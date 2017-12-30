Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Iran Cuts Internet Access and Threatens Telegram Following Mass Protests

Posted by EditorDavid from the three-day-protests dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader cold fjord writes: As seething discontent has boiled over in Iran leading to mass protests, protesters have taken to the streets and social media to register their discontent... The government has been closing schools and shutting down transportation.

Now, as mass protests in Iran go into their third day there are reports that internet access is being cut in cities with protests occurring. Social media has been a tool for documenting the protests and brutal crackdowns against them. Iran previously cut off internet access during the Green Movement protests following the 2009 elections. At the same time the Iranian government is cutting internet access they have called on Telegram, reportedly used by more than 40 million Iranians, to close the channels used by protesters. Telegram is now closing channels used by the protesters while Telegram itself may be shut down in Iran.

  • FCC repeal of Net nututalty, is to blame (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Thank FCC, you caused this!!

  • Watch Iran and ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @09:34PM (#55837037)

    ... Brexit and learn, America!

  • Iran Cuts Internet Access and Threatens Telegram (Score:5, Funny)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @09:35PM (#55837041) Homepage Journal

    Threatens telegram? Something like this:

    Stop rioting stop if you don't there'll be bother stop
    END OF MESSAGE 53 LETTERS 17 CENTS

  • Leave them alone (Score:4, Interesting)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @10:02PM (#55837099)
    Iran was once a democracy until they elected the "wrong" leader and America and Britain fixed it by putting in the Shah. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    As long as the rank and file soldiers and police don't feel that the internal turmoil in Iran won't be exploited by outside forces they likely will tolerate peaceful protests. There is a good chance the Iranian leadership won't order any kind of crack down for fear the police won't obey them. If the rest of the worlds leaders can resist opening their mouths there is a good chance Iran can be another success story like Tunisia.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As long as the rank and file soldiers and police don't feel that the internal turmoil in Iran won't be exploited by outside forces they likely will tolerate peaceful protests.

      Which is really irrelevant because the IRGC will enforce with force any subversion that made lead away from the current Islamic Republic. Basically, imagine if the KKK had been institutionalized in the US during the 50s and 60s. That's not something that would be magically fixed with peaceful protests (or at least, not without a lot

    • ...and terrorists, as used in Ukraine, [zerohedge.com] Libya, [nytimes.com] and Syria. [independent.co.uk] Prominent politicians including Howard Dean [salon.com] have lobbied for MEK, which was on the State Department's list of terror groups until people started asking why people like Dean weren't being prosecuted, when the government sent someone to prison for carrying a Hezbollah TV channel. Iran has been on the "regime change" list since they kicked out the Shah. Obama spent years [salon.com] threatening to attack Iran for a nuclear weapons program he knew they didn't have

      • Obama spent years threatening to attack Iran for a nuclear weapons program he knew they didn't have

        But instead dropped off a plane-load of gold and cash. To find a nuclear weapons program very much alive and well, thank you very much - or did you really imagine North Korea has developed all this nuclear weapon tech on it's own, currently targeted to sit inside the Iranian built missiles they have been flying? How blind do you have to be to miss that link?

        Obama spent years threatening to attack Iran for a

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Uberbah ( 647458 )

          But instead dropped off a plane-load of gold and cash.

          Their own gold and cash we had stolen from them after they dared rebel against the CIA-installed dictator.

          To find a nuclear weapons program very much alive and well, thank you very much

          Never happened. When even Mossad [timesofisrael.com] will tell you Iran had no nuclear weapons program, why do you American Exceptionalists even bother pretending otherwise?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by cold fjord ( 826450 )

      Leave them alone . . . . Iran was once a democracy until they elected the "wrong" leader and America and Britain fixed it by putting in the Shah. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Unfortunately your history is a bit off. The Shah was in power before the Prime Minister's coup, and was in power after the British & American counter-coup. You may note this section of the Wikipedia article:

      Execution of Operation Ajax [wikipedia.org]
      The official pretext for the start of the coup was Mossadegh's decree to dissolve Parliament, giving himself and his cabinet complete power to rule, while effectively stripping the Shah of his powers.[10][11][12] It resulted in him being accused of giving himself "total and dictatorial powers."

      The "pretext" has the "unfortunate" quality of being true and understated in Wikipedia. The Prime Minister overthrew the Iranian democratic government, and effectively the Shah who then fled the country. The Prime Minister took the power of ruling by decree, in other words a dictator. After a qu

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ph1ll ( 587130 )

        I'm genuinely curious about this analysis. Iran had an election in 2013 where the moderate candidate won with just over 50% of the votes with the US and UK reacting relatively positively [bbc.com] and neither denouncing the election as unfair.

        This makes Iran one of the most democratic countries in the Middle East (admittedly, it's not up against stiff competition for that title). Certainly, when you compare it to our "ally" Saudi Arabia who promote terrorism in Europe [bbc.com], fight alongside al Qaeda in their brutal war in [wsj.com]

      • Leave them alone . . . . Iran was once a democracy until they elected the "wrong" leader and America and Britain fixed it by putting in the Shah. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Unfortunately your history is a bit off. The Shah was in power before the Prime Minister's coup, and was in power after the British & American counter-coup. You may note this section of the Wikipedia article:

        Execution of Operation Ajax [wikipedia.org] The official pretext for the start of the coup was Mossadegh's decree to dissolve Parliament, giving himself and his cabinet complete power to rule, while effectively stripping the Shah of his powers.[10][11][12] It resulted in him being accused of giving himself "total and dictatorial powers."

