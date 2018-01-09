AT&T and Comcast Finalize Court Victory Over Nashville and Google Fiber

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


"AT&T and Comcast have solidified a court victory over the metro government in Nashville, Tennessee, nullifying a rule that was meant to help Google Fiber compete against the incumbent broadband providers," reports Ars Technica. From the report: The case involved Nashville's "One Touch Make Ready" ordinance that was supposed to give Google Fiber and other new ISPs faster access to utility poles. The ordinance let a single company make all of the necessary wire adjustments on utility poles itself instead of having to wait for incumbent providers like AT&T and Comcast to send work crews to move their own wires. But AT&T and Comcast sued the metro government to eliminate the rule and won a preliminary victory in November when a U.S. District Court judge in Tennessee nullified the rule as it applies to poles owned by AT&T and other private parties.

The next step for AT&T and Comcast was overturning the rule as it applies to poles owned by the municipal Nashville Electric Service (NES), which owns around 80 percent of the Nashville poles. AT&T and Comcast achieved that on Friday with a new ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aleta Trauger. Nashville's One Touch Make Ready ordinance "is ultra vires and void or voidable as to utility poles owned by Nashville Electric Service because adoption of the Ordinance exceeded Metro Nashville's authority and violated the Metro Charter," the ruling said. Nashville is "permanently enjoined from applying the Ordinance to utility poles owned by Nashville Electric Service." The Nashville government isn't planning to appeal the decision, a spokesperson for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry told Ars today.

  • I wonder how hard it would be for Nashville to use Eminent Domain to aquire all of the wires and poles then sell it all to Google or keep it if they can?

    • They don't need to use eminent domain, just existing utility easement laws in most states and municipalities allow creations of easements (unilateral use of private property) for the common good, in this case utility poles for competitive internet access. The utility can retain ownership of the poles, but the municipality can grant an easement to whomever it wants and it doesn't cost the municipality anything.

  • Forget the FCC rules! This is the real problem. With real competition, filtering would not be an issue.

  • It would be a shame (Score:5, Funny)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @09:13PM (#55897781)

    If google purchased Nashville Electric Service (and the contractors authorized to work on their power poles, and prioritized AT&T and Comcast installs and repairs accordingly.

  • The Supreme Court settled this in the 80's. The pole owner HAS to rest space to others on the poles. The local municipality can not limit the number of providers. As I recall limiting providers was like (akin?) to licensing only one newspaper for a specific area.

    You have access to the poles. If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.

      That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?

      • If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.

        That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?

        Take them to court. That's why you pay your lawyers.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mishehu ( 712452 )
          The incumbents still win. The court case will stall the competition indefinitely, and the incumbent knows they'll just receive a slap on the wrist at the end.

        • If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.

          That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?

          Take them to court. That's why you pay your lawyers.

          Uh they did. And they lost? Expect slow or no support on moving wires in the future.

    • Wow do you have that wrong.

      1) Nashville wasn't restricting who could use the poles. In fact, they wanted to add an additional user (Google) to the two that were already using the poles (AT&T and Comcast)

      2) This ordinance is entirely about that "another matter". AT&T and Comcast are refusing or otherwise massively delaying moving the "wires, cables, etc" so that Google can not complete their rollout.

      • > AT&T and Comcast are refusing or otherwise massively delaying moving the "wires, cables, etc" so that Google can not complete their rollout.

        IANALawyer, but I would think the correct solution would be in the terms of pole access. Say, a requirement to either perform within a reasonable period at a reasonable fee any requested maintenance relating to other tenants' use of the infrastructure, or be billed for the pole owner's chosen vendor to do it for you. With a penalty clause for failure to compl

  • Easy solution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by wyattstorch516 ( 2624273 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @09:25PM (#55897821)

    The city directs Nashville Electric to perform all work on the utility poles. Nashville Electric then bills Google for the expense. The work is done properly without some fly by night contractor coming in and breaking other people's stuff.

    Why didn't Google propose this? Maybe they don't want to pay Nashville Electric to hire qualified people to do the work and just wanted to have low paid contractors?

    • Because they're still AT&T and Comcast's wires, so Nashville Electric can not move them. This ordinance would allow Nashville electric to do so, but hey, it just got thrown out.

  • While it is always popular to chant about increased competition, it is no wonder that AT&T and Comcast opposed this.

    To put it in terms we might understand, it is like if you wrote an important piece of software, then a competitor demanded the right to come in and change your software, but you still had all of the responsibility for it. If the competitor made errors and there were lawsuits, they would be held harmless and you would take the hit.

    Moving pole infrastructure involves a lot of effort and

  • States and cities can build own networks. No more paper insulated wireline telco monopolies getting court protection for their monopolies.
    Soon the more skilled gated communities, cities and states will have the freedom to build and extend their own networks.
    No more federal NN rules directing the use of one monopoly NN ready network.

    Freedom to design, connect and network all over the USA. The private sector and local people escaping federal NN rules that kept all their networks beholden to a select f
  • A thought experiment...
    How could a local community escape the demand to use a telco monopoly?

    Dont got anywhere near the monopoly network.
    Talk to the electric company (consumer, city), rail road, power company (state), water company, local businesses, private land owners.
    Build a community network that spans out from different utility services, rail, power networks, land back to business and commercial real estate.
    An innovative private sector cooperative initiative that brings together everyone local

