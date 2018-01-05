Don't Pirate Or We'll Mess With Your Connected Thermostats, Warns East Coast ISP (engadget.com) 111
Internet service provider Armstrong Zoom has roughly a million subscribers in the Northeastern part of the U.S. and is keen to punish those it believes are using file-sharing services. According to Engadget, "the ISP's response to allegedly naughty customers is bandwidth throttling, which is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet service based on what you're doing online. Armstrong Zoom's warning letter openly threatens its suspected file-sharing customers about its ability to use or control their webcams and connected thermostats." From the report: The East Coast company stated: "Please be advised that this may affect other services which you may have connected to your internet service, such as the ability to control your thermostat remotely or video monitoring services." All U.S. states served by Armstrong Zoom will be experiencing temperatures around or under freezing over the weekend and into the near future. Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death. Seems like an extreme punishment for any allegedly downloaded Game of Thrones cam rips.
dont mess with my thermostat (Score:2)
Hyperbole much? (Score:5, Insightful)
Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death.
If you are needing to adjust your thermostat using the network, that means you aren't at home to do it manually. You are not where the thermostat controls the temperature. I.e., if you freeze to death because you didn't walk across the room to turn the thermostat up, it ain't the ISPs fault.
Yeah, maybe death of your pet fish if you aren't home to turn it up and the tank gets too cold, but "difference between
... life and death" is not something you usually hear with reference to fish.
Or are people facing death from the cold really so lazy that they'd rather freeze than walk across the room?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:5, Funny)
Granny should have thought of that before she pirated The Girlfriend Experience.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
i taken my mother in as a house guest
Then it is YOUR responsibility to manage the thermostat, and if you set it at a level where she will freeze to death it will be your responsbility, not the ISPs. If you leave her alone in the house and set it so she will freeze, and then depend on being able to get in from the external internet to turn it back up so she doesn't (ha ha granny, feel how cold it is? where's my inheritance? Put me back in the will. Ok, now you get heat again!) then don't blame the ISP when your plot is foiled by a network outa
Re: (Score:2)
If the thermostat is in the cooling setting
And just whose fault is it that the thermostat is set to "cool" in the middle of winter? I don't know anyplace on the planet where things change so fast that you have to cool one day and then heat to keep from freezing to death the next. And if you live in such a place, you better have a thermostat that can switch by itself.
Sounds like she needs to be in a nursing home, or have live in family or room mate to take care of her.
I think setting the thermostat so it maintains a livable temperature is something the host would do when taking granny in as a houseguest. At least I think that would be a reasonable tas
Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Insightful)
If the ISP messes with your thermostat it is their fault. If they do it in the middle of the night when you're asleep, it's their fault. If they do it when you're away and your pipes freeze and flood your house, it's their fault.
They have no business messing with your thermostat. They aren't the police, or the FBI. It's not their job to enforce the law.
And if I had the misfortune to be a customer, you can bet I'd be shopping for another ISP right about now.
Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of internet-connected thermostat needs a lot of bandwidth anyway? These things should be able to run on a 300bps modem.
Re: (Score:2)
One that's been taken over by a botnet and is too busy mining Dogecoins to adjust the temperature.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And we know that copyright infringement notices have never been wrong. Let's see...I seem to recall a news story about copyright infringement from earlier today:
https://gizmodo.com/man-s-yout... [gizmodo.com]
Re: (Score:3)
They're not "messing with your thermostat." They're messing with your internet connection, which you've connected your thermostat to.
If lack of internet connectivity is going to cause your house to flood, or your granny to die, then you probably need to re-evaluate how you're using these devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Hyperbole much? (Score:4, Insightful)
If the ISP messes with your thermostat it is their fault.
Stand still and think for a minute. If an ISP throttles or shuts off your internet connection for any reason, what effect will that have on your internet-controlled thermostat?
The correct answer is "4". The setting you had in place before the network interruption takes place will continue.
Answers 1-3 are all what could be considered "messing with your thermostat", but only if the ISP actually makes the changes to the settings and not the stupid thermostat changes how it works when it loses a network connection. "Turn all heat off unless there is a constant network connection to some server in China" is a stupid and dangerous operating mode, and you need to blame the thermostat maker for that, not the ISP.
For the person whose grandmother cannot operate a thermostat unless it is internet connected, then I suggest you get her a locally controlled thermostat instead of relying on the external internet. It is quite possible that the external internet will fail during a severe weather event and she'll be dead even if the ISP had nothing to do with it. Even just a local power failure could take out the wireless access point that the thermostat connects to, as well as the internet modem. This is not a case of the ISP turning something into a "matter of life or death", it's a case of poor planning on how to deal with common modes of failure resulting in a "matter of life or death."
