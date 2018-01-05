Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Piracy Communications Network The Internet

Don't Pirate Or We'll Mess With Your Connected Thermostats, Warns East Coast ISP (engadget.com) 144

Posted by BeauHD from the cold-moves dept.
Internet service provider Armstrong Zoom has roughly a million subscribers in the Northeastern part of the U.S. and is keen to punish those it believes are using file-sharing services. According to Engadget, "the ISP's response to allegedly naughty customers is bandwidth throttling, which is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet service based on what you're doing online. Armstrong Zoom's warning letter openly threatens its suspected file-sharing customers about its ability to use or control their webcams and connected thermostats." From the report: The East Coast company stated: "Please be advised that this may affect other services which you may have connected to your internet service, such as the ability to control your thermostat remotely or video monitoring services." All U.S. states served by Armstrong Zoom will be experiencing temperatures around or under freezing over the weekend and into the near future. Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death. Seems like an extreme punishment for any allegedly downloaded Game of Thrones cam rips.

Don't Pirate Or We'll Mess With Your Connected Thermostats, Warns East Coast ISP

Comments Filter:

  • dont mess with my thermostat (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:02PM (#55872699)
    or i will take an axe to your series of pipes

  • Hyperbole much? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:04PM (#55872713)

    Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death.

    If you are needing to adjust your thermostat using the network, that means you aren't at home to do it manually. You are not where the thermostat controls the temperature. I.e., if you freeze to death because you didn't walk across the room to turn the thermostat up, it ain't the ISPs fault.

    Yeah, maybe death of your pet fish if you aren't home to turn it up and the tank gets too cold, but "difference between ... life and death" is not something you usually hear with reference to fish.

    Or are people facing death from the cold really so lazy that they'd rather freeze than walk across the room?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by FudRucker ( 866063 )
      what about the elderly and disabled, people unable to get up and walk, i taken my mother in as a house guest because i dont want to see her in a nursing home, she is 86 years old and in a wheelchair, she could not get to the thermostat if her life depended on it,

      • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:5, Funny)

        by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:21PM (#55872807)

        Granny should have thought of that before she pirated The Girlfriend Experience.

      • i taken my mother in as a house guest

        Then it is YOUR responsibility to manage the thermostat, and if you set it at a level where she will freeze to death it will be your responsbility, not the ISPs. If you leave her alone in the house and set it so she will freeze, and then depend on being able to get in from the external internet to turn it back up so she doesn't (ha ha granny, feel how cold it is? where's my inheritance? Put me back in the will. Ok, now you get heat again!) then don't blame the ISP when your plot is foiled by a network outa

      • What about the elderly? Are you setious? So you think an ISP, throttling your internet connection (which runs from the San connector on your router to their year-end equipment) somehow will prevent a an elderly customer, sitting in their living room, trying to control the temperature in the thermostat on their wal!? How? Because the app on their iPhone reaches out over the phones cellular connection, passes they the UPS network, into their home, and then as a Wi-Fi signal to their thermostat? That sounds a

    • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by darthsilun ( 3993753 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:08PM (#55872737)

      If the ISP messes with your thermostat it is their fault. If they do it in the middle of the night when you're asleep, it's their fault. If they do it when you're away and your pipes freeze and flood your house, it's their fault.

      They have no business messing with your thermostat. They aren't the police, or the FBI. It's not their job to enforce the law.

      And if I had the misfortune to be a customer, you can bet I'd be shopping for another ISP right about now.

      • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Informative)

        by Xenx ( 2211586 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:35PM (#55872885)
        They aren't touching the thermostat. They're throttling the internet speed in response to copyright infringement notices. Their terms of use and related documentation likely covers what can happen in regards to copyright infringement. If you don't like that practice, that is a different argument.. one that I would likely side with you on. However, it's up to the customer to understand the policies and what it entails. The ISP isn't targeting smart thermostats or the like, it's only warning the customer of possible issues if their connection is throttled.

        • What kind of internet-connected thermostat needs a lot of bandwidth anyway? These things should be able to run on a 300bps modem.

          • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Funny)

            by sheramil ( 921315 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @09:56PM (#55873219)

            One that's been taken over by a botnet and is too busy mining Dogecoins to adjust the temperature.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Xenx ( 2211586 )
            I didn't feel like doing the work to figure it out. But decided, why not. Apparently the Nest learning thermostat only requires 50MB/week. Assuming the labeling is correct, and that my math is accurate, that puts it at about 700bps. However, that assume it's constant communication. I would imagine it's polling and the actual requirements would be a bit higher during communication. If it's polling every 15min, that would be about 600kbps? This is all assumption, but the requirements are still damn small. The

        • They're throttling the internet speed in response to copyright infringement notices.

          And we know that copyright infringement notices have never been wrong. Let's see...I seem to recall a news story about copyright infringement from earlier today:

          https://gizmodo.com/man-s-yout... [gizmodo.com]

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Xenx ( 2211586 )
            I'm not saying their policy for copyright infringement is right or wrong. But, it is their policy. I know how few choices most people have for internet provider in the US. Saying "go with another provider" isn't really a good solution for a lot of people. However, the copyright infringement policies that ISPs introduce is to protect their asses. DMCA holds the ISP accountable if they don't at least attempt to prevent the activity. It doesn't make the situation right, it just is.

        • However, it's up to the customer to understand the policies and what it entails

          Really? Cause I doubt anyone on /. is conversant with every aspect of the EULAs they use. Hell, have you even read the /. terms of use?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Xenx ( 2211586 )
            It's still up to the customer to understand the policies. If they don't want to, then it's on them when something happens. Ignorance is not a defense.

      • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:37PM (#55872891)

        They're not "messing with your thermostat." They're messing with your internet connection, which you've connected your thermostat to.

        If lack of internet connectivity is going to cause your house to flood, or your granny to die, then you probably need to re-evaluate how you're using these devices.

      • they are not interfering with your thermostat at all, they are simply stating pirates may be bandwidth throttled (nothing new or exciting), difference is they point out some of the potential unintended consequences should your bandwidth be throttled.

      • Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:40PM (#55872917)

        If the ISP messes with your thermostat it is their fault.

        Stand still and think for a minute. If an ISP throttles or shuts off your internet connection for any reason, what effect will that have on your internet-controlled thermostat?

        1. 1. It will turn the temperature setting down.
        2. 2. It will turn the temperature setting up.
        3. 3. It will turn your furnace off completely.
        4. 4. You will not be able to change your temperature setting using the external internet, but can still operate it on the local internal network, and otherwise nothing is different including the manual controls.

        The correct answer is "4". The setting you had in place before the network interruption takes place will continue.

        Answers 1-3 are all what could be considered "messing with your thermostat", but only if the ISP actually makes the changes to the settings and not the stupid thermostat changes how it works when it loses a network connection. "Turn all heat off unless there is a constant network connection to some server in China" is a stupid and dangerous operating mode, and you need to blame the thermostat maker for that, not the ISP.

        For the person whose grandmother cannot operate a thermostat unless it is internet connected, then I suggest you get her a locally controlled thermostat instead of relying on the external internet. It is quite possible that the external internet will fail during a severe weather event and she'll be dead even if the ISP had nothing to do with it. Even just a local power failure could take out the wireless access point that the thermostat connects to, as well as the internet modem. This is not a case of the ISP turning something into a "matter of life or death", it's a case of poor planning on how to deal with common modes of failure resulting in a "matter of life or death."

        • No doubt the ISP was referring to customers' server-like nodes on their home networks, such as home automation stuff (which is possibly against their TOS anyway).

          They did not threaten to turn off your furnace during the dead of winter.

        • Regardless, they are making THREATS regarding interfering with your equipment, essentially saying that they will HACK you. They have no standing or rights to do so, and should be prosecuted. Copyright infringement is a civil manner. Hacking in this sense is a CRIMINAL matter and should be treated as such.

          • Uhhhhh did you read their actual statement, which is in the summary and copied below? They do not make any threat regarding interfering with your equipment. They merely mention that services you can access remotely over the internet will not work remotely if your internet is throttled due to piracy. They will still work locally.

            Please be advised that this may affect other services which you may have connected to your internet service, such as the ability to control your thermostat remotely or video monitor

          • Regardless, they are making THREATS regarding interfering with your equipment, essentially saying that they will HACK you.

            No, they are not doing that. You just failed your English comprehension final.

