pay Sales Tax on things they bought and didn't pay sales tax.
This is where enforcement should happen. Otherwise, e-tailers in Canada or other overseas places will have an edge over US e-tailers who will have to collect the tax. Also, once you pay sales tax, you cant deduct it. If your tax liability hits "0" on your income tax and you have deductions which are not refundable, then you lost out because of where the collection and reporting happens. If you report your purchases and pay the sales taxes yourselves, you may deduct more taxes since the number reported will be higher, and non-refundable deductions will lower your liability.
Besides, do we really want a system where every e-tailer has to collect, report, and pay taxes to every jurisdiction in every country? The US alone has thousands of jurisdictions for sales tax at the state, county, and even city level. This is one of the effects of globalization. Sales tax should be collected from purchasers, not from retailers.
Re:huh? (Score:5, Informative)
Not quote right. Some states and localities have sales tax some states have "use tax" they are not the same. In the case of a sales tax, the sale is taxed, in the case of a use tax the receipt is taxed. You cannot be required to pay a sales tax on a purchase made across state lines by anyone but the feds, it would violate interstate commerce. You can be required to pay a use tax to your own state or municipality.
Not a Constitutional issue (Score:4, Insightful)
The root problem is not a Constitutional one. The question is this: with an internet (or snail mail) retailer, where does the transaction take place? Purchaser lives CA, seller lives in NV, billing address is in CA, shipping address is in CA. If this is considered a NV sale, CA can't collect sales tax. If it's considered a CA sale, they can.
By all rights, it should be a CA sale. The purchaser never crossed state lines, he had the goods sent to him in CA. It's no different than if he buys the item at the local Best Buy, who had it delivered to them from a distributor in NV. By all rights the sale should count as CA sale.
However courts created this legal fiction that it counts as a NV sale. In the snail mail days, they didn't want to burden catalog retailers with figuring out sales tax rules all over the country and remitting payments to hundreds of municipalities. So they devised a test based on a business's contacts and physical presence in a state to determine if they had to follow that state's tax laws.
Pop quiz: two internet retailers are located in TX. One has a warehouse in NJ, the other in VA. If you live in NJ, you have to pay sales tax on items bought from the first retailer but not the second - even if in both cases your item actually ships from TX. How does that make logical sense? Answer: it doesn't. It's just a convenient legal fiction for establishing jurisdiction.
What made sense in the snail mail days may not make sense anymore. Electronic tracking of sales tax rates indexed by shipping address makes it much simpler to handle these days.
The point is, designating the "location" of the sale is a court-created doctrine that is free of Constitutional issues. Once it's a NV sale, the commerce clause is in effect. However if the court decides to declare it a CA sale instead, then the commerce clause is irrelevant. It's all about how the court decides jurisdiction.
Now changing the test for jurisdiction isn't easy. I don't expect the court to go that way. I'm just pointing out that the issue does not inherently raise Constitutional implications. Yes IAAL.
Re: (Score:2)
Electronic tracking of sales tax rates indexed by shipping address makes it much simpler to handle these days.
There is one other sticky problem that needs to be sorted out: What items are to be taxed? In California, most food isn't taxed. But some foods are (i.e., going to a restaurant). So a merchant must not only know the particular sales tax rate (which isn't too difficult these days), AND whether or not their particular item is taxed in that jurisdiction.
Re: (Score:3)
That isn't the only problem, though. What about collecting / remitting taxes? Is a small business supposed to file taxes in 50 different states (well, 50 minus the ones that don't have a sales tax)? What about states where the tax varies by county and city? Its something a company like Amazon could handle, but smaller mom and pop shops likely couldn't.
There are likely other 'problems' / issues to be determined besides these. It makes things messy, for sure.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only tricky if you are a simpleton. This has been a solved problem for decades. If you want to sell your wares to more than the people who walk through your door then you have to invest a bit of your expected money for the proper software that will handle such things.
Re: (Score:2)
It's both a CA sale and an NV sale, but if there were any justice then there wouldn't be any tax collected by either state. The states would produce revenues from other fee sources, like actually charging the companies which run the delivery trucks over the roads for their share of road maintenance, and so on. Then those costs would show up in the shipping cost, and ultimately be paid for by the people who buy the products without having to pay sales taxes, which are inherently regressive. People would then
Re: (Score:2)
THis really is the fair way to do this, and it
Re: (Score:3)
Otherwise, e-tailers in Canada or other overseas places will have an edge over US e-tailers who will have to collect the tax. Also, once you pay sales tax, you cant deduct it. If your tax liability hits "0" on your income tax and you have deductions which are not refundable, then you lost out because of where the collection and reporting happens.
