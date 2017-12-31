Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails (newsweek.com) 94
An anonymous reader writes: Newsweek's National Politics Correspondent reports on "a horny nest of prostitution 'hobbyists' at tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and other firms in Seattle," citing "hundreds" of emails "fired off by employees at major tech companies hoping to hook up with trafficked Asian women" between 2014 and 2016, "67 sent from Microsoft, 63 sent from Amazon email accounts and dozens more sent from some of Seattle's premier tech companies and others based elsewhere but with offices in Seattle, including T-Mobile and Oracle, as well as many local, smaller tech firms." Many of the emails came from a sting operation against online prostitution review boards, and were obtained through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office.
"They were on their work accounts because Seattle pimps routinely asked first-time sex-buyers to prove they were not cops by sending an employee email or badge," reports Newsweek, criticizing "the widespread and often nonchalant attitude toward buying sex from trafficked women, a process made shockingly more efficient by internet technology... A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, more than doubling in size between 2005 and 2012. That boom correlates neatly with the boom of the tech sector there... Some of these men spent $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to authorities." A lawyer for some of the men argues that Seattle's tech giants aren't conducting any training to increase employees' compassion for trafficked women in brothels. The director of research for a national anti-trafficking group cites the time Uber analyzed ride-sharing data and reported a correlation between high-crime neighborhoods and frequent Uber trips -- including people paying for prostitutes. "They made a map using their ride-share data, like it was a funny thing they could do with their data. It was done so flippantly."
Legalize prostitution
Not to mention, you could tax it. Just make it a job like an artist or a performer.
Prostitution can be done between two conscenting individuals/adults. Selling sex between two conscenting individuals hurts nobody. Contrary to your two “counterexamples”.
There's a fine line between consent and coercion. You have no idea what is pressing against the other person's head who is willing to "consent" to sex with you.
You just summed up decades if not centuries of family pressure on daughters to 'make a good match'.
Re: Legalize prostitution
What if it only stops half of it?
Big problem with "stopping sex trafficking" is that you'd have to have reliable numbers before and after the attempt to stop it. Unfortunately, there's a whole industry (both inside and outside of police) who earn their money dealing with sex trafficking. On top of that, it's hard to challenge those numbers, because you don't want to be that person.
So any and all news coming from police about sex trafficking numbers is suspect to me.
Great, I work with lowlife pervs
So it seems I work with some people involved which sucks. But can we please not have sex trafficking mandatory training from HR next year? People who aren't sick fucks don't need a training video to show them how to act like humans.
TFA> tech giants aren't conducting any training to increase employees' compassion for
AC1> People who aren't sick fucks don't need a training video to show them how to act like humans.
AC2> No you work with intelligent hardworking people who are starved for human physical contact and affection.
The point is that gigantic chasm called lack of compassion. I can understand "starving for physical contact", I was young once upon a time. But several times I made the thought experiment and concluded I cannot
Sex trafficking is a supply and demand problem.
It's not that there aren't people who want to work in the sex industry - there absolutely are. However, as studies repeatedly bear out, the number who want to is far below the demand; most people who work in the sex industry don't want to be there, and abusive trafficking is an inevitable consequence of this situation.
Making prostitution symmetrically illegal doesn't solve the problem. By making it illegal and aggressively policing it, yes, you cut down on part of the demand. But you also cut down on the supply. And since the ratio of clients to sex workers is far greater than 1, it's much easier to crack down on the "supply" side of the equation, thus increasing the trafficking motive. On the other hand, making it fully legal causes a boom in demand (and especially sex tourism), which usually is associated with a trafficking boom.
I'm personally a fan of the Nordic system: purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal. After all, if your goal is to stamp out trafficking and protect abused women, why would you throw them in jail? The Nordic system cuts demand without cutting supply, thus heavily damaging the trafficking motive; it's been very successful. There are some things you have to be careful about, of course - for example, in the first version of the Swedish laws they had problems with landlords kicking prostitutes out, out of fear that they'd get caught up in anti-pimping / anti-brothel laws (the laws were later amended to address this). But in general it's been shown to work well. It also makes it so that prostitutes are unafraid of having to deal with the police, which means better crime reporting and an all-around better environment for them.
I'm personally a fan of the Nordic system: purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal.
Interesting that this is called the "Nordic system".
I might be wrong, but only Norway + Sweden have rules like this, while a rule against pimping and brothels seem more common in the Nordic countries.
After Sweden introduced their ban on purchasing sex, violence against sex workers reportedly went up, as did the number of "johns" going to Denmark for sex. Effectively, it had little impact on the number of customers, it made things worse for the sex workers, and the politicians started patting themselves on t
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know every country which has it, but I can tell you that it's that way here in Iceland, too. And Finland. Denmark is the only Nordic which doesn't use it.
This is a lie based around this report [wordpress.com]. The short of it: Since the law passed, the following reports of changes have occurred:
Verbal abuse: +17%
Hair pulling: +167% (but still only a third of those surveyed reported any hair pulling)
Being struck wit
I should mention I'm basically repeated what's been in the news, primarily in DK. There was a larger effort to look at sex work some years back, incl a look at the effects in Sweden something like a year after they introduced those laws.
And yes, it was at the time absolutely reported that the numbers went up in DK as a result of the changes in Sweden.
If things have improved since mid-2000s (not following the news there as closely since I left), good on them.
Logic fail. One sex worker can serve many clients per day. You know, just like the ration between patients and doctors is far greater than one.
Furthermore, if there is much demand the sex workers can raise prices, so demand falls due to expensiveness.
Reading fail.
Or, if you'd rather:
#OfClients / #OfSexWorkers > 1
Or, if you'd rather, multiplying both sides...:
#OfClients > #OfSexWorkers
Re: (Score:3)
Sweden, rape capital of Europe, is "shown to work well" when it comes to supply and demand for sex?
Ah yes, that old saw-horse, which has been shown to be false for a number of reasons. But you missed the opportunity to tie it in with immigration and you know
.. "those people".
Re: (Score:2)
1. So your concept of men is that if they can't pay for sex, they'll go out and rape someone? Man, you really have a terrible opinion of men.
2. As for your claim that Sweden is the "rape capital of Europe", Wikipedia sums it up nicely with lots of references:
Re: (Score:3)
I find the same thing where I work. Ask around, and everyone would rather be at home than at work.
Re: (Score:2)
purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal
As a solution to human trafficking this sounds like a good solution, except that it really isn't all that. [washingtontimes.com] This solution fits so very nicely with today's zeitgeist, and so we are rather invested in believing that it works.
Not to mention there's an important moral issue with this solution, in that it criminalizes a transaction - and one-sidedly at that - between what in a lot of cases are consenting adults. If 9 out of 10 women work in the industry against their will, that doesn't make it right to arrest
Re: (Score:2)
Lol, how did I know that that article's source was going to be Petra Östergren? Literally whenever anyone wants to claim anything against the Nordic Model, it comes down to her rantings
Meanwhile... [springer.com]
Re: (Score:2)
We need to start an open source sexbot movement. They will fulfill an important need, but can't be under the sole control of corporations who have already shown themselves to be untrustworthy by spying on customers and using DRM.
Start with GNU vibrators that support remote control over secure net connections. Sarah Jamie Lewis has already made a great start on this. In time we need to make sure that Free high quality blowjobs are available for anyone to download. VR should be a target too.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not that there aren't people who want to work in the sex industry - there absolutely are. However, as studies repeatedly bear out, the number who want to is far below the demand
If there is more demand than is on offer, prices rise, and the job becomes appealing to a larger group of people. What you describe is what happenes when instead of paying adequate wages, people from poorer countries are imported to dump prices. That is not different with prostitution than with any other job.
most people who work in the sex industry don't want to be there
Most people who work in any industry (except for a very few glamorous professions) would rather like are less strenuous and higher payed job. Again, not in any way specific to prostitution.
abusive trafficking is an inevitable consequence of this situation.
No. Abusive t
All Prostitution is now 'sex trafficking'
How DARE you inject a note of doubt into this subject! Did you not note in the abstract that data analysts at Uber who's job it is to filter the raw data in order to attempt to find patterns were called "flippant" by someone properly enraged that anyone could do so? There is NO room for doubt on this subject! If ANY women were sexually trafficked, EVERYONE involved is a sex offender and must be hounded until they die!
Re: (Score:3)
Every notice how you never or rarely heard of sex trafficking before yet starting a few years ago
Not really, even if you limit yourself to the US and "modern day history" [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:3)
The numbers estimated seem a bit inconsistent. Somewhere between 1000 and 100,000 cases a year? Something seems a bit dodgy when the estimates span two orders of magnitude.
Re: (Score:2)
It is indeed very hard to accurately estimate the numbers. In case you're interested, here's some more background [pbs.org] about the issue (including the fact that until December 2000, there wasn't even a generally accepted definition of "trafficking"), and numbers from various (US and other) institutions.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, one of those numbers you quoted (1,362) is about actually identified victims, while the 100,000 is an estimate. Estimates by definition are extrapolations of actually identified cases.
Not really generational as much as from what part of the world you came from. Middle Eastern countries as well as some Asian countries treat woman much more as second class then in places like the US and UK. Ethnic upbringing has created this continuous lack of respect for woman. Just because they move to the US and work at Microsoft. Doesn't mean they become more civilized towards woman or change that culture.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually I remember hearing a lot about it in the 90s. Here in Israel there were several news stories about sex trafficking in girls from what used to be the soviet union. Supposedly police busted several of the pimps to make it stop.
Trafficking now interchangeable with prostitution
All of these anti-trafficking organizations use Superbowl TV commercials of women and/or child being sold as slaves (which is extremely rare) but if you read what their true goal is, they want to stop all prostitution. They even consider 100% voluntary prostitution as trafficking. Amnesty International has the right solution which is to legalize prostitution so that women aren't forced into the underground where they are victimized by their Pimps and by the Police.
