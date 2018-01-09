Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


FBI Chief Calls Unbreakable Encryption 'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (reuters.com) 55

Posted by msmash
The inability of law enforcement authorities to access data from electronic devices due to powerful encryption is an "urgent public safety issue," FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday in remarks that sought to renew a contentious debate over privacy and security. From a report: The FBI was unable to access data from nearly 7,800 devices in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 with technical tools despite possessing proper legal authority to pry them open, a growing figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray said during a speech at a cyber security conference in New York. "This is an urgent public safety issue," Wray added, while saying that a solution is "not so clear cut."

  • Think of the children! No, not the children assembling iPhones in sweatshops: the children the FBI are looking to protect. Think of them.

  • "I want free access to the cookie jar, waaaaaah!"

    • I'm not sure it is (Score:4, Insightful)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:07AM (#55893613) Homepage

      I don't see it all that short term thinking. This is definitely part of a larger picture, a longer termed plan.

      Get this wedge in now, this idea that some authority should have all the keys to the encryption kingdom, and it should be easier to keep it there when the next privacy scheme comes along. Otherwise it's a doubly hard fight the next time. You have to convince more people that the authorities are correct to want it. Do it now, when it is of less concern.

      • Exactly. Once the plan is in place it is very hard to repeal. After all, the plan was keeping us safe. Why would you want to repeal it? Do you want the terrorists to win?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ebyrob ( 165903 )

          It's sad.

          Breakable encryption is no encryption at all. I guess the 3 letter agencies want to back-door themselves to indeterminism along with the whole world just because they think it'll give them that last 2% of control. Perhaps they don't realize what an asymptote maximizing control is. (With an emphasis on the as)

      • In fact the story goes back to 1975 (at least). That's when Diffie and Hellman found themselves battling the NSA, which wanted DES to be accepted as the encryption standard simply because NSA could crack it.

      • I strongly oppose government efforts to weaken our protections. I'm relying on unbreakable encryption in my own campaign, notably in my plans to end identity theft and increase voter participation. The most-powerful encryption ever used has been the spoken word, in closed quarters, with a soft noise generator to prevent electronic surveillance: no record of communications. Written and then pulped notes. Anything that destroys the data.

        I haven't translated these plans to my new site [johnmoserforcongress.com] yet. I need to, b

  • Heaven forbid people actually be secure in their persons, papers, and effects!

    • Re:Oh no! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:14AM (#55893679) Journal

      If he can find unbreakable encryption to be an urgent public safety issue, can I find him to be an urgent public privacy issue?

      Also, no amount of wishing will put the AES-256 toothpaste back in the tube. Because, math.

    • pigs just keep on piggin'.

      each month is a new cry about their lack of ability to STROLL THRU OUR LIVES and even plant shit on our computers.

      we will not give in. but I suspect we'll lose anyway, because they have infinite money, power, almost people, who want to invade our privacy for lulz (mostly).

      its sad that we are now in a perpetual state of WAR with our own governments on this very issue. and they show no signs of giving in.

  • The benefit of the doubt (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:07AM (#55893607)
    I will grant Christopher Wray benefit of the doubt and interpret his words charitably - he must have meant it is public safety issue that more people don't use strong cryptography, potentially exposing sensitive data to FBI and other crooks.
    • That's how I'm reading it. I'll double up on my encryption right now! Can't let the public be unsafe!

    • What the law enforcement clambering for a back door or weaker encryption forget or fail to see is that the 7k cases they are talking about isn't even a drop in the bucket compared to the 17 million identity thefts each year

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Holi ( 250190 )
        After the Equifax hack I don't think hiding your ssn is remotely possible anymore. But you know they still get IRS contracts so it's all good.

  • There is no middle choice here (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:08AM (#55893625)

    Either encryption works for everyone, or it works for no one.

    In the end, calling unbreakable encryption an "urgent public safety issue" is pointless.

    Why are cars lacking security features against terrorists?
    Why are guns lacking security features against terrorists?
    Why is cash lacking security features against terrorists?

    The FBI/CIA/NSA does not only want to access the devices thieves/killers/terrorists, they want to spy on EVERYONE.

    • As strange as it sounds, I would prefer encryption to be less accessible. He's complaining about the masses of legitimate search warrants (if you believe in legitimacy) where a kidnapped child could have been found, or a murder solved. If encryption were not enabled by default, the idiot masses would be more likely to get caught. Make encryption a settings switch to flip for people who are concerned about it, and you still have your privacy while catching a bunch of dumb criminals. -- downvote me now --
      • Exactly. Think of the children. How many children could have been found if only there were no encryption? Why aren't you thinking of the children? You must want the kidnappers to win.

