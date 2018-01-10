Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Congress Is About To Vote On Expanding the Warrantless Surveillance of Americans (vice.com) 107

Posted by BeauHD from the home-field-advantage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: On Tuesday afternoon, a handful of U.S. Representatives will convene to review an amendment that would reauthorize warrantless foreign surveillance and expand the law so that it could include American citizens. It would, in effect, legalize a surveillance practice abandoned by the NSA in 2017 in order to appease the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which found the NSA to have abused its collection capacity several times. If it passes Tuesday's review, the bill may be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as Thursday. Drafted by the House Intelligence Committee last December, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 is an amendment to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). It is one of six different FISA-related bills under consideration by Congress at the moment, but by far the most damaging to the privacy rights of American citizens.

FISA was enacted in 1978, but Section 702, referred to by former FBI Director James Comey as the "crown jewels of the intelligence community," wasn't added until 2008. This section allows intelligence agencies to surveil any foreigner outside the U.S. without a warrant that the agency considers a target. The problem is that this often resulted in the warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens as well due to two loopholes known as "backdoor searches" and "about collection." Backdoor search refers to a roundabout way of monitoring Americans' communications. Since intelligence agencies are able to designate any foreigner's communications as a target for surveillance, if this foreigner has communicated with an American this means this American's communications are then also considered fair game for surveillance by the agency.

  • Making America Great Again (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:04AM (#55899725)

    The government absolutely needs to the legal ability to keep the 99% under constant surveillance in order to ensure that they don't rise up against the 1%, after all.

  • They are watching (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:06AM (#55899737)

    You're going to be surveilled, whether it's legal or not, so you might as well just legalise it and give up the pretence that you live in a free country.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      AC its legal when its 5 hops from any foreigner. 6 hops if the foreigner is well-disciplined and attempts to avoid NSA global collection.

  • This is what you get (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Dumbshits

  • Doesn't this just make it more 'official'? (Score:3)

    by adosch ( 1397357 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:19AM (#55899803)

    It would, in effect, legalize a surveillance practice abandoned by the NSA in 2017...

    AND hey, this is what we do in the United State of America: sling on agenda measures on to bills that are either completely 180 to what it's being appended to, ambiguous loopholes to get around the bill up for question or, in cases like this, just Texas Hold'em all-in.

    Don't care if there is some piece of paper that 'says what they do', it's happening now, and hasn't ceased just because Snowdon.

  • ToiletPaper (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:19AM (#55899807) Homepage
    "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects,against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
    Stupid little thing called the 4th Amendment... Any conflicts?

    • Re: ToiletPaper (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Land of the free, huh?

      • Well, "home of the brave" went out the window a long time ago when the US allowed "but terrrrist" to be a catch-all argument whenever something was to be done that eliminated another liberty, why bother clinging to that other part of the last line of the anthem?

        • It actually flew out the window when they interpreted the interstate commerce clause to mean anything the owner might at some point in the future sell over state lines.

    • The only conflicts are 50 US Senators, 435 Representa^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H the millions of citizen voters who don't vote out these "representatives" that continually erode our rights.

      Besides, we don't need this security. Think of the children! What about terrorists!? Do you want those terrorists blowing up kidnapped children!?

      A poor Archer meme just came to mind (be warned, this is terrible, but I laughed!). 4th Amendment: Do you want terrorists blowing up children

      • Can't really say I'm for an expansion of domestic spying. It seems like the disease is a mosquito bite and the cure is to immerse yourself in fire.

    • "No animal shall sleep in a bed,"
      "No animal shall sleep in a bed ... with sheets,"

      "Congress shall make no law ... or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; ..."
      "Money is speech"

      to be continued ...

  • -----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
    Hash: SHA512

    Bring it on.
    -----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
    Version: GnuPG v1

    [Filter error: That's an awful long string of letters there.]
    -----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

    Well, I tried.

  • I used to work with a few Syrian expatriates who were nominally Muslim. They were shocked at the level of Saudi influence in the mosques in our region and had to really bounce around to find one that was not on the take. That's their word, not mine. They could not believe that we'd spend so much time and money on "surveillance," but allow what would be the equivalent of open KGB recruitment (as in uniformed Soviet officers at career fairs) on college campuses during the Cold War.

    I have a much simpler and le

    • 1. Why exempt the Vatican?
      2. Careful, I could easily construct a way to get rid of political rivals that way.
      3. No complaints here, as long as we find ways to ensure that this isn't abused to get rid of "inconvenient" people.
      4. Does that include the Westboro Baptist Church?
      5. See 3. Also, where do you want to put such a person, most likely there is no original state to shove him into.

    • Why does the Vatican get a pass? They helped cover up pedophile priests for decades.

      If someone is convicted of espionage, your plan is to kick them out of the country instead of punishing them? I mean, unless they have diplomatic immunity so that we couldn't prosecute them, what does that solve?

      Why are you limiting prosecution of preachers to Wahabis and Salafists? I mean, if you're serious about religion being used against the U.S....

      Oh, wait, you're not.

  • 2008? Oh, the DEMOCRAT Senate and House? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In 2008, DEMOCRATS controlled both the House and the Senate.

    Hey, they had to lay the groundwork for a surveillance regime to use against Trump.

    Why else would we need the FBI to use a bogus "dossier" to get a FISA warrant against Trump's campaign and then have UN Ambassador Susan Rice unmask all of them?

    And then feed all that to Robert Mueller?

  • Driving the use of encryption. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:43AM (#55899949)

    I think it's hilarious that they don't realize that it's their own insatiable desire to spy on everyone that is the primary driving force behind the spread of encrypted communications. That they don't realize this truth makes it all the more funny.

  • Always good to remember... (Score:3)

    by Parker Lewis ( 999165 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:44AM (#55899955)
    "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety". Benjamin Franklin.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bigpat ( 158134 )

      "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety". Benjamin Franklin.

      Police states never ensure the safety of the people, Police states ensure the power of those who have it.

  • Diminishing returns (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    At some point any additional surveillance is going to do more to convert people to extremism than to help prevent it.

    • It actually also drives people underground.

      Without going into detail, there is a reason why some limited "extremist" activity is quite useful for organizations fighting it. That way you have a foot in the door. You can control it. And you have a chance to avoid disaster. If it's completely underground and there is no way to even find out what's going on, you're fucked.

      Let's say there is a reason why some countries do actually catch terrorists before they can strike, even though there are soooooo many evil "

    • It will create a whole new breed of extremist - the Constitutional extremist. I say "create", but IIRC Tim McVey was in that camp, so perhaps reinvigorate is more appropriate.

  • We need MORE encryption, not less, as the FBI wants.

    We'll need it _everywhere_!

  • When you have many groups in a nation, and many of them hate each other [wnd.com], you will have massive instability. Add technology into the mix and you have a surveillance state. Before this nifty new tech, it would have simply been an informant state as in the Soviet Union: turn in a coworker and get twice as many beets in your soup this week.

  • There's a very simple solution that allows one to completely avoid this surveillance- don't talk to foreigners. It often ends poorly. For example, it is known that talking to Slovenian women [wikipedia.org] leads to disaster.

