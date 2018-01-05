The FCC Is Preparing To Weaken the Definition of Broadband (dslreports.com) 99
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: Under Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act, the FCC is required to consistently measure whether broadband is being deployed to all Americans uniformly and "in a reasonable and timely fashion." If the FCC finds that broadband isn't being deployed quickly enough to the public, the agency is required by law to "take immediate action to accelerate deployment of such capability by removing barriers to infrastructure investment and by promoting competition in the telecommunications market." Unfortunately whenever the FCC is stocked by revolving door regulators all-too-focused on pleasing the likes of AT&T, Verizon and Comcast -- this dedication to expanding coverage and competition often tends to waver.
What's more, regulators beholden to regional duopolies often take things one-step further -- by trying to manipulate data to suggest that broadband is faster, cheaper, and more evenly deployed than it actually is. We saw this under former FCC boss Michael Powell (now the top lobbyist for the cable industry), and more recently when the industry cried incessantly when the base definition of broadband was bumped to 25 Mbps downstream, 4 Mbps upstream. We're about to see this effort take shape once again as the FCC prepares to vote in February for a new proposal that would dramatically weaken the definition of broadband. How? Under this new proposal, any area able to obtain wireless speeds of at least 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps would be deemed good enough for American consumers, pre-empting any need to prod industry to speed up or expand broadband coverage.
ACs that pretend to know analog modem tech should mostly just shut up. Millennials don't know the history well enough to even get the numbers right.
Not true 14400 is a standard speed. And for a long time was the speed of fax machines.
The Heart of the Problem (Score:5, Interesting)
All this fuss over the FCC, FTC, and Net neutrality is stupid and unproductive.
What's holding back internet speed and greater access is local monopolies. Even if the FCC did, "take immediate action to accelerate deployment of such capability by removing barriers to infrastructure investment and by promoting competition in the telecommunications market." It still wouldn't enable a city or small business from starting their own internet provider company and put up lines in neighborhoods.
Simply eliminate all local monopolies on internet access and you will see all manner of companies jumping into the fray.
BTW, these monopolies are created by local governments. So instead of whining about the Feds, call up City Hall and give them a ration of shit.
Re:The Heart of the Problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Simply eliminate all local monopolies on internet access and you will see all manner of companies jumping into the fray.
Yes. These monopoly agreements must be declared illegal at the federal level, with an actual law which overrides state law. If we can't even manage that, we literally cannot fix this problem.
The problem is that the federal law would be even allowing LESS competition because reasons. Don't believe me? The F in FCC does not stand for Fuckin'.
Never knew that flooding the land was a way to get rid of the swamp.
Re:The Heart of the Problem (Score:4, Insightful)
You might want to look up the term 'natural monopoly'. Even in places where there is no legally enforced local monopoly, you almost always see a monopoly or, at best, a duopoly. Laying cable to houses is expensive. You typically only see a return on investment after 5-10 years. That's fine for a telecoms or cable monopoly, because they know that in 10 years they'll still be the default choice for you (or, at worst, they have a 50-50 chance of being your first choice, so if they install 100 lines they'll expect at least 50 customers). It's not a great business model for anyone else.
In the UK, the places where we have a duopoly exist because the government prevented our national telco monopoly from offering TV services, which allowed a bunch of regional monopoly cable companies to start up. We only saw two trying to compete in a handful of places, because it's very hard to compete with an incumbent and much cheaper to start a new company somewhere where there isn't competition. These local monopolies gradually merged and now we have precisely one cable company for the entire country.
The biggest improvement to competition for our ISPs came from two things. The first was splitting the telco monopoly into wholesale and retail arms, with a requirement that the wholesale arm offers other ISPs access to their products at the same rate that they offer them to their retail arm (this at least gives us the illusion of competition, though you really have lots of companies offering basically the same thing for basically the same price, with the price set by a third party).