I live in Canada, and if you think that our retailers are ever going to have an advantage over US retailers, you're delusional. The cost of doing business here is simply higher.
However, when it comes to bringing in stuff in internationally, that's not so hard. When I buy something and have it shipped to Canada, the tax due is assessed at the border, and along with my package, i'm assessed both federal and provincial sales tax. The federal customs authorities collect that tax on behalf of the province, and h
Re: (Score:2)
The real reason why this is problematic in the US is the crazy patchwork when it comes to sales tax. Not only does each of the 50 states have its own sales tax regime, so do smaller regions/counties and even cities. Unless someone provides a single large database and remittance system that covers all of that, it's not practical for a small electronic retailer to know that he needs to pay the county of bumfuck Louisiana 1.5% sales tax on items sent to an address in that county.
Sure, but that seems like something a large company will do in-house, and a small company will pay their credit-card handler to do. Ideally based on a database that the federal government or each state government would publish monthly.
Re: (Score:2)
Err...close.
We don't have counties in LA, we have parishes.
And in Orleans parish, with all the state and local taxes, sales tax here is roughly about 9.75% I think I saw.
I really do miss when Amazon didn't charge sales tax....I prefer paying my use tax myself!!
*ahem*.
Re: huh? (Score:2)
Sales taxes are collected from purchaser but it is the retailers duty if they collect to also pay it to the state. The problem is that the US has thousands of local tax rules which aren't always obvious even to the government.
Hence both collection and enforcement becomes a headache similar to date/time zone calculations, currency displays and daylight savings.
Large retailers can afford to have an army of programmers and accountants on staff, but small business having to file taxes in every locality they eve
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. If you buy something for delivery elsewhere you pay tax for the place you bought it, not the place it's going.
Re:huh? (Score:4, Insightful)
Not so. The states have a right to collect taxes on things you buy if you buy them in the state. Where you receive them is where you "buy" them. What is up for debate here is whether or not they collect the taxes from the merchant or the purchaser.
They have no such right or power.
What's happening here is someone is buying something from in another state, and thus not paying sales tax.
States cannot collect sales tax in this matter. States don't get to dip into interstate commerce. That's a big fucking no-no. yes, some awful states force it anyway, illegally.
States can ask its citizens to pay a use tax on things used in the state by the person that were not already tapped for sales tax. States just set the use tax to be identical to sales tax. But states abuse this shit. New Yorkers often get screwed and pay sales tax twice, or paying taxes on things billed to New York but delivered (and used) elsewhere.
States just want more tax dollars. Squeezing online sales illegally for out of state sales tax in lieu of enforcing their use tax is bullshit. If you want the money and people aren't reporting it, audit some people and collect it. States don't have the authority to do anything else. The constitution expressly forbids it.
Re:tax me tax me tax me (Score:4, Insightful)
nah, this is just trump using the gop-led scotus to attack Bezos, who has the temerity to publish stories that, while true, are not within trump's ability to admit
Umm, you have that backwards. (Why doesn't that surprise me?)
Amazon is likely behind this push since they have a physical presence in just about every US state so they're already collecting and paying sales taxes.
Amazon also has the resources to determine what the sales tax for every political jurisdiction in the US happens to be, along with the resources to figure out which jurisdiction a customer actually resides in.
Many of Amazon's competitors don't have that physical presence so aren't required to collect sales taxes. And they won't have the resources to determine the proper sales tax.
This is quite likely Amazon trying to horse-fuck its competitors.
They should talk to Congress, not courts. (Score:3, Insightful)
The earlier ruling was made because there was no law on the books either way.
Normally if people or states think it was wrong, they should petition their congress-critters to pass a new law. New laws generally give new structure for the courts to follow. In this situation a new law would have allowed it.
The lower courts have already said that there is no law in effect, and without a law the prior judgement of requiring an in-state presence applies. I don't think that should change. If people or states want it added, craft and pass a law to that effect.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
>"The earlier ruling was made because there was no law on the books either way. "
The US constitution prohibits states from taxing interstate commerce. That is the historical basis for states not taxing goods that are sold in other states and brought into the state in question.
