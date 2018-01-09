FBI Chief Calls Unbreakable Encryption 'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (reuters.com) 115
The inability of law enforcement authorities to access data from electronic devices due to powerful encryption is an "urgent public safety issue," FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday in remarks that sought to renew a contentious debate over privacy and security. From a report: The FBI was unable to access data from nearly 7,800 devices in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 with technical tools despite possessing proper legal authority to pry them open, a growing figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray said during a speech at a cyber security conference in New York. "This is an urgent public safety issue," Wray added, while saying that a solution is "not so clear cut."
As much as these asshole think of the children, I can't help but think that they're pedos.
I'm not sure it is (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't see it all that short term thinking. This is definitely part of a larger picture, a longer termed plan.
Get this wedge in now, this idea that some authority should have all the keys to the encryption kingdom, and it should be easier to keep it there when the next privacy scheme comes along. Otherwise it's a doubly hard fight the next time. You have to convince more people that the authorities are correct to want it. Do it now, when it is of less concern.
Breakable encryption is no encryption at all. I guess the 3 letter agencies want to back-door themselves to indeterminism along with the whole world just because they think it'll give them that last 2% of control. Perhaps they don't realize what an asymptote maximizing control is. (With an emphasis on the as)
In fact the story goes back to 1975 (at least). That's when Diffie and Hellman found themselves battling the NSA, which wanted DES to be accepted as the encryption standard simply because NSA could crack it.
I strongly oppose government efforts to weaken our protections. I'm relying on unbreakable encryption in my own campaign, notably in my plans to end identity theft and increase voter participation. The most-powerful encryption ever used has been the spoken word, in closed quarters, with a soft noise generator to prevent electronic surveillance: no record of communications. Written and then pulped notes. Anything that destroys the data.
I haven't translated these plans to my new site
Re:I'm not sure it is (Score:5, Insightful)
To be honest, I don't think he's exactly wrong to say that unbreakable encryption is a public safety issue. It's an issue. It's an issue we can debate and think about and talk about. If encryption is unbreakable, then it makes it harder for law enforcement to do certain things that they might validly want to do.
On the other hand, if people can't encrypt their data (or that encryption is breakable), then it creates an entirely different set of problems. People can't safeguard their data or protect their systems. It increases the vulnerability of our infrastructure. It increases the chances that criminals and terrorists can gain access to important and private information.
There are going to be real valid problems either way. There should be open discussions about what all of those problems are, and how we can mitigate them. But ultimately, I don't think breakable encryption (or backdoored encryption) is a viable long-term option, even if we were willing to live in a police state. The ability to break or circumvent encryption will inevitably fall into the hands of criminals.
Much as I don't like this idea myself, it is not new.
The Fourth Amendment explicitly allows the Executive Branch — after securiing Judicial Branch's approval — to access all of our possessions and "effects". They have a right to do that, which no one seems to seriously dispute.
The strong encryption has given us the means to lock things up so that even the government can't get them — this part is new.
The other 96% of the world's population will know that they can't trust American products. They might make their own phones, systems, devices, etc even more secure against American TLAs. Thus accomplishing the opposite of what the TLAs want.
Aren't the majority of smartphones already made outside the US? Maybe all they need to do is build their own secure OS with secure encryption that the US
Oh no! (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Oh no! (Score:5, Insightful)
If he can find unbreakable encryption to be an urgent public safety issue, can I find him to be an urgent public privacy issue?
Also, no amount of wishing will put the AES-256 toothpaste back in the tube. Because, math.
This. Even if it was mandated tomorrow that all encrypted communications shall use X cipher to which the government has a backdoor and through magic psychic software it actually cannot be decrypted without proper cause and judicial review, there's not anything that would prevent the payload from being encrypted again using a different system, and there would be no way to tell without actually decrypting the outer wrapper.
You can just ban it (Score:2)
Re:Oh no! (Score:4, Insightful)
pigs just keep on piggin'.
each month is a new cry about their lack of ability to STROLL THRU OUR LIVES and even plant shit on our computers.
we will not give in. but I suspect we'll lose anyway, because they have infinite money, power, almost people, who want to invade our privacy for lulz (mostly).
its sad that we are now in a perpetual state of WAR with our own governments on this very issue. and they show no signs of giving in.
