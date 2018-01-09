Senate Bill to Block Net Neutrality Repeal Now Has 40 Co-Sponsors (thehill.com) 50
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: The senate bill to block the FCC repeal of Obama-era internet net neutrality rules now has 40 co-sponsors, up from the 30 co-sponsors it had yesterday. The bill, being driven by Senate minority Democrats, requires only a simple majority vote in order to be passed, although Washington insiders are currently predicting the bill will fail. "The bill would use authority under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to block the FCC's repeal from going into effect," reports The Hill. "And with more than 30 senators on board, the legislation will be able to bypass the committee approval process and Democrats will be able to force a vote on the floor."
Re: (Score:2)
In both the Senate and the House, it *will* fail.... But this isn't about passing, it's about getting a vote record for the silly election season we rapidly approach.
Think of it as a two ring circus with a hoard of clowns running about looking for the best clown car they can find to drive up the votes... Eventually they will pile into a couple of the most promising cars and race around the area between the rings throwing cream pies at cars from the other ring...
Net Neutrality is just a broken car that do
OK... (Score:3, Insightful)
So, they are actually making a law about it, as they should have in the first place, rather than a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body? Seems like that is exactly what *should* happen.
Re:OK... (Score:4, Insightful)
So, they are actually making a law about it,
No, this is not a law about NN, it is a law ordering the FCC to continue an Obama policy, which was a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body. Kicking the can, so to speak, instead of doing what they should.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, instead of passing a law to order the FCC to enforce arbitrary policies set by a commission, they could use the opportunity to pass actual consumer protection type Net Neutrality rules.
Leave it to Congress to not do anything right.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, instead of passing a law to order the FCC to enforce arbitrary policies set by a commission, they could use the opportunity to pass actual consumer protection type Net Neutrality rules.
Leave it to Congress to not do anything right.
To be fair, a law would be like texting your intentions to a partner in a sketchy relationship versus promising something verbally with neither witnesses nor readily available recording equipment.
A reversible Presidential proclamation has the ambiguity necessary for those in power to get behind vigorously until the test proves out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So, they are actually making a law about it, as they should have in the first place, rather than a proclamation from an unelected regulatory body? Seems like that is exactly what *should* happen.
Nope, they are *trying* to use the Congressional Review process and reverse the FCC's rulemaking that reversed the NN rules made 2 years ago.. Complex sounding? Yea, but the simple truth is they will fail, likely in the Senate, but if they manage a majority there, in the House.. IF they get really lucky and manage to swing the House, then it will be vetoed by Trump... At that point, the Senate would have to override the veto... No chance we get a veto override...
What they really are doing is trying to cr
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes it's worth it to get a vote on record. By being able to force a floor vote, during a mid-term election year, they can force these Senators to either side with the 80% of the public that disagrees with the FCC, or side with the monopolistic corporate asshat ISPs that are jamming this down everyone's throats through lobbyists and schmoozing 5 unelected guys who apparently set the rules with their sole oversight being a Congressional rubber stamp session.
Let them vote no, and then hammer them with i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, my point is that lawmakers shouldn't ever in any circumstance be permitted to create regulatory bodies in the first place. Every single law should be voted on by Congress. It would then be *impossible* to have a spew of regulations emitted at the whim of the participants, but that the representatives would be personally responsible for the effects at the polls.
Re: (Score:1)
That is why Congress authorizes those bodies,yes?
Re: (Score:2)
Allow right of way to the polls and conduits (Score:4, Insightful)
... literally the whole problem is the result of government created monopolies where in a few companies are allowed to run cable and no one else is...
https://www.wired.com/2013/07/... [wired.com]
A little competition and the entire argument becomes moot.
Re:Allow right of way to the polls and conduits (Score:4, Insightful)
The Internet is a necessary public utility. (Score:5, Insightful)
Cities and counties should own and lease dark fiber. The Internet is a necessary public utility, like water, electricity, natural gas, sewage, and trash pickup.
Pass or Fail, it'll have an impact (Score:5, Insightful)
If it doesn't pass, then those who voted against it will have declared themselves on the issue.
