Crime United States

Kansas 'Swat' Perpetrator Had Already Been To Prison For Fake Bomb Threats (go.com) 141

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-passing-Go dept.
More details are emerging about an online gamer whose fake call to Kansas police led to a fatal shooting:
  • "After phoning in a false bomb threat to a Glendale, California TV station in 2015, Tyler Barriss threatened to kill his grandmother if she reported him, according to local reports and court documents." -- The Wichita Eagle
  • "The Glendale Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Tyler Barriss made about 20 calls to universities and media outlets throughout the country around the time he was arrested for a bomb threat to Los Angeles ABC station KABC in 2015... He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, court records show." -- ABC News
  • "Within months of his release in August, he had already become the target of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into similar hoax calls... LAPD detectives were planning to meet with federal prosecutors to discuss their investigation..." -- The Los Angeles Times
  • The Wichita Eagle reports that even after the police had fatally shot the person SWauTistic was pretending to be, he continued his phone call with the 911 operator for another 16 minutes -- on a call which lasted over half an hour.
  • Brian Krebs reports that police may have been aided in their investigation by another reformed SWAT perpetrator -- adding that SWauTistic privately claimed to have already called in fake emergencies at approximately 100 schools and 10 homes.

Just last month SWauTistic's Twitter account showed him bragging about a bomb threat which caused the evacuation of a Dallas convention center, according to the Daily Beast -- after which SWauTistic encouraged his Twitter followers to also follow him on a second account, "just in case twitter suspends me for being a god." Later the 25-year-old tweeted that "if you can't pull off a swat without getting busted you're not a leet hacking God its that simple."

Barriss remains in jail in Los Angeles with no bond, though within three weeks he's expected to be extradited to Kansas for his next trial.


  • Police didn't care (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jandrese ( 485 ) <kensama@vt.edu> on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:16PM (#55876773) Homepage Journal
    This guy thought he was a l33t hacker because the police hadn't caught him, but it seems like the first time they tried they were able to roll him up in a few hours. He's an idiot with a vastly inflated sense of self worth, and it got an innocent person killed.

  • to make this even more illegal.

    • No, we need to get rid of criminals, especially repeat offenders like this guy who has now caused the death of someone else for his own pathetic ego.

    • Re:More proof we need more laws... (Score:5, Informative)

      by Sarten-X ( 1102295 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:26PM (#55876809) Homepage

      Making a false report is already illegal, and there's a decent case that this guy could get some form of manslaughter charge as well. Laws aren't going to fix this.

      I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.

      The moment something crosses the line of legality, the game platform should have all the logs and records needed to make an easy case for prosecution, and that case law is what will change the public perception, and in turn reduce incidents. If the perpetrators know that they'll get caught and likely convicted, they'll find other (hopefully more legal and less lethal) means to vent their frustrations.

      • Re:More proof we need more laws... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:32PM (#55876849)

        What we need to do is fix our stupidassed phone system so this type of thing is no longer possible. The fact that you can spoof CallerID is absurd.

      • If you start prosecuting every crime committed, you're doing to need bigger prisons. I doubt there's a single person over the age of twenty in the US who hasn't done something illegal. The system works only because police have limited resources so have to let almost everything go uninvestigated.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by geoskd ( 321194 )

          The system works only because police have limited resources so have to let almost everything go uninvestigated.

          And yet, almost every police force in the country seems to have nearly unlimited officers that they can park in various places to create "speed traps" to enforce arbitrary speed limits. Methinks the resources are simply being criminally misallocated...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by kackle ( 910159 )

          If you start prosecuting every crime committed, you're doing to need bigger prisons.

          Then let's build them. I don't think it's absurd to enforce the laws the citizenry enacted.

        • In Soviet America everything is illegal. Therefore everyone is guilty. Therefore we are turning the whole country into one big goddamned prison. Tyranny FTW!

        • The decision to prosecute would be in the hands of the local law enforcement, as always. I'm suggesting that an AI be able to recognize illegal activities (like threats of physical harm, for example), and concerning behaviors ("What street do you live on?"), and be able to intervene before anyone actually commits any crime. Such interventions might include a temporary ban, silence, or even just triggering a warning that the conversation appears to be hostile.