The benefit of the doubt (Score:5, Funny)
Re:The benefit of the doubt (Score:4, Informative)
What the law enforcement clambering for a back door or weaker encryption forget or fail to see is that the 7k cases they are talking about isn't even a drop in the bucket compared to the 17 million identity thefts each year
Actually, the IRS cancelled that contract and went with Experian. How much better that is is up for debate, of course
Apparently they suspended the contract on 10/12, Equifax protested, and the GAO denied the protest. [arstechnica.com]
The real safety issue is the lack of respect our government has for the Constitution. I for one am not happy with the whole secret court, secret warrant and other "Patriot Act" nonsense. The government has immense power and only wants more and more. The most dangerous thing in any society is a government that forgets it rules for the people and not OVER them.
There is no middle choice here (Score:5, Insightful)
Either encryption works for everyone, or it works for no one.
In the end, calling unbreakable encryption an "urgent public safety issue" is pointless.
Why are cars lacking security features against terrorists?
Why are guns lacking security features against terrorists?
Why is cash lacking security features against terrorists?
The FBI/CIA/NSA does not only want to access the devices thieves/killers/terrorists, they want to spy on EVERYONE.
Re:There is no middle choice here (Score:5, Insightful)
How many Children Would Have Been Saved? (Score:2)
Just ask Cisco how the government mandatedo backdoors worked for them and how much it cost them?
If 30% of the population enable optional encryption, and 70% do not. That's 70% of potential "dumb" criminals to be caught. 30% is still enough to prevent targeted monitoring, privacy channels remain intact and effective, and more crimes get solved. Over time, the news will spread, and the majority of people will consciously choose to enable encryption on their devices.
Having an informed population helps the
I'd settle for that option.
so we're going to be selecting for smarter criminals, yes? Nothing could possibly go wrong with that.
How many children could we have found if torture had been an option so we could make the kidnapper talk?
How many children could we have found if that whole search warrant thing wasn't a problem and we could simply break into every home with impunity and pry the house apart?
How many children could we have found if every person would get chipped at birth, like a dog, so we can track there whereabouts at every moment of their life?
How many...
tell me when it's getting close to home, ok?
What do you think is on these phones that is so important?
- The last few numbers you dialed? They could easily get that from the phone provider
- The last few locations you were at? Again, the phone provider can give that to you
- The last few emails or text messages you sent? Again, providers will cooperate with a legitimate investigation
Criminals that are smart enough will not get caught by anything on their phone regardless of encryption. The only thing that they could want on these phones is in the pursui
The last few emails or text messages you sent? Again, providers will cooperate with a legitimate investigation
No, they can't, not if you're using strong end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or iMessage or Facebook messenger. The provider only has the encrypted data. This is the exact scenario that is of interest in this case.
If FBI agents/lawyers knew to enable encryption on their phones, they would still be on the Trump investigation, railroading.
Welcome to the slippery slope. Here's your ski pass.
No downvotes for you at the moment, so I'll have to settle for pointing out how stupid your argument is.
First, "think of the children" is a shitty, fear-mongering argument designed to play to people's base instincts, and trap them in a corner so they can't produce a good argument against you. How do you argue against protecting children without seeming like a monster?
Second, if there is a switch to flip, that can and will be abused. Between nation states and malware, if you want it on there's the chance tha
And encryption has one called private key. No terrorist on the planet can read my email. Not even that goofball calling this an urgent public safety issue.
Adversarial Justice (Score:2)
The justice system in the US is for the most part adversarial. The prosecutors and police are on one side and the alleged criminals and their lawyers on the other. I think this works well in some cases. In other cases I think it doesn't work at all. In France and other places, there are no sides and what matters to the courts is that the truth gets out.
There are many cases where I think the French way is a better solution, such as organized crimes. Mafiosos, gangs, paedophile rings, etc should n
The cold war is over (Score:1)
Big brother doesn't need the ability to paw through all my records without just cause.
Big brother also doesn't have to play nice and pretend he's the good guy anymore.
The Soviet Union protected our rights by its mere existence. At least as long as you didn't live there, of course, but as long as they existed, our regime had to act as if the Reds are the only ones who would ever do something like this to their population.
I think they're going about solving the safety problem all wrong...What they really need to do, is give terrorists and the like, less reason to do harm to others.
+1, we need to carpet bomb any terrorists AND their families so we stop creating new ones. This is a lesson which was learned centuries ago, you don't leave children alive to avenge their parents, bad policy.
some bama guy lost an election because he was thinking TOO MUCH about the children....
Re: Wrong Way to Solve the Problem (Score:2)
Exactly, how urgent is this problem? (Score:1)
Can you give a figure of the impact (in lost human lives or property) of not resolving this issue?
Thanks.
Where is the mass danger? (Score:3)
An urgent public safety issue? Talk about first world problems. Even if one person gets through and kills 50 people, Its a sad day, but certainly not the end of the world.
