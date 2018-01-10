Congress Is About To Vote On Expanding the Warrantless Surveillance of Americans (vice.com) 107
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: On Tuesday afternoon, a handful of U.S. Representatives will convene to review an amendment that would reauthorize warrantless foreign surveillance and expand the law so that it could include American citizens. It would, in effect, legalize a surveillance practice abandoned by the NSA in 2017 in order to appease the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which found the NSA to have abused its collection capacity several times. If it passes Tuesday's review, the bill may be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as Thursday. Drafted by the House Intelligence Committee last December, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 is an amendment to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). It is one of six different FISA-related bills under consideration by Congress at the moment, but by far the most damaging to the privacy rights of American citizens.
FISA was enacted in 1978, but Section 702, referred to by former FBI Director James Comey as the "crown jewels of the intelligence community," wasn't added until 2008. This section allows intelligence agencies to surveil any foreigner outside the U.S. without a warrant that the agency considers a target. The problem is that this often resulted in the warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens as well due to two loopholes known as "backdoor searches" and "about collection." Backdoor search refers to a roundabout way of monitoring Americans' communications. Since intelligence agencies are able to designate any foreigner's communications as a target for surveillance, if this foreigner has communicated with an American this means this American's communications are then also considered fair game for surveillance by the agency.
FISA was enacted in 1978, but Section 702, referred to by former FBI Director James Comey as the "crown jewels of the intelligence community," wasn't added until 2008. This section allows intelligence agencies to surveil any foreigner outside the U.S. without a warrant that the agency considers a target. The problem is that this often resulted in the warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens as well due to two loopholes known as "backdoor searches" and "about collection." Backdoor search refers to a roundabout way of monitoring Americans' communications. Since intelligence agencies are able to designate any foreigner's communications as a target for surveillance, if this foreigner has communicated with an American this means this American's communications are then also considered fair game for surveillance by the agency.
Making America Great Again (Score:5, Insightful)
The government absolutely needs to the legal ability to keep the 99% under constant surveillance in order to ensure that they don't rise up against the 1%, after all.
Re: (Score:1)
Donald Trump is not Hussein Obama
Donald Trump isn't interested in knowing everything every American does every second of every single day
Donald Trump did not ask for those draconian measures
It was the *DEMONCRAPS* who tagged on all those draconian stuffs
The bill is sponsored by Devin Nunes [congress.gov], a Republican
Re: (Score:1)
Devin Nunes has nothing to do with Trump besides being selected as a member of Trump's transition team you fucking retard.
FTFY
Re: (Score:1)
Likewise - Devin Nunes has nothing to do with Democrats or even Obama.
OMG! The Democrat are infecting Republicans (Score:1)
WHAT! He SIGNED the bill. He's a GLOBAL TOO? Is there NO ONE that DIANE FEINSTEIN won't take to BED???
Re:*STOP BLAMING TRUMP* ! (Score:4, Informative)
Donald Trump is not Hussein Obama
Donald Trump isn't interested in knowing everything every American does every second of every single day
Donald Trump did not ask for those draconian measures
It was the *DEMONCRAPS* who tagged on all those draconian stuffs
This actually started under the Bush Administration. Just sayin'
Re:*STOP BLAMING TRUMP* ! (Score:4, Interesting)
Donald Trump isn't interested in knowing everything every American does every second of every single day
Then I guess we can expect him to refuse to sign such a law and protect our freedoms and liberties. Which is, by the way, pretty much part of his job...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Donald Trump is not Hussein Obama
Donald Trump isn't interested in knowing everything every American does every second of every single day
Donald Trump did not ask for those draconian measures
It was the *DEMONCRAPS* who tagged on all those draconian stuffs
Shesh there A/C... Ease up some... Until it actually passes the house and the senate, the Donald has nothing to do with this, except as a target...
Re: (Score:2)
2008 was Bush..... Obama was elected in Nov 2008, but he was not seated until 2009....
