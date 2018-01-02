US Calls On Iran To Unblock Social Media Sites Amid Protests (go.com) 65
The Trump administration is calling on the government of Iran to stop blocking Instagram and other social media sites while encouraging Iranians to use special software to circumvent controls. "The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years," President Trump tweeted yesterday. "They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. Time for change!" ABC News reports: Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein, in charge of public diplomacy, said the U.S. wants Iran's government to "open these sites" including the photo-sharing platform Instagram and the messaging app Telegram. "They are legitimate avenues for communication," Goldstein said. "People in Iran should be able to access those sites." Iranians seeking to evade the blocks can use virtual private networks, Goldstein said. Known as VPNs, the services create encrypted data "tunnels" between computers and are used in many countries to access overseas websites blocked by the local government. Despite the blocks, the United States is working to maintain communication with Iranians in the Farsi language, including through official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The State Department also was to distribute videos of top U.S. officials encouraging the protesters through those and other sites.
backdoors (Score:1)
wonder where does the "Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein" stand on government backdoors to encryption.
Re: (Score:2)
What others does the USA have?
Do you think we'd be using this one so frequently if we had another option?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Hillary identifies as POTUS. Don't be sexist.
Re: (Score:2)
This is not something new that's been trotted out for Trump. I remember people talking about "the Nixon administration", and I'm sure it goes back further than that.
It's customary to say the "the X administration" to avoid (a) personifying the entire country or (b) implying that the legislative branch necessarily supports whatever X is saying or doing.
How about you butt out ? (Score:1)
So how about you butt out the fuck of that country internal affair ? Or are "interference" wi
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Like the previous administration didn't meddle in overseas affairs too... They may have had a different perspective on when it was appropriate and in the USA's interest, but they meddled a LOT in various things going on overseas. It's pretty much been the case since the USA came into existence in the 1700's where we got involved in various conflicts that didn't directly involve us.
Yes. Like every influential nation ever, and much like the French and British meddling in the affairs of the fledgling American nation.
Re: (Score:2)
The point is not that American meddling is unique, but that it is STUPID and COUNTERPRODUCTIVE.
By speaking out on behalf of the protesters, we are helping the government paint them as unpatriotic stooges working for the benefit of Iran's enemies.
We really need to learn when to just STFU.
Re: (Score:2)
Disagree.
The Germans, the French, and the Americans have notably stepped forward in support of the protesters... and nearly every western democracy would issue an opinion if asked.
Whether or not this aids the ruling Islamic regime is an interesting point for debate, but the shutdown of the internet and ongoing suppression of the freedom of speech will either snuff out the spark of revolution or kindle it. Either way, those in power will try to blame outside influence, rather than internal unrest, for the di
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
During the last demonstrations after the bogus election in Iran protestors appealed to the outside world for help
http://am.blogs.cnn.com/2009/0... [cnn.com]
Mohammad: Yes. Let me tell you something. For about three decades our nation has been humiliated and insulted by this regime. Now Iranians are united again one more time after 1979 Revolution. We are a peaceful nation. We don't hate anybody. We want to be an active member of the international community. We don't want to be isolated. Is this much of a demand for a country with more than 2,500 years of civilization? We don't deny the Holocaust. We do accept Israel's rights. And actually, we want - we want severe reform on this structure. This structure is not going to be tolerated by the majority of Iranians. We need severe reform, as much as possible.
Roberts: Interesting perspective this morning from Mohammad, a student demonstrator there in Tehran.
Mohammad: Excuse me, sir. I have a message for the international community. Would you please let me tell it?
Roberts: Yes, go ahead.
Mohammad: Americans, European Union, international community, this government is not definitely - is definitely not elected by the majority of Iranians. So it's illegal. Do not recognize it. Stop trading with them. Impose much more sanctions against them. My message...to the international community, especially I'm addressing President Obama directly - how can a government that doesn't recognize its people's rights and represses them brutally and mercilessly have nuclear activities? This government is a huge threat to global peace. Will a wise man give a sharp dagger to an insane person? We need your help international community. Don't leave us alone.