      • Yea well, if you buy a dumb 'smart' thermostat that allows a temperature extreme like this then that is your fault.

        At this point, with the current state of 'the internet of things', just having anything critical on the internet like this is your fault.

        - Choose wisely

      • If the ISP messes with your thermostat it is their fault. If they do it in the middle of the night when you're asleep, it's their fault. If they do it when you're away and your pipes freeze and flood your house, it's their fault.

        They have no business messing with your thermostat. They aren't the police, or the FBI. It's not their job to enforce the law.

        And if I had the misfortune to be a customer, you can bet I'd be shopping for another ISP right about now.

        Please re-read that clusterfuck of a summary to help avoid misinterpretation. They are NOT controlling or messing with your thermostat. They are merely stating that bandwidth throttling may interfere with an owners ability to remotely control their own thermostat.

        And quite honesty, if a homeowner has spent the money to buy and install a smart thermostat and yet fail to have it programmed to automatically avoid the ridiculous speculations of freezing pipes or freezing humans, then they are stupid enough to

      • For crying out loud, the isp isn't adjusting anyone's thermostat, they may make it harder for customers to REMOTELY adjust their thermostat.

        Just another completely click-baity /. Headline.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Meet my grandmother.

      She doesn't even know where her thermostat is anymore. She finds it too confusing with too many buttons.
      She only controls it from her 10" tablet, with a big screen.

      If you take away her internet, not only can she no longer control her tablet, she cannot Skype me for help, nor can she VOIP 911 in an emergency.

      Yes, for many, Internet is a public utility the same as Water, Gas, and Electricity.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        That's why we had a plain old non-intelligent thermostat installed in our house. K.I.S.S.

      • It sounds like you should have kept the old 1960's era dial turn thermostat for grammy, so she actually knew how to use the damn thing without relying on a tablet.

    • Yeah, maybe death of your pet fish if you aren't home to turn it up and the tank gets too cold

      When I was a little kid and my older brother went away to Boy Scout camp for the weekend, leaving me in care of his fish tank, I felt sorry for the fish having to swim around in such cold water. So I turned the tank heater all the way up so that they would be warm.

      He was not the least bit happy when he came home to a bunch of dead exotic fish floating on the surface with their eyeballs popped out.

      I am not qualified

    • If you have species that are that sensitive to the cold, not to mention the gradual change given the heavy moderation of all the water in a fish tank, you'll have an automatic heater in there.

      But yes, any "internet connected" thermostat should still have a minimum allowed temperature (mine is 55F) that you can program in, and the worst case is that it is a bit chilly when you get home and turn it up manually.

    • The U.S. averages 640 people freezing to death per year already.

      Even a 1% increase would be 6 more people frozen to death.

      Humans are really bad dealing with high impact, low probability problems.

      This is one of those cases.

      I wouldn't have a thermostat that ran over the internet personally.

      And I wouldn't use an internet service that said they might mess with thermostats.

      And if they did, and someone dies, I would want them to go to jail for murder.

      Because they are doing it out of pure malice.

      • And I wouldn't use an internet service that said they might mess with thermostats.

        Any ISP that tells you that termination of your internet service would NOT affect your ability to remotely control your internet-controlled thermostat would be LYING TO YOU.

        You wouldn't use an ISP that is honest enough to tell you up-front that termination of your service would affect how you use IoT devices?

        Well, isn't it nice that this ISP did not tell anyone they would mess with anyone's thermostats, huh?

        And if they did, and someone dies, I would want them to go to jail for murder.

        If you've created an environment where an internet outage results in someone dying, then that's Y

  • This is why we need bet neutrality (Score:3, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:06PM (#55872725) Homepage Journal
    I've said it before, and i will say it again: Your internet provider is a conduit on which multiple services rely. It cannot and should not, by law, be used to control or limit access, or police content either of it's own accord or upon request of external parties.


    Of course, personally, I am strongly against connecting any devices (other than computers) in my home to the outside facing network, but that's beside the point.
    • exactly right on, the ISP's could wield too much power with this, net neutrality is a must otherwise there will be an abuse of power when they start extra judicially start doing what they think is right regardless of the consequences, and if some ISP gets their equipment vandalized because of it then i wont care because i will have a good idea why it happened
    • I don't think Net Neutrality in any way banned ISPs from canceling your service for infringement.
      • As ISPs *have* terminated services with people who have pirated and other illegal activities you're correct.