Re: (Score:2)
No doubt the ISP was referring to customers' server-like nodes on their home networks, such as home automation stuff (which is possibly against their TOS anyway).
They did not threaten to turn off your furnace during the dead of winter.
Re: (Score:2)
Regardless, they are making THREATS regarding interfering with your equipment, essentially saying that they will HACK you. They have no standing or rights to do so, and should be prosecuted. Copyright infringement is a civil manner. Hacking in this sense is a CRIMINAL matter and should be treated as such.
Re: (Score:2)
Uhhhhh did you read their actual statement, which is in the summary and copied below? They do not make any threat regarding interfering with your equipment. They merely mention that services you can access remotely over the internet will not work remotely if your internet is throttled due to piracy. They will still work locally.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea well, if you buy a dumb 'smart' thermostat that allows a temperature extreme like this then that is your fault.
At this point, with the current state of 'the internet of things', just having anything critical on the internet like this is your fault.
- Choose wisely
Re: (Score:1)
Meet my grandmother.
She doesn't even know where her thermostat is anymore. She finds it too confusing with too many buttons.
She only controls it from her 10" tablet, with a big screen.
If you take away her internet, not only can she no longer control her tablet, she cannot Skype me for help, nor can she VOIP 911 in an emergency.
Yes, for many, Internet is a public utility the same as Water, Gas, and Electricity.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why we had a plain old non-intelligent thermostat installed in our house. K.I.S.S.
Re: (Score:2)
Or her wifi password has been compromised.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, maybe death of your pet fish if you aren't home to turn it up and the tank gets too cold
When I was a little kid and my older brother went away to Boy Scout camp for the weekend, leaving me in care of his fish tank, I felt sorry for the fish having to swim around in such cold water. So I turned the tank heater all the way up so that they would be warm.
He was not the least bit happy when he came home to a bunch of dead exotic fish floating on the surface with their eyeballs popped out.
I am not qualified
Pet fish should be fine (Score:2)
If you have species that are that sensitive to the cold, not to mention the gradual change given the heavy moderation of all the water in a fish tank, you'll have an automatic heater in there.
But yes, any "internet connected" thermostat should still have a minimum allowed temperature (mine is 55F) that you can program in, and the worst case is that it is a bit chilly when you get home and turn it up manually.
Re: (Score:3)
This is why we need bet neutrality (Score:1)
Of course, personally, I am strongly against connecting any devices (other than computers) in my home to the outside facing network, but that's beside the point.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
ISPs don't want to cancel your service for infringement. It's a monetary loss to them. They do want to cancel your service if you're a high-bandwidth user.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or... you could develop the skill of reading beyond the scare tactic hype (by both the ISP and Engadget) and understand that both sides are pumping out nothing but FUD.
Hooray! (dupe) (Score:4, Informative)
Hooray! I remember reading the exact same story on
/. a few days ago.
Let me google it, "connected thermostat site:slashdot.org". Here we go:
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
Maybe editor should do the same and Google it before posting dupes
;-)
I checked into it... (Score:2)
Lol. You are all funny (Score:3)
They aren't messing with anything other than saying if you pirate we'll nuke your internet so you won't be able to use all the internet things you like to use. All of this is likely covered in the TOS.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Stupid clickbait.
Re: (Score:2)
Their Internet Policy Are Ridiculous....!! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty bad. If grandma forwards a stupid email to more than 10 people she could be cut off. If you ask them to install an Ethernet card, they can't guarantee they won't lose all your data on your computer. They may change your provided email address without notice. They poison DNS lookup failures. Tiny 200GB data cap on their lowest tier. Hijacking HTTP requests when near your bandwidth limit.
Thanks, Ajit. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I've helped four members of our management setup nest thermostats and security cameras. Three of them have around 750 kbps DSL (supposed to be up to 1.5 Mbps, but Frontier around here sucks), and the cameras worked just fine. Even the spec page:
https://nest.com/support/article/Are-there-any-issues-with-streaming-Nest-Cam-over-a-mobile-Wi-Fi-hotspot [nest.com]
Says "It requires 200kb/s (0.2Mbps) of bandwidth on average, but can reach up to as much as 500kb/s" The thermostat should be a tiny fraction of that.
How much bandwidth are they thinking.... (Score:3)
In practice temperatures change slowly enough that even getting a single packet every half hour would probably be adequate for keeping a temperature entirely livable.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Both sides (Engadget and the ISP) are doing nothing but spreading the FUD thick and wide.
Re: (Score:2)
In practice temperatures change slowly enough that even getting a single packet every half hour would probably be adequate for keeping a temperature entirely livable.
I don't have an internet-connected thermostat because I see no need for it. However, I do have a "thermostat". The job of a thermostat is to turn heating devices (or cooling devices) on and off in a way that it maintains the temperature that it is instructed to maintain.
As the outside temperature goes down, the heat flux increases outwards and the heating devices need to remain on longer to keep the same temperature. (I.e., pump heat INTO the house so it balances the heat flow going out.)
At the point whe
Re: (Score:2)
3/4g For the win? (Score:1)
I've got this great idea (Score:3, Insightful)
You wouldn't have to worry about your ability to turn it up remotely if you didn't turn it down to start with before you left home.
It's a pretty well know fact that it takes [i]more[/i] energy to change the temperature in a home than to maintain a set temperature. If you're only in the house every other season that's one thing, but it's these people who insist on micromanaging their heating and cooling on an hourly basis who are missing the point.
And as for those people who are worried about pipes freezing -- they shouldn't be turning their furnace completely off to start with. Leave the thermostat at 50 degrees at least. Leave the cabinets open to allow the pipes better circulation with the warm air in the house (it's not like you're home anyway to be bothered by those doors), get pipe warmers and just hook them up and leave them plugged in. Heck. I bet you could set up a smarthome system that would turn them on and off for you using local temperature sensors (no internet needed). But instead, you buy a three hundred dollar thermostat and pay for internet service for an empty house for months you're not there, and you call this "saving money".
Re: (Score:1)
SeaFox writes
> It's a pretty well known fact that it takes [i]more[/i] energy to change the temperature in a home than to maintain a set temperature.
Not according to Max Sherman, a "senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory overseeing research for residential energy efficiency." According to http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/sc-cons-1113-karpspend-20141107-column.html:
"Another common refrain is that it's cheaper to keep your home at a constant temperature, even when you're not ho
Make The Threat Hurt (Score:2)
Oh no they won't! (Score:2)
Everyone knows only the man of the house touches the thermostat
Re: (Score:2)
Internet service provider Armstrong Zoom os (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
They are praying on the ignorance of any customer unforunately forced to use them as an ISP. This Company is poison and extremely unethical to scare their customers that do not understand current tech!
I see you didn't read the letter that the summary linked to. Here's the relevant part, copied by hand since the link was an image:
This is a pretty straight-forward statement that if they turn your internet off due to TOS violations (and this letter is pretty clear that this is not the first contact about the problem
You guys are being stupid (Score:2)
When your connection gets throttled it throttles everything. That also might affect your VoIP service and everything else connected to your internet.
If bandwidth throttling breaks your thermostat... (Score:1)
you're doing something wrong. But seriously, I worked on environmental control systems in the early 80s that used 56k dedicated lines. Even then, bandwidth wasn't a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Stop trying to paint this as an NN issue when it is clearly not.
IoT Bad (Score:2)
An excellent argument (as if we needed another) of why the "Internet of Things" is and was a terrible idea. Because even if the ISP never carries out such a threat, any network failure could just as easily cripple everybody's Echos and Nests. My computer and smartphones connect to the Internet; my fridge, stove, thermostat and other appliances don't need to.
And never will.
Bandwidth required to adjust a Thermostat? (Score:2)
"Bandwidth throttling for customers in those areas who have connected thermostats could mean the difference between sickness and health, or even life and death."
Complete bullshit, how much bandwidth is required to adjust a thermostat?
Re: (Score:2)
Use a quality VPN (Score:2)
Keep your home and its needed networks away from the open internet.
Use the ISP internet with a VPN.
Find other ways to secure the CCTV so CCTV keeps working.
Is this the news for nerds site ? (Score:2)
Because quite a bunch of you have no idea what a Thermostat is, or why it's even "Internet enabled" to begin with if you think is even remotely close to being an issue. How can you call yourselves nerds and not even have a smidgen of a clue of how a Thermostat operates and what it is used for ?
The heck do Internet thermostats even have to do with this story ? ISP throttles you if they catch you infringing copyright. That's it. That doesn't impact your Thermostat at all.
Even my freaking Grand mother know
The ISP is not the Police (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
>> This is like buying a car and the dealership says they are not going to fix your engine under warranty because you are using the car to...
Then don;t ever buy a Tesla.
http://mashable.com/2016/02/03... [mashable.com]
https://www.reddit.com/r/tesla... [reddit.com]
Re: (Score:2)
ISPs want to be a monopoly with the protections of a common carrier public utility, but also want to be able to control content. You can't have it both ways.
If they want to control and police your content, then they should be the ones liable when they let illegal content through.