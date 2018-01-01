Germany Starts Enforcing Hate Speech Law

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Germany is set to start enforcing a law that demands social media sites move quickly to remove hate speech, fake news and illegal material. From a report: Sites that do not remove "obviously illegal" posts could face fines of up to 50m euro ($60m). The law gives the networks 24 hours to act after they have been told about law-breaking material. Social networks and media sites with more than two million members will fall under the law's provisions. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be the law's main focus but it is also likely to be applied to Reddit, Tumblr and Russian social network VK. Other sites such as Vimeo and Flickr could also be caught up in its provisions.

  • Shouldn't they, of all countries, know better? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by muecksteiner ( 102093 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @10:08AM (#55843265)

    You know, what with their long and illustrious history of totalitarianism and censorship. Which always worked out so perfectly, right?

    I guess the correct reply to this whole censorship thing would be "Jawohl, mein Führer!" (spoken to their "Minister of Justice" who came up with this insanity). And I wish this was funny, instead of tragic.

    • Re:Shouldn't they, of all countries, know better? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, 2018 @10:20AM (#55843329)

      The "hate speech" laws are designed to crack down on "extremists" but of course they'll be used to crack down on "dissenting opinion" soon enough as the concept of hate speech is ill-defined and open to interpretation.

      • Always the left pushing "hate speech" laws. (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, 2018 @10:38AM (#55843417)

        That's a good point.

        Another thing we should remember is that it's always the political left pushing for "hate speech" legislation. It doesn't matter if we're talking about European nations, Canada, Australia, or even the US.

        It's always members of the political left who want to start classifying speech and limiting it in such ways. Of course, it's conveniently also always members of the political left who get to determine what is and what isn't "hate speech".

        The political right takes the opposite approach. Instead of preventing the expression of ideas, they prefer to use free expression to point out where they think that others are wrong, allowing any listeners/readers/viewers to come to their own conclusions.

        President Trump is a good example of this. He doesn't push for the shutdown or silencing of media organizations that he questions the reporting of. Rather, he calls them out in public, often right to their faces. He presents his case, and lets everyone else make up their own minds.

        When we compare the two approaches, it's clear that the pro-expression approach used by the political right is preferable for society at large. It's far more open and equitable than the censorship and silencing that the political left would prefer to use.

        The political right pushes for free speech and free expression for all. The political left pushes for highly-controlled speech, where it is they (the political left) who decides what can be expressed.

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by AutodidactLabrat ( 3506801 )

          ...Another thing we should remember is that it's always the political left pushing for "hate speech" legislation.

          And it is always the right pushing for MORE HATE SPEECH
          I give you tRump and his "Blame on both sides" when the right decides murder is the solution to free speech (by antifa)

        • The political right takes the opposite approach. Instead of preventing the expression of ideas, they prefer to use free expression to point out where they think that others are wrong, allowing any listeners/readers/viewers to come to their own conclusions.

          You mean the brown shirt kind of free expression? :-p

        • Re:Always the left pushing "hate speech" laws. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Dare nMc ( 468959 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @12:13PM (#55843991)

          > The political right pushes for free speech and free expression for all.

          I guess you don't count Trump as political right. His plan to tax and punish coaches who don't shut-up players who wouldn't stand for the anthem, and using his official communication channel of his office to call for firing of those who speak against him. The same guy who want to shutdown news media that has opposed him, because fake news is in no way based on truth, but that he doesn't think anything opposing him is not news, no mater how much truth it is based on. That the right isn't doing much to oppose any of this, shows how little the care for the constitution of the US.

          I am not thinking the left is all good, but they are not anything to the extreme that the right is in the US at the moment.

          • Funny how when you guys do it you justify things by saying "freedom of speech isn't freedom from consequences" but when someone else decides to simply not subsidize something you like it's fascism.

            • > "freedom of speech isn't freedom from consequences"

              Correct, but the first amendment actually prevents the US government from restricting speech, without a overwhelming societal interest. Using a political office to directly restrict political speech is clearly a violation of that amendment. Especially when it is just to protect the presidents ego, because the president stepped into a solved concern, that was handled by the league, until the president made it more than 100* worse by stepping in. I s

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Bongo ( 13261 )

          I’ve read about this overall pattern: the left assumes problems are caused by society, whilst the right assumes problems are caused by individuals.

          So for example, the right does not like abortion because the individual got thenselves pregnant, presumably due to lack of moral character. Meanwhile the left wants to tax the rich because no individual could be worth 1000 more than another, hence the system must be rigged and the system needs fixing.

