Toutiao, One of China's Most Popular News Apps, is Discovering the Risks Involved in Giving People Exactly What They Want Online (nytimes.com) 25

The New York Times reports: One of the world's most valuable start-ups got that way by using artificial intelligence to satisfy Chinese internet users' voracious appetite for news and entertainment. Every day, its smartphone app feeds 120 million people personalized streams of buzzy news stories, videos of dogs frolicking in snow, GIFs of traffic mishaps and listicles such as "The World's Ugliest Celebrities." Now the company is discovering the risks involved, under China's censorship regime, in giving the people exactly what they want. The makers of the popular news app Jinri Toutiao unveiled moves this week to allay rising concerns from the authorities (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source).

Last week, the Beijing bureau of China's top internet regulator accused Toutiao of "spreading pornographic and vulgar information" and "causing a negative impact on public opinion online," and ordered that updates to several popular sections of the app be halted for 24 hours. In response, the app's parent company, Beijing Bytedance Technology, took down or temporarily suspended the accounts of more than 1,100 bloggers that it said had been publishing "low-quality content" on the app. It also replaced Toutiao's "Society" section with a new section called "New Era," which is heavy on state media coverage of government decisions.

  • It's important to realize that this is true (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From a "Winston" point of view: the authorities are putting a lid on negative public opinion. If they can't talk about it, it doesn't exist.

    • This is the essence of a shame based society rather than a guilt based society. If you can't see it or talk about it, it never happened.

    • It's the NY Times giving credibility to the non-word "listicle" that I find most disturbing...

  • tragic humor (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    1,100 bloggers that it said had been publishing "low-quality content" on the app.

    You must realize that they are equating porn/critical discourse as equivalent to spam. This is fairly similar to the idea that sinful thoughts (such as homosexuality) are just the devil trying to trick you, and a test of your commitment to what is "right". This is dangerous and stupid thinking, but to hear them use such a phrase is almost comical if it weren't actually happening.

    • 1,100 bloggers that it said had been publishing "low-quality content" on the app.

      You must realize that they are equating porn/critical discourse as equivalent to spam. This is fairly similar to the idea that sinful thoughts (such as homosexuality) are just the devil trying to trick you, and a test of your commitment to what is "right". This is dangerous and stupid thinking, but to hear them use such a phrase is almost comical if it weren't actually happening.

      You are perhaps new to China? They are communist totalitarians, and this is what they do. This is what we crazy old anti-communists were talking about all those years ago.

      In other news, Facebook and Google say that they are going to protect us from other unapproved thoughts; they are just different unapproved thoughts then those that China is worried about. And lots of people are all for that.

  • In general the problem with the Internet as a news source medium. Is that we are fed information that for the most part we really want to hear.
    Depending on the sources our side is always winning or the other side is just comically failing. Or we will just avoid any painful information at all and just fluff.
     

  • The best answer is always more government. Perhaps something like the Fairness Doctrine, so that panels of government appointees can wield power over the exact weight that each opinion and story is given. The US would be a much better place if there were only a ministry of truth, and black masked volunteer Antifa enforcers with baseball bats to clarify the right way for young people to think, or else. We'd be so much happier if only those people we don't like were silenced. If only someone with government p

  • I get how geeks didn't see this coming (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jader3rd ( 2222716 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:37PM (#55849889)
    I remember how the first people using the internet talked about how great it was in spreading good information, and how this was going to elevate society. The first generation of people using the internet had to work at it, to get it to work. As a result there was a quality there. It's understandable that they saw this being the future state for the internet as well; and didn't see that the average person is going to be wanting to consume echo chamber, low quality noise.

  • So the risk is that the government...? (Score:3)

    by iampiti ( 1059688 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:00PM (#55850077)
    So the risk is that the government doesn't like what people want? I think I can see the problem here and it isn't Toutiao.
    On another order of things... Yes, the algorithms are getting very good at giving us what we want but the risk is to live in a bubble that leaves out opinions we don't like and important things that are unlike we read before.
    Also, I've realised that constant usage of social media has left me unable to cope with even short moments of doing nothing. My brain craves novelty non stop.

  • No it is not. (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:51PM (#55850515)

    "Editor's note: the link may be paywalled"

    The article is not paywalled. YOUR browser cookie just counted the allowed articles.
    Since it is _your_ computer and _your_ cookie, just delete the cookie and there's no paywall.

  • Frolicking Dogs AND Vulgar Information?! (Score:3)

    by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @05:14PM (#55851547) Homepage Journal
    Shit, why are you guys messing around in China? The USA wants what you have to offer!

