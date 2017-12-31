Kansas Swatting Perpetrator 'SWauTistic' Interviewed on Twitter (krebsonsecurity.com) 222
"That kids house that I swatted is on the news," tweeted "SWauTistic" -- before he realized he'd gotten somebody killed. Security researcher Brian Krebs reveals what happened next. When it became apparent that a man had been killed as a result of the swatting, Swautistic tweeted that he didn't get anyone killed because he didn't pull the trigger. Swautistic soon changed his Twitter handle to @GoredTutor36, but KrebsOnSecurity managed to obtain several weeks' worth of tweets from Swautistic before his account was renamed. Those tweets indicate that Swautistic is a serial swatter -- meaning he has claimed responsibility for a number of other recent false reports to the police. Among the recent hoaxes he's taken credit for include a false report of a bomb threat at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that disrupted a high-profile public meeting on the net neutrality debate. Swautistic also has claimed responsibility for a hoax bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Dallas Convention Center, and another bomb threat at a high school in Panama City, Fla, among others.
After tweeting about the incident extensively Friday afternoon, KrebsOnSecurity was contacted by someone in control of the @GoredTutor36 Twitter account. GoredTutor36 said he's been the victim of swatting attempts himself, and that this was the reason he decided to start swatting others. He said the thrill of it "comes from having to hide from police via net connections." Asked about the FCC incident, @GoredTutor36 acknowledged it was his bomb threat. "Yep. Raped em," he wrote. "Bomb threats are more fun and cooler than swats in my opinion and I should have just stuck to that," he wrote. "But I began making $ doing some swat requests."
Krebs' article also links to a police briefing with playback from the 911 call. "There is no question that police officers and first responders across the country need a great deal more training to bring the number of police shootings way down..." Krebs argues. "Also, all police officers and dispatchers need to be trained on what swatting is, how to spot the signs of a hoax, and how to minimize the risk of anyone getting harmed when responding to reports about hostage situations or bomb threats."
But he also argues that filing a false police report should be reclassified as a felony in all states.
Well, score another one for police — why was not the fake caller prosecuted after his very first crime?
Ah, well, that changes everything. If a crime is committed for a noble cause, the criminal becomes a hero...
Probably didn't work out who it was.
This kids fucked. But he's *very* damn lucky Swatting isn't a felony, because Felony + Someone dies is enough to trigger a capital murder case in some states. And even if thats not the case wherever he is, theres a good chance all the cops would need is three felonies and the kid goes away for the best part of his life.
Oh, he'll be doing big time though, count on that much.
Of course — but why didn't they pursue him and other fookers like him?
Whether he is a "kid" or not, he should've been screwed with a splintered broomstick sideways after his very first attempt.
And now the same cruel and unusual procedure is calling for the murderous cop of the most recent incident, as well as for all those responsible for not investigating this prick's earlier crimes.
And then, of course, comes the question of why SWAT-operations are
Re:Earlier police failures... (Score:5, Interesting)
Actually, as TFA points out, filing a false police report (which is esssentially what swatting is) *is* a felony in some juridictions but a misdemeanor in others. It's clearly a misdemeanor in California [ca.gov], but AFAICT can be either a misdemeanor *or* felony in Kansas [ks.gov] depending on the severity. Since someone got killed, I'd guess this could fall into the felony category, in which case "Swautistic" could be going away for quite some time if prosecuted and found guilty in Kansas.
It looks like Kansas' felony murder statute only applies if the felony in question is classified as "inherently dangeorous", which means armed robbery, arson, or aggravated burglary. So while he could be prosecuted for a felony, he isn't on the hook for a first degree murder rap.
In states where felony murder includes any homicide caused by or in the process of any felony, and where filing a false report isa felony, a bad swatting could result in a sentence of life without parole.
By other reports, swatter was in LA, CA and made interstate phone call to Kansas. Very likely committed several US Federal felonies (wire fraud, phone phreaking, making terroristic threat) that will trigger Federal Felony Murder. Kansas statute is far more limited. Rare for the Feds to go for the death penalty, but it is probably available.
