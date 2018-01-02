Spotify Hit With $1.6 Billion Copyright Lawsuit (spin.com) 35
The Wixen Music Publishing company, which administers song compositions by Tom Petty, Dan Auerbach, Rivers Cuomo, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, and others, has hit Spotify with a copyright lawsuit seeking $1.6 billion in damages. The publishing company filed the lawsuit on December 29, alleging the streaming giant is using Petty's "Free Fallin" and tens of thousands of other songs without license or compensation. SPIN reports: Back in September, Wixen objected to a $43 million settlement Spotify had arranged over another class action lawsuit brought by David Lowery (of Cracker and Camper van Beethoven) and Melissa Ferrick, stating it was "procedurally and substantively unfair to Settlement Class Members because it prevents meaningful participation by rights holders and offers them an unfair dollar amount in light of Spotify's ongoing, willful copyright infringement of their works." A judge has yet to rule on that settlement, and in the meantime, Wixen has moved to file its own lawsuit, which purports "as much as 21 percent of the 30 million songs on Spotify are unlicensed," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Spotify brazenly disregards United States Copyright law and has committed willful, ongoing copyright infringement," the complaint reads. "Wixen notified Spotify that it had neither obtained a direct or compulsory mechanical license for the use of the Works. For these reasons and the foregoing, Wixen is entitled to the maximum statutory relief."
Well There goes that .99 for three month deal (Score:2)
I doubt they can afford it now...
Somehow I'm guessing a billion dollars won't be anywhere near the eventual settlement on this..
Re:Well There goes that .99 for three month deal (Score:5, Funny)
fuck the music industry (Score:4)
Re: (Score:3)
If you listened to these artists while you did anything, their reasoning is that you not only owe them for the music, but you also owe them for what you did while listening to them. They set your brain waves straight!
Born on the run
Re: (Score:3)
thats wonderful news, all the children born to music in the background should now be eligible for child support from these artists.
Re: (Score:2)
They seem to want people to stop listening, well fuck em.
Why? You don't have a right to listen to any music you like, any way you want. If they don't want to deliver music to you on your terms, that is their right.
If you don't like that, vote with your wallet. Or go bang two rocks together and stomp your feet to make music.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks for your views on copyright. I support your views. I use *TONS* GPL'd code without concern for the copyright at all, after all, cod just wants to be free, and so the GPL is illegitimate.
Re: (Score:3)
no one wants fucking CDs anymore
Speak for yourself.. I still buy CDs and blu rays. And paper books. And these things called "records," played by dragging a stone down a groove made of dead dinosaurs and plant decay at 33 1/3rd RPM.
Streaming for the convenience, physical for the permanence.
starve the beast (Score:2)
The music industry is pure scum. Never give a penny to those cockroaches and the washed up has-beens they purport to represent. No one deserves ongoing compensation for work they did decades ago.
For those who are brave and upstanding patriots, the best thing is to share - download, upload, and liberate as much music as possible. CULTURE BELONGS TO EVERYONE.
For those like me who live in fear of our repressive regime and their jack booted thugs, the best thing is simply not to listen to any non-free music. Ne
Works math...compulsion triggered! (Score:2)
Nice: Spotify has about 10x the number of pirated tracks I do. I"ve got work to do. Spiders to send etc.
How do they manage and dedup their collection?
cuz I'm frEEEEEEE (Score:2)
...frEEEEEE ballin
now my balls are free, I'm free ballin
Once those words got in my head, that Tom Petty song was so much more comfortable.
Re: (Score:2)
pretty sure you don;t have the license to store the music in your brain... please submit 350 million
Bad Business Model (Score:3)
It appears Spotify has not been able to put together a sustainable business model and they are unable to pay their suppliers. I am not really sure why there are people here that think it is ok for Spotify to sell a product they are not paying for. There are streaming services that have agreements for every track they stream. I don't know if they're profitable. It doesn't really matter to me as long as they are paying the artists. Sure in some cases there are other companies getting paid too, but that is only because artists entered into business deals with those other companies.
Re: (Score:2)
It is not illegal to format shift your cds into flac or mp3s with so long as you keep your cds.
You don't need to keep your CDs. The right to listen to the music is linked to the license you obtain by purchasing the CD. If a CD becomes unplayable, whether it's through deterioration or you destroying it, you still own a license to listen to the music from the CD.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it was implied "unless you sell the CD", not "unless you lose the CD".
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. As someone who has had friends put out of work by their companies bring destroyed by the RIAA/Metallicaâ(TM)s reign of terror, and who once worked at a company whose demise was hastened by being forced to waste money and engineering effort dealing with their DMCA garbage; Iâ(TM)m 100% in favor of Spotify here... and I donâ(TM)t even have an account. The RIAA/MPAA/Metallica/HillaryRosen/JackValeni are all so entirely despicable and vile in every conceivable way I am pretty much always
Re: Bad Business Model (Score:2)
Let's hope the fully licensed streaming services are NOT profitable. The recording industry has become a parasite on culture. It deserves to end.
Copyright reform (Score:1)
The Problem With Streaming Services (Score:3)
WTF were they thinking? (Score:2)
Re: WTF were they thinking? (Score:2)
They're a VC-owned company. Therefore always assume the sleaziest plausible answer. I'll leave which one that is to your discretion.
Spotify brazenly disregards US Copyright Law (Score:2)
Well, of course they do considering they are based in Sweden. They would follow the copyright law of Sweden.