Re: (Score:1)
Also if you buy a car from a private party, you have to declare what you paid for it when you're transferring the registry. They then assess the sales tax on the amount of your purchase.
That's one of the reasons why family members 'sell' their used cars to one another for very low prices.
Re: (Score:2)
South Dakota isn't looking to regulate commerce between Minnesota and Iowa. It's looking to tax products shipped to South Dakota residents - so what's the anti-tax argument again? If you're in SD and order some crap from Amazon and don't want to pay taxes - feel free to drive to the nearest Amazon warehouse and try to pick it up.
Re:They should talk to Congress, not courts. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
All the same, it's hard to see the legal argument for taxing someone who doesn't do anything in your state.
If a company is shipping purchases to customers, it hardly "doesn't do anything" in the state in which the customers live.
If I send a package to Sri Lanka (for example), I'm not subject to Sri Lanka law. They can confiscate the package or something, but they can't make me pay taxes.
Countries can and do have customs fees and tariffs that must be paid before importing products. If those fees aren't paid, the package isn't let in.
Re: (Score:2)
It is sales tax, not VAT. They are taxing the customer; the merchant is “merely” responsible for collecting and reporting it.
Court invoked so-called dormant commerce clause? (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Wickard_v._Filburn emasculated states' rights and the 10th amendment.
Re: (Score:3)
You could try googling the difference between principle and principal.
Re:Court invoked so-called dormant commerce clause (Score:5, Interesting)
The term "Dormant Commerce Clause" refers to a rather specific doctrine that the courts have imposed on the states. The "Dormant Commerce Clause" doesn't exist in the text of the Constitution and it is a limit on the power of states rather than an additional power of Congress "found" in the penumbras of the Constitution by the courts.
This doctrine holds that since Congress has the power to regulate interstate commerce (a power given to them by the "Commerce Clause" in Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution: "To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;"), it has that right exclusively and individual states are prohibited from doing so. For example, California can't impose a tariff on oranges imported from Florida - although they could put a tax on all oranges sold regardless of their origin.
(Hmm... In spite of the Dormant Commerce Clause, as of a week or so ago, California has made it illegal to import ammunition purchased in another state without going through a California dealer. Sounds like it's time to invoke the Dormant Commerce Clause!)
Re: (Score:2)
Though it's referred to as a dormant clause I'd disagree that the constitution doesn't say the states can't regulate interstate commerce. I believe the constitution and the discussion that lead to it were quite clear that they didn't want individual states interfering with commerce between the states. This was one of the "mistakes" of the articles of confederation that the second constitutional convention sought to fix as states had imposed tariffs on other states goods during the confederation creating an
Re: (Score:1)
You’re just pretending to be stupid, right? You’re not actually bein serious are you?
Correct but legally dumb (Score:5, Interesting)
Quill invoked the Commerce Clause because the United States is set up as a free trade zone. If the states could regulate interstate commerce, they would start engaging in tariff wars -- as they did under the Articles of Confederation. To say this is "judge-created" is to express some rather deep ignorance about the Founders' intentions.
it needs to be easy. (Score:2)
OK. I admit that, with the increase in online sales, a full-blown internet sales tax will almost certainly happen one day. However, my wife owns an Internet business. Will she have to file paperwork in all 50 states? How about county and city taxes?
For this to actually be feasible, we need some sort of government web site where you list sales by zip code. They give you an amount and you pay it. That site distributes the money to the various cities and states. Otherwise, the paperwork will drown a smal
Re: (Score:2)
Re:it needs to be easy. (Score:4, Insightful)
It's worse than that.
Texas, for instance, has state, county, and local sales taxes (usually just the city). The state rate is constant (with exceptions for differing types of goods, some of which are totally exempt and some of which have a portion of the price exempt). The county and local tax rates are usually—but not required by statute to be—constant within those counties and localities, but cities sometimes stretch across county lines, and then there are addresses with a city associated (because of the nearest post office) but that are actually outside the boundaries of the local taxing jurisdiction. Very little of this can be determined by ZIP code because those are allocated to the servicing Post Office rather than political subdivisions.
The other states with sales taxes probably aren't much saner.
