Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Communications Network The Internet United States

The FCC Is Preparing To Weaken the Definition of Broadband (dslreports.com) 99

Posted by BeauHD from the harder-better-faster dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: Under Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act, the FCC is required to consistently measure whether broadband is being deployed to all Americans uniformly and "in a reasonable and timely fashion." If the FCC finds that broadband isn't being deployed quickly enough to the public, the agency is required by law to "take immediate action to accelerate deployment of such capability by removing barriers to infrastructure investment and by promoting competition in the telecommunications market." Unfortunately whenever the FCC is stocked by revolving door regulators all-too-focused on pleasing the likes of AT&T, Verizon and Comcast -- this dedication to expanding coverage and competition often tends to waver.

What's more, regulators beholden to regional duopolies often take things one-step further -- by trying to manipulate data to suggest that broadband is faster, cheaper, and more evenly deployed than it actually is. We saw this under former FCC boss Michael Powell (now the top lobbyist for the cable industry), and more recently when the industry cried incessantly when the base definition of broadband was bumped to 25 Mbps downstream, 4 Mbps upstream. We're about to see this effort take shape once again as the FCC prepares to vote in February for a new proposal that would dramatically weaken the definition of broadband. How? Under this new proposal, any area able to obtain wireless speeds of at least 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps would be deemed good enough for American consumers, pre-empting any need to prod industry to speed up or expand broadband coverage.

The FCC Is Preparing To Weaken the Definition of Broadband More | Reply

The FCC Is Preparing To Weaken the Definition of Broadband

Comments Filter:

  • So it no longer means "Frequency-Division Multiplexing"?

    It also blows my mind how many people in the field don't know the difference between broadband and baseband.

    • Re:Bastardizing terminology (Score:4, Informative)

      by Jesus_666 ( 702802 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:28AM (#55868155)
      "Boadband" has never been particularly well defined. It can be used to mean "wideband", it can be used to mean "every signal that isn't passband" and it can be used to mean "every signal that occupies multiple non-masking channels". All of those definitions are correct. The meaning of "transmission speeds generally considered fast" has been in general use for well over two decades now, making it about as uncontroversial as the use of "to hack" in a context that doesn't involve an axe.

      Broadband has never had anything to do with FDM specifically. Or rather, there have always been definitions of the term that didn't have anything to do with FDM.

  • First step in a five-step plan? (Score:3)

    by PseudoThink ( 576121 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @08:35AM (#55868181)
    From this Reddit post [reddit.com]:

    Repealing Net Neutrality may be the first step in a five-step plan from cable companies to combat their competition and cord-cutters:
    1. Step 1: Repeal Net Neutrality, then offer new, unlimited data plans for mobile/home Internet. Convince people to buy into these "forever unlimited" data plans.
    2. Step 2: Get all data usage (mobile and home) classified under a single umbrella.
    3. Step 3: Quash ISP startups with new regulations making it infeasible for them to access utility poles, junctions, and network infrastructure.
    4. Step 4: Implement data caps on all the "forever unlimited" data plans. ("Because we have to--don't let bandwidth abusers take your Internet!")
    5. Step 5: Now you are forced to pay $100/month for up to 10-20 GB per month (hint: this translates to about 3 to 7 hours of HD Netflix per month). It will be very expensive to go over that, especially for non-preferred sites (think anything like Kodi, Tor, torrents, etc.).

    Thoughts?

    • From this Reddit post:

      Now that Net Neutrality has been killed, my ISP won't allow me to go to Reddit unless I upgrade my service to the Internet Unlimited(TM) pack. :-(

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by prefec2 ( 875483 )

      Makes sense. However, you forgot to point out that you can have Netflix with your favorite telco for some extra and of course the contract is fix for 48 month. Also if you switch to another provider, your Netflix account will go too as it is included.

    • Around here, municipalities are installing their own fiber last miles. It's carrier neutral. Eventually, independent operators will be on those systems, they will interconnect and the big carriers will be sucking wind trying to suck money out of old outdated infrastructure. Break the rules.

    • Data Caps and Ant-Net Neutrality have always been about the ISPs protecting their TV revenue by leveraging their broadband monopolies.

    • Step 1: Repeal Net Neutrality, then offer new, unlimited data plans for mobile/home Internet. Convince people to buy into these "forever unlimited" data plans.

      Wow, what a bunch of evil bastards. Good thing smart people like these brave Redditors won't be fooled and will obstinately stick with their tried and true capped plans.

      Step 2: Get all data usage (mobile and home) classified under a single umbrella.

      All these propositions seem to me to be the byproduct of a few too many fertile imaginations with a bit too much time on their hands, but this one particularly takes the cake. Are they suggesting the United States would essentially co-opt all ISPs and telecom companies and force them to do business in such a restricted way? Has it crossed

  • I can only get about 6 from my crappy WISP. I live on a loop road, and people on either end of the loop can get Cable or DSL, but I can get neither. Mediacom is actually advertising 1 gig cable in my area, but I can't have it.

    It's hard for me to care about whether the rest of you can get more than 10 Mbps when I can't as much as 10. In fact, I don't care even a little bit.

  • 100% broadband penetration, ho! Took 'em long enough.
  • The foxes are well and truly running your hen house now. You'd be better off disbanding the FCC altogether.

  • Can we finally disband the FCC and let the ISPs themselves take over their agenda? It's not like anyone really still believes that they're not a 100% subsidiary by now anyway.

  • 10MBps is just fine (Score:4, Informative)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @09:22AM (#55868427) Homepage

    I'm sure I'll be flamed here for this, but I always thought the 25Mbps definition was too high as a "minimum definition." An HD NetFlix stream is 5Mbps. 10Mbps allows two simultaneous HD streams, or one HD stream plus plenty of headroom for other normal activities. I would rather that the FCC define it to be 10Mbps, but actually check that this bandwidth is available consistently during peak usage. The reason to make it as high as 25Mbps is because the telcos rarely actually deliver their promised speeds.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Jaegs ( 645749 )

      "10Mbps allows two simultaneous HD streams, or one HD stream plus plenty of headroom for other normal activities"

      And how often do you think you'll actually get 10Mbps, especially as the FCC continues to weaken itself for the benefit of ISPs?

    • If you're a single-person household, Netflix-watching couch potato, then 10Mb is probably fine for you. If you live in a family household, or if you have anything even remotely resembling an entrepreneurial spirit, 10mb down doesn't do much. And 1mb up?! That's a bad joke with a really shitty punchline.

      25mb down and 4mb up is just (barely) enough to satisfy fundamentally basic needs for someone with more drive than just an old, fat cat. And even that is chuckle-worthy. 100mb symmetrical at about $50/mo

  • Seriously, who decides how fast is fast? If you want uninterrupted 8K Netflix movies, well, perhaps you should pay more for that because plenty of people are happy with 4K and most people only own an HD TV. Pay more for that level of service. A library probably doesn't need to stream video nor does a Starbucks. Of course, the ISPs aren't too honest about their tier performances. The basic service usually doesn't give you enough data per month to allow for nightly streaming movies. They know this too b

  • the author of option piece that other sites are pointing to was forced to admit that what he stated was a a guess and there was no facts behind it.
    This is almost as bad as all those people claiming that with Title 2 now gone they have been having issues with ISP blocking sites and throttling access. When in fact Title 2 rules are still in effect.

Slashdot Top Deals

The only person who always got his work done by Friday was Robinson Crusoe.

Close