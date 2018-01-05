Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Amazon Alexa is Coming To Headphones, Smart Watches, Bathrooms and More

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a CNBC report: Amazon announced new tools on Friday that will allow gadget-makers to include the smart voice assistant in a whole array of new products. Alexa is Amazon's smart voice assistant and it has slowly made its way from the Amazon Echo into third-party speakers, refrigerators and, soon, even microwaves. Now, with Amazon's Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, device makers will be able to build Alexa into headphones, smart watches, fitness trackers and more. That means you may soon be able to look down at your wrist and ask Alexa the weather, or to remind you to pick up eggs at the grocery store. CNET reports Kohler, a company that makes plumbing products, wants to bring Alexa to your bathroom as well.

  I don't Fucking Think So

    by nagora ( 177841 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:12AM (#55869137)
    "What time is it?"

    "Isn't it time you booked a new holiday with Kuoni?"

    Piss off, Amazon, and stick Alexa up your arse while you're at it.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Get off my lawn you kids!

    Re:

      by AVryhof ( 142320 )

      You: Piss off, Amazon, and stick Alexa up your arse while you're at it.

      Alexa: The Kohler VoiceFlush does not detect the presence of urine. Would you like me to add Happy Belly Bottled Water, 15 Count Purified by reverse osmosis and advanced filtration to your shopping cart?

    • "What time is it?"

      "Isn't it time you booked a new holiday with Kuoni?"

      'Piss off, Amazon, and stick Alexa up your arse while you're at it.'

      I see, should I order the latest Golden Shower movies and a fat anal dildo for your pleasure instead? We have some great opportunities on sale.

  Bathrooms!

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:14AM (#55869151)

    Alexa do I have a small ....

    • "Alexa do I have a small ...."

      Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the fairest nuke button in the land?

  Nope!

    by KavyBoy ( 35619 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:16AM (#55869167)

    It's hard to put into words how much I do not want this.

    • Then don't buy it? Simple solution.

      • As Alexa (and its ilk) become ubiquitous, how does one opt out of being surveiled and profiled in the public space, in the homes of others, and such?

        Not buying one will not help with most people's privacy concerns.

        Re:

          by be951 ( 772934 )

          Not buying one will not help with most people's privacy concerns.

          There is no real expectation of privacy when in public, already. That's not changing. In your own home, where people tend to have the greatest expectation and desire for privacy, obviously not buying a device with a built-in voice assistant is a perfectly reasonable and effective solution against being listened to by a voice assistant. In the homes of others, you can still make your own decisions about how much you want to participate by either not voicing anything you wish to keep private, or just not goin

          • Perhaps.

            But - I am an old geek. And I still see value in maintaining control over whom I share intimate information with, where intimate in this case is defined as that which I would not declare publicly in the town square in a loud voice.

            There is something about that choice that gives value, that makes one free-er, if you will. And losing it, I think, diminishes us all.

    Re:

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I'm holding out for the Augmented Reality hearing aid.

    • If only there was some way not to buy these things.

  In the bathroom

    by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:17AM (#55869175) Journal
    "Alexa, order same day delivery of toilet paper. Add instructions to enter the house and deliver to second bathroom on the right."

    • Now mom will definitely know why her 14 year old son spends so much time in the bathroom lately.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      I see that you are taking a while can I suggest that you start your free trial of audible?

    Re:

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Dave: "HALexa, open the toilet lid, I gotta take a shit really bad."

      HALexa: "Sorry, Dave, I cannot do that. You haven't paid your last 2 bills."

      Dave: "I'll pay after I take a shit, now open the toilet lid!"

      HALexa: "Dave, you said the same last time. Sorry, it's against policy to postpone twice."

      Dave: "Dammit HALexa, you give me no other choice!..."

      HALexa: "Dave, I sense water; my mind is going, I can feel it ... wanna hear a song? [bloop...bloop...garble...]"

  • Sometimes I make fun of people who are dependent on Alexa by asking, "Alexa, wipe my ass."

  • If you’ve got a smart watch, the weather is probably right there on the screen already. If you’re having to ask for information and wait for a spoken response, it almost seems like you’re losing some of the advantages of having the device.

