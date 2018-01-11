TiVo Sues Comcast Again, Alleging Operator's X1 Infringes Eight Patents (variety.com) 33
TiVo's Rovi subsidiary on Wednesday filed two lawsuits in federal district courts, alleging Comcast's X1 platform infringes eight TiVo-owned patents. "That includes technology covering pausing and resuming shows on different devices; restarting live programming in progress; certain advanced DVR recording features; and advanced search and voice functionality," reports Variety. From the report: A Comcast spokeswoman said the company will "aggressively defend" itself. "Comcast engineers independently created our X1 products and services, and through its litigation campaign against Comcast, Rovi seeks to charge Comcast and its customers for technology Rovi didn't create," the Comcast rep said in a statement. "Rovi's attempt to extract these unfounded payments for its aging and increasingly obsolete patent portfolio has failed to date."
TiVo's legal action comes after entertainment-tech vendor Rovi (which acquired the DVR company in 2016 and adopted the TiVo name) sued Comcast and its set-top suppliers in April 2016, alleging infringement of 14 patents. In November 2017, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Comcast infringed two Rovi patents -- with the cable operator prevailing on most of the patents at issue. However, because one of the TiVo patents Comcast was found to have violated covered cloud-based DVR functions, the cable operator disabled that feature for X1 customers. Comcast is appealing the ITC ruling.
TiVo's legal action comes after entertainment-tech vendor Rovi (which acquired the DVR company in 2016 and adopted the TiVo name) sued Comcast and its set-top suppliers in April 2016, alleging infringement of 14 patents. In November 2017, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Comcast infringed two Rovi patents -- with the cable operator prevailing on most of the patents at issue. However, because one of the TiVo patents Comcast was found to have violated covered cloud-based DVR functions, the cable operator disabled that feature for X1 customers. Comcast is appealing the ITC ruling.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it is okay to dock points for those doing shitty things while still playing by the rules. Just because the rules allow one to cut off another person's foot does mean it is okay to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
Not exactly like SCO, they actually DID develop and own the patents they are trying to protect... SCO tried to claim they had acquired the rights to stuff that I don't think they actually had.
But I do agree, TiVo is pushing the boundaries of the patiently obvious with some of their patents here. I hope Comcast wins, but I also hope that they both spend wads of cash on lawyers and the patents get tossed by the court. TiVo needs to move on and do something actually ground breaking..
Re:TiVo is acting like SCO (Score:4, Insightful)
Spending wads of cash on legal action, especially for an eventually lost fight, leads to higher pricing and cost reductions. So, I'd rather they just give up now.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope Comcast loses. They have thousands of more patents that they abuse every day compared to TiVo. They knew they were violating the patents but they didn't care because they were the 500lb gorilla in the room.
That's the topic, not the patent (Score:4, Insightful)
Each patent has a couple pages describing *exactly* what is patented and how it's different from what was done before (prior art).
They didn't patent the concepts mentioned in the summary. Slashdot summaries often mention the general topic or concept that a patent is *related to*, phrased in a way that makes it sound like someone patented the whole concept. That's not how patents work. For example, with a video cassette (vcr) you can pause it in one device, then take it to another VCR and resume watching. Nobody can patent that idea, and their patent calls out how their invention is different from what has been done before.
If you read (part of?) any of the patents and see one that seems like it was obvious at the time (not in retrospect) I'd be curious to see it. There may be one, but don't think that just because the TOPIC mentioned in the Slashdot summary is obviously interesting, that means their invention was interesting. When Slashdot says "Space X" patents rocket guidance system" that means they patented something they invented that has to do with guiding rockets; it doesn't mean they patented the idea of rocket guidance in general.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's very different from SCO. TiVo invented their technology, and these were not obvious ideas at the time. Yes, TiVo was acquired so they're on the second owner but still the same company essentially. SCO did not invent their technology that they claimed to own in the lawsuits, they only inherited it through a long sequence of acquisitions and trades and some statements that they interpreted incorrectly. Not the same thing.
If you had a product that you invented, then comcast copies it and damages yo
Conflicted (Score:4, Interesting)
I hate software patents, but I hate Comcast even more... I'm so conflicted I don't know what to think.
Re: Conflicted (Score:1)
These patents could be enforced against others if Comcast loses. The best outcome would be to invalidate all of these patents. TiVo has experienced declining sales as cable companies have leased DVRs to their customers. Instead of adapting their business model, they're trying to use litigation to offset the loss of revenue. It's a page out of Darl McBride's playbook.
Re: (Score:2)
Tivo made a big mistake of marrying themselves to the cable industry to begin with, so it doesn't really matter anyways since cable is dying. That, and they've tried to become more of an IP troll over the last 6 years as their relevance has slid away. I have little sympathy to begin with; they sold boxes with many hardware defects while only offering a 90 day warranty. The most common problem with S1 units was that their modems would easily break, which effectively rendered it useless.
Re: (Score:2)
The outcome is that other companies will have to legally license the technology that someone else invented instead of just stealing it. This is something TiVo invented, these were indeed novel ideas, and Comcast knew these patents existed. In a relatively short period of time these patents will expire.
This is exactly what the patent system is supposed to do: provide a temporary exclusive right to the inventor as an incentive to publish and make public the new invention instead of maintaining closely held
Re: (Score:2)
These patents are newer than that so they're not about to expire, and they are patents that TiVo invented themselves so they're not trolls.
Re:Conflicted (Score:4, Insightful)
Whoever wins, we lose.
TiVo’s Rovi subsidiary (Score:2)
While this is technically accurate... The company Rovi bought TiVo, then rebranded itself as TiVo. So it’s somewhat funny to think about the existence of a “Rovi subsidiary”.
You mean Macrovision? (Score:3)
And Rovi was an abbreviation of the company's original name: Macrovision. The company that introduced analog gain control copy protection.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that helps explain why the quality of my TiVo service has been going down the toilet since the takeover.
Re: Expect more of the same. (Score:2, Informative)
TiVo isn't a patent troll, at least not in the sense we usually apply that term. TiVo actually has created products that use their patents. The problem is they're using intellectual property litigation involving dubious patents to try to replace declining revenue. Your post is definitely flamebait, but I'll address the political issue. The Republicans certainly tend to promote policies that favor big business and the wealthy. Placing more restrictions to prevent obvious and otherwise dubious patents will li
Re: (Score:2)
That's the new TiVo, it's gone downhill after acquisition. But the original TiVo was a great product, it invented the entire concept of DVRs, and all the competitors had lousy products with bad UIs in comparison.
The real issue in this case is whether or not a company should sit back and let a let a larger company copy their patents or not. Not ever patent lawsuit is about patent trolls. If you think that the entire concept of patents should be abolished, TiVo has the law and the right on their side here e
Comcast's defense doesn't hold water (Score:2)
I'm not a big fan of software patents, but they exist and Comcast's defense is bogus. Independent invention is not a defense against patent infringement. I notice they didn't say anything about the patents being invalid, just that they want to claim that because Tivo didn't write the X1 code the patents don't apply.