Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Crime Microsoft Oracle

Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails (newsweek.com) 104

Posted by EditorDavid from the cubicle-criminals dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Newsweek's National Politics Correspondent reports on "a horny nest of prostitution 'hobbyists' at tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and other firms in Seattle," citing "hundreds" of emails "fired off by employees at major tech companies hoping to hook up with trafficked Asian women" between 2014 and 2016, "67 sent from Microsoft, 63 sent from Amazon email accounts and dozens more sent from some of Seattle's premier tech companies and others based elsewhere but with offices in Seattle, including T-Mobile and Oracle, as well as many local, smaller tech firms." Many of the emails came from a sting operation against online prostitution review boards, and were obtained through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

"They were on their work accounts because Seattle pimps routinely asked first-time sex-buyers to prove they were not cops by sending an employee email or badge," reports Newsweek, criticizing "the widespread and often nonchalant attitude toward buying sex from trafficked women, a process made shockingly more efficient by internet technology... A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, more than doubling in size between 2005 and 2012. That boom correlates neatly with the boom of the tech sector there... Some of these men spent $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to authorities." A lawyer for some of the men argues that Seattle's tech giants aren't conducting any training to increase employees' compassion for trafficked women in brothels. The director of research for a national anti-trafficking group cites the time Uber analyzed ride-sharing data and reported a correlation between high-crime neighborhoods and frequent Uber trips -- including people paying for prostitutes. "They made a map using their ride-share data, like it was a funny thing they could do with their data. It was done so flippantly."

Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails More | Reply

Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails

Comments Filter:

  • Legalize prostitution (Score:5, Informative)

    by jawtheshark ( 198669 ) * <slashdot@NoSpam.jawtheshark.com> on Sunday December 31, 2017 @07:38AM (#55838077) Homepage Journal
    Legalize prostitution: If you prohibit something that has demand, illegal/black markets *will* be created. It would also be easier to help the women who want to quit and don’t manage on their own. Health controls could be done, which benefits both clients and sellers.

    Not to mention, you could tax it. Just make it a job like an artist or a performer.

    • Re: Legalize prostitution (Score:5, Interesting)

      by TuballoyThunder ( 534063 ) on Sunday December 31, 2017 @08:29AM (#55838215)
      I do not think legalizing prostitution will stop sex trafficking. Even in Amsterdam, which has legal prostitution, still has sex trafficking problems (one example https://nltimes.nl/2017/05/18/... [nltimes.nl]).

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        What if it only stops half of it?

      • Big problem with "stopping sex trafficking" is that you'd have to have reliable numbers before and after the attempt to stop it. Unfortunately, there's a whole industry (both inside and outside of police) who earn their money dealing with sex trafficking. On top of that, it's hard to challenge those numbers, because you don't want to be that person.

        So any and all news coming from police about sex trafficking numbers is suspect to me.

      • Article is hypothetical if not fantastical since it is claiming women are victims of trafficking without knowing it. If the "problem" is really underage prostitution, then rounding up the delinquents is more what needs to be done than heroically fighting sex slavery.

  • Great, I work with lowlife pervs (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So it seems I work with some people involved which sucks. But can we please not have sex trafficking mandatory training from HR next year? People who aren't sick fucks don't need a training video to show them how to act like humans.

  • Sex trafficking is a supply and demand problem. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rei ( 128717 ) on Sunday December 31, 2017 @07:47AM (#55838095) Homepage

    It's not that there aren't people who want to work in the sex industry - there absolutely are. However, as studies repeatedly bear out, the number who want to is far below the demand; most people who work in the sex industry don't want to be there, and abusive trafficking is an inevitable consequence of this situation.

    Making prostitution symmetrically illegal doesn't solve the problem. By making it illegal and aggressively policing it, yes, you cut down on part of the demand. But you also cut down on the supply. And since the ratio of clients to sex workers is far greater than 1, it's much easier to crack down on the "supply" side of the equation, thus increasing the trafficking motive. On the other hand, making it fully legal causes a boom in demand (and especially sex tourism), which usually is associated with a trafficking boom.

    I'm personally a fan of the Nordic system: purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal. After all, if your goal is to stamp out trafficking and protect abused women, why would you throw them in jail? The Nordic system cuts demand without cutting supply, thus heavily damaging the trafficking motive; it's been very successful. There are some things you have to be careful about, of course - for example, in the first version of the Swedish laws they had problems with landlords kicking prostitutes out, out of fear that they'd get caught up in anti-pimping / anti-brothel laws (the laws were later amended to address this). But in general it's been shown to work well. It also makes it so that prostitutes are unafraid of having to deal with the police, which means better crime reporting and an all-around better environment for them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GNious ( 953874 )

      I'm personally a fan of the Nordic system: purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal.