I suspect there may be a change in some laws as a result of this incident. A swatting "prank", IMO, should be reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, a felony charge.
Two people perform the exact same set of actions verbatim. Both are caught. One gets life and the other gets out in a year or two. Is that really how justice should work, or is it the result of using justice as a form of revenge?
Well, score another one for police — why was not the fake caller prosecuted after his very first crime?
He's probably using one or more proxies, if you have a decent amount of technical know how you can make yourself pretty difficult to track down. If you manage use TOR on top of it I'm not sure you're getting caught unless the NSA gets interested.
Of course, that's assuming he hasn't left any clues elsewhere. The money has to get into his hands at some point and his tweets and previous SWATs probably left some clues.
And if he was being truthful that he was a victim of swatting, and that people in his personal
Well, score another one for police — why was not the fake caller prosecuted after his very first crime?
Score two for the police. In virtually no other modern western country would the cops have immediately shot a person for just opening the front door. Competent police would seek to contain the situation until they worked out what was going on, get a negotiator, trained snipers etc. Of course the guy in the door was black so never let a chance go by.
Well, score another one for police — why was not the fake caller prosecuted after his very first crime?
Score two for the police. In virtually no other modern western country would the cops have immediately shot a person for just opening the front door. Competent police would seek to contain the situation until they worked out what was going on, get a negotiator, trained snipers etc. Of course the guy in the door was black so never let a chance go by.
Uh...no, the guy wasn't black. His name was Andrew Finch, and he was pasty white.
Which is also why there are no SJWs screaming that this was a racially motivated killing. But they should, just to reinforce how ridiculous those kind of claims are.
Nothing was done because law enforcement doesn't take SWATing seriously. It's just a "prank". Local police won't do anything, if they even can. The FBI just dumps your SWATing complains into the nearest dumpster - they're far more concerned with credit card fraud.
Maybe now that someone has died, police will realize this is a thing, that it is dangerous, and that the perpetrators need to have their asses kicked HARD.
I don't think it works like that. Crimes like this are reported to and investigated by local police. The FBI only becomes involved if the crime involves activities that cross state lines or if local police requests their involvements or use of FBI resources. It's only in movies where the FBI shows up, takes over an investigation and sidelines local police. Usually relations between the FBI and local police are quite cooperative in nature. If swatting reports get dumped in the trash by anybody it's local police and that certainly might earn them the interest of state police or even the FBI which would lead to questions being asked. This often boils down to that old American obsession with sates rights and the autonomy of states. In most other countries local police forces ignoring a problem like swatting would have some kind of national police knocking on their door pretty quickly, but in the US individual states have more latitude to do their own thing and thereby more latitude to mess things up (and often they get to mess things up pretty badly) before the federal government can step in and that extends to more areas than just policing. For example, I have severe problems imagining that a state government in Germany could have gotten away with systematically laying waste to it's state finances for as long as Sam Brownback has done with his 'Kansas experiment'.
The swatter was in LA, the swatting was in Kansas. So state lines were crossed.
This often boils down to that old American obsession with sates rights and the autonomy of states.
Yeah, that pesky, highest-law-in-the-land Constitution. What on earth were the founders thinking?
How is calling people who are there to protect other people a crime?
It isn't, unless you know there's nothing they need to protect anyone from. At the very least that's filing a false police report (which is in fact a crime), and besides that, it's abuse of the state apparatus to commit assault (and sometimes worse) for you. In cases like this, the caller should be held criminally liable for any harm or death that occurs, and the abuse of police resources should be counted as an aggravating factor.
What an asshole (Score:5, Insightful)
"I didn't kill anyone because I didn't pull the trigger"
Wow. No, you just fooled a bunch of heavily armed people into thinking they were going to be confronting an armed and dangerous person who had already killed one person. No way could you have POSSIBLY predicted that situation could potentially lead to a death.
This idiot should be locked away for a very, very long time to think about what he did.
On a separate note - the cops need to be royally reamed. They know swatting is a thing, they know getting the address wrong is a thing... yet they roll up and without any confirmation of what's going on they shoot the guy who answers the door. FFS, no hostage-taking murderer with a gun is going to open up the front door to the police without a hostage in front of them anyway.
10:1 the shooter had bad trigger discipline. Odds are even better that what blame the cops can't avoid will be so thinly distributed that pretty much no punishment results despite the fact they killed one of the people they're charged with protecting.
Wow. No, you just fooled a bunch of heavily armed people into thinking they were going to be confronting an armed and dangerous person who had already killed one person. No way could you have POSSIBLY predicted that situation could potentially lead to a death. This idiot should be locked away for a very, very long time to think about what he did.
Don'y you Americans have the concept of felony murder? Not that I feel that it is universally justifiable to apply it to everything, but this seems to fit the bill.
We do, the only question here is whether the SWAT call itself is a felony, which is likely why Krebs calls for SWAT calls to be felonies everywhere. California also has 'depraved heart murder' which seems to fit the bill.
This actually sounds like depraved-heart murder [wikipedia.org], which the court treats as either manslaughter or second degree murder, depending on the state.
It's a state-by-state thing, like most US criminal law. Kansas's version is limited by statute to a specific list of "inherently dangerous felonies". Which doesn't include this case, as I understand it.
Felony murder rule is something else (Score:5, Informative)
The felony murder rule is:
When a person commits a felony, and as a result someone dies, it's murder.
A classic example would be a robbery. John and Rob plan to rob a convenience store. Rob shots the clerk. John claims "I didn't mean for anyone to get shot - I was just doing an armed robbery". John is guilty of felony murder because a) he was committing a felony and b) it resulted in death. There is a presumption that you know felonies are dangerous, and that you shouldn't commit felonies. So although John didn't WANT someone to die, he was criminally reckless by committing armed robbery, which he knew *could* result in death.
Another, perhaps more interesting example:
John and Rob plan an armed robbery of a convenience store. When they pull out their guns, an armed civilian behind them shots Rob, who later dies. John is once again guilty of felony murder. He didn't plan for Rob to die, but he did know that committing armed robbery could get someone killed.
The felony murder rule is:
When a person commits a felony, and as a result someone dies, it's murder.
Note that this varies by state. Not all of them have the concept of felony murder and not all of those that do include all felonies. Kansas, where this doofus lives, only includes "inherently dangerous" felonies, meaning armed robbery, arson, or aggravated burglary.
He was murdered with malice (Score:2)
You don't SWAT someone because you are great friends with them.
The police officer did not know the victim, didn't wake up that day planning to kill that victim or anyone else.
I've seen video of many police shootings. They have been trained to be on a hair trigger so they can "get home alive tonight".
That training course was banned but its influence still corrupts police officers to this day.
The thing police don't realize is, the more citizens they kill- the more dangerous their job becomes.
Re:What an asshole (Score:5, Informative)
The caller pretended to be the killer/hostage-taker. He also stated he'd doused the house in gasoline, which added a time-critical element to the situation (gasoline fumes can ignite on contact with many mundane heat/electric sources).
Basically the caller fed the 911 operator exactly the information needed to cause the police to abandon caution, and thus maximize the chances of the police killing someone. This was a social hack [wikipedia.org] of the 911 and police response system.
The one part of the story I'm unclear on is that 911 operators are supposed to see the phone's address (landline) or location (mobile) when they receive a call. If those didn't match the address the caller claimed this was all happening at, that should've been a red flag. I'm assuming the caller figured out a work-around to spoof his location in the 911 system. (Actually, based on the sign-up procedure for my VoIP phone numbers, I think I know how this could be done.)
Re:What an asshole (Score:4, Informative)
That includes gunfire, so surely that's another reason why the responding police should have been cautioned about not being so trigger happy before they arrived on the scene? Potentially, you're either close enough to know for sure that you won't miss which increases the chance the gun discharging would ignite any fumes directly, or far enough back that you might miss and have a ricochet do it.