No, if taxes must be collected based on destination, this is going to be another rent-seeking cottage-industry that exists entirely because some government goons disconnected from reality decided that something that was easy-to-write-down couldn't possibly be a complete pain in the ass to comply with. Square or PayPal or whatever will collect the taxes plus some compliance overhead fee and distribute it on your behalf. Compliance would be a completely unreasonable burden for small businesses to undertake themselves.
Re: (Score:1)
And, actually, it's worse than this. For a while in my state, if you were a plumber, and bought supplies for new construction, you paid the tax, and didn't charge the end users. If the supplies were for an improvement, you didn't pay the tax, and the end user did.
Oh, and if you create a document in Microsoft Word, and save it as a word document, you don't charge sales tax. If you save it in HTML format, it's considered programming, and you do charge sales tax. Like that isn't fucked up.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yeah, I'd forgotten about that. Texas has dumb things about "data processing" versus "programming," where 20% of one is exempt and the other is (AFAIK) non-taxable unless it was part of the task of generating a report (web sites are included in this definition of "report," so front-end programming is always taxable), so writing a program for a client and getting them to run it for you can actually save them some tax if you're playing to the letter of the law.
And then there's nonsense about whether or no
Re: (Score:3)
The worst I've heard of is Lousianna where there are more than 1000 separate taxing districts and the taxes rates are different for different items, as an example milk may have no tax in one district and 1% in another district. So not only are there separate districts but the rates and even which items have which tax are different, it creates a table with millionths of possibilities for only a single state. On top of that the rates and items generally change every single year.
It's problems like this that m
Re: (Score:2)
1) have the shipping company collect 10% tax on the item.
2) they are to keep 1% for doing the work and remit 9% to the feds
3) the feds keep 2% and then forwards 7% to the state in which the item was delivered (not the billing).
4) the state then decides how to deal with that 7%.
With this approach, it is simple for everyone; the seller, the buyer, the shipper, the feds and the state. The only issue is would all
Re:it needs to be easy. (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Crap. The story just keeps getting worse.
Still, it remains to be seen if the taxes collected will just be by state, or if it will include counties and cities.
It might not come this year, but I am 99% certain that this tax loohole will be closed in the next decade.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Department of Revenue Employee
Each state is responsible for supporting and maintaining a list of logical locations. On a fixed schedule we refresh this data to reflect new/changes in rates as well as municipal annexations to expand a city and shift addresses from the unincorporated areas of the county/parish to the city.
This data is provided to the businesses to use to determine what the appropriate tax is based on the type of transaction.
The use a zipcode boundaries doesn't work (first, there is no such
Re: (Score:2)
Whyever do you think taxation will be limited to the USA, and not include every country in the world (all of which want your money paid in taxes)?
Re: (Score:3)
Bezos: Then buy the US Government.
Alexa: We already did.
for some it feels like this has already happened (Score:2)
Because Amazon has a physical presence in my state (AZ) and I do a lot of my online shopping there first before venturing elsewhere, I already pay an (admittedly annoying) sales taxes on many of my purchases.
This issue (sales taxes) also seems like they can more easily be enforced now than back in 1992. Back then, the idea of tracking where purchases are made seemed like a daunting task to do accurately. Nowadays, my browser knows generally where I'm at within a few miles, and with cell phone purchases your
Re: (Score:2)
sales tax is based on the *delivery* location
Dead drop on the local Indian reservation. Problem solved.
Income and sales tax, pick one (Score:2)
I can't recall what ancient civilization declared it, but they said taxation over 20% was slavery (not that they thought slavery was bad, just how they defined it). If we're going to be taxed for our money both coming and going we are in the same boat. There needs to taxes on either income, or expendatures, not both. The USA has not been free in almost 100 years since the income tax was implemented.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Haha. We're not just being taxed on income and expenditures.
We're being taxed on income, expenditures, property, debts, exercising Constitutionally recognized rights, and refunds from cases of admitted over-withholdings.
On top of all that, the income tax law alone has grown from a few sentences to an enormous library of vaguely written cross-references. Everyone is guilty of tax evasion by some defensible interpretation of that horrid tangle.
Re: (Score:2)
The USA has not been free in almost 100 years since the income tax was implemented.
Try almost 157 years. Abe Lincoln implemented the country's first Federal income tax [wikipedia.org] in August 1861 to fund the American Civil War.
