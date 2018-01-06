Kansas 'Swat' Perpetrator Had Already Been To Prison For Fake Bomb Threats (go.com) 141
More details are emerging about an online gamer whose fake call to Kansas police led to a fatal shooting:
Just last month SWauTistic's Twitter account showed him bragging about a bomb threat which caused the evacuation of a Dallas convention center, according to the Daily Beast -- after which SWauTistic encouraged his Twitter followers to also follow him on a second account, "just in case twitter suspends me for being a god." Later the 25-year-old tweeted that "if you can't pull off a swat without getting busted you're not a leet hacking God its that simple."
- "After phoning in a false bomb threat to a Glendale, California TV station in 2015, Tyler Barriss threatened to kill his grandmother if she reported him, according to local reports and court documents." -- The Wichita Eagle
- "The Glendale Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Tyler Barriss made about 20 calls to universities and media outlets throughout the country around the time he was arrested for a bomb threat to Los Angeles ABC station KABC in 2015... He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, court records show." -- ABC News
- "Within months of his release in August, he had already become the target of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into similar hoax calls... LAPD detectives were planning to meet with federal prosecutors to discuss their investigation..." -- The Los Angeles Times
- The Wichita Eagle reports that even after the police had fatally shot the person SWauTistic was pretending to be, he continued his phone call with the 911 operator for another 16 minutes -- on a call which lasted over half an hour.
- Brian Krebs reports that police may have been aided in their investigation by another reformed SWAT perpetrator -- adding that SWauTistic privately claimed to have already called in fake emergencies at approximately 100 schools and 10 homes.
Just last month SWauTistic's Twitter account showed him bragging about a bomb threat which caused the evacuation of a Dallas convention center, according to the Daily Beast -- after which SWauTistic encouraged his Twitter followers to also follow him on a second account, "just in case twitter suspends me for being a god." Later the 25-year-old tweeted that "if you can't pull off a swat without getting busted you're not a leet hacking God its that simple."
Barriss remains in jail in Los Angeles with no bond, though within three weeks he's expected to be extradited to Kansas for his next trial.
Re:Dumber (Score:5, Insightful)
Better yet, don't make bomb threats.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Better yet, just don't be a hazard to society.
Re:Dumber (Score:5, Insightful)
Better yet, just don't be a hazard to society.
Who is the hazard? The SWAT team went to a random address, based on an anonymous phone call, and killed the innocent occupant for basically no reason at all.
Barriss should be held accountable. But he didn't "murder" anyone. The SWAT team did that.
Re: (Score:2)
Barriss should be held accountable. But he didn't "murder" anyone. The SWAT team did that.
The SWAT team didn't murder anybody. As long as they were following their department's official procedures, they have "qualified immunity". The SWAT ream members themselves will likely not receive any type of disciplinary actions, possibly a few mid-level administrative/procedure-writing types may receive a negative performance review next period.
At the very worst, one or two officers might be 'let go' and simply get a job at another department.
The elephant in the room in the US is that there are so many la
Re: (Score:2)
The SWAT team didn't murder anybody.
From a legal standpoint they almost certainly did not. From a moral standpoint it's definitely arguable that they did.
I've made bad decisions in my life and lived with the regret, but none of those decisions has ever resulted in anyone losing their life especially not an innocent person's life. I don't believe the cop who killed an innocent man wanted to take a life that day but I would have a hard time living with myself if I had been the one to kill that guy.
Even if no charges were ever brought agains
Re: Dumber (Score:3)
I would relive that moment and ask myself why I felt I had to shoot a man who I would later learn was unarmed.
I would assume you could then immediately answer that with "because I believed he was armed and did not want him to murder me or anyone else".
Pretty short discussion, really.
Re: (Score:3)
There are much older societies, with bigger government than the US that have even more laws, but don't end up with the police slaughtering people left and right. There's a seemingly unique quality to US policing that results in more officer-involved shootings. Maybe it's the number of weapons in private hands, which mea
Re: Dumber (Score:2)
We DO have far, far too many laws. Many of which are badlaws.
But - the cops DID murder that man. That the murder occurred in compliance with badlaws makes it no less reprehensible.
Re: (Score:2)
I've not watched the body-cam video on the page linked above but wow. How far away were they? It looks as if they got the wrong address and once the mistake was discovered, couldn't be bothered to drive even vaguely near the correct address!
Unless the murdered householder had a sniper rifle, what possible danger could he pose?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope... it's like he was just randomly chucking bricks off an overpass, and was unlucky enough to have gravity kill somebody with one.