I think the real takeaway here is that are multiple procedural and training failures on the side of law enforcement that need to be kept in the spotlight, rather than allowing it to focus entirely on the actions of the two gamers. A tragic mistake has already happened and that can't be changed, but there's no reason to compound that by failing to learn from it.
The simplest oversight that I caught was when the dispatch operator asked him if it was a one story or two story house. The caller said it was a one-story house, but footage from the scene shows police shooting a man in the doorway of a two-story house.
Even better, the caller git some details wrong that would be impossible to get wrong had he actually been in the house, such as how many floors it had.
That should have been a huge red flag that either the call was a hoax or they were at the wrong address. Either case would have strongly suggested not shooting someone.
He needs to be in prison. The police directly involved probably need to be in prison. The entire police force that those police were members of needs to be disbanded and replaced by an entirely different group of people, preferably trained by non-American policing experts.
And that needs to be the case everywhere until police killing innocent or blameless people stops. The police shouldn't be used as a weapon, and the police shouldn't be able to be used as a weapon.
He needs to be in prison. The police directly involved probably need to be in prison.
The caller and the cop being sentenced to serve in the same cell seems appropriate.
If they had those little drone cameras, think how it could have turned out differently, if they could have been able to send one close to the house and asked to look round. No risk to the officer or the home owner.
Re: (Score:2)
Looks to me like the applicable charge for the shooting cop is voluntary manslaughter under Kansas law -- "Voluntary manslaughter is knowingly killing a human being committed . . . upon an unreasonable but honest belief that circumstances existed that justified use of deadly force . .
."
The defense would pretty much have to argue that the call made the cop's belief "reasonable" even in the absence of any confirming evidence.
Re: What an asshole (Score:5, Insightful)
The people that end up cops would do just fine in a criminal organization. In In the police they're paid less, but can kill citizens with impunity. What's not to like from their point of view ?
Being paid less.
That was a disgusting shooting, the guy basically was shot 10 rounds into a game of Simon Says. Swat teams need to consider that they are meant for shock and awe but trained and give instructions expecting calm and careful reasoning of subjects in front of them.
You can't reason with the police, they hire the bottom of the bottom of the barrel. The people that end up cops would do just fine in a criminal organization. In In the police they're paid less, but can kill citizens with impunity. What's not to like from their point of view ?
Not only that but even when fired, they're usually quickly re-hired someone else.
The Washington Post has a report on this - https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
He wasn't the one shouting. The one doing all the shouting and "Simon says" got everyone nervous. What happened to "Stand against the wall with your hands up and against the wall."?
They cannot use FLIR without a warrant.
Smoke and flash bangs when they have been told the place is soaked in gasoline?
Zero for comprehension.
It's easy to second guess police... (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:It's easy to second guess police... (Score:4, Insightful)
The killing today in Colorado of a sheriff's deputy responding to a domestic violence call highlights the challenge faced by law enforcement officers.
A thousand cops being killed does not justify a single innocent person being killed by cops.
If they cannot do their jobs without being killed or killing innocents, it's time to replace the police. Close it down and create a new police force based on police in countries where crime is at a similar level but the death toll in police confrontations is much lower.
Re:It's easy to second guess police... (Score:5, Insightful)
That makes no sense at all.We're all people- even cops. If we're innocent (police or civilian), each of our lives is worth the same. It only makes sense if you assume all cops aren't innocent.
And real-life is messy and full of errors. If you set the standard as perfection (no innocents killed), that's an unattainable standard and will result in massive costs elsewhere in the system. You can set it as a goal, but to set it as a requirement is simply unrealistic. If you tell police they face automatic incarceration even if they accidentally kill an innocent, you will have no more police force. They will all quit and nobody will want to replace them.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes cops are people too, the problem is they aren't punished like people when they make mistakes, particularly mistakes that result in people dying. When you make the cops above the law and allow them to make these mistakes without punishment you create situations where the police shoot first and explain it later.
As in all police shootings the police reported the killed innocent reached for his waist band. Of course no weapon was found and he didn't actually reach for his waist band. Because of this a bad c
It's odd that the only time I ever seem to read the word waistband is when a policeman has shot someone he oughtn't have.
Thatâ(TM)s nonsense. As soon as you can do your job perfectly, weâ(TM)ll be willing to take this kind of advice from you.
No one is asking for perfect.
Just that is not the worst in the entire world.
We do need safer ways to respond to this for all parties. But you're not offering solutions, you're just making demands.
I thought I did look for solutions by proposing that we look at other countries where this problem isn't of the same magnitude.
One big difference is that cops many places don't go armed, and need approval to remove firearms from sealed boxes in their cars.
The flip side is that criminals shoot less at the police too, because they don't feel they have to to save their lives from an armed and trigger-happy cop.
The problem of lethal weapons being used as a first resort seems solvable. The willingness to solve
Police in other countries don't seem to get shot quite as much, either,
At least part of that is that when the cops don't carry a gun, criminals have less incentive to shoot. They won't feel they have to in order not to get shot themselves.
Thank you for the black and white thinking; no-one is asking for perfection but professionalism.
Have you seen the video? The victim walked onto the porch and probably had no idea what was happening. He was shot without the police ascertaining who he was -- perhaps a hostage? Perhaps a hostage taker? They shouted for him to raise his hands but for all we know, he may have been thinking 'I wonder who they're talking to -- gosh that light is bright.'
Remember, the victim had no idea any of this was going on. Th
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Ah yes, the "police officers have a dangerous job" excuse. You do realize that statistically speaking being a police officer doesn't even make the top 10 dangerous jobs in terms of risk to life and limb right? Garbage man, logger, farmer & fisherman are but a few of the professions that beat law enforcement when it comes to danger. I doubt very much that any people in those professions would get a pass if they killed an innocent person in a brash moment of stupidity. No one is saying that police don
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes, the "police officers have a dangerous job" excuse. You do realize that statistically speaking being a police officer doesn't even make the top 10 dangerous jobs in terms of risk to life and limb right?
You also realize that statistically speaking most of "being a police officer" involves driving around in a patrol car, sitting at a desk filling out reports, and performing traffic stops with people who are completely calm and behaving normally.
The absolute danger rate isn't relevant, the thing that matters is the danger in the specific situations that result in civilian casualties. Dangerous sounding 911 calls, people acting erratic or having trouble following instructions, etc. We don't really know those
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Uh, no. Police work is not all that dangerous of a job. Cops who die on the job mostly die from car accidents because they drive like idiots, or from heart attacks from all those donuts.
Well there, the problem was a different one. They busted in in a "dynamic entry". Over a loud disturbance call. It might have been better to knock.
>. They busted in in a "dynamic entry".
Honestly, if I was unaware the police were on my property and 'somebody' busted down my front door... I'd try to hide myself and my family, get a weapon, and do my best to kill the intruders if they come near (even if they're yelling 'POLICE!'; home invasions usually don't work out very well for the people in the house.
Now if the cops show up at my house and I see the red and blue lights through the windows, maybe hear sirens, and there's a hard knock at the door wi
Cops and Swatter (Score:5, Insightful)
The cop who shot and the swatter should share a general populaiton cell for 20+ years for complicity in the murder.
Swatter obviously created a dangerous situation, but this danger was exacerbated by the typical behavior of American cops.
Cops were supposed to be professionals. Instead, they were trigger-happy to save their sorry hides and murdered an innocent man. The cop who shot has blood on his hands and should never be forgiven or seen as anything but a murderer.
The emergency dispatcher who didn't ask the right questions to determine if it was a prank is also somewhat negligent. The call was to the city hall, not 9-1-1, and described a different home than where the murder took place.
The emergency dispatcher who didn't ask the right questions to determine if it was a prank is also somewhat negligent. The call was to the city hall, not 9-1-1, and described a different home than where the murder took place.
What sort questions? Is this a hoax? What's the name of your neighbourhood school?
Recall the 911 call came from an individual who had supposedly killed someone, was considering killing several more people, and was potentially having some kind of mental breakdown. And while we know it was a hoax know most calls like that are going to be legitimate.
