Intel Hit With Three Class-Action Lawsuits Over Meltdown and Spectre Bugs (theguardian.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Intel has been hit with at least three class-action lawsuits over the major processor vulnerabilities revealed this week. Three separate class-action lawsuits have been filed by plaintiffs in California, Oregon and Indiana seeking compensation, with more expected. All three cite the security vulnerability and Intel's delay in public disclosure from when it was first notified by researchers of the flaws in June. Intel said in a statement it "can confirm it is aware of the class actions but as these proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment." The plaintiffs also cite the alleged computer slowdown that will be caused by the fixes needed to address the security concerns, which Intel disputes is a major factor. "Contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time," Intel said in an earlier statement.
Most operating systems after NT 3.5 are still based on it. NT 4.0, NT 5.0 (2000), NT 5.1 (Vista), and it continued through 7, 8, 10. We're all still using NT.
This is an obvious outcome. It's worth keeping in mind that filing a suit does not vindicate or disprove anyone, as there's no way to ascertain whether there will be merit in the suit at this point. All it means is there's enough lawyers willing to make a wager when faced with such a *huge* potential payout.
Intel ME (Score:2, Interesting)
...while nobody's suing them for their Management Engine garbage. The two bugs may or may not be intentional, but the Intel Management Engine is absolutely intentional and cannot be disabled.
Of course nothing will ever come out of these lawsuits other than the lawyers getting richer.
Of course nothing will ever come out of these lawsuits other than the lawyers getting richer.
Shut up! We're all going to get free replacement i5s and i7s with the bug fixed! I want to believe!
If you just look at Intel's legal history, you'll see they have been mired in accusations and convictions of unethical and anti-competitive business practices since the early 1980s. Buying from Intel has always been a devil's bargain, it's just now that you are realizing what you have done because it's directly affecting you.
Court: "OK, so your chip turned out to have a flaw, the company took extra time to investigate, and now your computer is slower sometimes. How is that different than the average Microsoft or Apple update?"
Intel's lawyers will delay this until the hype is forgotten, and either kill it in court or settle for some absurdly low sum, so that all of the plaintiffs get checks for $0.64 if they remember to sign up at IntelProcessorSlowdownLawsuit.com before December 31, 2019.
As I understand it, it's not the cheating, it's sloppy cheating that's the problem. If they did a privilege check like AMD claims to then speculation in a user process couldn't lead to fetching kernel data into the cache. Zeroing the unnecessarily fetched data after speculation would mean it wasn't left sitting in the cache. Intel could have done either of these things, probably with no real performance penalty but they didn't think to.
If you want a CPU that doesn't 'cheat', go get yourself a 2011 Intel Atom. They run like ass. Have fun.
They run like ass.
Buddy, there's a pill for that.
They did do bounds tests. That generates exceptions, but a thread or process can catch those exceptions and ignore them, Because the CPU is pipelined, and different instruction sub-tasks take different amounts of time, it's more efficient to assume reads will be successful and to start those sub-tasks that take the longest time first. A memory fetch from off-CPU memory chips takes way longer than a bounds check. So it's better off sending out the request to load that memory location into cache on the chance
And what about servers?
Computers have sense because they are general usage (i.e. universal) machines.
Then, it is possible to do many things with them, even more than the original designers visualized. This is why we have Windows, Linux, MacOS, Virtualization and many embedded applications using exactly the same chips, making the effort to create complex solutions extremely cheap and in timely fasion.
Since there are zero cases where the flaw has been exploited to cause any problems, no one has suffered any economic harm. You need to have been harmed in some way to have standing to sue.
And Intel will also argue that they never promised any different chip behavior. They are not issuing any errata. The chips work correctly as designers intended, just like other vendors’ chips.
I expect at least a couple of these lawsuits to be thrown out by judges. Maybe all of them will be dismissed.