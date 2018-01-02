China's WeChat Denies Storing User Chats (reuters.com) 27
WeChat, China's most popular messenger app, on Tuesday denied storing users' chat histories, after a top businessman was quoted in media reports as saying he believed Tencent was monitoring everyone's account. From a report: " WeChat does not store any users' chat history. That is only stored in users' mobiles, computers and other terminals," WeChat said in a post on the social media platform. "WeChat will not use any content from user chats for big data analysis. Because of WeChat's technical model that does not store or analyse user chats, the rumour that 'we are watching your WeChat everyday' is pure misunderstanding." More than 900 million people use WeChat.
I don't believe that denial for a millisecond. Coming from the government that was able to get a screen shot of what anyone in a public internet cafe was doing in real time 10 years ago....
This is not coming from the government. This is coming from the company.
It's perfectly possible that everything they've said is accurate, they only stated that they themselves are not monitoring the chats, they never claimed that they've not given the government access to the data for them to be able to do monitoring, which is certainly happening.
Heh. Do you think for a second that a company of that scale operating in China doesn't have an ownership roster that reads like a who's who of the communist party in China (and close family relatives). Don't kid yourself.
Have you ever seen someone using wechat? imagine facebook except more banal. who would WANT to store all its traffic???
You have no idea.
Imagine Wechat being your electronic payment for online and offline transactions and imagine booking an appointment with your dentist or a flight to a conference using Wechat.
Wechat seems to be completely underestimated in the west though it has more than 500mn users for these services.
There is another thing people forget. Chinese companies have to have government officials from their military and intel branches on their boards of directors. Similar, where Chinese ventures with foreign companies have to be 51% owned by China (and this are actively controlled by their government), having chats "accidentally" log is not surprising. At least in the US or Europe, if you want something made on their soil, you don't have to have an officer from MI5 or the CIA actively vote and decide what ha
I don't believe that denial for a millisecond.
Why should we care? Why would your beliefs be of interest given that you write things like:
Coming from the government that was able to get a screen shot of what anyone in a public internet cafe was doing in real time 10 years ago....
1) it isn't coming from the government. China have allowed private companies for a long time now. This is from a private company.
and
2) that would be impossible in general.
Confirm nothing deny everything (Score:1)
*Never Believe Anything Until It Is Officially Denied*
A good saying for idiots. Or conspiracy theorists.
A sane person analyse the situation and don't care about denials or confirmation _unless_ they come with enough information to be relevant for further analysis.
Or conspiracy theorists.
Ah, yes, the ever present strawman
It's called 'precedent'. The courts use it all the time when making a ruling. No reason we can't do the same. And in this case, it certainly applies.The spying on public computer networks, not just in China, is ubiquitous. To believe the denials would be most naïve.
Let us ask Lt. Commander Data what he thinks... (Score:2)
Here is his reaction... https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
