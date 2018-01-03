2 Years Later, Security Holes Linger In GPS Services Used By Millions of Devices (securityledger.com) 10
chicksdaddy quotes a report from The Security Ledger: Security researchers say that serious security vulnerabilities linger in GPS software by the China-based firm ThinkRace more than two years after the hole was discovered and reported to the firm, The Security Ledger reports. Data including a GPS enabled device's location, serial number, assigned phone number and model and type of device can be accessed by any user with access to the GPS service. In some cases, other information is available including the device's location history going back 1 week. In some cases, malicious actors could also send commands to the device via SMS including those used to activate or deactivate GEO fencing alarms features, such as those used on child-tracking devices.
The vulnerabilities affect hundreds of thousands of connected devices that use the GPS services, from smart watches, to vehicle GPS trackers, fitness trackers, pet trackers and more. At issue are security holes in back-end GPS tracking services that go by names like amber360.com, kiddo-track.com, carzongps.com and tourrun.net, according to Michael Gruhn, an independent security researcher who noted the insecure behavior in a location tracker he acquired and has helped raise awareness of the widespread flaws. Working with researcher Vangelis Stykas, Gruhn discovered scores of seemingly identical GPS services, many of which have little security, allowing low-skill hackers to directly access data on GPS tracking devices.
Alas, news about the security holes is not new. In fact, the security holes in ThinkRace's GPS services are identical to those discovered by New Zealand researcher Lachlan Temple in 2015 and publicly disclosed at the time. Temple's research focused on one type of device: a portable GPS tracker that plugged into a vehicle's On Board Diagnostic (or OBD) port. However, Stykas and Gruhn say that they have discovered the same holes spread across a much wider range of APIs (application program interfaces) and services linked to ThinkRace.
Shocking news: GPS access gives GPS access! (Score:3)
So, if you have access to the GPS service, you can access GPS information including location and the device model, etc.
Also, if you have access to the GPS service, you can send it GPS type commands... shocking!
Isn't this the way it's supposed to work?
It’s access to all devices managed by the se (Score:3)
Michael Gruhn’s report on the vulnerability [0x0.li] (linked in the article) has more information and is more understandable (to me) than the article itself.
Choice excerpts:
“An unauthorized third party can access: the location, model/type name, serial number (i.e. IMEI), assigned phone number, custom assigned name... of all location tracking devices managed by a vulnerable online service.”
“An unauthorized third party can: access the location history; send commands; activate and/or deactivate
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks for the additional information. I suspected I was missing something.
Re: (Score:2)
What's not mentioned in the writeup is how totally dysfunctional the market is when it comes to these security vulns. If this had been anything else, e.g. a safety issue in some consumer product, then there'd be a major recall, fines, media coverage, you name it. In this case, with a serious security vuln, the vendor basically ignored it, and nothing happened.
And that's why the IoS is in the state it is. You can't make a product so unsafe/insecure that people won't keep buying it.
