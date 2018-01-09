FBI Chief Calls Unbreakable Encryption 'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (reuters.com) 55
The inability of law enforcement authorities to access data from electronic devices due to powerful encryption is an "urgent public safety issue," FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday in remarks that sought to renew a contentious debate over privacy and security. From a report: The FBI was unable to access data from nearly 7,800 devices in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 with technical tools despite possessing proper legal authority to pry them open, a growing figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray said during a speech at a cyber security conference in New York. "This is an urgent public safety issue," Wray added, while saying that a solution is "not so clear cut."
"I want free access to the cookie jar, waaaaaah!"
I'm not sure it is (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't see it all that short term thinking. This is definitely part of a larger picture, a longer termed plan.
Get this wedge in now, this idea that some authority should have all the keys to the encryption kingdom, and it should be easier to keep it there when the next privacy scheme comes along. Otherwise it's a doubly hard fight the next time. You have to convince more people that the authorities are correct to want it. Do it now, when it is of less concern.
It's sad.
Breakable encryption is no encryption at all. I guess the 3 letter agencies want to back-door themselves to indeterminism along with the whole world just because they think it'll give them that last 2% of control. Perhaps they don't realize what an asymptote maximizing control is. (With an emphasis on the as)
In fact the story goes back to 1975 (at least). That's when Diffie and Hellman found themselves battling the NSA, which wanted DES to be accepted as the encryption standard simply because NSA could crack it.
I strongly oppose government efforts to weaken our protections. I'm relying on unbreakable encryption in my own campaign, notably in my plans to end identity theft and increase voter participation. The most-powerful encryption ever used has been the spoken word, in closed quarters, with a soft noise generator to prevent electronic surveillance: no record of communications. Written and then pulped notes. Anything that destroys the data.
I haven't translated these plans to my new site [johnmoserforcongress.com] yet. I need to, b
I got yer affirmative action right here [youtube.com].
I Grab Women "By The Pussy”
Re:Oh no! (Score:4, Insightful)
If he can find unbreakable encryption to be an urgent public safety issue, can I find him to be an urgent public privacy issue?
Also, no amount of wishing will put the AES-256 toothpaste back in the tube. Because, math.
pigs just keep on piggin'.
each month is a new cry about their lack of ability to STROLL THRU OUR LIVES and even plant shit on our computers.
we will not give in. but I suspect we'll lose anyway, because they have infinite money, power, almost people, who want to invade our privacy for lulz (mostly).
its sad that we are now in a perpetual state of WAR with our own governments on this very issue. and they show no signs of giving in.
The benefit of the doubt (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
What the law enforcement clambering for a back door or weaker encryption forget or fail to see is that the 7k cases they are talking about isn't even a drop in the bucket compared to the 17 million identity thefts each year
There is no middle choice here (Score:4, Insightful)
Either encryption works for everyone, or it works for no one.
In the end, calling unbreakable encryption an "urgent public safety issue" is pointless.
Why are cars lacking security features against terrorists?
Why are guns lacking security features against terrorists?
Why is cash lacking security features against terrorists?
The FBI/CIA/NSA does not only want to access the devices thieves/killers/terrorists, they want to spy on EVERYONE.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd settle for that option.
I think they're going about solving the safety problem all wrong...What they really need to do, is give terrorists and the like, less reason to do harm to others.
+1, we need to carpet bomb any terrorists AND their families so we stop creating new ones. This is a lesson which was learned centuries ago, you don't leave children alive to avenge their parents, bad policy.
some bama guy lost an election because he was thinking TOO MUCH about the children....
Exactly, how urgent is this problem? (Score:1)
Can you give a figure of the impact (in lost human lives or property) of not resolving this issue?
Thanks.
Where is the mass danger? (Score:2)
An urgent public safety issue? Talk about first world problems. Even if one person gets through and kills 50 people, Its a sad day, but certainly not the end of the world.
We had every right to shoot him. - G. Gordon Liddy
Legal authority to pry them open (Score:5, Insightful)
'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (Score:1)
Another encryption ... (Score:2)
... is our fucking brains.
"Our inability to get inside people's heads is an "urgent public safety issue."
I am pretty sure they are already in our heads. I hear them talking to me all the time.
Just tell your dentist to stop using metal fillings and studs (if you have crowns.) You should be able to scan your face with a metal detector and not get any hits, it's the only way to ensure the government isn't beaming messages into your brain.
I talk to them. They don't answer, like they ain't even there.
The FBI Chief (Score:1)
send mulder and scully to the apple spaceship! (Score:2)
send mulder and scully to the apple spaceship!
Know what else is a public safety issue? (Score:1)
The fact the director of the FBI can be this stupid.
GOOD! My data is PRIVATE (Score:2)
Evil Math (Score:1)
So math is a public safety issue?
Sure (Score:2)
As long as you can prove to me that you use the same encryption for everything at the FBI.
If you are not willing to do that. GO FUCK YOURSELF
Dumb and arrogant (Score:2)
What those people are overlooking is that if encryption is weak enough (or subverted) that NSA can crack it, it is weak enough for other government agencies and criminals to do likewise.
They may still believe that good ol' American know-how leads the world - but if so, they are just plain wrong. Mathematics is international.
Cry me a river (Score:2)
To be honest, Law Enforcement and their " kill everyone who doesn't comply with our demands " is an urgent Public Safety Issue.
Encryption, on the other hand, hasn't killed any innocent people as far as I know so I think their priorities are a bit skewed.
Back on topic:
Encryption, when properly inplemented, does exactly what it's supposed to do. It keeps unauthorized eyes off of private data. Just because you wear a badge doesn't give you the right to spy on everyone.
If our government could be trusted, we w
Why Not Try? (Score:2)
What puzzles me is, with all of the resources that the US federal government has at their disposal, why aren't they actually trying to crack encrypted phones?
As I understand it, the older iPhones could likely be cracked by desoldering a chio and interrogating it. The newer ones have their entire security apparatus encased in a single chip but I don't see why the chip couldn't be removed, disassembled, and its partial private key extracted. It's probably not something that could be done by hand and would pro
Meanwhile at the NSA (Score:2)
The director paged through the packet logs from the FBI director's machine and smiled to himself.