Re: (Score:1)
Except that it passed (and was subsequently protected) because ALL Republicans supported it along with a handful of center-right Democrats. The liberals and center-left Democrats you love to hate are the ones pushing hardest to stop this, so you might want to try cutting them some fucking slack for a change.
Re: (Score:1)
Senator: Bill Nelson (D) Senator: Marco Rubio (R) Representative: Stephanie Murphy (D)
We just got Murphy. Getting rid of Mica was a PITA.
Re: (Score:2)
Singular they/them was used in William Shakespeare’s writings. I didn’t realize he was alive in “recent years.” Singular they has been part of common English use for 500 years. Get over it snowflake.
The U.S. is no longer a democracy? (Score:1)
Apparently the U.S. is no longer a democracy. Numerous mostly hidden agencies have control, and want more control.
Links about Trump
from 18 different organizations
Trump moving toward starting a nuclear war:
> Trump Says His "Nuclear Button" Is "Much Bigger" Than North Korea's [nytimes.com] (Jan. 2, 2018, New York Times)
Two unstable people threaten each other.
> How Does Trump Trump Trump? Start a War. [huffingtonpost.com] (Jan. 6, 2018, Huffington Post)
> Cartoon: "My nuclear button is bigger than yours! [arcamax.com]" (Jan. 4, 2018, Gary Varve
They are watching (Score:4, Informative)
You're going to be surveilled, whether it's legal or not, so you might as well just legalise it and give up the pretence that you live in a free country.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
#1 Why would he veto it?
#2 Farce? Perhaps. Perhaps not. The jury still seems out on that. Its a fact, also, that Trump is HEAVILY connected to russian money as they were the only ones that would invest in him anymore. There are also possible ties to russian money laundering. Even if there is no direct collusion during the election, which I must add the Russians helped swing in Trump's favor via social networking, even if that is true, the Russians are very much in Trump's pocket. The fact that they changed
Re: (Score:2)
It's classic Democrat Party diversion. The ultimate form of projection. Whatever they accuse others of doing, it's to hide and divert the fact they're doing exact that.
This really two-fold. Protecting Hillary Clinton (Uranium One deal), and the FBI that protected her, and via extension, the Democrat party.
Re: (Score:2)
Fear. It will validate his claim that he was wiretapped by Fartbongo, and conservative authoritarians lash out at any perceived violation with force. If they did it once they can do it again.
That's a plausible reason why he specifically might veto it. But more likely someone will spin it as a way to catch the brown folk and it gets signed as fast as possible.
Either one is possible with this mercurial moron depending on what Fox and Friends says about it.
Re: (Score:1)
Just speculating here... but the reason I can imagine that he might veto it is because it directly impacts Americans. At the very least, it would probably preclude him from getting re-elected for a second term in 2020.
Trump's actions so far have been largely xenophobic in nature, and have appealed to the voters who are like-minded.
Now now.... (Score:1)
There...fixed it for you.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
How cute. You actually think autocratic, authoritarian Trump would veto this. Do they have unicorns in the world you inhabit?
This is what you get (Score:1)
Dumbshits
Doesn't this just make it more 'official'? (Score:3)
It would, in effect, legalize a surveillance practice abandoned by the NSA in 2017...
AND hey, this is what we do in the United State of America: sling on agenda measures on to bills that are either completely 180 to what it's being appended to, ambiguous loopholes to get around the bill up for question or, in cases like this, just Texas Hold'em all-in.
Don't care if there is some piece of paper that 'says what they do', it's happening now, and hasn't ceased just because Snowdon.
ToiletPaper (Score:5, Insightful)
Stupid little thing called the 4th Amendment... Any conflicts?
Re: ToiletPaper (Score:1)
Land of the free, huh?
Re: (Score:3)
Well, "home of the brave" went out the window a long time ago when the US allowed "but terrrrist" to be a catch-all argument whenever something was to be done that eliminated another liberty, why bother clinging to that other part of the last line of the anthem?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does Citizens United have to do with the 4th Amendment??
Re: (Score:2)
The only conflicts are 50 US Senators, 435 Representa^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H the millions of citizen voters who don't vote out these "representatives" that continually erode our rights.
