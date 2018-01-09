Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Senate Bill to Block Net Neutrality Repeal Now Has 40 Co-Sponsors

Posted by BeauHD from the fast-tracked dept.
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: The senate bill to block the FCC repeal of Obama-era internet net neutrality rules now has 40 co-sponsors, up from the 30 co-sponsors it had yesterday. The bill, being driven by Senate minority Democrats, requires only a simple majority vote in order to be passed, although Washington insiders are currently predicting the bill will fail. "The bill would use authority under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to block the FCC's repeal from going into effect," reports The Hill. "And with more than 30 senators on board, the legislation will be able to bypass the committee approval process and Democrats will be able to force a vote on the floor."

  • OK... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @07:32PM (#55897327)

    So, they are actually making a law about it, as they should have in the first place, rather than a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body? Seems like that is exactly what *should* happen.

    • Re:OK... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @07:37PM (#55897353)

      So, they are actually making a law about it,

      No, this is not a law about NN, it is a law ordering the FCC to continue an Obama policy, which was a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body. Kicking the can, so to speak, instead of doing what they should.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        You know, instead of passing a law to order the FCC to enforce arbitrary policies set by a commission, they could use the opportunity to pass actual consumer protection type Net Neutrality rules.

        Leave it to Congress to not do anything right.

        • You know, instead of passing a law to order the FCC to enforce arbitrary policies set by a commission, they could use the opportunity to pass actual consumer protection type Net Neutrality rules.

          Leave it to Congress to not do anything right.

          To be fair, a law would be like texting your intentions to a partner in a sketchy relationship versus promising something verbally with neither witnesses nor readily available recording equipment.

          A reversible Presidential proclamation has the ambiguity necessary for those in power to get behind vigorously until the test proves out.

    • NOPE. They aren't making a law. They are voting to prevent new FCC rules from going into effect. The FCC can turn right around and resubmit the rules.
      • Actually no.. If they manage to get Congressional Review passed though both the house and Senate (unlikely to be sure) and Trump actually signs it (a snowballs chance of that) it reverses the FCC's decision. Further the FCC cannot re-issue the rule making and Net Neutrality would remain in force unless congress acted. Lucky it won't get out of the Senate... It would be a huge mess if this actually happened. The CR process is supposed to stop rules from being made, not deleted, and the unintended side effe

    • So, they are actually making a law about it, as they should have in the first place, rather than a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body? Seems like that is exactly what *should* happen.

      Nope, they are *trying* to use the Congressional Review process and reverse the FCC's rulemaking that reversed the NN rules made 2 years ago.. Complex sounding? Yea, but the simple truth is they will fail, likely in the Senate, but if they manage a majority there, in the House.. IF they get really lucky and manage to swing the House, then it will be vetoed by Trump... At that point, the Senate would have to override the veto... No chance we get a veto override...

      What they really are doing is trying to cr

      • Sometimes it's worth it to get a vote on record. By being able to force a floor vote, during a mid-term election year, they can force these Senators to either side with the 80% of the public that disagrees with the FCC, or side with the monopolistic corporate asshat ISPs that are jamming this down everyone's throats through lobbyists and schmoozing 5 unelected guys who apparently set the rules with their sole oversight being a Congressional rubber stamp session.

        Let them vote no, and then hammer them with i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by naubol ( 566278 )
      Your point is regulatory bodies shouldn't regulate?

      • Actually, my point is that lawmakers shouldn't ever in any circumstance be permitted to create regulatory bodies in the first place. Every single law should be voted on by Congress. It would then be *impossible* to have a spew of regulations emitted at the whim of the participants, but that the representatives would be personally responsible for the effects at the polls.

    • Regulatory bodies are the appropriate place for REGULATION.
      That is why Congress authorizes those bodies,yes?

  • Allow right of way to the polls and conduits (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Karmashock ( 2415832 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @07:42PM (#55897383)

    ... literally the whole problem is the result of government created monopolies where in a few companies are allowed to run cable and no one else is...

    https://www.wired.com/2013/07/... [wired.com]

    A little competition and the entire argument becomes moot.

  • Pass or Fail, it'll have an impact (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @07:43PM (#55897387) Journal
    If this passes a vote, then Net Neutrality lives to see another day.
    If it doesn't pass, then those who voted against it will have declared themselves on the issue.
    Either way it's time for them all to get off the fence.

    • If this passes a vote, then Net Neutrality lives to see another day.

      If it doesn't pass, then those who voted against it will have declared themselves on the issue.

      Either way it's time for them all to get off the fence.

      If this passes a vote in the Senate then Paul Ryan can simply ignore it and it will never come up for a vote in the house (and congressional GOP members won't be on record as voting against it).

      If Paul Ryan does schedule a vote, and it does pass congress, then Trump still has the option of vetoing it.

      In fact, if they were being really devious, the Senate could pass the bill unanimously and the House could never schedule a vote. So NN is still dead and no one is on record as opposing it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by naubol ( 566278 )
        Dems have quite a good shot at taking back the house, but not so great a shot at taking back the senate. Having republicans vote for NN in a cynical vote, that could later be flip-flopped on when R is no longer the majority, does not help republicans and it especially wouldn't help Paul Ryan whose got to run for reelection if he refused to have a floor vote. Essentially, the republicans do not want a vote on this in the senate. Dems know it has little chance of reaching DJT's desk, and less of being sign

      • You are assuming the GOP want it to fail. I'm sure some of them do, their opinions are bought and paid for after all. However, the problem with the old NN ruling was...well..what we saw. Administration changed, and suddenly things like DACA and NN are out the window. Why? Because they weren't rule of law. How do we make these things rule of law if procedurally there's no pressure to do so?

        Do I think the GOP is crafty enough to force the issue in such a manner? No. Do I think they all are anti-NN? N

    • to veto it. As for Trump, this is mostly an issue that matters to east/west coasters. Middle America and the rust belt don't really care. Politically speaking that is, e.g. there's not enough people who will vote against Trump over this in those regions.

      California Repubs are gonna hurt a little, but they'll manage. Meanwhile Trump's message of economic populism will catapult him to another win unless the Dems follow suit, but with Trump nobody really expected him to do anything, so he can get away with

    • If you believe that net neutrality should be the law of the land then make it apply to wireless carriers as well as wired carriers. The former was exempt from the old version of NN.

  • haven't signed on yet. Just sad.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They are:

      Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
      Tom Carper (D-Del.)
      Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
      Chris Coons (D-Del.)
      Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)
      Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.)
      Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.)
      Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.)
      Doug Jones (D-Ala.)
      Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
      Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.)
      Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)
      Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)
      Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
      Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)
      Tina Smith (D-Minn.)
      Jon Tester (D-Mont.)
      Tom Udall (D-N.M.)
      Mark Warner (D-Va.)

      No surprise for Patty Murray since she's always worked to prevent people in the Seattle area from ha

  • FUCK AJIT PAI (Score:4, Informative)

    by Nick ( 109 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @08:39PM (#55897635) Journal
    Fuck Ajit Pai