      • ISPs don't want to cancel your service for infringement. It's a monetary loss to them. They do want to cancel your service if you're a high-bandwidth user.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Or... you could develop the skill of reading beyond the scare tactic hype (by both the ISP and Engadget) and understand that both sides are pumping out nothing but FUD.

  • Hooray! (dupe) (Score:5, Informative)

    by ls671 ( 1122017 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:07PM (#55872729) Homepage

    Hooray! I remember reading the exact same story on /. a few days ago.

    Let me google it, "connected thermostat site:slashdot.org". Here we go:

    https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]

    Maybe editor should do the same and Google it before posting dupes ;-)

  • and it turns out a thermostat is cheaper than the stuff people are pirating, so I'm guessing they'll opt for the former.

  • Lol. You are all funny (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:20PM (#55872799)

    They aren't messing with anything other than saying if you pirate we'll nuke your internet so you won't be able to use all the internet things you like to use. All of this is likely covered in the TOS.

    • Pretty bad. If grandma forwards a stupid email to more than 10 people she could be cut off. If you ask them to install an Ethernet card, they can't guarantee they won't lose all your data on your computer. They may change your provided email address without notice. They poison DNS lookup failures. Tiny 200GB data cap on their lowest tier. Hijacking HTTP requests when near your bandwidth limit.

  • I bet you think your IoT buzzword is great now, motherfuckers.

  • ... that an internet connected device like a thermostat is going to need that they think throttling internet speeds is actually going to make any kind of difference for it?

    In practice temperatures change slowly enough that even getting a single packet every half hour would probably be adequate for keeping a temperature entirely livable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Exactly. Both sides (Engadget and the ISP) are doing nothing but spreading the FUD thick and wide.

    • In practice temperatures change slowly enough that even getting a single packet every half hour would probably be adequate for keeping a temperature entirely livable.

      I don't have an internet-connected thermostat because I see no need for it. However, I do have a "thermostat". The job of a thermostat is to turn heating devices (or cooling devices) on and off in a way that it maintains the temperature that it is instructed to maintain.

      As the outside temperature goes down, the heat flux increases outwards and the heating devices need to remain on longer to keep the same temperature. (I.e., pump heat INTO the house so it balances the heat flow going out.)

      At the point whe

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        I wouldn't dispute what you are saying, but I was pointing out that even in the hypothetical use-case where a thermostat is actually going to need constant internet connectivity in order to simply operate as intended, throttling internet connectivity is highly unlikely to impact the practical operation of such a device because temperature changes are quite far from instantaneous, and so its bandwidth needs are generally going to be too low for any such throttling to make a perceptible difference. I would
  • Ummm. This is nothing a Cradlepoint and a 4G USB modem can't Fix...

  • I've got this great idea (Score:3, Insightful)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:31PM (#55872861)

    You wouldn't have to worry about your ability to turn it up remotely if you didn't turn it down to start with before you left home.

    It's a pretty well know fact that it takes [i]more[/i] energy to change the temperature in a home than to maintain a set temperature. If you're only in the house every other season that's one thing, but it's these people who insist on micromanaging their heating and cooling on an hourly basis who are missing the point.

    And as for those people who are worried about pipes freezing -- they shouldn't be turning their furnace completely off to start with. Leave the thermostat at 50 degrees at least. Leave the cabinets open to allow the pipes better circulation with the warm air in the house (it's not like you're home anyway to be bothered by those doors), get pipe warmers and just hook them up and leave them plugged in. Heck. I bet you could set up a smarthome system that would turn them on and off for you using local temperature sensors (no internet needed). But instead, you buy a three hundred dollar thermostat and pay for internet service for an empty house for months you're not there, and you call this "saving money".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      SeaFox writes
      > It's a pretty well known fact that it takes [i]more[/i] energy to change the temperature in a home than to maintain a set temperature.

      Not according to Max Sherman, a "senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory overseeing research for residential energy efficiency." According to http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/sc-cons-1113-karpspend-20141107-column.html:

      "Another common refrain is that it's cheaper to keep your home at a constant temperature, even when you're not ho

    • It's a pretty well know fact that it takes [i]more[/i] energy to change the temperature in a home than to maintain a set temperature.