We had every right to shoot him. - G. Gordon Liddy
Legal authority to pry them open (Score:5, Insightful)
He has the legal authority to perform his search.
He has no god-given right to *understand* what he is seeing. If I arrange quarters in stacks on my counter that so happens to encode secret meanings, his search allows him to see the stacks and does *not* give him the right to force me to explain what those stacks of quarters mean to him.
He got his search, he couldn't understand it's contents. Sorry charlie, your part of the law is over.
'Urgent Public Safety Issue' (Score:2, Insightful)
Another encryption ... (Score:2)
... is our fucking brains.
"Our inability to get inside people's heads is an "urgent public safety issue."
I am pretty sure they are already in our heads. I hear them talking to me all the time.
Just tell your dentist to stop using metal fillings and studs (if you have crowns.) You should be able to scan your face with a metal detector and not get any hits, it's the only way to ensure the government isn't beaming messages into your brain.
I talk to them. They don't answer, like they ain't even there.
Government agencies throughout the ages had no problem with cracking skulls open.
Granted, it wasn't usually done when they wanted to get information out of said skulls. More if they wanted said information to cease existing.
The FBI Chief (Score:1)
send mulder and scully to the apple spaceship! (Score:2)
send mulder and scully to the apple spaceship!
Know what else is a public safety issue? (Score:1)
The fact the director of the FBI can be this stupid.
GOOD! My data is PRIVATE (Score:2)
Evil Math (Score:1)
So math is a public safety issue?
Now the way our schools are heading makes a lot more sense.
Sure (Score:3)
As long as you can prove to me that you use the same encryption for everything at the FBI.
If you are not willing to do that. GO FUCK YOURSELF
Dumb and arrogant (Score:2)
What those people are overlooking is that if encryption is weak enough (or subverted) that NSA can crack it, it is weak enough for other government agencies and criminals to do likewise.
They may still believe that good ol' American know-how leads the world - but if so, they are just plain wrong. Mathematics is international.
Cry me a river (Score:2)
To be honest, Law Enforcement and their " kill everyone who doesn't comply with our demands " is an urgent Public Safety Issue.
Encryption, on the other hand, hasn't killed any innocent people as far as I know so I think their priorities are a bit skewed.
Back on topic:
Encryption, when properly inplemented, does exactly what it's supposed to do. It keeps unauthorized eyes off of private data. Just because you wear a badge doesn't give you the right to spy on everyone.
If our government could be trusted, we w
Why Not Try? (Score:3)
What puzzles me is, with all of the resources that the US federal government has at their disposal, why aren't they actually trying to crack encrypted phones?
As I understand it, the older iPhones could likely be cracked by desoldering a chio and interrogating it. The newer ones have their entire security apparatus encased in a single chip but I don't see why the chip couldn't be removed, disassembled, and its partial private key extracted. It's probably not something that could be done by hand and would probably involve contracting with a chip-fabricating outfit. The outlay costs would be enormous but once a "Federal Bureau of Device Recovery" was established and operational, they could make back money by cracking phones for state and local law enforcement.
It's just so strange because it seems likely that eventually other countries will have this capability, if they don't already. My guess is that if the FBI hasn't figured out how to crack encrypted iPhones themselves in the next 5 years, they'll be a company in Israel that will be happy to do it for them.
Re:Why Not Try? (Score:4, Informative)
Decapping a chip is difficult, expensive and not guaranteed. Most TPMs and security-chips are almost impossible to open without damage.
Go look at the arcade-ROM decapping efforts. Even 30-year-old ROMs have protections that mean some games are now permanently lost forever, and the ones that are successful rely on "seeing" (via X-Ray etc.) the data as a visible effect on the image. That doesn't work for anything modern at all, you'd need new kinds of instruments or something to measure the individual charge on an individual transistor from billions of them on a tiny sliver of silicon.
Modern chips, especially those designed to be secure and avoid tampering? Not a chance. Nobody has yet demonstrated an attack on a modern TPM chip like that, and the private keys aren't exactly just sitting there in plain-text even if you could.
And then updating for EVERY technology change, nm-advancement, etc.? Cost would not just be prohibitive but astronomical.
Do you believe that those 7800 devices a year are all just one read away from stopping a terrorist attack each? Highly unlikely. If anything one arrest could result in 20-30 devices, not even worrying about whether it was a drug-deal or a telecoms violation or whatever else the FBI might deal with.
The value just isn't there, even if the technology could exist.