The other thing was the legal enforcement of local loop unbundling, where third parties were allowed to install their own equipment to terminate the last mile connections at exchanges. This has allowed some companies to offer a competing service, run over the same last mile as the incumbent telco, but with their own back-haul and so on. It's fairly limited though, because it requires quite a large investment at the exchange and is only worth doing if you have a lot of customers wanting to switch in an area. It's completely unavailable in the rural areas with the worst service.
If you think you can make money as an ISP laying your own network, then you're very welcome to come to the UK and try it. The government won't get in your way, and may even pay you to connect up people in certain areas. You might find it difficult to get investors though, because aside from a few small companies in very dense areas (there's one FTTP company in the middle of London with a few thousand customers, which currently offers the fastest speeds of any UK ISP), everyone else who has tried has failed.
The other thing was the legal enforcement of local loop unbundling, where third parties were allowed to install their own equipment to terminate the last mile connections at exchanges. This has allowed some companies to offer a competing service, run over the same last mile as the incumbent telco, but with their own back-haul and so on. It's fairly limited though, because it requires quite a large investment at the exchange and is only worth doing if you have a lot of customers wanting to switch in an area. It's completely unavailable in the rural areas with the worst service.
Pacific Bell (which was bought by SWB, which was bought by ATT) was infamous world-over for failing to service such connections. ATT is still shit about servicing even the lines resold for business use. It's actually cheaper to buy a connection from an ATT reseller than from ATT directly, but if you do that, expect extra downtime.
The same was true of mere residential DSL connections, of course.
So your position is that you can't make money laying your own lines...like the company that did it previously.
Business is hard. Most fail.
But if you have the Government standing in the way keeping anyone from even trying, then what's the point?
Get rid of the monopolies and THEN you can talk about Business models, investments, etc.
Case in point...Power companies are researching sending signals over the power line. Regardless of where they are at, it's legally conceivable that they would be prevented from usi
So your position is that you can't make money laying your own lines...like the company that did it previously.
Correct. A market like this has a huge first-mover advantage. Unless you have very deep pockets and investors that are willing to wait a very long time for a possible return, competing with an incumbent provider basically impossible. There are lots of markets where it's easy to make money as the first person to do something and almost impossible to make money as the second.
Get rid of the monopolies and THEN you can talk about Business models, investments, etc.
Did you miss the part where I'm talking about the UK, where we did that almost 30 years ago? In fact, take a look at pretty much any
"You might want to look up the term 'natural monopoly'."
Finally something intelligent said about this. I get tired of reading comments by libertarians that don't understand anything about economics, especially macro economics. You can't get real competition in markets that are inherently natural monopolies. Regulation, or outright government takeover are the only alternatives.
The real problem for the US is that universal high speed broadband is starting to be a competitive advantage for other countries that
Oh FFS (Score:2)
Yeah, the public keeps electing the rich people the parties put in front of them to public office, and acting surprised when these same people keep making law that favors the rich, and keep selecting agency officials that favor the rich, and keep further enriching themselves through the system.
So, yeah, it's stupid. Because the voters are stupid. It's been this way since I've been paying attention (the 1960's, and likely long before that.)
This isn
Republicans gonna republicate (Score:2)
Bastardizing terminology (Score:2)
So it no longer means "Frequency-Division Multiplexing"?
It also blows my mind how many people in the field don't know the difference between broadband and baseband.
Re:Bastardizing terminology (Score:4, Informative)
Broadband has never had anything to do with FDM specifically. Or rather, there have always been definitions of the term that didn't have anything to do with FDM.
Re: (Score:3)
But honestly 10 megabits is perfectly fine. I live in rural Mississippi and have a 10 mbps cable connection that loads everything perfectly fine from emails and websites all the way up to 720p netflix steaming. The 25down/4up definition is only 2 years old, and going to 10down/1up as a modification will still be much better than the pre-2015 definition of only 4down/1up.
So much wrong and stupid with this statement I dont know where to begin..