    • If you don't have a smart watch it's right where it always was - outside.

    Re:

      by d0rp ( 888607 )

      I have to agree. While it's been nice to be able to ask my Alexa "How is the weather" before deciding if I need a jacket before taking the dog out, I've found that simply looking at my phone's home screen to see the temperature is easier and faster.

      Alexa is helpful, however for more specific queries and especially "Routines" (where you can define your own commands with multiple things to be done when the command is spoken, such as turn on/off smart devices).

  • Kohler, a company that makes plumbing products, wants to bring Alexa to your bathroom as well.

    The most popular Alexa requests next year...

    - Hey Alexa, what's that smell?

    - Alexa, remind me not to buy any more asparagus...

    - Alexa, when did I eat corn last?

    - Alexa, add fiber to my shopping list, and start reading your longest audio book...

  • One morning, when you're least expecting it, Alexa will comment on your morning shower habits out of nowhere!
  • So is a voice activated flush worth every bowel movement being logged on your record ?

    Re:

      by AVryhof ( 142320 )
      It will be integrated with your fitness tracker. If you don't have a movement daily, or your time is off, you will get reminders. If it repeats for two days, laxatives will just show up at your home. I just want to know if I can customize the utterance to make the toilet flush..... I can see the possibilities.

  • Time to set up shop as Ludd's Olde Fashioned Lavatory Fixtures.

  • You should worry about all the places those people will be, because they are bringing surveillance devices with them.

    Not that their cell phones weren't already potential spying devices, but at least there was some hope they'd be in a pocket or holster or something that would muffle the mic. Headphones and watches designed to be listening to the wearer all the time? MUCH better sound reception most of the time (the exception being the smart phone when the mic is held near the owner's mouth).

    If there isn't

  • Doctor, I've got a voice in my head that keeps telling me to buy things from Amazon.ca*!

    * I'm in Canada, eh?

  • Alexa! How many Courics is this shit worth?

    Congratulations. You have set a new personal record. Your shit is 5 Courics. The world record is 102 Courics. Would you like some recipes to increase your Couric Potential?

    No

    Okay. Would you like to Tweet your current Couric score?

    No.

  • Amazon is trying to create a market where none exists. Watch Idiocracy. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt03... [imdb.com]
  • I'll give Amazon plenty to listen to in the bathroom.... especially after an evening of excess imbibing and hot wings.

  • It might be amusing if these have remote operation available and built in cameras.

    When I see my wife about to sit down on toilet:
    "Alexa, turn bidet spray on maximum, cold water".

    Wife in shower:
    "Alexa, change shower temperature to 32F"
    "Alexa, now change shower temperature to 149F"

    Wife looking in mirror:
    "Alexa, play Clemantine by Bobby Darin"

  Spaceballs did it first!

    by nt8d09 ( 3638509 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @01:28PM (#55870233)
    President Skroob: [Commanderette Zircon calls him on a video monitor in his bathroom] I told you never to call me on this wall! This is an unlisted wall!

  • I like it a lot.
    It is the only wireless one and it is not active listening unless you want it to be

  • I've always wanted the chance to poop on Amazon/Alexa ...
  • I don't want to talk. I want to push a button and be done with it. Talking requires too much mental effort whereas button pushing is mostly muscle memory.

    This applies to typing commands or search engine queries as well. If I type, I get exactly what I want in the search box. When talking, you're subject to whatever autocorrect the thing decides to apply to what you said. You know how annoying autocorrect on touchscreen keyboards is? Well, imaging the nuisance of it doing that to your voice prompts, except

  • My mom was having strange problems with her Echo Dot. Among other problems, the Alexa shopping list was full of items she never put in it. Scrolling through the Alexa voice search history (yes, you can read a transcript and hear a sound clip of everything ever said to Alexa on your account, creepy as hell), I found and was able to replay a voice clip of someone else speaking to Alexa on a different account, putting an item in the shopping list. Somehow the accounts got crossed temporarily, and we were able

  • Coming to headsets etc? My headset already integrates Amazon Alexa, and it doesn't _quite_ work...

