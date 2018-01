WhatsApp Security Flaws Could Be Exploited To Covertly Add Members To Group Chats

A group of crytopgraphers from Germany's Ruhr University Bochum have uncovered flaws in WhatsApp's security that compromise the instant messaging service's end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has over one billion active users. In a paper published last week, " More is Less: On the End-to-End Security of Group Chats in Signal, WhatsApp, and Threema ," anyone who controls WhatsApp's servers, including company employees, can covertly add members to any group -- a claim that might not bode well with privacy enthusiasts. From the paper Further reading: Wired