And no one did anything.
http://www.bloggernews.net/122... [bloggernews.net]
The the LA Times and other news outlets are reporting that the government sponsored "Anti American" demonstrations to celebrate the taking of the American hostages 30 years ago now have open demonstrations at the fringes of the government arranged crowds: and they are not shouting death to America but death to the dictators.
The UK Guardian has photos HERE if you scroll down...apparently twitter is back up...and they have a bunch of photos from one of their photo-journalists...
What is more, both of these newspapers report that some of the demonstrators are asking where is the American president, who has been so eager to make peace with the present dictatorship that he has failed to support those who are asking for democracy. Again, quote is from the LATimes:
"Obama, Obama!" protesters chanted on a day marking the 30th anniversary of the United States Embassy takeover. "Either you're with them, or with us."
And where is President Obama? Equivocating, as usual, and talking sweetly to the dictators;
President Obama issued a statement Tuesday night urging Iran's leaders to join with him in overcoming the acrimony forged by the hostage crisis three decades ago.
"This event helped set the United States and Iran on a path of sustained suspicion, mistrust and confrontation," Obama said. "I have made it clear that the United States of America wants to move beyond this past, and seeks a relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran based upon mutual interests and mutual respect."
This type of statement, of course, could be interpreted as President Obama backing the present regime: all in the name of peace, of course.
I'm not suggesting the US invade or anything. But if a murderous and hostile theocracy is mowing down peaceful demonstrators the US should say that's a bad thing and nail it with sanctions.
I've met a lot of expat Iranians and they all loath the Islamic Republic regime and consider it far worse than the Sha
Be careful what standards you set (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Iranian regime is going to blame Jews and Americans no matter what. Might as well take the opportunity to kick 'em while they look a bit unstable given they'll accuse you of it anyway.
Here's Netanyahu explaining that Israel isn't to blame but wishing the demonstrators well
https://www.haaretz.com/israel... [haaretz.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That was the long slow case building attempted by most of the Warsaw Pact nations intelligence services in the early 1980's.
Given more time they really thought they could to find the CIA, MI6 backed spy rings funding protesters in their cities. Another fews years and it could all go to an open trial. T
It's the Americans on Line 1, sir... (Score:2, Insightful)
With the US request, and five dollars, you can still get a cup of Starbucks.
This is a dictatorial Islamic Republic, in crisis. The squelching of dissent alone guarantees these sites remain as closed as Jimmy Hoffa's eyes.
Iran is about Iran, not about the USA (Score:3, Interesting)
Our ignorance about Iran is overwhelming. How many times have we heard news reports about what "The Government" in Iran is doing without even mentioning that there are two governments in Iran. The (fairly) democratic one and the repressive Islamic one. Without understanding that, and the resulting conflicts, you understand nothing about Iran.
Ignorant vitriol from the US and Trump does not help the difficult situation on Iran. But they are not meant to. Their purpose is purely to whip up ignorant anger in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, did not see that on CNN. Just a common sense reaction to the nonsense seen elsewhere.
So ignoring helps more? How?? (Score:3)
Ignorant vitriol from the US and Trump does not help the difficult situation on Iran.
You see a guy laying in the street bleeding, best just to avert your eyes and move along, right?
Ignoring Iranian protests was what Obama did years ago, how well did that work? Protestors killed, the silence from the outside world ensured defeat and brutal submission.
Even if you are not going to get involved just a word of support can mean a world of difference to fragile movements.
It is time to stop letting the men, and es
Re: (Score:2)
Your post provides good support of my original comment. You have no idea about Iran, yet strong feelings. You are probably unaware, for example, that the USA actively supported Iraq in the war against Iran in which over a million people were killed, many by Iraqi poison gas. The point being that while those demonstrators want change, you can be sure that none of them see the USA as a beacon of light and democracy, instead, vitriol from Trump really helps the religious reactionary's cause.