To my knowledge, literally NO-ONE in the world has read a key from a physical iPhone security chip, for instance. There have been software flaws, and things found in publicly available firmware that are quickly patched out but even those don't cause the processor to magically give up all its private keys. That's not how those chips work. Even Apple themselves may not be able to do it (only replace the device in question and reset it, not bring across the private keys).
This is part of the "problem". The system is secure. And that means secure from all attackers, including the people who want access to the devices for legitimate reasons (e.g. the owners in some cases!). If it wasn't, it would be insecure, against both those categories of people, and thus not be fit for purpose.
Sure, at some point, someone will find a hole. And then the next round will devices will counter that. But the FBI expecting to have something that nobody else in the world has, possibly even the manufacturer, which can only be given by weakening the whole purpose of the system for everyone, and for it to be cost-effective, to handle a boat load of enquiries that they presumably have NO OTHER evidence for? That's just silly.
I'm sure if it was "go to war or not" territory, someone would find a way. But there, no expense is spared. As a run of the mill "let's see what this terrorist suspect texted via WhatsApp" enquiry? Not a chance.
If they COULD do this, they would be. And they'd be keeping very quiet about it. Because the second it was public, every new phone, chip and computer would be redesigned to stop it in the future.
Lack of warrants. If they had the warrants to do that to these phones, they would've done it. The reason they want easy access is so that they can get arrests made without getting in trouble about breaking the phone. Right now, the phones are just bricks with potential damaging information on a presumably innocent suspect.
Although a well designed security chip won't be easy to break, they self-destruct when attempts are made to get physical access.
Meanwhile at the NSA (Score:2)
The director paged through the packet logs from the FBI director's machine and smiled to himself.
Trojan (Score:2)
If they've got a wiretap warrant, then they can put a trojan on the suspects phone _before_ the arrest to gather evidence.
Just send a 'copy all data to FBI server' command when you're ready to make the arrest so that even if the phone is locked/destroyed they've got the data.
The real issue... (Score:2)
The inability of law enforcement authorities to gain convictions due to legal rights is an “urgent public safety issue,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday in remarks that sought to renew a contentious debate over privacy and security.
The FBI was unable to force convictions of nearly data from nearly 7% of the accused in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, despite possessing proper legal authority to lie, trick, and deceive, a figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray
Crooks...of what magnitude? (Score:3)
They want to catch crooks. Meanwhile, billions in dictatorships are kept down with the assistance of breaking crypto.
Are we to sacrifice them so a prosecutor can get a notch or two on his belt once in a great while?
And what are those hundreds of millions of children living with a boot on their face...forever...worth?
Torture and murder some, you are a nasty criminal. Torture and murder hundreds of thousands, and people in free countries say you are practicing self-rule.
Oh really? (Score:1)
You're telling me that the only evidence that crimes are committed is always hidden by encryption? If this is the case, then when did this begin? I find it very hard to believe that a murderer can successfully encrypt his victim's corpse. And the weapon. And the fingerprints. And the fibers. And the motive.
What happens when criminals start using one-time-pads? Are we going to outlaw pen and paper at that point?
FBI, get better at your job.
And what happened? (Score:2)
7800 terrorists went free? 7800 deals for pot were consummated? Or 7800 sets of hot nude pics were not drooled over by FBI agents?
Hey, nobody said... (Score:2)
Nobody said your job was going to be easy.
No one has granted you carte blanche to access our data, our lives, our thoughts.
The big problem here is the effort to prevent a crime vs solving a crime.
The government, the police, the feds, etc. want access to prevent a crime, but that in itself is quite fluid because, as Trump is demonstrating, it can be a "crime" just to say he is a foolish, petulant child. So they want access to everything to "prevent" this kind of thing.
While I might support cracking somethin
Studies show ... (Score:2)
... that crime has increased exponentially in sync with the exponential rise in smart device sales.
Just kidding and stuff.
Today [fbi.gov], the FBI released its annual compilation of crimes reported to its Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program by law enforcement agencies from around the nation. Crime in the United States, 2015 reveals a 3.9 percent increase in the estimated number of violent crimes and a 2.6 percent decrease in the estimated number of property crimes last year when compared to 2014 data.
According to the report, there were an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes committed around the nation. While that was an increase from 2014 figures, the 2015 violent crime total was 0.7 percent lower than the 2011 level and 16.5 percent below the 2006 level.
FBI Chief Calls Unbreakable Encryption . . . (Score:2)
FBI Chief Calls Unbreakable Encryption . . . "a valuable tool to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens" is how it should read.
Well, he's right (Score:2)
