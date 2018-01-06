Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by BeauHD from the when-it-rains-it-pours dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Intel has been hit with at least three class-action lawsuits over the major processor vulnerabilities revealed this week. Three separate class-action lawsuits have been filed by plaintiffs in California, Oregon and Indiana seeking compensation, with more expected. All three cite the security vulnerability and Intel's delay in public disclosure from when it was first notified by researchers of the flaws in June. Intel said in a statement it "can confirm it is aware of the class actions but as these proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment." The plaintiffs also cite the alleged computer slowdown that will be caused by the fixes needed to address the security concerns, which Intel disputes is a major factor. "Contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time," Intel said in an earlier statement.

Intel Hit With Three Class-Action Lawsuits Over Meltdown and Spectre Bugs

  • Naturally.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Junta ( 36770 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @08:08AM (#55874799)

    This is an obvious outcome. It's worth keeping in mind that filing a suit does not vindicate or disprove anyone, as there's no way to ascertain whether there will be merit in the suit at this point. All it means is there's enough lawyers willing to make a wager when faced with such a *huge* potential payout.

  • Intel ME (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...while nobody's suing them for their Management Engine garbage. The two bugs may or may not be intentional, but the Intel Management Engine is absolutely intentional and cannot be disabled.

    Of course nothing will ever come out of these lawsuits other than the lawyers getting richer.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Hal_Porter ( 817932 )

      Of course nothing will ever come out of these lawsuits other than the lawyers getting richer.

      Shut up! We're all going to get free replacement i5s and i7s with the bug fixed! I want to believe!

  • Stop buying Intel chips. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @08:23AM (#55874829)

    If you just look at Intel's legal history, you'll see they have been mired in accusations and convictions of unethical and anti-competitive business practices since the early 1980s. Buying from Intel has always been a devil's bargain, it's just now that you are realizing what you have done because it's directly affecting you.

    • "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely". - Lord Acton, 1887

      A corporation like Intel represents a very great concentration of power. It has enormous wealth, and controls not only the working lives of all its employees but the computing abilities of all its customers, and their customers all the way downstream.

      In a near-monoculture of Microsoft-on-Intel, any serious defects such as Meltdown and Spectre are inevitably inflicted on millions of individuals, corporations and governments, a

  • Court: "OK, so your chip turned out to have a flaw, the company took extra time to investigate, and now your computer is slower sometimes. How is that different than the average Microsoft or Apple update?"

    Intel's lawyers will delay this until the hype is forgotten, and either kill it in court or settle for some absurdly low sum, so that all of the plaintiffs get checks for $0.64 if they remember to sign up at IntelProcessorSlowdownLawsuit.com before December 31, 2019.

    • Remember that there's zero requirement to upgrade. The processor still performs as originally claimed. It's only if they choose to be secure that they may see a performance hit. There was never any guarantee that there'd be no security issues or that performance would be as advertised always no matter what patching was applied.
    • They knew about this over a year ago: Intel shipped CPUs that had the problem without telling customers.

      That's a bit different IMHO. But TBH IANAL.

    • "How is that different than the average Microsoft or Apple update?"

      If the update referred to really slows down the computer's execution speed, why would that be so? It can hardly be explained as a necessary or desirable improvement, can it? If it slows down the computer in exchange for some very desirable new feature, then customers should be given the option of accepting or declining it.

      If it slows down the computer in order to fix a catastrophic security weakness that should never have been there in the first place, that is unacceptable.

      It's like a car manufacturer selli

  • Bloody idiots (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gnasher719 ( 869701 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @08:50AM (#55874905)
    If Intel had disclosed that as soon as they knew, with no fix known or available, _that's_ when you would have a reason to sue them. My Mac got mostly protected some time in December. If Intel had disclosed this, there would have been 5 months open to hackers to attack me.

    • Re:Bloody idiots (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @09:07AM (#55874945)
      This is not how it worked. Intel has been aware for quite a long time, a year or more probably. Google found the problem in June, and vendors were made aware around that time. If it wasn't for Google, the issues would probably still be kept secret by Intel (until a hacker or another country find and take advantage of the vulnerability). Intel should have informed vendors a long time ago, like Google did, without of course making the issue a public story until a fix is installed. But Intel admitting the flaw would have triggered many compensation requests. This is one reason why the class action makes sense.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        Whether Intel knew about it before Google told them is an interesting point, and almost certainly one that will come up when (not if!) this sees the inside of a courtroom. If they knew, or even suspected, there was a potential exploit they could have silently fixed it in future CPU designs and hoped for the best. Given the timescales involved with a chip design, and the costs of fixing flaws later in the process, it's going to be quite telling to see when Intel manages to get a CPU that is immune to the pr

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

        What makes you think Intel knew that a year ago?
        All Intel CPUs with speculative execution are affected by Meltdown, and all CPUs with speculative execution, including those by AMD and ARM are vulnerable to Spectre. Intel discovering that a year before Google would be a coincidence. It is not just a bug, it is a fundamental issue in the way all modern CPUs are designed.

        • It is not just a bug, it is a fundamental issue in the way all modern CPUs are designed.

          To be precise, it is a fundamental bug in the way all modern CPUs are designed.

          Nice try at evasion, though.

      • Intel has been aware for quite a long time, a year or more probably.

        That just doesn't ring true to me. Intel's last round of processors it released in October were vulnerable. Had they known for a year or more, that would have been plenty of time to roll out a permanent fix in those models before shipment, and they certainly could have done that silently, without breaking the embargo. If you're saying they continued to roll out new flawed chips they had time to fix before release, that's a level of conspiracy theory that's hard to buy into without some concrete evidence.

  • And what about servers?

  • Computers have sense because they are general usage (i.e. universal) machines.

    Then, it is possible to do many things with them, even more than the original designers visualized. This is why we have Windows, Linux, MacOS, Virtualization and many embedded applications using exactly the same chips, making the effort to create complex solutions extremely cheap and in timely fasion.

    But this means that the undecidable nature of what can be done with the computer brain, the CPU, tends to create some undesire

  • Suits may be dismissed (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @10:01AM (#55875091)

    Since there are zero cases where the flaw has been exploited to cause any problems, no one has suffered any economic harm. You need to have been harmed in some way to have standing to sue.

    And Intel will also argue that they never promised any different chip behavior. They are not issuing any errata. The chips work correctly as designers intended, just like other vendors’ chips.

    I expect at least a couple of these lawsuits to be thrown out by judges. Maybe all of them will be dismissed.

  • This kind of class action is useless as it gives nothing to people affected by this issue. The only ones to profit here are the lawyers and there isn't even the nebulous "correct their behavior" part as Intel will fix it next time anyway regardless of the suit.