1. Some of us might like 1080p or 4k video streams
2. Try streaming more than 1 video at a time, your 10 mbps will top out fast. And dont get me started on how horrible a slow upload of 1 mbps is to use.
3. So we should not try to excel, we should do the absolute bare minimum. Making america great again eh?
Re: this will not be a popular opinion (Score:3)
So you don't have kids or family staying? At Thanksgiving at my sister's house there are 6 kids and 10 adults. One TV and dozens of laptops and tablets. Being able to stream 2-4 streams at a time is normal.
My house only has 50mbs but I can watch things stutter when we have a large party
Maybe tell your family to keep their legs closed. Not all of us are breeders.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm neither for nor against this redefinition of terms, but there's two different issues here: (1) what speeds do you need to get access to all the bells and whistles, and (2) what speeds are so slow that the government needs to step in and prod things along. Those two speeds don't necessarily need to be the same.
If you can get 10Mbps down, you can do your homework, access job sites, and all of the other reasons cited as justification for the government being involved in the first place. You can also watch
3. So we should not try to excel, we should do the absolute bare minimum. Making america great again eh?
As far as government is involved, the most it ought to mandate is the bare minimum. We have services to make it possible for citizens to have a basic telephone line for little money (in theory anyway, ATT are dicks and find ways to inflate it) because we recognize it as a necessity of modern life. It's how you summon emergency services, for example. A certain minimum level of internet access is necessary to participate in the modern world, and 10 Mbps is probably actually higher than that strictly needs to
Re: (Score:3)
I visited my mother (in rural France) over Christmas, where she gets about 10/1. I'd agree that 10Mb/s down is pretty reasonable as an absolute minimum, but 1Mb/s up is quite painful.
In 2002, I was in a shared house where we decided to pay extra to get the 1Mb/s service from the cable company (their default was 512Kb/s). I stayed on their top tier until it got to 10Mb/s. At that point, I stayed on the 10Mb/s service until it was the cheapest that they offered, then it became 20Mb/s and then 30Mb/s. M
Re:this will not be a popular opinion (Score:4, Insightful)
'broadband' definitions should only ever escalate
10Mbps is indeed a significant escalation from the 4MBps that was in place a mere 3 years ago [theverge.com]. Wheeler jacked it way too far too fast to serve his political purpose of declaring a scarcity of "broadband" coverage.
To look at a 150% increase from 2015 as "regressive" is about the same as politicians wailing about "spending cuts" when what they really mean is that the spending increase didn't end up being as large as they wanted.
And what happens if the monthly data cap is set to 100 MB before you start paying through the nose?
Well, in major cities I could certainly agree with you. But most of the US has far lower population density than most any other developed nation, as well as considerably lower median incomes (and the rural areas are mostly especially bad). The result being that there's just no economic justification for providing most of rural America with cutting-edge internet connections. Not even if we managed to eliminate the rampant price-gouging in the market.
Re: (Score:2)
As the rest of the developed world tries to convert to stupidity as well, don't fear being left behind. Look the British do not even have a functioning government, dream of their Empire and try to leave the EU. Other countries like Poland and Austria are working towards abolishing human rights and separation of power (three branches of government). So no worries. However, if you hoped that the rest of the world will help you getting out of that misery, not gonna happen. Instead we will follow your brave exa
Re: (Score:2)
...former FCC boss Michael Powell (now the top lobbyist for the cable industry)...
to know whom these people actually are working for.
"Frustrated masses are easily kept under control."
Yea, no. Do you know what a riot is?
Was he not elected for celebrating his own self-centeredness? Surprisingly, his followers still believe his self interest is their self interest. To their and others demise, Trump only produces some racist rhetoric and gives money to the rich (and himself) exactly what the GOP wanted all the Obama years. Next they will ruin ACA (alias Obama Care), education (only the rich will have good schools). I hope for you in the US that there will be only 4 years of Trump.
First step in a five-step plan? (Score:3)
Repealing Net Neutrality may be the first step in a five-step plan from cable companies to combat their competition and cord-cutters:
Thoughts?