        The "pretext" has the "unfortunate" quality of being true and understated in Wikipedia. The Prime Minister overthrew the Iranian democratic government, and effectively the Shah who then fled the country. The Prime Minister took the power of ruling by decree, in other words a dictator. After a quick look it appears that the Wikipedia article fails to mention that there was a fraudulent election staged to justify all of this. The Time magazine article that I saw on it mentioned that Iran's Prime Minister received a higher percentage vote than either Hitler or Stalin received in their elections. I wonder what the Farsi word for chutzpah is? Anyway, the counter-coup restore the Shah to power, it wasn't what put him in power to begin with.

        Almost true, that is completely false. From the same wikipedia article:

        the Shah began to take an increasingly active role in politics. He quickly organized the Iran Constituent Assembly to amend the constitution to increase his powers. He established the Senate of Iran which had been a part of the Constitution of 1906 but had never been convened. The Shah had the right to appoint half the senators and he chose men sympathetic to his aims. Mossadegh thought this increase in the Shah's political power was not democratic; he believed that the Shah should "reign, but not rule" in a manner similar to Europe's constitutional monarchies. Led by Mossadegh, political parties and opponents of the Shah's policies banded together to form a coalition known as the National Front. Oil nationalization was a major policy goal for the party.
        By 1951, the National Front had won majority seats for the popularly elected Majlis (Parliament of Iran).

        Basically the Shah created an upper house of the Parliament that was completely loyal to him, then a lot of people in Iran got upset for this fact and finally they elected Mossadegh who opposed that novelty. That's also why he was thinking of dissolving the Parliament: the unelected Shah controlled the upper house through unlected members. That was not very democratic to the eyes of Mossadegh and many Iranians alike.
        The real problem, tho

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      It's that political rubber band. You stretch it really hard to hold power and then the snap back ends up worse and then things finally settle down. The mess was created by the greed of the UK and then carried on by the greed of the US, this generated bad outcome. Now possibly, finally a good one but if born of violence pretty much guaranteed to be worse, one way or another.

  • I just saw this video on what's going on in Iran:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbXWFKttVs8

    One thing I took away was this, it takes just one generation for freedom to die. If a totalitarian government can stay in power long enough for everyone that remembers what freedom looks and feels like then freedom can die. At that point people people don't know any better and expect nothing else. That's what North Korea has become. In North Korea they've had the Kim family in charge long enough that anyone that

    • Re:It only takes one generation for freedom to die (Score:5, Interesting)

      by harperska ( 1376103 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @10:33PM (#55837155)

      North Korea won't fall until China lets it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        North Korea won't fall until China lets it.

        China won't let North Korea fall unless Kim Jong-un goes off the deep end and launches a first strike. Everything short of that only serves China, I mean when Trump and Kim roll in the mud China wins. When Trump goes on the world stage as a warmonger China wins. When he huffs and puffs but can't actually do anything China wins. And if by some extreme escalation US actually launches a first strike? Bye goes Seoul and the whole peninsula will be a disaster area that the US would have to fix. Probably enough r

  • Mesh networking (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hackwrench ( 573697 ) <hackwrench@hotmail.com> on Saturday December 30, 2017 @10:34PM (#55837157) Homepage Journal
    Mesh networks implemented properly are much harder to shut down.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Trivial to find.

      Just impose strong enough penalties and they'd disappear fast.

    • The goddam things are almost impossible to implement.

  • rules are rules (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Makes it rather easy for governments (or anyone) to shut down a group. Log in and start saying a lot of violent garbage. Channel banned. Problem solved.

  • CNN viewers know nothing about this. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This news must come as a shock to CNN viewers because they've been running 24-7 coverage of that damn white truck that blocks CNN's view of Trump playing golf. Oh wait, this won't shock CNN viewers because CNN still isn't covering it at all.

    • Oh wait, this won't shock CNN viewers because CNN still isn't covering it at all.

      Oh [cnn.com], really [cnn.com]? Did you actually look, or are you just parroting what you heard Fox News - the way Dear Leader apparently does?

      • Re:CNN viewers know nothing about this. (Score:4, Informative)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <`moc.liamg' `ta' `ikihsam'> on Sunday December 31, 2017 @02:48AM (#55837689) Homepage

        You know it's been going on since the 27/28th right? CNN reported nothing on it until yesterday. It was covered heavily in SEA media(JP, S.Korea, and Singapore) in both local and english dailies though. They have a point, these are major protests and it took CNN 2 days or call it 3 days before they reported on it, but they were talking damn near non-stop on all of their channels about that white truck. Hell it was the top thing on CNN while I was waiting for the train to pick me up on the 28th in Tokyo.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Nexion ( 1064 )

          "They have a point, these are major protests and it took CNN 2 days or call it 3 days before they reported on it..."

          The fact that CNN is reporting it after only two or three days speaks to the severity of the protests really. I've watched them remain blind to human plight for over a week when EVERYONE, even the UN, was reporting something they didn't seem to want to lend credence to. That is why I get my news anywhere and everywhere else.

  • An even stronger reaction than in the U.S.

  • Good. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 )
    Now if only us Americans can not stick our heads in like we did in the 50s (deposing their democratically elected leader not less) then maybe, just maybe they'll have a chance to modernize and secularize.

    • So like when Obama ignored the protestors in Iran and finally came up with the "solution" of giving the Iranian government Billions in cash and ignoring their drug dealing? That kind of "not sticking our heads in" which did nothing but hurt the protestors last time around?

  • So Telegram has begun shutting chats at the behest of government bodies.

    Well. That didn't take long.

    So much for Telegram being the hard-ass impossible to influence "we never take bribes or listen to threats" messenger.

    Fork, anyone?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GNious ( 953874 )

      Only thing I've seen confirmed is that they shuttered a channel for promoting violence, advocating the use of molotov cocktails against police - T&C violation.

  • People like the mullahs found the Telegram app to be an ideal tool for the terrorists they promote to exchange encrypted messages. Apparently now it has come back to bite them.