          A gentle nudge is often enough, if applied early

      • I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.

        The moment something crosses the line of legality, the game platform should have all the logs and records needed to make an easy case for prosecution,

        That's a scary idea. I'm not even a gamer but I could see how this could go wrong. I'm fighting some anonymous guy over the internet and am trash-talking and they're trash-talking right back. We keep pushing the rhetoric further and further. At what point do the authorities step in?

        I imagine most trash-talk on the internet is simply talk. You could probably develop an AI which identified potential criminals based on their internet speech but it would just be potential criminals. Most of those peo

        • At what point do the authorities step in?

          The first "authority" to step in would be the site operators. The First Amendment does not protect private venues like Slashdot, Twitter, or Facebook, who are free to censor, ban, or even issue a warning as they see fit. I would expect that, at least for the foreseeable future, such actions would be under the review of a human team, and the AI would simply bring conversations to their attention.

          I imagine most trash-talk on the internet is simply talk.

          Certainly... though I'd be willing to argue on a tangent that talk is part of the problem as well. Conflicts start

      • I, for one, am betting on AI being the best hope. Let AI watch conversations on games (where it is a private affair, mind you, not a constitutional issue), and start cracking down on overly-aggressive players before they can turn into hazards.

        Modded 5 insightful. Seriously? AI is already moderating Youtube comments. How well do you think that's going?

        And in games only? How do you plan on training the AI anyway? I can just imagine an AI sending a SWAT team to my place just because I said "Fred, Shoot that guy! Finish him off!" during a Call of Duty game.

    • Well, that's true (Score:5, Insightful)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:29PM (#55876823) Homepage Journal

      We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring at a specific address. In the best case, they are risking killing a hostage.

      Wait, you meant anti-SWATting laws? It's already illegal to do what he did. That didn't stop him. You think making it more illegal would have stopped him?

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring

        Exactly! The core problem is the militarization of police.

        https://www.npr.org/2014/08/19/341542537/police-militarization-becomes-a-hot-topic [npr.org]

        Unfortunately, the Black Lives Matter movement co-opted the police militarization issue, and claim (incorrectly) that police militarization is driven by racism. For example, one of their key demands [m4bl.org] is the following:

        We demand an end to the war against Black people. Since this country’s inception there have been named and unnamed wars on our communities. We deman

      • Re:Well, that's true (Score:5, Insightful)

        by shess ( 31691 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @06:18PM (#55877049) Homepage

        We need laws which make it illegal for the cops to roll up on someone and execute them on the basis that someone claimed that there was a crime occurring at a specific address.

        They had the caller WHO THEY BELIEVED THEY WERE SHOOTING on the phone AT THE TIME THEY WERE SHOOTING HIM, and didn't bother to interact with him using the established communications channel AT ALL.

        There's a lot to find wrong about this scenario, but even if you grant all sorts of things like "hostage situations are scary", and "it was dark", the fact that they apparently did not use a tool that was in their hands the entire time makes the other things sound more like excuses than reasons.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          They had the caller WHO THEY BELIEVED THEY WERE SHOOTING on the phone AT THE TIME THEY WERE SHOOTING HIM, and didn't bother to interact with him using the established communications channel AT ALL.

          Welcome to the real world where the 911 operator is not the same person as the police officer responding. The person on the phone was goading them to continue, in what reasonable conversation do you expect them to discover the discrepancy? I mean any reasonable 911 operator would concentrate on the essentials, where's the incident, who's involved, what's happening. If they were to say "He just told me he's going to do X" and the police officer responded "Uhm, he's standing right in front of me with his hand

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Anonymous Coward

          They had the caller WHO THEY BELIEVED THEY WERE SHOOTING on the phone AT THE TIME THEY WERE SHOOTING HIM, and didn't bother to interact with him using the established communications channel AT ALL.

          At the end of the day, the police officer has a legal responsibility to say "do I see anything which says I need to discharge my weapon to protect the safety of myself or a citizen?".