Re:Trafficking now interchangeable with prostitution
On one those 'anti-trafficking' organisations, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation* (better know by their old name of Morality in Media, they rebranded because they were a laughing stock) features a 'dirty dozen' list every year of the twelve organisations they consider most destructive to sexual morality. Amnesty International is on the last two lists because they support decriminalisation of prostitution.
They also list the American Library Association (for opposing government-mandated filtering), Amazon (for selling pornography), youtube, Comcast (for not blocking pornography by default) and HBO (for making Game of Thones, with "with copious amounts of gratuitous nudity, sex, and sexual violence.").
There's a lesson to be learned here: Sometimes organisations try to veil their real goals. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation sounds like an organisation dedicated to protecting women, superficially, and their front page supports this interpretation - boldly claiming "NCOSE has a proven track record of changing corporate and government policies that previously facilitated sexual exploitation." But dig a little deeper and you find that their definition of 'exploitation' includes not only trafficking, but consentual prostitution and even the very absolute softest titillation of pornography - they have called upon Steam to ban Mass Effect: Andromeda as too racy. Dig a bit deeper still and you find they have campaigned for schools to block gay rights websites for 'promoting the homosexual lifestyle.'
*Abbreviated NCOSE, by their own choice. Probably to avoid confusion with the NCSE, the National Center for Science Education.
*Abbreviated NCOSE, by their own choice. Probably to avoid confusion with the NCSE, the National Center for Science Education.
The "C" is silent, and hence the acronym is pronounced "Nosey"
Actually it's more that they don't want a man who's a redpilled MRA, and most are also turned off by social injustice enthusiasts. There are plenty of guys out there who aren't hazmat barrels of toxic masculinity for them to choose from. But keep on calling women who don't show up to alt-right rallies "screaming misandrists," the rest of us thank you for taking yourself out of the competition!
You clearly don't talk to any women if you think being a "bro" automatically gets you sex.
A great surprise.
People who expect 50% of their employees to be women should expect 80% of the johns to be them. If not, these companies are doing a good job, actually. It smells of a shakedown operation by a law firm, fishing for a case.
They are not "buying sex trafficking victims"
Well, they are, but it is like saying that if you buy an iPhone, you are buying into slavery and child labor. It is just too hard to find a complex product that doesn't involve any of these at some point.
They are just buying sex, and unfortunately, the market is dominated by trafficking. The legal system and stigma associated with prostitution doesn't give much choice.
The answer:
It's Oprah's fault
That would end it plain and simple.
No more Harvey Weinsteins. No more sexual predators. No more prostitution, sex trafficking victims and abuse.
If the above seems like too much of a chore then we GoFundMe the ultimate BJ machine and install it in every men's room in the land. It would pay for itself in days with similar outcomes.
If we
Wouldn't have stopped Weinstein. He could easily afford expensive prostitutes, but that wasn't what he wanted. It was about power, forcing young actress to do things with him.
Same with trafficking. They want certain types of girl, otherwise why take the huge risks (sending your ID or using a work email) when for $50k a year you are not going to have difficulty getting laid?
Wouldn't have stopped Weinstein. He could easily afford expensive prostitutes, but that wasn't what he wanted. It was about power, forcing young actress to do things with him.
Half right. In some of those cases it was young actresses doing things with him in order to further their own career and getting some money on the side, that's on top of the rape claims which may or maynot ever be proven. Rose Mcgowan who started this current outbreak, took money as payment not to shush her up but as a pay-off for the sex to further her own career. And that's by her own admission, with that I also expect to hear something in a few years that the reason she "spoke out" was because she was
Yeah, nice plan, dickhead.
Re: (Score:3)
That's an awfully strong stereotype you are portraying, that having sex is a required part of being a normal man.
Why is this the employer's problem?
Why is sex trafficking the employer's responsibility to fix? This is something to be addressed by policing and international diplomacy efforts. Trade tarrifs against nations that ship out sex slaves for instance.
See, this won't be stopped because those women won't fall into sex slavery if they have good paying jobs at home.
Define "tech bros" first
When I think of "tech bro" I think of the ex-fratboy culture among web developers in startups, rather than an Amazon or Microsoft employee. Amazon is known for working their employees insane hours, and Microsoft's culture favors working crazy hours if you want to get ahead. Maybe the tech bros are just well-paid staffers with no time on their hands and no desire to look for long-term companionship. I'm married and have a healthy relationship, but working in IT makes me well aware that some aren't interested
Tech bros?
Is this another "tech is a hotbed of evil women abusing misogynists" story?
Not trafficked!
WTF kind of defense argument is this?
A lawyer for some of the men argues that Seattle's tech giants aren't conducting any training to increase employees' compassion for trafficked women
I would like to think anyone born in this country learns compassion growing up. But this sounds like it's something that these 'men' learned to be acceptable while growing up in another country. Now I'm curious of the nationality breakdown.