South Korea Plans To Ban Cryptocurrency Trading 45
South Korea's government said on Thursday it plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, sending bitcoin prices plummeting and throwing the virtual coin market into turmoil as the nation's police and tax authorities raided local exchanges on alleged tax evasion. Reuters reports: The clampdown in South Korea, a crucial source of global demand for cryptocurrency, came as policymakers around the world struggled to regulate an asset whose value has skyrocketed over the last year. Justice minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges. Once a bill is drafted, legislation for an outright ban of virtual coin trading will require a majority vote of the total 297 members of the National Assembly, a process that could take months or even years. The local price of bitcoin plunged as much as 21 percent in midday trade to 18.3 million won (12,730.35 pounds) after the minister's comments. It still trades at around a 30 percent premium compared to other countries.
South Korea is proposing to ban cryptocurrency trading, but that's far from certain. On CNBC early this morning, they speculated that this was unlikely to occur and that China had enacted similar measures previously before reversing course. They suggested that there would be more regulation of exchanges, much like what already happens in the US where Coinbase and others collect personal information on their customers. Another possible regulation is imposing trading curbs or halting trading when there are si
Except that's only happened to a few of the popular cryptocurrencies. When you at a low you can't tell if it's a shelf or the base of a mountain... could be people a while from now will look back on this as the last good buying opportunity.
Actually, that article is in response to last months actions against BTC exchanges in South Korea. Today's article is something new.
That being said, banning bitcoin to prevent gambling is like banning hand-lotion to prevent jerking off...
Well, technically there is a way to actively kill bitcoin and it's ilk basically get it banned world wide and it works like this. You create an energy backed cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency is issued by energy corporations and is basically backed by kWh https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. So whether they are oil, coal, gas, nuclear, wind, solar, tidal, hydroelectric, they all are enabled to sell energy futures, they future supply of kWh of energy as that krypto currency, not just any energy but a priorit
You create an energy backed cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency is issued by energy corporations and is basically backed by kWh
A few decades ago, when I was reading that kind of stuff, I came to the conclusion that Marx, Ricardo and Adam Smith were wrong in regard the the Labour Theory of Value and that the Physiocrats, whom Marx mercilessly castigated, were in fact correct. It is not labour on the factory floor that creates 'value,' it's the fact that the amount of labour required to generate a certain
In the US any significant gains are taxed at 40% - and for what? The government provides no great service to traders, only the threat of force. The founders killed men over less.
They're only charged if they want to trade those bitcoin in for things from society. If they kept them in bitcoin, they'd be fine. So, you know, printing dollars is kind of a service.
It is probably time to excise the 'currency' part of the name for this stuff. Then it's Beanie Babies all the way down, though.