Either way it's time for them all to get off the fence.
Re: (Score:2)
If this passes a vote, then Net Neutrality lives to see another day.
If it doesn't pass, then those who voted against it will have declared themselves on the issue.
Either way it's time for them all to get off the fence.
If this passes a vote in the Senate then Paul Ryan can simply ignore it and it will never come up for a vote in the house (and congressional GOP members won't be on record as voting against it).
If Paul Ryan does schedule a vote, and it does pass congress, then Trump still has the option of vetoing it.
In fact, if they were being really devious, the Senate could pass the bill unanimously and the House could never schedule a vote. So NN is still dead and no one is on record as opposing it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming the GOP want it to fail. I'm sure some of them do, their opinions are bought and paid for after all. However, the problem with the old NN ruling was...well..what we saw. Administration changed, and suddenly things like DACA and NN are out the window. Why? Because they weren't rule of law. How do we make these things rule of law if procedurally there's no pressure to do so?
Do I think the GOP is crafty enough to force the issue in such a manner? No. Do I think they all are anti-NN? N
I think everyone's expecting Trump (Score:2)
California Repubs are gonna hurt a little, but they'll manage. Meanwhile Trump's message of economic populism will catapult him to another win unless the Dems follow suit, but with Trump nobody really expected him to do anything, so he can get away with
Re: (Score:2)
If you believe that net neutrality should be the law of the land then make it apply to wireless carriers as well as wired carriers. The former was exempt from the old version of NN.
The value: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
There is value in what they are doing. They are making the issue more public. They are causing government leaders to have to declare their positions.
But, why would they not want to actually introduce and push for actual, not temporary and 'adminstrative', NN laws?
Whatever reason you wish to assign their refusal to create NN laws through Congress, it still means that whatever those reasons are, they matter more to them than actually getting real NN enacted in a relatively permanent way.
It seems the sticking point is the Democrats' intense desire to place ISPs under Title-II. Why is placing ISPs under Title-II such an imperative for the US Left if enact
Re: (Score:2)
"May have been the losing side. Still not convinced it was the wrong one." --Mal Reynolds
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, it will only serve to raise money for the left.. But they are soooo far behind on that now even this won't matter.
The democrats are accustom to being able to out spend their republican counterparts by wide margins in contested elections, but with so many house and seats on the margin and with so many Senate seats at risk for the democrats, they are in serious trouble money wise. They simply MUST find some kind of traction on some issues here but if NN is all they got, their collective congressional g
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, forcing elected representatives to actually publicly declare their stance on government policy that affects their constituents on a day-to-day basis in a recorded vote has no virtue whatsoever. Why bother with something like that? What a waste of time!
19 Senate Democrats... (Score:1)
haven't signed on yet. Just sad.
Re: (Score:1)
They are:
Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
Tom Carper (D-Del.)
Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)
Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.)
Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.)
Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.)
Doug Jones (D-Ala.)
Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.)
Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)
Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)
Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)
Tina Smith (D-Minn.)
Jon Tester (D-Mont.)
Tom Udall (D-N.M.)
Mark Warner (D-Va.)
No surprise for Patty Murray since she's always worked to prevent people in the Seattle area from ha
Re: (Score:2)
But let's keep the litmus tests going instead of Congress passing real laws.
This congress? Pass laws? Impossible. Hell, they haven't been really passing laws for a good while now. The division is so bad, neither side can do jack shit without screwing with the law-making rules to make shit happen. Which is always amusing cuz it always turns around to bite the other side in the ass later.
And even then, it's all one sided, just like under Obama. The tug-o-war continues, and nothing substantial gets done. Just bandaids to cover their asses while they squabble and bitch, and do n
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, because the Senate's time is far better spent giving yet more speeches to an empty gallery on non-binding resolutions to limit non-binding resolutions. Or having a 'colloquy' with another Senator that has the exact same stance on something, playing like it's an actual discussion when it's just more noise to get some footage from CSPAN for the Committee to Re-elect to use in the next 15-second TV spot that will aire during Monday Night Football.
If the Senate isn't actually debating on and voting for le
FUCK AJIT PAI (Score:4)