As to North Kore
Nuclear Bombs In One Year!! (Score:2)
You are probably unaware, for example, that the USA actively supported Iraq in the war against Iran
I know all of that and more, and like I said I actually have friends FROM Iran, and I followed the Iran/Iraq war far more closely than you could ever dream of. What makes you think your own knowledge is especially deep? It certainly does not seem at all well informed by history, by the way people were there before Islamist rule (and yes I ALSO know the part the U.S. played there, which doesn't make trying
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The revolt is against the theocracy. You should have spent a few more minutes building your Wikipedia presentation.
Re: (Score:1)
No, the revolt is orchestrated for Israel. All our wars are for The Greater Israel Project where they take over the middle east and the world. I wish we would stop fighting wars for Israel and showering them with money. They can defend themselves. They just become more powerful and dangerous and manipulate our own country to have open borders and race mixing and anti-white policies while they create a fascist pure Jewish Ethno state out of Israel and push their borders into Syrian territory.
Yea sure.... Not going to happen (Score:3)
If you think that Iran will willingly let this unrestricted social media thing happen, you are sadly mistaken. Those in control in Iran are not interested in open debate or listening to protestor's complaints.
I suppose you can ask nicely, but if you know the answer is going to be no, why bother?
Pls. also call on Germany to unblock social media (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Meanwhile in Iran... (Score:3)
The Trump administration is calling on the government of Iran to stop blocking Instagram and other social media sites while encouraging Iranians to use special software to circumvent controls.
Meanwhile, Iranians are calling on the government of America to start blocking Trump from Twitter and other social media sites while encouraging Americans to use the "block" button to remove him from their feeds.
As an American (Score:1)
Why do we have to call on them to do anything? For once, can we just shut the fuck up and let others deal with things as they see fit.
I'll be impressed (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Most of us know that the Saudis are the real enemies. How many here know that is illegal not to be a Muslim in that country?
The Saudis aren't enemies (Score:3)
Whatever happened to Occupy Wall Street (Score:2, Insightful)
The USA "preaches" to other nations as if it's never done anything to stifle "free speech and expression" in areas under its jurisdiction.
Don't we all remember what happened to the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations?
For those that do not remember, folks engaged in these protests were all evicted [nytimes.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously.
Even Google, Facebook etc are actively searching for and removing anything they arbitrarily label as inflammatory.
Re: (Score:3)
Seriously? Thats what you have? Moving people living in the middle of the park for months for months? Your are free to protest. It doesn't mean you can move onto public land and live there.
Re: (Score:1)
Evicted from squatting and evicted from life are substantially different.
There's something more going on here (Score:2)
Why would the US government really care about Iranians access to social media?
If Instragram, Facebook et al didn't all happen to be US businesses wuld they still give a shit?. Either that or they perceive a high value to the pro-US agenda brainwashing being actively pushed through such channels.
Re: (Score:3)
Without domestic looking social media been open to all such coordination looks too much like other nations astroturfing https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
With social media it can still be passed to the 24 new cycle as been spontaneous domestic protests for better conditions and "democracy".
Social media allows a few events in any nation to be presented as a national uprising.
People
Re: (Score:1)
... and trump jr pours lighter fluid on the Constitution and burns it in the driveway....
Rather ironical when you look at the desperate repeated attempt of "democrats" to get rid to the Bill of Rights.
Interfering with a country ... (Score:2)
... much?
If the US were a comic book hero... (Score:2)
Super Dipolamtic Powers...Activ...oh, nevermind.
:-(
If there were actually anything we wanted (Score:2)
from Iran, this would be a great time to drive a bargain.
In general you don't want to bargain with a regime that is too secure to feel the need to compromise. But it's a mistake to think you want to deal with a weak, insecure regime. Such a regime can't afford to be seen as compromising. What you want is someone who desperately needs a win, even a small one.