Re: (Score:1)
Taxation is the Rich stealing from the poor (Score:2)
What do taxes fund? 80% of it goes to Law and Order, Courts, Military, Business councils, regulatory bodies all of which make capitalism possible and make it possible for capitalists to earn a return on their capital. Very little benefit of taxes goes to the poor though they still end up paying 40% of the total tax burden.
So the rich pay 60% of the taxes and get 80% of the benefits and the poor pay 40% of the taxes and get 20% of the benefits.
Most "Libertarians" are sucking at the govt teat much more than
Re: (Score:2)
That's not how math works.
Re: (Score:2)
Your quote sounds like something that was made up to (badly) prove a point...
But I don't really understand the hatred for multiple forms of taxation. Let's say a state needs to raise $30 billion in taxes to fulfill the budget. They could set income taxes such that they raise $30B or sales taxes for $30B or property taxes for $30B. Or they could raise $10B from each of income/sales/property taxes. How is that last one worse than the others?
In fact, if you get 100% of your tax income in one area, that mak
Re: (Score:2)
But you're suggesting different systems in different parts of the USA. I'm saying do one or the other, not a mix.
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? No, I said the exact opposite:
Let's say a state needs to raise $30 billion in taxes to fulfill the budget. They could set income taxes such that they raise $30B or sales taxes for $30B or property taxes for $30B. Or they could raise $10B from each of income/sales/property taxes. How is that last one worse than the others?
And I said that a mix was probably better for stopping tax cheats, if that is a goal. So what is wrong with a mix? I mean, I like steak, I like potatoes, and I like green beans. A small portion of each sounds like a good meal. Only a two-pound steak or only three potatos or only a bushel of beans sounds like a terrible meal to me, though tastes differ.
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree. The more types there are, the more lawyers get used to circumvent a complex system. If we have an income tax, make it a flat rate across the board with limits on deductions. When I was brand new in the Air Force I paid $127 federal tax and got a return over $9000 (Dragonball reference!). I obviously took it, but found the system to be messed up. That's without having a tax-free deployment like I'm on now even. But I'd prefer eliminating income tax, and only have tax taken as you spend.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume you hate the recent tax bill, then, since it adds lots of deductions. It's odd that politicians who talk about flat taxes and getting rid of loopholes and deductions always vote to add more deductions, and voters still vote for them.
I agree that the tax code is messed up, but of the roughly 70000 pages of tax code, maybe 50 cover the tax brackets while the other 69950 cover the various loopholes, deductions, and credits. A flat tax would remove about 40 pages; removing loopholes would remove a LO
Re: (Score:2)
I can't recall what ancient civilization declared it, but they said taxation over 20% was slavery (not that they thought slavery was bad, just how they defined it).
It was Egypt. The tax was imposed by Joseph, circa 1900 BC. It was still enforced until at least 1950 AD.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you! I was thinking either Rome or Egypt.
Here in PA you are supposed to report uncollected (Score:2)
You are supposed to report uncollected sales tax from out of state purchases on your PA income tax form. It has a line item, but of course almost no one does that. The tax is really on your purchase and not the sellers sale (yea I know it's called a SALES tax), it's just a convenience for the state since individuals will almost never bother to report it themselves.
Putting the burden on out of state sellers doesn't seem right either, but I dunno.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that's the rule for every state with sales tax, so 45 of the 50 states. If you didn't pay sales tax to the state and you use it in the state, there's a "use tax" that applies instead of a sales tax. Effectively it is the same thing, just different groups sending in the money.
I think the lower courts already got this right, there is no need for the SCOTUS to review the decision.
The first time it came up there was no law on the books, so the courts ruled that they need a presence in the state. Ot
completely unworkable (Score:2)
Further the tax rules are a mess in most places. Shoes, taxable, children's shoes no tax. Food under x dollars one rate, over another rate....
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to have no faith in the free market. If this becomes law, I'm quite certain that the same companies which handle credit card transactions will happily start handling sales taxes too. They'll just pull the sales taxes out of their payments to each merchant, and will send each municipality one payment with the taxes from all of their merchants. And keeping track of what should be taxed at which rate is hard, but it seems like the sort of thing that a computer should be able to do easily enough.
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to have no faith in the free market.
Yea that tends to happen when people use logical reasoning, since the closest thing to a "free market" that exists today would be the economy of Somalia.
