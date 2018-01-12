Researcher Finds Another Security Flaw In Intel Management Firmware (arstechnica.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Meltdown and Spectre are not the only security problems Intel is facing these days. Today, researchers at F-Secure have revealed another weakness in Intel's management firmware that could allow an attacker with brief physical access to PCs to gain persistent remote access to the system, thanks to weak security in Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT) firmware -- remote "out of band" device management technology installed on 100 million systems over the last decade, according to Intel. [T]he latest vulnerability -- discovered in July of 2017 by F-Secure security consultant Harry Sintonen and revealed by the company today in a blog post -- is more of a feature than a bug. Notebook and desktop PCs with Intel AMT can be compromised in moments by someone with physical access to the computer -- even bypassing BIOS passwords, Trusted Platform Module personal identification numbers, and Bitlocker disk encryption passwords -- by rebooting the computer, entering its BIOS boot menu, and selecting configuration for Intel's Management Engine BIOS Extension (MEBx).
If MEBx hasn't been configured by the user or by their organization's IT department, the attacker can log into the configuration settings using Intel's default password of "admin." The attacker can then change the password, enable remote access, and set the firmware to not give the computer's user an "opt-in" message at boot time. "Now the attacker can gain access to the system remotely," F-Secure's release noted, "as long as they're able to insert themselves onto the same network segment with the victim (enabling wireless access requires a few extra steps)."
If MEBx hasn't been configured by the user or by their organization's IT department, the attacker can log into the configuration settings using Intel's default password of "admin." The attacker can then change the password, enable remote access, and set the firmware to not give the computer's user an "opt-in" message at boot time. "Now the attacker can gain access to the system remotely," F-Secure's release noted, "as long as they're able to insert themselves onto the same network segment with the victim (enabling wireless access requires a few extra steps)."
Firmware vs hardware (Score:3)
Totally different things. I imagine they find software and firmware vulnerabilities all the time. Hardware is difficult to patch around, and obviously comes with the noteable performance hit.
Seems like nothing good come from Intel nowadays.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
These are programming flaws. Programmers are never held accountable for anything. Every time something like this is reported folks on here make up every excuse why it's not the fault of the programmer.
Watch.
Re: (Score:2)
How is this even a flaw?
It's a case of default state + physical access == ownership.
This is nothing new at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't particularly see this as bad engineering even.
The thing ships disabled by default and with a default local only pwd to enable it OR lock out other access.
It can be disabled in the BIOS (and then the BIOS pwd activated) as well.
The config guide even says setting the password is a non optional step in any multi user/multi access environment, or you can get a sku where it's not even available.
no different than leaving the BIOS unlocked. I could boot a USB device that installs a rogue bootloader on the
move on...requires physical access (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If you have long term physical access you can do anything...
FTFY. by the sound of this flaw, the amount of physical access needed is negligible.
Think about all the times you step away from a live PC every day; if the amount of physical access needed is trivial (say, 2 seconds to plug in a flash drive and let a script run), a bad actor masquerading as the maintenance guy could easily compromise every machine in your office in the time it takes to get a fresh cup o' Joe.
Re: (Score:2)
To me it sounds more like 5 minutes to half an hour. But it also sounds as if there is no recovery.
Re:move on...requires physical access (Score:4, Informative)
Not if the system wasn’t left open with a weak password default.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Do you require a password to log in locally? If so, why? after all, if someone has physical access they can do anything anyway, so why bother?
Re: (Score:2)
The assertion was that AMD has other flaws. Your response doesn't even address that. This is independent of Meltdown (Intel only) and Spectre (all speculative execution chips).
OTOH, there haven't been any recent announcements of new AMD flaws that don't also apply to Intel.
