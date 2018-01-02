Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Courts Music

Spotify Hit With $1.6 Billion Copyright Lawsuit (spin.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the free-fallin dept.
The Wixen Music Publishing company, which administers song compositions by Tom Petty, Dan Auerbach, Rivers Cuomo, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, and others, has hit Spotify with a copyright lawsuit seeking $1.6 billion in damages. The publishing company filed the lawsuit on December 29, alleging the streaming giant is using Petty's "Free Fallin" and tens of thousands of other songs without license or compensation. SPIN reports: Back in September, Wixen objected to a $43 million settlement Spotify had arranged over another class action lawsuit brought by David Lowery (of Cracker and Camper van Beethoven) and Melissa Ferrick, stating it was "procedurally and substantively unfair to Settlement Class Members because it prevents meaningful participation by rights holders and offers them an unfair dollar amount in light of Spotify's ongoing, willful copyright infringement of their works." A judge has yet to rule on that settlement, and in the meantime, Wixen has moved to file its own lawsuit, which purports "as much as 21 percent of the 30 million songs on Spotify are unlicensed," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Spotify brazenly disregards United States Copyright law and has committed willful, ongoing copyright infringement," the complaint reads. "Wixen notified Spotify that it had neither obtained a direct or compulsory mechanical license for the use of the Works. For these reasons and the foregoing, Wixen is entitled to the maximum statutory relief."

  • I doubt they can afford it now...

    Somehow I'm guessing a billion dollars won't be anywhere near the eventual settlement on this.. ;)

  • fuck the music industry (Score:4)

    by liquidpele ( 663430 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @07:09PM (#55852251) Journal
    They seem to want people to stop listening, well fuck em. They've had nearly 20 years to set shit up, no one wants fucking CDs anymore... even Apple had to practically drag them to allow itunes.

    • If you listened to these artists while you did anything, their reasoning is that you not only owe them for the music, but you also owe them for what you did while listening to them. They set your brain waves straight!

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        thats wonderful news, all the children born to music in the background should now be eligible for child support from these artists.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      They seem to want people to stop listening, well fuck em.

      Why? You don't have a right to listen to any music you like, any way you want. If they don't want to deliver music to you on your terms, that is their right.
      If you don't like that, vote with your wallet. Or go bang two rocks together and stomp your feet to make music.

      • Actually, you do have a right to listen to any music you want, any way you want. Copyright is supposed to be a limited period where your right is suspended, so the creator can seek compensation. It was never envisioned or expected to be a perpetual lock on artistic works and has been greatly abused by the music industry.

        • Thanks for your views on copyright. I support your views. I use *TONS* GPL'd code without concern for the copyright at all, after all, cod just wants to be free, and so the GPL is illegitimate.

    • no one wants fucking CDs anymore

      Speak for yourself.. I still buy CDs and blu rays. And paper books. And these things called "records," played by dragging a stone down a groove made of dead dinosaurs and plant decay at 33 1/3rd RPM.

      Streaming for the convenience, physical for the permanence.

    • The music industry is pure scum. Never give a penny to those cockroaches and the washed up has-beens they purport to represent. No one deserves ongoing compensation for work they did decades ago.

      For those who are brave and upstanding patriots, the best thing is to share - download, upload, and liberate as much music as possible. CULTURE BELONGS TO EVERYONE.

      For those like me who live in fear of our repressive regime and their jack booted thugs, the best thing is simply not to listen to any non-free music. Ne

  • Nice: Spotify has about 10x the number of pirated tracks I do. I"ve got work to do. Spiders to send etc.

    How do they manage and dedup their collection?

  • ...frEEEEEE ballin

    now my balls are free, I'm free ballin

    Once those words got in my head, that Tom Petty song was so much more comfortable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      pretty sure you don;t have the license to store the music in your brain... please submit 350 million

  • Bad Business Model (Score:3)

    by Wovel ( 964431 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @07:37PM (#55852397) Homepage

    It appears Spotify has not been able to put together a sustainable business model and they are unable to pay their suppliers. I am not really sure why there are people here that think it is ok for Spotify to sell a product they are not paying for. There are streaming services that have agreements for every track they stream. I don't know if they're profitable. It doesn't really matter to me as long as they are paying the artists. Sure in some cases there are other companies getting paid too, but that is only because artists entered into business deals with those other companies.

    • Let's hope the fully licensed streaming services are NOT profitable. The recording industry has become a parasite on culture. It deserves to end.

  • Hopefully this will spur copyright reform that takes away the fiction that art is created in a vacuum.

  • The Problem With Streaming Services (Score:3)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @08:04PM (#55852563)
    They're always likely to get hit with things like this and you're always likely to wake up one morning, play your favourite playlist only to realise most of it isn't there.
  • What the actual hell was Spotify thinking? Just use it without permission and settle the lawsuit later? Was it a technical error where they thought they had the license? Did someone misrepresent ownership of it? There has to be another side of this other than they downloaded a high bitrate copy off the pirate bay and then streamed it knowingly illegally.

  • Well, of course they do considering they are based in Sweden. They would follow the copyright law of Sweden.