I don't know anyone who thinks Somalian economics is a good idea.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, but we don't need the whole free market for this. We only need the part where people want to take your money in return for doing something you cannot. Handling sales tax to every municipality is beyond the abilities of most small or medium businesses, but any large business could handle it easily and could charge for the service. Sure, it's another opportunity to rent-seek and to disadvantage small businesses, but if we want to stop THAT then this is the wrong place to start.
It is done (Score:2)
I distinctly remember a row a few years back where people panicked Congress might not renew a ban on states taxing Internet commerce. Then they renewed it.
So wht the heck is all this then?
SCOTUS will increase taxes on everyone else (Score:1)
Sorry, but that's what this means.
TANFL
Government can't do with one Penny (Score:2)
Sales Taxes Regressive & Easy for wealth to ev (Score:1)
We could do without sales tax and go with income and property taxes including the old fashion luxury item taxes.
Only a few states don't already have an income tax, automobile, and property tax system in place.
Place additional taxes on liquor that costs over $40 per liter, electrical usage over double the average household usage, on premium concert tickets and restaurant meals over $40 per person.
Tax investment income. Limit the amount of 'tax free' income anyone can have to 20% of the countries average inc
Re: (Score:2)
When we can't tell the difference between plural and possessive, wider chaos isn't far behind.
Re: (Score:1)
Voice typing leads to a lot of grammatical issues.
And it's just reliable enough to stab you in the back.
However, every single other forum I post on let's me fix posts. Slashdot doesn't.
So I have no regrets about any errors of any kind posted on Slashdot.
Re: (Score:1)
For bonus points, which errors in that post were intentional and which were real errors?
If they win, then we're getting a national sales t (Score:2)
If I take money from people all over the country and put things in the US mail to those people, you can totally make an argument that I should be paying my share of taxes, sure. I can't deny that. But I should be filing 50 tax forms in 50 states? Fuck that, I'd just stop trying to run an interstate business.
If SCOTUS rules for the 50 state taxes, then I think that immediately creates an emergency where Congress needs to pre-empt all that, and boom: we'll have a national sales tax. (And probably some twiste
Re: (Score:1)
How about a simple 'head' tax? Count the heads, each head pays the same amount. People who can't pay go into debt.
Re: (Score:2)
People who can't pay go into debt, or can opt to have their head(s) cut off.
FTFY
"Outdated Laws" (Score:2)
the justices said they'll hear South Dakota's contention that the 1992 ruling is obsolete in the e-commerce era and should be overturned.
Ah, good! Too many old laws cutting into profit margins these days!
Next, after the precedent is set, they can go after that pesky First Amendment; after all, the Founding Fathers couldn't have possibly envisioned a world where we can communicate with anyone, anywhere instantaneously, so obviously the antiquated belief that people actually have a right to communicate freely needs to be eliminated.
Be careful what you wish for - you just might get it.
It all comes down to one thing! (Score:2)
Amazon is all for this!!!, because they want to close down and force these businesses in to Amazon Stores. Where Amazon skims the top 8-15% off every invoice total they process !. For their own profit.
The margins are not big, Amazon gets theirs either way. This will happen! And it will destroy small online sales.
But that is Amazons goal, one
Too late . . . (Score:2)
Create an internet sales tax clearinghouse (Score:2)
The jurisdictions with sales taxes should get together and create an internet sales tax clearinghouse. Set it up so the seller can send the necessary information to the clearinghouse at the time of sale and it returns the amount of sales tax delivered based on the address of delivery and the kind of item being bought. The seller adds it to the bill and sends the tax payments it receives to the clearinghouse that then distributes it to the proper jurisdictions. All it would require is a big database of th
Robbing Peter to pay Paul (Score:2)
Uncompensated Work (Score:1)
Destination Based Sourcing & Streamlined Sales (Score:1)
Quite a few years back a group of states got together to battle the e-commerce behemoth. They passed laws that allow for the taxing of something based on where it is delivered/accepted. So if you went to a grocery-store, this is where you paid the tax for that location; but if you bought something from Amazon to be shipped to your house, then they were responsible for charging you the tax for the address where it is shipped.
The kicker now, many states assigned a threshold to how much revenue you had based o
Let's simplify this (Score:2)
My own home state is so greedy that they expect you to pay sales taxes even on items you bought on vacation! Screw that! They didn't invest anything in the sale.
States with low or no sales taxes would have an advantage over st