          So for the left, controlling speech is really about try

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        You can make the same argument about US anti-speech laws. What is harassment? What is incitement? Is it your fault if you shout fire in a theatre and people believe you and get hurt? All open to interpretation and judgement, which is what we have a legal system for.

        I'm not a fan of this, I'm just pointing out that all countries have laws that require judicial interpretation, because real life is too complex to enumerate every possibly.

      • In the UK each time there's a terrorist attack the hate speech laws get tightened up to catch 'extremists'. And each time it seems like a lot more people complaining about terrorism get caught than actual terrorists. Or even Islamists. Anjem Choudary was regularly invited on TV to spread his loathsome views and was allowed to recruit people for al Qaeda, ISIS etc up until 2016, even though hate speech laws were supposed to stop him

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Meanwhile this hapless bastard got sent to p

    • Better question: does it apply to Slashdot? (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A better question is, Does this forced censorship apply to Slashdot?

      The summary says, with added emphasis:

      Social networks and media sites with more than two million members ...

      Give that Slashdot is a discussion site and news site, I think it would match the "social network" and "media site" criteria. This brings us to the user count.

      There appear to be at least 4 million Slashdot accounts, since there are users like religionofpeas [slashdot.org] who has a user ID of 4511805. From what I can tell, the Slashdot user ID is se

      • There appear to be at least 4 million Slashdot accounts

        There may be that many accounts, but there are no where near that many active users. Slashdot readership is way down from the peak.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tsqr ( 808554 )

          There appear to be at least 4 million Slashdot accounts

          There may be that many accounts, but there are no where near that many active users. Slashdot readership is way down from the peak.

          The law applies to social networks with "at least 2 million members". Note the absence of any qualifier such as "active".

          • The law applies to social networks with "at least 2 million members". Note the absence of any qualifier such as "active".

            You are quoting the BBC article, not the law.

            Very few German laws are written in English.

            The law uses the term "Nutzern" which is more accurately translated as "user" than as "member", and the the "at least 2 million" refers to users IN GERMANY, not worldwide.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        The answer is no, because Slashdot has no business presence in Germany so no fines can be levied. Only companies that exist in German jurisdiction are affected.

    • On the contrary, Hitler rose to power because the Weimarer Republic had no provisions against hate speech and parties who directly acted against the constitution. Continuous hate speech, violence in the streets by the SA, and flaws in the constitution in combination allowed Nazis to take advantage of a power vacuum and then seize complete control after Hitler was elected. One of the lessons learned from the Nazi regime and the failure of the Weimarer Republic was that a democracy must be able to defend itse

      • The Weimarer Republic had a law against hate speech. It is actually the same paragraph as nowadays, paragraph 130, codified with the rest of the the criminal code of the German Empire in 1871 and it was worded well enough to suppress the Nazis. Unfortunately it has been only used to prosecute socialists, just as it was planned right from the beginning, while the Nazis were tolerated.

        • Re:Shouldn't they, of all countries, know better? (Score:5, Informative)

          by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @01:15PM (#55844351)

          Unfortunately it has been only used to prosecute socialists, just as it was planned right from the beginning, while the Nazis were tolerated.

          You do know that the Nazis were socialists, right? I mean, it is right there in the name. And in the party platform. And in the books. And in the speeches. And in the policies.

          The "right wing" in Germany was terminal by the 1920s. Germany was getting socialism ASAP, the question was - who is going to be in charge of German socialism?

          On the broadest level, the debate was between the communists who wanted Germany to be ruled by Russians, and the Nazis who wanted Germany to be ruled by Germans. The two platforms were identical in regards to pretty much all economic matters - socialist healthcare, socialist retirement plans, socialist education, socialist employment and labor practices - all the same. What was different was that the Nazis rejected the anti-national planks of the communist plan. For example, they didn't want the German people dispersed across Russia and Russians brought in to fill the vacancies. (See Holodomor [wikipedia.org])

          The Nazi party actual rose up because the government was not suppressing the communists, who then felt like they had free reign to attack the people.

          The SA (which was later absorbed by the Nazi party) was a non-government organization originally set up to protect the political process (rallies, meetings, elections, etc) from communist groups like the RFB [wikipedia.org]. They were doing the job the government had failed to do.

          Believing fairy tales about the past is a sure way to be surprised when it comes back around.

          • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] - "The National Socialist German Workers' Party (German: Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (helpinfo), abbreviated NSDAP), commonly referred to in English as the Nazi Party (/ntsi/), was a far-right political party in Germany that was active between 1920 and 1945 and practised the ideology of Nazism." - far and right and far left always look very similar

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by skam240 ( 789197 )

            Oh, "right there in the name"? So the Democratic Republic of North Korea (North Korea's legitimate name) is a Democratic Republic? What a world you live in. But alright, sure, on economic issues Nazis are to the Left a good portion of the time.

            Now here's something that is really going to blow your mind though. This is not at all the reason why Nazis are one of history's greatest monsters. If the Germans had stayed in Germany and not killed millions of people no one would care.

            Basically, what makes Nazism is

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by skam240 ( 789197 )

              Correction: "But alright, sure, on economic issues the Nazis of the 30's and 40's are to the Left a good portion of the time"

      • "A totalitarian dictator rose to power because the state wasn't totalitarian enough to silence and repress his movement before he became a dictator!"

        Yeah that argument doesn't really sound too compelling. It's kinda like when the military wing of the social justice movement, Antifa, shows up in their black and red uniforms with their black and red flags and start violently attacking everyone who disagrees with them... starting with the practicing jews they call "nazis".

    • It's funny, my history classes always told me that Nazis took over because economy was shit and there was street violence, not because there was censorship on hate speech.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Well, they have to work within the boundaries of a Constitution that was written by the victorious allies in WW2 to ensure the thorough de-Nazification of the country which had been thoroughly under the Nazi party's thumb for sixteen years.

  • Those who forget history... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @10:16AM (#55843301) Homepage

    And so it begins again.

  • REAL NEWS FROM GERMANY (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.rt.com/news/414744-berlin-sexual-harassment-arrested/

    https://www.rt.com/news/414742-german-broadcaster-criticized-stabbing-refugee/

  • It's an admission ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @10:27AM (#55843363)

    ... that social media is not your father's "me too," AOL.

    The problem is not that there's hate speech on social media.

    The problem is that people on social media validate the activity by objecting.

    When governments regulate social media, social media becomes a branch of the government.

    It's not. Leave it alone and don't feed the trolls.

    • Re:It's an admission ... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by lucasnate1 ( 4682951 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:47AM (#55843857)

      According to your logic:
      - When corporations regulate social media, it becomes a branch of the corporation.
      - When nobody regulates social media, it becomes a branch of bots and spammers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by deesine ( 722173 )
        Fine, so long as government stays out.

        • And now you are talking religion, you designate some group as evil "government" while allowing other groups to behave exactly the same. Sorry, in my eyes, a corporate dictator or a mob dictator is just the same as a government dictator. Hell, I suspect that in the future government dictators may actually be easier to replace than the corporate ones.

    • "We have to put a stop to the idea that it is a part of everybody's civil rights to say whatever he pleases." - Adolf Hitler [azquotes.com]

      This is the movie trope about a superweapon developed by the bad guys falling into the hands of the good guys. Some of the good guys say destroy it, others say use it to advance the cause of good. The latter wins out and the weapon is used to defeat the bad guys. But then in the future, new bad guys infiltrate the good guys' government and gain control of the superweapon, and use
  • Just like the utterly stupid EU cookie law that's been enforced, I think one time in Spain, if people will follow a stupid, pointless law (even outside the EU!), they definitely will follow unjust ones. I can imagine Germany threatening non-German companies and people giving in or paying, giving the same moronic excuse they give for following the EU cookie law plastering their site with a pointless notification "well, better safe than sorry, hurrr!"

  • I don't get it. Since Trump was elected, Merkel is now the leader of the free world [indy100.com]! This isn't free, it can't possibly be Merkel...

  • I think how oh so very satisfied Hitler would be.

  • Obligatory C.S. Lewis quote. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Mr307 ( 49185 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @12:41PM (#55844141)

    “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

    The left has always had a more slippery slope towards authoritarian, fascist, totalitarian rule since they are imposing it all for our own good.

  • Sites that do not remove "obviously illegal" posts could face fines of up to 50m euro ($60m).

    Somehow, there are no lamentations today about the unwashed Americans being insufficiently similar to the enlightened Europeans...

  • Because if there's anyone who you'd trust to determine that some news is fake under penalty of destroying your business and maybe jailing you if you don't have a few million dollars to hand over, the government of Germany comes to mind.

  • what a bunch of fucking goosestepping nazis

    oh, is that hate speech?