      Interesting that this is called the "Nordic system".
      I might be wrong, but only Norway + Sweden have rules like this, while a rule against pimping and brothels seem more common in the Nordic countries.

      After Sweden introduced their ban on purchasing sex, violence against sex workers reportedly went up, as did the number of "johns" going to Denmark for sex. Effectively, it had little impact on the number of customers, it made things worse for the sex workers, and the politicians started patting themselves on t

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        I don't know every country which has it, but I can tell you that it's that way here in Iceland, too. And Finland. Denmark is the only Nordic which doesn't use it.

        After Sweden introduced their ban on purchasing sex, violence against sex workers reportedly went up

        This is a lie based around this report [wordpress.com]. The short of it: Since the law passed, the following reports of changes have occurred:

        Verbal abuse: +17%
        Hair pulling: +167% (but still only a third of those surveyed reported any hair pulling)
        Being struck wit

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by GNious ( 953874 )

          I should mention I'm basically repeated what's been in the news, primarily in DK. There was a larger effort to look at sex work some years back, incl a look at the effects in Sweden something like a year after they introduced those laws.
          And yes, it was at the time absolutely reported that the numbers went up in DK as a result of the changes in Sweden.

          If things have improved since mid-2000s (not following the news there as closely since I left), good on them.

      • I'm personally a fan of the Nordic system: purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal.

        Interesting that this is called the "Nordic system". I might be wrong, but only Norway + Sweden have rules like this,

        Denmark and Iceland too Finland is similar. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Denmark and Iceland are considered Scandinavian and Nordic.

        Next time do your homework

    • the ratio of clients to sex workers is far greater than 1

      Logic fail. One sex worker can serve many clients per day. You know, just like the ration between patients and doctors is far greater than one.

      Furthermore, if there is much demand the sex workers can raise prices, so demand falls due to expensiveness.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Logic fail. One sex worker can serve many clients per day.

        Reading fail.

        the ratio of clients to sex workers is far greater than 1

        Or, if you'd rather:

        #OfClients / #OfSexWorkers > 1

        Or, if you'd rather, multiplying both sides...:

        #OfClients > #OfSexWorkers

        • I totally understand that. In any service industry you’d expect exactly this to be true: more clients than service providers. This is absolutely no problem. You logic is still flawed. Assume a lady can serve five clients a day, a client visits her on average twice a month. 18 workdays per month. 18x5=90 clients. With the twice per month assumption, she can do 45 distinct clients. So a ratio from 45:1 is within the realms of possibilities. That is much larger than you presumed ratio of one.

    • I find the same thing where I work. Ask around, and everyone would rather be at home than at work.

    • purchasing sex is illegal, as is pimping, but selling sex is perfectly illegal

      As a solution to human trafficking this sounds like a good solution, except that it really isn't all that. [washingtontimes.com] This solution fits so very nicely with today's zeitgeist, and so we are rather invested in believing that it works.

      Not to mention there's an important moral issue with this solution, in that it criminalizes a transaction - and one-sidedly at that - between what in a lot of cases are consenting adults. If 9 out of 10 women work in the industry against their will, that doesn't make it right to arrest

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Lol, how did I know that that article's source was going to be Petra Östergren? Literally whenever anyone wants to claim anything against the Nordic Model, it comes down to her rantings ;)

        Meanwhile... [springer.com]

        The Swedish case thus seems to support the claim of a causal link from law to reduced trafficking. Furthermore, there are indications that traffickers consider the legal rules surrounding prostitution when choosing destination countries. For instance, Swedish police investigations using taped phone conve

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      We need to start an open source sexbot movement. They will fulfill an important need, but can't be under the sole control of corporations who have already shown themselves to be untrustworthy by spying on customers and using DRM.

      Start with GNU vibrators that support remote control over secure net connections. Sarah Jamie Lewis has already made a great start on this. In time we need to make sure that Free high quality blowjobs are available for anyone to download. VR should be a target too.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ffkom ( 3519199 )

      It's not that there aren't people who want to work in the sex industry - there absolutely are. However, as studies repeatedly bear out, the number who want to is far below the demand

      If there is more demand than is on offer, prices rise, and the job becomes appealing to a larger group of people. What you describe is what happenes when instead of paying adequate wages, people from poorer countries are imported to dump prices. That is not different with prostitution than with any other job.

      most people who work in the sex industry don't want to be there

      Most people who work in any industry (except for a very few glamorous professions) would rather like are less strenuous and higher payed job. Again, not in any way specific to prostitution.

      abusive trafficking is an inevitable consequence of this situation.