Her only job was to keep him calm so he didn't finish off the rest of the family.
Re: (Score:2)
"Nationwide, law enforcement made an estimated 12,196,959 arrests in 2012", There are approx 1000 killed by police each year. That means
.00081% of arrests result in a killing
You're an order of magnitude off.
.0082%
But it's also a dead wrong number. The numbers only counts fatal shootings, and only during arrest of those people. The numbers do not include "innocent bystanders, hostages, or those not in the custody of the state".
Also, the number having gone up more than tenfold in less than a decade is very troubling.
Throw the book at him . . . (Score:5, Insightful)
He begs to be made an example of, and it should be done pour encourager les autres.
We cannot have that in civil society.
Fatal rookie mistake by the officer... (Score:2, Insightful)
I've read of how some of the responding officers are so adrenaline filled and under trained for the high alert event that they suddenly get involved with that they get..., "over-zealous". That officer never should have had his finger on the trigger, but instead on the trigger guard. Fatal results ensue, unfortunately. Prosecute the swatter, re-train all the officers.
SWauTistic Video Interview (Score:4, Informative)
I don't like advertising this guys channel but as its relevant here is an interview a youtuber called Keemstar did with SWauTistic hours before he was arrested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:SWauTistic Video Interview (Score:4, Informative)
Yeah he was arrested right afterward. Slashdot is keeping its tradition of posting day or even week old "news".
I can't be mad about it. Keem basically got a full videotaped confession out of the kid.
This is just a sad state of affairs (Score:3, Insightful)
Examples are going to be made of everyone. The kid who did the Swatting. The kid who paid for the swatters services. And the unfortunate cop who pulled the trigger. 4 lives minimum, ruined.
Re:This is just a sad state of affairs (Score:4, Insightful)
And the unfortunate cop who pulled the trigger. 4 lives minimum, ruined.
The cop won't be punished. He'll be treated as a victim in this. The swatters will get good lawyers who will find some loophole in the law. The guy who answered the door is the only life that will have been ruined.
The kids will be punished very harshly unless their families have the money to afford very good lawyers who can get a regular non-throw the book at them as an example punishment.
Though you are correct they won't punish the cop, the police have already claimed the victim reached for his waistband, the standard cop excuse for shooting unarmed people.
Bet you nothing happens to the cop.
Civil suit most likely will be the harshest (Score:2)
I don't think the laws are very well suited to deal with this in the harshness needed. This sort of aligns with a bartender knowingly serving someone who kills someone in a dui. No, he wasn't driving, but he certainly set things in motion.
Typically in these cases the family ends up taking them to civil court as well. I don't see the book being thrown at this guy, although the fact he seems to have done this across state lines may give the feds quite a bit more ammo.
Get away with murder. (Score:2)
2 Tell them the address of someone you don't like
3 Let them call in the police
Now the police do the murdering, the swatter gets jailed for calling the police, you walk free.
I'm assuming that the Secret Service (or local equivalent) will actually will get the address of the swatter before they roll, but either way it's popcorn time.
Need much harsher sentences for this (Score:2)
I'd say 100 years for starters for calling in a false threat.
The problem is you can't have police go into these things too soft either. Just today there was an incident in Colorado with a domestic disturbance where several officers (and some bystanders) got shot. So really we need to make sure that (A) if someone calls in a fake threat they WILL be caught, and (B) we punish the hell out of swatters. I'm talking "Lets bring back gladiatorial combat" level punishment since no punishment is too harsh for th
We've put the cops in an impossible situation (Score:5, Interesting)
We ask our friends and neighbors to help watch over town. As a society, we let the people arm themselves as a militia to fight the man "to not take away our freedom's", because "guns are the reason we have freedom", and all the other silly things that are said. We then ask the police to show up with kid gloves on, like somehow they have multiple lives.
If we aren't planning on violently overthrowing the government, then we should store our people killing guns at a safe community place where we all have the combination. In most countries, these places are called things like, The National Guard, or the Army. We could rename it so as to cater to those that don't like ideas that work globally to "American Armed Citizen Gun Storage for Freedom."
