Don't Pirate Or We'll Mess With Your Connected Thermostats, Warns East Coast ISP

Internet service provider Armstrong Zoom has roughly a million subscribers in the Northeastern part of the U.S. and is keen to punish those it believes are using file-sharing services. According to Engadget, " the ISP's response to allegedly naughty customers is bandwidth throttling , which is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet service based on what you're doing online. Armstrong Zoom's warning letter openly threatens its suspected file-sharing customers about its ability to use or control their webcams and connected thermostats." From the report: