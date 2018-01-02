People Are Using PornHub To Stream 'Hamilton' and 'Zootopia' (qz.com) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: There's more on PornHub than pornography. People are using the streaming-video site -- a sort of YouTube for pornography where users can upload and watch adult videos -- to stream pirated copies of high-profile titles like the Broadway musical Hamilton and Disney's animated movie Zootopia. Where YouTube has been fighting for years to keep pornography off its site, PornHub now finds itself in the position of having to purge its platform of videos that are decidedly safe for work. The full, 75-minute first act of the historical, Tony Award-winning play, Hamilton -- with its original cast, including creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda -- is on PornHub, one Twitter user discovered. As the most sought after ticket in town, the play just set a new high-water mark (paywall) for Broadway after taking in $3.8 million at the box office for the week ending Dec. 24.
I was just watching Zootopia... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
"No Mom, I wasn't watching porn, it was Zootopia, I swear!"
I'm not sure which is worse to be honest.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not porn, it's HBO. . . . (grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
westworld has some and it's primtime on HBO (Score:2)
westworld has some and it's prime time on HBO. the softcore stuff is late night on hbo zone
Re: (Score:2)
I thought you were going to link to Sesame Street - now an HBO property...
Re:I was just watching Zootopia... (Score:4, Funny)
Oh my god! My son's a Furry!
Please, please tell me you were just looking for BDSM porn, son!
The mouse will use this to extend copyrights again (Score:1, Offtopic)
The mouse will use this to extend copyrights again
Re: (Score:2)
There's no need this time 'round. Disney finally figured out that they can achieve the permanent protection status they want by trademarking the mouse instead.
This means that in countries where some of their works have already entered public domain, you can copy those works freely, but because the character is still protected by trademark, you cannot freely use the character in any of your own (even derivative) works.
Re: (Score:1)
Great, so now they can bring back the duration of copyright to a more sensible duration like it was before.
To be fair (Score:3)
Content like Zootopia may be safe for work (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure where you work but I'd expect if a manager burst in on someone with something important, and they were watching cartoons instead of working, they would suddenly find themselves with more time to watch cartoons.
Whereas if he burst in on you watching porn he'd shuffle out again thinking "there but for the grace of God go I".
Re: (Score:1)
Wouldn't be a problem if they were working for Big Train [youtube.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Dunno. There's always lunch break. I used to work with a guy that had movies or other video content on his iPod that he played during the day. It didn't seem to affect his productivity. A long time ago I worked for an outfit where once a week someone would download the latest Dr. Who and they'd show it on the big conference room screen after hours. These days they'd just stream it.
In the ten years I've been at this company there's been one or two times I've hit a link by mistake that I shouldn't have; site
Re: (Score:1)
Not for my job at the Family Research Council! I have to watch Cartoons to make sure they're not corrupting our youth.
You got me at "Zootopia" (Score:3)
Sorry, just had to post that.
The 'Porn' Version of Zootopia (Score:1)
Well, let's just say it's NSFW.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually I'd be impressed if someone did. It would mean they had the same resources, money, and time as the original to create it.
Or it's just being re-enacted by furries.
Fire TV (Score:2)
Brilliant (Score:3)
"You're streaming our content!!"
"so how did you notice?"
I think there's been a mistake... (Score:4, Funny)
PornHub is really slipping. I did a search for "Mad Max: Furry Road" and all I got was some stupid movie with hardly any nudity.
Yea but... (Score:2)
Does this really surprise anyone? (Score:2)
PornHub has made it's money by being very lax about copyright enforcement, especially proactive enforcement when compared to services like YouTube. Is it really any surprise that people are using it to host copyright-infringing material that isn't pornographic?
I suspect that there will be a lack of will from studios like Disney to tackle the problem, as well. At least whilst they think that not doing so keeps their names more separate from 'PornHub' in online searches, the media etc.
Re: (Score:2)
If there's an industry that knows how to fuck others, it's them.
Don't worry, it's not the real movie... (Score:3)
You just didn't watch long enough...
Re: (Score:2)
This does not help anyone living outside the UK now, does it?
Re: (Score:2)
Because holy shit you can't find it anywhere...
Amazon
Monosodium Glutamate (Score:2)
https://e621.net/post/index/1/female
Now you know!