If we really do think that we need a violent revolution, then lets get it over with. Those that are in need, let your needs be known now, because this middle ground is killing a whole lot of innocents.
I've never seen anyone need a 15 round clip while hunting an Elk, Deer, Bear's or anything else in North America. I've never seen anyone use a hand-gun when hunting, but maybe pythons?
Our laws are so harsh in this country as it is, that everyone is an example when they get sentenced. Throwing someone in jail for 10 years or 20 years has zero rehabilitation difference if you're only considering them being a "better person" when they get out. I'd argue anything over 5 and you may as well throw away the key. Don't complain when you throw someone in jail, don't help them and then have to support them for the rest of their lives.
This kid and his friends need direct intervention. Anyone on that twitter account should receive a direct phone call from someone that sounds like authority and discuss with them why we don't do this to our fellow neighbors and friends online. That in itself would send a HUGE message...that we actually care about each other, that we treat each other appropriately and out of kindness, and that this is a large community of hundreds of millions, and that we are watching each others backs.
The kid himself needs to face some sort of sentence. He's young though, the news cycle is fast. Any "example" set by him will be quickly forgotten by the masses, only used by the court system to justify harsher sentences for everybody, people won't say "I won't do this cuz that guy got caught."
There is nothing more jolting to people that think they are getting away with things, than at least letting them know "we are paying attention to your vile behavior." Very few internet trolls would publicly do what they currently do. Outing people is a great way in terms of effectiveness and cost.
There are so many things that need to be fixed and addressed, and until they are, they're all hanging chad's in our society. Until we figure them out, these things are going to happen, people will say "more jail time", "more laws", but nothing changes when you don't change the way we deal with life.
--
Karma is a bitch
Americans had guns for more than two hundred years, but militarization of the police is a phenomenon that started with the war on drugs. Let's place blame where it belongs.
Re:We've put the cops in an impossible situation (Score:4, Informative)
The "kid" is a 25 year old man-child.
>This is nonsense. Try living elsewhere for a while and see how rosy you think it is.
Sure. Let's create a list of example countries. My list will contain every other industrialized democracy in the western world. You don't even have to go that far -- you can go to Canada.
Ignoring the Pig that Pulled the Trigger (Score:3)
Sounds Unbelievable (Score:3)
Publicly took credit for bomb threats, swatted repeatedly, has now killed a man. And he gets paid to do some of these.
It sounds like it would probably take 10 minutes to track this guy down, and like he would of been on the FBI's radar long ago.
It sounds like he was proud of himself. In prison first day he's going to walk up to the biggest guy and say "Hey, I'm OG too!"
There is a technical solution (Score:3)
Robots. Send a quadcopter. How much does it cost?
In our society we have much higher sense of human life value, that included policemen as well. Send a drone first, much closer look at the potential perp.
People portray the situation as black and white. "Pig cop killed innocent man". Watch the video. At that distance it could be that he is protecting his eyes from a high beam, but it also could be that he is preparing to shoot.
That's what this solution for - this type of uncertainty. Any further development from this situation would have decreased the uncertainty.
I suspect the solution to many our so-called political problems ("cop violence", "civilian violence") lies in the technical sphere, not in escalation of violence by incessant "occupies".
Re: (Score:3)
Far more die of heart attacks on duty. Maybe lay off the donuts AND the assault rifles.
There's no need to be so pragmatic and sensible. Stop being so reasonable, just be vitriolic like a normal person.
Re: (Score:2)
Here is how this thing will play out. The prosecutor will offer a plea deal and this guy will get probation. Reasons will include sketchy evidence and trying to show this to an elderly judge whose never touched a computer or much less knows what VoIP is. Cop will get a month vacation and the full backing of the police union. Hell they couldn't even fire the cops who gave Jeffrey Dahmer's drugged naked and underage victim back to be murdered.
Also the shooting of australian Justine Damond (Score:2)
In Australia, you don't expect the cops to shoot you, hence her unfortunate misplacement of trust.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
We? Who are you? I notice you only have ever made 2 posts, both about this story.