          And, I'm sorry, but if you roll up on a place and can't reconcile what you've been told with what you can plainly see, a little rest

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Unfortunately research has shown that its not the severity of the punishment that deters individuals from perpetrating those crimes, its the certainty of being caught. This individual knew the repercussions both legally and socially if he was caught, but he did it anyway because he was sure he could get away with it. He wasn't wrong either. Although he was caught, the current 911 system in this country makes it incredibly easy to hide your tracks. Various VoIP and online telephony services along with VPN's

      • Unfortunately research has shown that its not the severity of the punishment that deters individuals from perpetrating those crimes, its the certainty of being caught.

        This, in spades.

        The severity of the punishment should fit the crime, but beyond a certain level of severity, there is no additional deterrence. That is one of may reasons why the death penalty should be abolished.

      • I dunno, if the consequences was the swat members or a member of the family you had someone killed in got to put a bullet between your head, you wouldn't swat, you wouldn't want a bullet in the head, you fear that much more than a prison sentence.

      • > certainty of being caught

        I think you're right, but I understand my bias since I live in Seattle where the cops let criminals usually get away with stealing cars and breaking and entering. The criminals here are pretty bold since they know at best it's going to take hours for the police to respond and at worst, they'll probably be let free since the prosecutors often don't press charges.

      • Yes and no: punishment serves several goals of which deterrence is only one. This guy is a repeat offender, and in this case locking him up for a long time isn’t really about deterrence, and it’s about reform only to a lesser degree. It’s mostly about prevention: he will find it real hard to swat other victims while he’s in jail.

  • "sentenced to two years and eight months in jail" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:23PM (#55876793)

    In 2015. So why isn't he still behind bars?

  • OK but how about the dead people (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, 2018 @05:36PM (#55876861)

    This is all fine and good but maybe lets discuss the innocent civilians literally killed by police for no reason? Over-response much? "To protect?" LOL, you mean "target pratice?" Just look at the facts, being a police officer is one of the SAFEST jobs in America but because they have been brainwashed and have triggers on guns they are the MOST dangerous people in the world.

    These paranoid lunatics kill who knows how many regular innocent people and while some of it makes news, most of it is covered up.

    It's time to discuss whether a military response is necessary for common household domestic matters.

  • Can we go back to the actual killer? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2017q4@virtual-estates.net> on Saturday January 06, 2018 @07:02PM (#55877197) Homepage Journal

    Ok, so this punk will get the punishment he richly deserved long before an innocent man was killed.

    Now, can we go back to punishing the actual killer — the cop, who pulled the trigger? Unlike certain Michael Brown [washingtonpost.com], this victim really was raising his hands. Why was he shot at? Why will not you and me be shot at in the same situation?

    It sure seems like police are trying to throw all of the responsibility on the prankster, the better to protect one of their own... We should not allow that to happen.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It sure seems like police are trying to throw all of the responsibility on the prankster, the better to protect one of their own

      Yeah. It's hard not to think that the actual police office on the actual scene with the actual gun in his hand has to bear some responsibility for actually saying does any of what I actually see merit deadly force?

      From what I've seen, than answer would have to be no. I fail to see how this is a clean shoot, but maybe some of the details are eluding me.

  • Kansas uses the death penalty.

    Hopefully they use it this time.

  • This douchebag just needs to go to prison for a long time....or perhaps just forever. It's clear the first experience did not have the desired effect.

  • Don't put the mentally ill in prison (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @09:08PM (#55877685)

    There, they will get released after a while, unless they manage to do something really large. People like this one need to go under permanent supervision. At the same time, it can rightfully be said that this person is insane and hence prison is again not the right place, as punishment will accomplish exactly nothing. (Yes, I do understand that prison in the US is about revenge and economic incentives, not punishment. But unless the US stops using the mind-set of a stone-age primitive here, problems like this will not get solves and will continue to cause significant damage to society.)

  • America doesn't need or want an occupying army of paramilitary police in every city. Restore civil government. Disband all SWAT teams now.

