Microsoft Partners with Signal to Bring End-To-End Encryption to Skype

Microsoft and Open Whisper Systems (makers of the Signal app) surprised many on Thursday when they said they are partnering to bring support for end-to-end (E2E) encrypted conversations to Skype. From a report: The new feature, called Skype Private Conversations has been rolled out for initial tests with Skype Insider builds. Private Conversations will encrypt Skype audio calls and text messages. Images, audio or video files sent via Skype's text messaging feature will also be encrypted. Microsoft will be using the Signal open-source protocol to encrypt these communications. This is the same end-to-end encryption protocol used by Facebook for WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, and by Google for the Allo app.
is not if there's a backdoor, but rather, how many backdoors will be present and for whose purposes
At a time when so many governments on Earth are scrambling for a way to surveil all communications how likely is it really that Microsoft would being true end-to-end encryption to something like Skype? I bet there's a backdoor.
When a government can give you anything you want, it can take everything you have.
The bigger the government, the more it assumes power unto itself. And the more power it assumes, the less power the governed actually have. And Obama was one of the worst in history, but since he was well loved by the world elites, and the politically correct crowd, they didn't care about surveiling his own citizens. (yes, GWB was bad, patriot act bad)
Are you fucking kidding me? still peddling this bullshit a year after the fact? You do realize that a republican majority just voted to keep internet spying? 63 dems voted yes, while damn near EVERY republican voted yes.
My guess is the NSA has dirt on many of the lawmakers so they get pretty much everything they want.
If you have been in politics long enough, you most definitely have a closet full of skeletons you don't want to become public knowledge.
Red or Blue doesn't matter in a surveillance state, the eye watches everyone.
I'm actually against the government having any kind of that kind of power. Period. Call it Libertarianism. 4th Amendment was shredded a long time ago, and now is just being shit and urinated upon by everyone. I'm probably more staunch against spying than most liberals are. After all they seem to be enjoying the spying we did on Trump.
Actually the important info is who and when (Score:4, Insightful)
Recall PRISM? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com] (12 Jul ‘13)
"... bought Skype, the NSA boasted that a new capability had tripled the amount of Skype video calls being collected through Prism"
"'.. routinely shared with the FBI and CIA, with one NSA document describing the program as a "team sport"."
Enjoy that big brand junk encryption again and again.
Yeah, right (Score:5, Insightful)
First they DELIBERATELY weaken the Skype architecture to make it easier for various 3-letter agencies to eavesdrop on Skype calls and now we are supposed to trust they have their users best interest on their mind? Yeah, right. Without access to the source code, why would anyone sane consider the implementation to NOT be broken-by-design?
Because there's two types of use cases for encryption.
- Protection from their own government.
- Protection from everyone else.
Companies that want their teleconferences protected from everyone else, don't give a shit about the US government snooping on them. They just don't want their private information leaked to China, or other competitors, or prying journalists.
I mean, fucking duh people. If something "seems insane" maybe it's because you haven't bothered to understand it.
Anyone with even just a vague understanding of how computers work will realize that these two concepts are inherently contradictory. If the US government can eavesdrop, then so can anyone else, with the right know how. Encryption techniques exist, however, where no amount of know-how will actually make it any easier to decrypt... and these are the so-called unbreakable encry
Still more difficulties for law enforcement agencies? There are evil geniuses at Microsoft, too!
Indeed that is a surprise (Score:5, Funny)
Microsoft and Open Whisper Systems (makers of the Signal app) surprised many on Thursday when they said they are partnering to bring support for end-to-end (E2E) encrypted conversations to Skype.
That is a surprise. I had no idea Skype still existed.
Oh yeah, it exists, but it isn'ta relevant. In typical Microsoft fashion, once they got their grubby hands on it, it got so bloated it constantly crashed. I uninstalled it on all my computers and smart-phones and switched to Telegram, which has had encryption the whole time.
It's all about the key management (Score:5, Interesting)
You should pay for Skype for Business then
Then everyone in your organisation can have a ~50% success rate joining an online skype meeting! and when they do manage it connect, screen sharing will randomly drop out for some people, requiring them to re-join for it to work for the next 30 seconds before failing again.
Then everyone in your organisation can have a ~50% success rate joining an online skype meeting!
A 50% success rate is pretty good for some Microsoft products.
:)
I don't think so (Score:3)
Microsoft has a history of cooperation with the feds. They implemented a centralized server away from p2p in order to at least give the feds access to monitor the Skype network. Signal is true end to end encryption. Efforts to merge the two will simply give the government access to the encrypted communication. Skype is a proprietary piece of software and thus cannot be audited. I've no idea whether Signal has been compromised but I'm leaning in that direction otherwise why else would they be working with a company known to violate their user's privacy and security.
Just sad. Most of my friends work or have worked there, and it's sad how they've laid-off their most experienced people to save money. Currently setting up a new OpenVPN server, and it supports great encryption and has since I started using it 15+ years ago! Sad Microsoft can't beat that open source project from well over a decade ago.
So if it is based on Signal .. (Score:3)
which is an open source protocol [wikipedia.org] will we be able to build 100% open source software that interoperates with other Skype users ? I somehow can't see that happening - I would like to be proven wrong.
I doubt it. This is Microsoft we're talking about. Its inevitable that they will find some way to "embrace and extend" the protocol to keep it non-standard, or to at least keep open clients off their network. Especially Linux ones.
Anyone got any recommendations for software for end to end encrypted VOIP using PC's?