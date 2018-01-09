AT&T and Comcast Finalize Court Victory Over Nashville and Google Fiber (arstechnica.com) 37
"AT&T and Comcast have solidified a court victory over the metro government in Nashville, Tennessee, nullifying a rule that was meant to help Google Fiber compete against the incumbent broadband providers," reports Ars Technica. From the report: The case involved Nashville's "One Touch Make Ready" ordinance that was supposed to give Google Fiber and other new ISPs faster access to utility poles. The ordinance let a single company make all of the necessary wire adjustments on utility poles itself instead of having to wait for incumbent providers like AT&T and Comcast to send work crews to move their own wires. But AT&T and Comcast sued the metro government to eliminate the rule and won a preliminary victory in November when a U.S. District Court judge in Tennessee nullified the rule as it applies to poles owned by AT&T and other private parties.
The next step for AT&T and Comcast was overturning the rule as it applies to poles owned by the municipal Nashville Electric Service (NES), which owns around 80 percent of the Nashville poles. AT&T and Comcast achieved that on Friday with a new ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aleta Trauger. Nashville's One Touch Make Ready ordinance "is ultra vires and void or voidable as to utility poles owned by Nashville Electric Service because adoption of the Ordinance exceeded Metro Nashville's authority and violated the Metro Charter," the ruling said. Nashville is "permanently enjoined from applying the Ordinance to utility poles owned by Nashville Electric Service." The Nashville government isn't planning to appeal the decision, a spokesperson for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry told Ars today.
Government should not be playing favorites.
Maybe Governments should stop subsidizing the incumbents, [arstechnica.com]even when the alternative is cheaper. [infoworld.com]
We all hate Google, but the AT&T and Comcast are worse, surely?
I don't hate either, actually. Google is everywhere and I appreciate their efforts to make my life easier, even if at the same time they're recording every time I hit the head ( 2.5 times on average, I looked it up ). And comcast is the only game in town for reliable and fast internet connectivity.
I wish that weren't the case, I really do, but the fact is both companies are doing everything they can to make my life easier. Given all the folks who are actively trying to do the opposite, I have to say I ap
I don't hate either, actually. Google is everywhere and I appreciate their efforts to make my life easier, even if at the same time they're recording every time I hit the head ( 2.5 times on average, I looked it up ). And comcast is the only game in town for reliable and fast internet connectivity.
I wish that weren't the case, I really do, but the fact is both companies are doing everything they can to make my life easier. Given all the folks who are actively trying to do the opposite, I have to say I appreciate them.
All of these companies are after profit. They all want you in their walled garden to spend all of your money with their products and their partners. Knowing how often you hit the head provides them valuable data with which they can push advertising and other products. Perhaps that is what you want. However I know that elsewhere in the world you can get fiber straight to your home for around 30 euro a month without that sort of relationship. Buying products sponsored by and having a symbiotic relationsh
Instead to compete with the incumbents, you become beholden on them if you want to provide service to a new customer (which probably means they will be losing a customer) I'm sure they will pull out all the stops.
Nashville Electric Service should require that only their contractors can work on wires on their poles, and provide the same SLA's and charge the same fees to all customers.
While I have serious skepticism over "one touch make ready" rules, there need to be some checks and balances to prevent incumbents from milking the process to slow down competition. The utilities should have primary ownership and control of their services on the pole, within whatever lease rights they have to the property.
However, if they fail to act in a reasonable time frame, I see no reason why there should be no practical recourse; OTMR does that. The contractor making changes should still comply with
Google needs access to a particular pole as no available ground is around for them to put up one of their own. They contact the owner - let's say AT&T. AT&T replies that they have to go through a risk analysis: after all, there's a lot of important stuff on that pole.
Google hears nothing. In the mean time the clock is running, their investments in other infrastructure that is wait
While I agree with your reasoning... ultra vires. Government is constrained by charters, constitutions, etc from making any old law it wishes, no matter how beneficial it may seem.
I'm not sure "declaring war" was the intent, but to allow competition.
I'm not sure how exactly this favors Google over anyone else either.
I wonder how hard it would be for Nashville to use Eminent Domain to aquire all of the wires and poles then sell it all to Google or keep it if they can?
They don't need to use eminent domain, just existing utility easement laws in most states and municipalities allow creations of easements (unilateral use of private property) for the common good, in this case utility poles for competitive internet access. The utility can retain ownership of the poles, but the municipality can grant an easement to whomever it wants and it doesn't cost the municipality anything.
If google purchased Nashville Electric Service (and the contractors authorized to work on their power poles, and prioritized AT&T and Comcast installs and repairs accordingly.
The Supreme Court settled this in the 80's. The pole owner HAS to rest space to others on the poles. The local municipality can not limit the number of providers. As I recall limiting providers was like (akin?) to licensing only one newspaper for a specific area.
You have access to the poles. If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.
If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.
That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?
If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.
That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?
Take them to court. That's why you pay your lawyers.
If the owner is providing slow support to move wires, cables, etc., then that is another matter.
That was exactly the matter that OTMR was intended to address. How else would you have addressed this matter?
Take them to court. That's why you pay your lawyers.
Uh they did. And they lost? Expect slow or no support on moving wires in the future.
Wow do you have that wrong.
1) Nashville wasn't restricting who could use the poles. In fact, they wanted to add an additional user (Google) to the two that were already using the poles (AT&T and Comcast)
2) This ordinance is entirely about that "another matter". AT&T and Comcast are refusing or otherwise massively delaying moving the "wires, cables, etc" so that Google can not complete their rollout.
> AT&T and Comcast are refusing or otherwise massively delaying moving the "wires, cables, etc" so that Google can not complete their rollout.
IANALawyer, but I would think the correct solution would be in the terms of pole access. Say, a requirement to either perform within a reasonable period at a reasonable fee any requested maintenance relating to other tenants' use of the infrastructure, or be billed for the pole owner's chosen vendor to do it for you. With a penalty clause for failure to compl
The city directs Nashville Electric to perform all work on the utility poles. Nashville Electric then bills Google for the expense. The work is done properly without some fly by night contractor coming in and breaking other people's stuff.
Why didn't Google propose this? Maybe they don't want to pay Nashville Electric to hire qualified people to do the work and just wanted to have low paid contractors?
Because they're still AT&T and Comcast's wires, so Nashville Electric can not move them. This ordinance would allow Nashville electric to do so, but hey, it just got thrown out.
To put it in terms we might understand, it is like if you wrote an important piece of software, then a competitor demanded the right to come in and change your software, but you still had all of the responsibility for it. If the competitor made errors and there were lawsuits, they would be held harmless and you would take the hit.
Moving pole infrastructure involves a lot of effort and
Soon the more skilled gated communities, cities and states will have the freedom to build and extend their own networks.
No more federal NN rules directing the use of one monopoly NN ready network.
Freedom to design, connect and network all over the USA. The private sector and local people escaping federal NN rules that kept all their networks beholden to a select f
How could a local community escape the demand to use a telco monopoly?
Dont got anywhere near the monopoly network.
Talk to the electric company (consumer, city), rail road, power company (state), water company, local businesses, private land owners.
Build a community network that spans out from different utility services, rail, power networks, land back to business and commercial real estate.
An innovative private sector cooperative initiative that brings together everyone local