So, the flaw is the user forgot to set the lock? (Score:5, Insightful)
If MEBx hasn't been configured by the user or by their organization's IT department, the attacker can log into the configuration settings using Intel's default password of "admin." The attacker can then change the password
So, the "flaw" is that the user forgot to set the lock? I am stunned that this is considered a vulnerability/flaw. I mean, when I buy a new gun safe or document safe for my home or office, it comes from the factory with a default combination. I have to set it to one of my choosing. If I choose to not change the default combination, then that is on me.
Now, you might argue that it should be more like keyless entry for an automobile: the manufacturer sets a code a and provides you a device (key fob) for entry. However, if Intel did that, they would be accused of making their products difficult to use or crippling them (because people would certainly lose their AMT key fobs and Intel would either be unable to recover them, or would charge a fee for the service) or taking advantage of the user (because they would certainly lose the key fob). Plus, that would make it an absolute nightmare for central IT, the target audience for this particular feature.
The point is that if you are buying machines that have this capability, then you are buying mid-range to high-end business/professional stuff. AMT is not available on entry-level and most consumer gear. Besides, the people who don't bother setting the MEBx password on their systems (assuming they don't have central management through IT) are probably the same sort of people who buy a wireless AP, turn it on and leave the password set to the default and the admin function accessible over the wireless interface.
Intel has problems, but this one is definitely way down on the list.
Re:So, the flaw is the user forgot to set the lock (Score:5, Interesting)
I've worked in the IT field for 15 years - in academia, for financial institutions, for Fortune 500 companies, and at small, locally owned businesses.
You would balk if you saw how many of the "top companies in America" don't give 2 shits about security, outside of whatever the latest CNN scare story is. I personally find it amazing how some of these corporations will spend tens of thousands of dollars on fancy security equipment.... that they never bother to actually configure.
You can show your C-levels the lock and hand them the key, but you can't make them set the latch.
Re: (Score:2)
Equifax
Re: (Score:2)
You would balk if you saw how many of the "top companies in America" don't give 2 shits about security, outside of whatever the latest CNN scare story is. I personally find it amazing how some of these corporations will spend tens of thousands of dollars on fancy security equipment.... that they never bother to actually configure.
You can show your C-levels the lock and hand them the key, but you can't make them set the latch.
Absolutely! Except there is going to come a point in time where a concerted effort by a small nation-state sponsored groups will be able to completely destroy corporate giants overnight. When they see empires around them begin to fall they will either start caring or become a casualty of cyberwarfare.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the main point is that people don't realize that they have a "lock" that they need to change the combination on. Perhaps with additional education people can "check their sh*t" and see if it needs to be changed. Then the bad actor can just look under their keyboard for the PW, but at least it won't be "admin" anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Bad analogy. The difference here is once the attacker turns on remote monitoring, it occurs silently. There's no indication that it's happened and no way t
AMD (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why? Their own equivalent is equally as shit. [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Getting to the point where I'm going to have to dig out my old VIA-powered Wal-Mart PC [slashdot.org] to do my banking and such on to ensure security from hackers dropping javascript into my browser.
At the very least, the slow speed means I'll realize pretty quickly when someone is trying to use it to mine cryptocurrencies.
Basically a default password (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are conflating intentional evil with unexpected problems. Both happened, but in separate incidents. E.g., the bugs in the management engine were unintentional.
Point 3 is unfair. You are describing Spectre, not Meltdown, and nobody expected Spectre. Intel (and others) had reason to expect Meltdown.
Point 4 is also unfair, but much less so. There's no way that Intel could replace the chips that are causing problems. Some of them come from discontinued lines of manufacturing, and many of them can't b
"by only -" (Score:3)
can be compromised in moments by someone with physical access to the computer -- even bypassing BIOS passwords, Trusted Platform Module personal identification numbers, and Bitlocker disk encryption passwords -- by rebooting the computer, entering its BIOS boot menu...
How do you bypass the BIOS password if you can't get to the BIOS boot menu, because you don't have the BIOS password? I don't think "brief physical access" covers "opening the case and pulling the CMOS battery".
Physical access isn't a software or hardwar breach (Score:2)