Re: (Score:1)
Nope right back at ya... it's more like he ordered pizza for someone else's house and the pizza guy murdered the guy opening the door for no reason. Really just like that as that exactly what happened.
Re: (Score:1)
I think the gp was operating from an assumption that not all swat involvement results in murder.
Re: Dumber (Score:2)
Why would our masters employ teams of paramilitary thugs if not to murder citizens?
SWAT teams have no place in a free country. A free country has no SWAT teams.
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps the police and swat should be forced to dogfood [wikipedia.org] their service.
Once per day, the home of the relative of a police/swat-team member should be swatted randomly. Pretty soon, procedures would change.
Re: (Score:2)
“Replicants are like any other machine - they're either a benefit or a hazard. If they're a benefit, it's not my problem” - Deckard
I for one eagerly await the day when people like "Tyler Barris" can be replaced by replicants even if they do eventually develop their own emotional responses."hate, love, fear, anger, envy". Or is there a difference at all? More human than human. Sigh......
I can't relate to this guy at all.
If it's okay to "retire" replicants, should it not also be okay to "reti
Re: Dumber (Score:1, Insightful)
We are nearly a year into his presidency and still we have not gone to nuclear war with anyone, mass deportations have not happened, people of color have not been killed en mass like dogs in the street, we haven't even yet had ironically run concentration camps... Instead we have the markets up, the economy is, unemployment sown, ISIS on the run and North Korea talking again... A threat to who the?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
A threat to the DNC.
Re: (Score:1)
A threat with 30% approval? Ha. Anything Trump touches now is tainted with greasy, racist and stupid if not straight up treasonous "bad shit" - he won't win another GOP primary, and he may be in prison before then!
Shoes are dropping every damn day now. New avenues of obstruction, already proven in the documented record. Mueller has almost too much to deal with at once, rather than not enough to make his case. It's become an effort in paperwork management as they try to KEEP UP with the documented fraud, tre
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
He should get a gold sticker for "not being in a nuclear war within a year". Wow, what an accomplishment.
This. Reminds me of those who praised George W. Bush in 2002 and later, for keeping the country safe because there hadn't been an attack
... since 9/11.
Re: (Score:2)
...You do realize Obama wasn't President until January 2009, right? He had nothing to do with what happened in 2008 (aside from his role as 1 senator out of 100).
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
He should get a gold sticker for "not being in a nuclear war within a year". Wow, what an accomplishment.
I bet you're the sort of person who'd complain like mad if there'd been a nuclear war and you had to spend all day hunting dogs to eat until you got captured and enslaved by a warlord and worked for a couple of years on a chain gang until you died of an infection because there weren't any antibiotics for slaves.
Poor old President Trump can win, can he?
Police didn't care (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Police didn't care (Score:1)
Hillary Clinton's open contempt for the working people of America cost her the election.
More proof we need more laws... (Score:1)
to make this even more illegal.
Re: (Score:3)
No, we need to get rid of criminals, especially repeat offenders like this guy who has now caused the death of someone else for his own pathetic ego.
Re:More proof we need more laws... (Score:5, Informative)
Making a false report is already illegal, and there's a decent case that this guy could get some form of manslaughter charge as well. Laws aren't going to fix this.
I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.
The moment something crosses the line of legality, the game platform should have all the logs and records needed to make an easy case for prosecution, and that case law is what will change the public perception, and in turn reduce incidents. If the perpetrators know that they'll get caught and likely convicted, they'll find other (hopefully more legal and less lethal) means to vent their frustrations.
Re:More proof we need more laws... (Score:5, Insightful)
What we need to do is fix our stupidassed phone system so this type of thing is no longer possible. The fact that you can spoof CallerID is absurd.
Re:More proof we need more laws... (Score:4, Insightful)
This guy repeatedly, intentionally, with malice aforethought, put people's lives in danger. He may not have pulled the trigger, but IMO, he should still be found guilty of felony murder (in the first degree) and tried accordingly. Watching him get a lethal injection sentence *might* be enough to deter others who still think it's fun....
Re: More proof we need more laws... (Score:2)
What about the pigs who did the actual murdering - should they be treated as harshly as this dumb asshole kid?
Re: (Score:2)
He knew he could, but every other person out there considering it must know that they will get caught.
Re: (Score:2)
If you start prosecuting every crime committed, you're doing to need bigger prisons. I doubt there's a single person over the age of twenty in the US who hasn't done something illegal. The system works only because police have limited resources so have to let almost everything go uninvestigated.
Re: (Score:1)
The system works only because police have limited resources so have to let almost everything go uninvestigated.