      Wait, what? It's a pretty well-known fact that the rate of thermal transfer is based on the difference in temperatures between the hot and cold objects. If you permit your house to cool down while you're gone, and then warm it up in time for you to get there, you will definitely save energy as compared to keeping it hot the whole time.

  • Don't bother with the thermostat threat. Go right for where it hurts. Point out that PornHub will buffer like crazy.

  • Everyone knows only the man of the house touches the thermostat

    • A real man knows how to replace the thermostat with one that no one can mess with, then enables the child lock feature.
  • A POS of a company if this is true. They are praying on the ignorance of any customer unforunately forced to use them as an ISP. This Company is poison and extremely unethical to scare their customers that do not understand current tech!

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • They are praying on the ignorance of any customer unforunately forced to use them as an ISP. This Company is poison and extremely unethical to scare their customers that do not understand current tech!

      I see you didn't read the letter that the summary linked to. Here's the relevant part, copied by hand since the link was an image:

      Please be advised that this may affect other services which you may have connected to your internet service, such as the ability to control your thermostat remotely or video monitoring services.

      This is a pretty straight-forward statement that if they turn your internet off due to TOS violations (and this letter is pretty clear that this is not the first contact about the problem

  • When your connection gets throttled it throttles everything. That also might affect your VoIP service and everything else connected to your internet.

  • you're doing something wrong. But seriously, I worked on environmental control systems in the early 80s that used 56k dedicated lines. Even then, bandwidth wasn't a problem.

  • An excellent argument (as if we needed another) of why the "Internet of Things" is and was a terrible idea. Because even if the ISP never carries out such a threat, any network failure could just as easily cripple everybody's Echos and Nests. My computer and smartphones connect to the Internet; my fridge, stove, thermostat and other appliances don't need to.

    And never will.

  • "Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death."

    Complete bullshit, how much bandwidth is required to adjust a thermostat?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Its not how little bandwidth a thermostat needs, its how much the speed can be further reduced.

  • Use a quality VPN (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @09:30PM (#55873127) Journal
    and don't have anything online that can be seen by any other network.
    Keep your home and its needed networks away from the open internet.
    Use the ISP internet with a VPN.
    Find other ways to secure the CCTV so CCTV keeps working.

  • Because quite a bunch of you have no idea what a Thermostat is, or why it's even "Internet enabled" to begin with if you think is even remotely close to being an issue. How can you call yourselves nerds and not even have a smidgen of a clue of how a Thermostat operates and what it is used for ?

    The heck do Internet thermostats even have to do with this story ? ISP throttles you if they catch you infringing copyright. That's it. That doesn't impact your Thermostat at all.

    Even my freaking Grand mother know

  • I said this about Google Post the other day; about them policing the internet and blocking pirating searches and I will say it again here. This ISP is not the police they provide a service how someone uses it is up to them. If they break the law it is up to the authorities to punish them NOT the ISP. I will use and example. This is like buying a car and the dealership says they are not going to fix your engine under warranty because you are using the car to transport cocaine. It is not the dealerships respo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      >> This is like buying a car and the dealership says they are not going to fix your engine under warranty because you are using the car to...

      Then don;t ever buy a Tesla.
      http://mashable.com/2016/02/03... [mashable.com]
      https://www.reddit.com/r/tesla... [reddit.com]

    • ISPs want to be a monopoly with the protections of a common carrier public utility, but also want to be able to control content. You can't have it both ways.

      If they want to control and police your content, then they should be the ones liable when they let illegal content through.

    • If they break the law it is up to the authorities to punish them NOT the ISP.

      The ISP is not enforcing any law. They are deciding not to sell someone a service that they have reason to believe (due to complaints from other people) is being used outside the terms of service. Laws are irrelevant. This is also after multiple attempts at contact with the customer have failed to get a response.

      If your automobile warranty had a clause that it became invalid if the vehicle is used for illegal purposes, then the dealership is within their rights for refusing to honor the warranty when the i

  • Isn't even threatening to do that illegal? This is vigilante justice from the ISP and they're not even the injured party here even in the cases where they are actually right that it's piracy and not just a World of Warcraft patch or a work VPN.

