Kansas Swatting Perpetrator 'SWauTistic' Interviewed on Twitter

"That kids house that I swatted is on the news," tweeted "SWauTistic" -- before he realized he'd gotten somebody killed . Security researcher Brian Krebs reveals what happened next.Krebs' article also links to a police briefing with playback from the 911 call. "There is no question that police officers and first responders across the country need a great deal more training to bring the number of police shootings way down..." Krebs argues. "Also, all police officers and dispatchers need to be trained on what swatting is, how to spot the signs of a hoax, and how to minimize the risk of anyone getting harmed when responding to reports about hostage situations or bomb threats."But he also argues that filing a false police report should be reclassified as a felony in all states.