And yet, almost every police force in the country seems to have nearly unlimited officers that they can park in various places to create "speed traps" to enforce arbitrary speed limits. Methinks the resources are simply being criminally misallocated...
Re: (Score:2)
If you start prosecuting every crime committed, you're doing to need bigger prisons.
Then let's build them. I don't think it's absurd to enforce the laws the citizenry enacted.
Re: More proof we need more laws... (Score:2)
In Soviet America everything is illegal. Therefore everyone is guilty. Therefore we are turning the whole country into one big goddamned prison. Tyranny FTW!
Re: (Score:2)
The decision to prosecute would be in the hands of the local law enforcement, as always. I'm suggesting that an AI be able to recognize illegal activities (like threats of physical harm, for example), and concerning behaviors ("What street do you live on?"), and be able to intervene before anyone actually commits any crime. Such interventions might include a temporary ban, silence, or even just triggering a warning that the conversation appears to be hostile.
A gentle nudge is often enough, if applied early
Re: (Score:2)
I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.
The moment something crosses the line of legality, the game platform should have all the logs and records needed to make an easy case for prosecution,
That's a scary idea. I'm not even a gamer but I could see how this could go wrong. I'm fighting some anonymous guy over the internet and am trash-talking and they're trash-talking right back. We keep pushing the rhetoric further and further. At what point do the authorities step in?
I imagine most trash-talk on the internet is simply talk. You could probably develop an AI which identified potential criminals based on their internet speech but it would just be potential criminals. Most of those peo
Re: (Score:2)
At what point do the authorities step in?
The first "authority" to step in would be the site operators. The First Amendment does not protect private venues like Slashdot, Twitter, or Facebook, who are free to censor, ban, or even issue a warning as they see fit. I would expect that, at least for the foreseeable future, such actions would be under the review of a human team, and the AI would simply bring conversations to their attention.
I imagine most trash-talk on the internet is simply talk.
Certainly... though I'd be willing to argue on a tangent that talk is part of the problem as well. Conflicts start
Re: (Score:2)
I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.
Modded 5 insightful. Seriously? AI is already moderating Youtube comments. How well do you think that's going?
And in games only? How do you plan on training the AI anyway? I can just imagine an AI sending a SWAT team to my place just because I said "Fred, Shoot that guy! Finish him off!" during a Call of Duty game.
Well, that's true (Score:5, Insightful)
We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring at a specific address. In the best case, they are risking killing a hostage.
Wait, you meant anti-SWATting laws? It's already illegal to do what he did. That didn't stop him. You think making it more illegal would have stopped him?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring
Exactly! The core problem is the militarization of police.
https://www.npr.org/2014/08/19/341542537/police-militarization-becomes-a-hot-topic [npr.org]
Unfortunately, the Black Lives Matter movement co-opted the police militarization issue, and claim (incorrectly) that police militarization is driven by racism. For example, one of their key demands [m4bl.org] is the following:
Re:Well, that's true (Score:5, Insightful)
We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring at a specific address.
They had the caller WHO THEY BELIEVED THEY WERE SHOOTING on the phone AT THE TIME THEY WERE SHOOTING HIM, and didn't bother to interact with him using the established communications channel AT ALL.
There's a lot to find wrong about this scenario, but even if you grant all sorts of things like "hostage situations are scary", and "it was dark", the fact that they apparently did not use a tool that was in their hands the entire time makes the other things sound more like excuses than reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
They had the caller WHO THEY BELIEVED THEY WERE SHOOTING on the phone AT THE TIME THEY WERE SHOOTING HIM, and didn't bother to interact with him using the established communications channel AT ALL.
Welcome to the real world where the 911 operator is not the same person as the police officer responding. The person on the phone was goading them to continue, in what reasonable conversation do you expect them to discover the discrepancy? I mean any reasonable 911 operator would concentrate on the essentials, where's the incident, who's involved, what's happening. If they were to say "He just told me he's going to do X" and the police officer responded "Uhm, he's standing right in front of me with his hand
Re: (Score:2)
At the end of the day, the police officer has a legal responsibility to say "do I see anything which says I need to discharge my weapon to protect the safety of myself or a citizen?".
And, I'm sorry, but if you roll up on a place and can't reconcile what you've been told with what you can plainly see, a little rest
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately research has shown that its not the severity of the punishment that deters individuals from perpetrating those crimes, its the certainty of being caught.
This, in spades.
The severity of the punishment should fit the crime, but beyond a certain level of severity, there is no additional deterrence. That is one of may reasons why the death penalty should be abolished.
Re: (Score:1)
I dunno, if the consequences was the swat members or a member of the family you had someone killed in got to put a bullet between your head, you wouldn't swat, you wouldn't want a bullet in the head, you fear that much more than a prison sentence.