From this Reddit post:
Now that Net Neutrality has been killed, my ISP won't allow me to go to Reddit unless I upgrade my service to the Internet Unlimited(TM) pack.
:-(
Makes sense. However, you forgot to point out that you can have Netflix with your favorite telco for some extra and of course the contract is fix for 48 month. Also if you switch to another provider, your Netflix account will go too as it is included.
Re: (Score:2)
Data Caps and Ant-Net Neutrality have always been about the ISPs protecting their TV revenue by leveraging their broadband monopolies.
Step 1: Repeal Net Neutrality, then offer new, unlimited data plans for mobile/home Internet. Convince people to buy into these "forever unlimited" data plans.
Wow, what a bunch of evil bastards. Good thing smart people like these brave Redditors won't be fooled and will obstinately stick with their tried and true capped plans.
Step 2: Get all data usage (mobile and home) classified under a single umbrella.
All these propositions seem to me to be the byproduct of a few too many fertile imaginations with a bit too much time on their hands, but this one particularly takes the cake. Are they suggesting the United States would essentially co-opt all ISPs and telecom companies and force them to do business in such a restricted way? Has it crossed
I only wish I could get 10Mbps (Score:2, Interesting)
I can only get about 6 from my crappy WISP. I live on a loop road, and people on either end of the loop can get Cable or DSL, but I can get neither. Mediacom is actually advertising 1 gig cable in my area, but I can't have it.
It's hard for me to care about whether the rest of you can get more than 10 Mbps when I can't as much as 10. In fact, I don't care even a little bit.
Your latest brain-fart adds nothing
I can't tell if my comment makes you angry, or frightens you. Pls advise.
Ooh, moderation and everything (Score:2)
Clearly the answer is "both"
Come blow some modpoints on these comments too, kids. I've got the karma to spend, and I'm happy to do it.
yay! (Score:2)
Regulatory Capture (Score:2)
C'mon, drop the charade (Score:2)
Can we finally disband the FCC and let the ISPs themselves take over their agenda? It's not like anyone really still believes that they're not a 100% subsidiary by now anyway.
10MBps is just fine (Score:4, Informative)
I'm sure I'll be flamed here for this, but I always thought the 25Mbps definition was too high as a "minimum definition." An HD NetFlix stream is 5Mbps. 10Mbps allows two simultaneous HD streams, or one HD stream plus plenty of headroom for other normal activities. I would rather that the FCC define it to be 10Mbps, but actually check that this bandwidth is available consistently during peak usage. The reason to make it as high as 25Mbps is because the telcos rarely actually deliver their promised speeds.
"10Mbps allows two simultaneous HD streams, or one HD stream plus plenty of headroom for other normal activities"
And how often do you think you'll actually get 10Mbps, especially as the FCC continues to weaken itself for the benefit of ISPs?
If you're a single-person household, Netflix-watching couch potato, then 10Mb is probably fine for you. If you live in a family household, or if you have anything even remotely resembling an entrepreneurial spirit, 10mb down doesn't do much. And 1mb up?! That's a bad joke with a really shitty punchline.
25mb down and 4mb up is just (barely) enough to satisfy fundamentally basic needs for someone with more drive than just an old, fat cat. And even that is chuckle-worthy. 100mb symmetrical at about $50/mo
Who decides what's "fast"? (Score:2)
Seriously, who decides how fast is fast? If you want uninterrupted 8K Netflix movies, well, perhaps you should pay more for that because plenty of people are happy with 4K and most people only own an HD TV. Pay more for that level of service. A library probably doesn't need to stream video nor does a Starbucks. Of course, the ISPs aren't too honest about their tier performances. The basic service usually doesn't give you enough data per month to allow for nightly streaming movies. They know this too b
And if you read everything you find it is false. (Score:2)
This is almost as bad as all those people claiming that with Title 2 now gone they have been having issues with ISP blocking sites and throttling access. When in fact Title 2 rules are still in effect.