      • I'd settle for that option.

        • I think a better option is just to monitor people. Oh just the dumb ones of course. Everyone else (the smart ones like the OP) could just flip a switch to "not monitored".
      • This has got to be the most reasonable argument I've heard for disabling encryption by default.
        • It makes sense to me too. That way, people with encryption must either be 1) The smart ones 2) Have something to hide. Are you thinking of the children, yet?
      • The problem is that I doubt very much that the FBI/CIA/NSA will someday use this skill for any lawful reason, it is much, much more likely that it will use this ability to steal my industrial secrets (and sell them to some north-american firm) and spying on other nations.

  • Exactly, how urgent is this problem? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can you give a figure of the impact (in lost human lives or property) of not resolving this issue?
    Thanks.

  • An urgent public safety issue? Talk about first world problems. Even if one person gets through and kills 50 people, Its a sad day, but certainly not the end of the world.

    --
    We had every right to shoot him. - G. Gordon Liddy

  • Legal authority to pry them open (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:11AM (#55893655)
    You have the legal authority to pry them open. Get prying. Having the authority to try to open something doesn't give you the entitlement to open it. Unfortunately, it seems the top dog at the FBI does not understand this concept. It's also entirely the fault of the FBI and other government agencies with police powers that this encryption situation has gone in this direction. They made this bed and they must lie in it. No law can change the fundamental properties of mathematical operations, and good luck outlawing consumer encryption since every CPU being made nowadays (even Celerons and Atoms) has hardware AES and such strong encryption is ubiquitous. Combined with the epic failure and subsequent revelations of major flaws in the government's key escrow Clipper Chip, there is no way the FBI is killing off the spread of encryption.

  • 'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    It is an 'Urgent Public Safety Issue', but not in the way they are suggesting...

  • ... is our fucking brains.

    "Our inability to get inside people's heads is an "urgent public safety issue."

    • I am pretty sure they are already in our heads. I hear them talking to me all the time.

      • I am pretty sure they are already in our heads. I hear them talking to me all the time.

        Just tell your dentist to stop using metal fillings and studs (if you have crowns.) You should be able to scan your face with a metal detector and not get any hits, it's the only way to ensure the government isn't beaming messages into your brain.

      • I talk to them. They don't answer, like they ain't even there.

  • Apparently doesn't know what the first, fourth and fourteenth amendments are or that they are supposed to protect us from him.

  • send mulder and scully to the apple spaceship!

  • The fact the director of the FBI can be this stupid.

  • I remember back in the 90's or early 2000's someone said the CIA was intercepting ALL email in the USA, and running it through a program that would look for key words or some such garbage. I went into my signature file, using a WHITE FONT and put in my sig file about 20-30 words that should have triggered something, just to hopefully screw with their program. Probably didn't work, but it made me feel better. Hey, I'm as law and order as the next guy, but MY PRIVACY IS MINE. You THINK I'm doing something il

  • So math is a public safety issue?

  • I will use any encryption that you want me to use.
    As long as you can prove to me that you use the same encryption for everything at the FBI.
    If you are not willing to do that. GO FUCK YOURSELF

  • What those people are overlooking is that if encryption is weak enough (or subverted) that NSA can crack it, it is weak enough for other government agencies and criminals to do likewise.

    They may still believe that good ol' American know-how leads the world - but if so, they are just plain wrong. Mathematics is international.

  • To be honest, Law Enforcement and their " kill everyone who doesn't comply with our demands " is an urgent Public Safety Issue.

    Encryption, on the other hand, hasn't killed any innocent people as far as I know so I think their priorities are a bit skewed.

    Back on topic:

    Encryption, when properly inplemented, does exactly what it's supposed to do. It keeps unauthorized eyes off of private data. Just because you wear a badge doesn't give you the right to spy on everyone.

    If our government could be trusted, we w

  • What puzzles me is, with all of the resources that the US federal government has at their disposal, why aren't they actually trying to crack encrypted phones?

    As I understand it, the older iPhones could likely be cracked by desoldering a chio and interrogating it. The newer ones have their entire security apparatus encased in a single chip but I don't see why the chip couldn't be removed, disassembled, and its partial private key extracted. It's probably not something that could be done by hand and would pro

  • The director paged through the packet logs from the FBI director's machine and smiled to himself.