Besides, we don't need this security. Think of the children! What about terrorists!? Do you want those terrorists blowing up kidnapped children!?
A poor Archer meme just came to mind (be warned, this is terrible, but I laughed!). 4th Amendment: Do you want terrorists blowing up children
Re: (Score:2)
Can't really say I'm for an expansion of domestic spying. It seems like the disease is a mosquito bite and the cure is to immerse yourself in fire.
Re: (Score:1)
"No animal shall sleep in a bed
"Congress shall make no law
"Money is speech"
to be continued
Bring it on. (Score:2)
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
Bring it on.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
[Filter error: That's an awful long string of letters there.]
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Well, I tried.
Power to abuse, not to do their jobs (Score:2, Insightful)
I used to work with a few Syrian expatriates who were nominally Muslim. They were shocked at the level of Saudi influence in the mosques in our region and had to really bounce around to find one that was not on the take. That's their word, not mine. They could not believe that we'd spend so much time and money on "surveillance," but allow what would be the equivalent of open KGB recruitment (as in uniformed Soviet officers at career fairs) on college campuses during the Cold War.
I have a much simpler and le
Re: (Score:2)
1. Why exempt the Vatican?
2. Careful, I could easily construct a way to get rid of political rivals that way.
3. No complaints here, as long as we find ways to ensure that this isn't abused to get rid of "inconvenient" people.
4. Does that include the Westboro Baptist Church?
5. See 3. Also, where do you want to put such a person, most likely there is no original state to shove him into.
Re: (Score:1)
Why does the Vatican get a pass? They helped cover up pedophile priests for decades.
If someone is convicted of espionage, your plan is to kick them out of the country instead of punishing them? I mean, unless they have diplomatic immunity so that we couldn't prosecute them, what does that solve?
Why are you limiting prosecution of preachers to Wahabis and Salafists? I mean, if you're serious about religion being used against the U.S....
Oh, wait, you're not.
2008? Oh, the DEMOCRAT Senate and House? (Score:1, Insightful)
In 2008, DEMOCRATS controlled both the House and the Senate.
Hey, they had to lay the groundwork for a surveillance regime to use against Trump.
Why else would we need the FBI to use a bogus "dossier" to get a FISA warrant against Trump's campaign and then have UN Ambassador Susan Rice unmask all of them?
And then feed all that to Robert Mueller?
Driving the use of encryption. (Score:3)
I think it's hilarious that they don't realize that it's their own insatiable desire to spy on everyone that is the primary driving force behind the spread of encrypted communications. That they don't realize this truth makes it all the more funny.
Always good to remember... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety". Benjamin Franklin.
Police states never ensure the safety of the people, Police states ensure the power of those who have it.
Re: (Score:2)
It would actually be a bit entertaining if it didn't carry such a huge chance to have a global impact.
Diminishing returns (Score:1)
At some point any additional surveillance is going to do more to convert people to extremism than to help prevent it.
Re: (Score:2)
It actually also drives people underground.
Without going into detail, there is a reason why some limited "extremist" activity is quite useful for organizations fighting it. That way you have a foot in the door. You can control it. And you have a chance to avoid disaster. If it's completely underground and there is no way to even find out what's going on, you're fucked.
Let's say there is a reason why some countries do actually catch terrorists before they can strike, even though there are soooooo many evil "
Re: (Score:2)
IOW (Score:2)
We need MORE encryption, not less, as the FBI wants.
We'll need it _everywhere_!
Re: (Score:2)
Seconded.
A Quiet Civil War (Score:2)
When you have many groups in a nation, and many of them hate each other [wnd.com], you will have massive instability. Add technology into the mix and you have a surveillance state. Before this nifty new tech, it would have simply been an informant state as in the Soviet Union: turn in a coworker and get twice as many beets in your soup this week.
Simple solution (Score:2)
There's a very simple solution that allows one to completely avoid this surveillance- don't talk to foreigners. It often ends poorly. For example, it is known that talking to Slovenian women [wikipedia.org] leads to disaster.