Re: (Score:1)
> certainty of being caught
I think you're right, but I understand my bias since I live in Seattle where the cops let criminals usually get away with stealing cars and breaking and entering. The criminals here are pretty bold since they know at best it's going to take hours for the police to respond and at worst, they'll probably be let free since the prosecutors often don't press charges.
Re: (Score:2)
"sentenced to two years and eight months in jail" (Score:4, Insightful)
In 2015. So why isn't he still behind bars?
Re: (Score:2)
overcrowding so they cut your time down.
Re: (Score:2)
I expect that Finch's family will be seeking some sort of settlement from California for letting the little twerp out early.
Re: (Score:2)
but you just can't sue a state for not wanting to spend money
You can if your kid's school district doesn't get enough money. [waschoolexcellence.org] Even if you can't demonstrate any damages to your kid.
You can also sue if the state screws up and releases an inmate early [seattlepi.com], causing you subsequent harm.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on when in 2015. If he were put away in March of 2015, for example, he'd have finished his sentence in December of 2017, even if he didn't get early release....
Re: This guy (Score:2)
Three cheers for state-sponsored rape! Hup hup hurrah!
OK but how about the dead people (Score:5, Insightful)
This is all fine and good but maybe lets discuss the innocent civilians literally killed by police for no reason? Over-response much? "To protect?" LOL, you mean "target pratice?" Just look at the facts, being a police officer is one of the SAFEST jobs in America but because they have been brainwashed and have triggers on guns they are the MOST dangerous people in the world.
These paranoid lunatics kill who knows how many regular innocent people and while some of it makes news, most of it is covered up.
It's time to discuss whether a military response is necessary for common household domestic matters.
Re:OK but how about the dead people (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Easy peasy lemon squeeze [washingtonpost.com]. See how far down cops are? Take out car crashes (that kill everyday drivers every day) and they don't even make the top 20.
FTFY [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I truly hope taking hostages isn't and never becomes a "common household domestic matter".
Re: (Score:2)
The police found Barriss fast, when they tried hard to find him. kansas.com [kansas.com] says,
He had been held at the 77th Street Precinct Jail in South Los Angeles following his arrest Friday afternoon – less than 24 hours after the call was made.
Can we go back to the actual killer? (Score:5, Insightful)
Ok, so this punk will get the punishment he richly deserved long before an innocent man was killed.
Now, can we go back to punishing the actual killer — the cop, who pulled the trigger? Unlike certain Michael Brown [washingtonpost.com], this victim really was raising his hands. Why was he shot at? Why will not you and me be shot at in the same situation?
It sure seems like police are trying to throw all of the responsibility on the prankster, the better to protect one of their own... We should not allow that to happen.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yeah. It's hard not to think that the actual police office on the actual scene with the actual gun in his hand has to bear some responsibility for actually saying does any of what I actually see merit deadly force?
From what I've seen, than answer would have to be no. I fail to see how this is a clean shoot, but maybe some of the details are eluding me.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't kid yourself, the actual killer was the member on the SWAT team that immediately fired on a person 150 feet away. The gamers and "swatter" are accomplices.
Re: (Score:3)
Nope. Still bullshit:
For all the cops knew, that was a hostage walking out the door.
Ah, good. (Score:1)
Hopefully they use it this time.
Re: (Score:3)
Read TFS. They already did.
Just put him in jail for a LONG time... (Score:2)
This douchebag just needs to go to prison for a long time....or perhaps just forever. It's clear the first experience did not have the desired effect.
Re: Just put him in jail for a LONG time... (Score:2)
Feed the Gulag!! Stalin better watch out - America may still only have the #2 biggest prison state in all of history - but we're catching up!
Don't put the mentally ill in prison (Score:3)
There, they will get released after a while, unless they manage to do something really large. People like this one need to go under permanent supervision. At the same time, it can rightfully be said that this person is insane and hence prison is again not the right place, as punishment will accomplish exactly nothing. (Yes, I do understand that prison in the US is about revenge and economic incentives, not punishment. But unless the US stops using the mind-set of a stone-age primitive here, problems like this will not get solves and will continue to cause significant damage to society.)
designed for abuse (Score:1)
America doesn't need or want an occupying army of paramilitary police in every city. Restore civil government. Disband all SWAT teams now.
Re: As expected a lifelong marijuana user (Score:2)
The time has come:
War on Drugs War Crimes Trial
The paramilitary thugs who have for decades terrorized our communities must be called to account. Nuremberg for the bosses. Truth & reconciliation for the foot soldiers.