      No. Abusive t

    • the intent of the Nordic system is eradication so the victims get the jobs they really want cleaning toilets and waiting tables for minimum wage since the supply unskilled service workers is higher than the demand as God apparently intended it.
  • Seems every generation society gets on this hysterical kick about something threatening their children/womenfolk. While back it was the indians, then sometimes later the yellow peril, then later blacks, and not too long ago satanists. Now I guess its obese greasy white IT nerds. Every notice how you never or rarely heard of sex trafficking before yet starting a few years ago if you believe the stories all of a sudden every town is blanketed with hidden lairs of hundreds of chained up damsels lying in darken

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      How DARE you inject a note of doubt into this subject! Did you not note in the abstract that data analysts at Uber who's job it is to filter the raw data in order to attempt to find patterns were called "flippant" by someone properly enraged that anyone could do so? There is NO room for doubt on this subject! If ANY women were sexually trafficked, EVERYONE involved is a sex offender and must be hounded until they die!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Halo1 ( 136547 )

      Every notice how you never or rarely heard of sex trafficking before yet starting a few years ago

      Not really, even if you limit yourself to the US and "modern day history" [wikipedia.org].

      • The numbers estimated seem a bit inconsistent. Somewhere between 1000 and 100,000 cases a year? Something seems a bit dodgy when the estimates span two orders of magnitude.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Halo1 ( 136547 )

          It is indeed very hard to accurately estimate the numbers. In case you're interested, here's some more background [pbs.org] about the issue (including the fact that until December 2000, there wasn't even a generally accepted definition of "trafficking"), and numbers from various (US and other) institutions.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Halo1 ( 136547 )

          Also, one of those numbers you quoted (1,362) is about actually identified victims, while the 100,000 is an estimate. Estimates by definition are extrapolations of actually identified cases.

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not really generational as much as from what part of the world you came from. Middle Eastern countries as well as some Asian countries treat woman much more as second class then in places like the US and UK. Ethnic upbringing has created this continuous lack of respect for woman. Just because they move to the US and work at Microsoft. Doesn't mean they become more civilized towards woman or change that culture.

    • Actually I remember hearing a lot about it in the 90s. Here in Israel there were several news stories about sex trafficking in girls from what used to be the soviet union. Supposedly police busted several of the pimps to make it stop.

  • Trafficking now interchangeable with prostitution (Score:5, Interesting)

    by George_Ou ( 849225 ) on Sunday December 31, 2017 @07:52AM (#55838115)
    Here's a story about prosecutors throwing people in jail for talking about prostitution by intimidating them with trumped up charges to get them to plea. Many got fired from their jobs. Others lost their friends and family and one man committed suicide. It's like how some cities resort to public shaming Johns which is such a horrific practice that even 18th century America stopped doing it. http://reason.com/archives/201... [reason.com]

    All of these anti-trafficking organizations use Superbowl TV commercials of women and/or child being sold as slaves (which is extremely rare) but if you read what their true goal is, they want to stop all prostitution. They even consider 100% voluntary prostitution as trafficking. Amnesty International has the right solution which is to legalize prostitution so that women aren't forced into the underground where they are victimized by their Pimps and by the Police.

    • Re:Trafficking now interchangeable with prostituti (Score:5, Insightful)

      by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Sunday December 31, 2017 @08:13AM (#55838151)

      On one those 'anti-trafficking' organisations, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation* (better know by their old name of Morality in Media, they rebranded because they were a laughing stock) features a 'dirty dozen' list every year of the twelve organisations they consider most destructive to sexual morality. Amnesty International is on the last two lists because they support decriminalisation of prostitution.

      They also list the American Library Association (for opposing government-mandated filtering), Amazon (for selling pornography), youtube, Comcast (for not blocking pornography by default) and HBO (for making Game of Thones, with "with copious amounts of gratuitous nudity, sex, and sexual violence.").

      There's a lesson to be learned here: Sometimes organisations try to veil their real goals. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation sounds like an organisation dedicated to protecting women, superficially, and their front page supports this interpretation - boldly claiming "NCOSE has a proven track record of changing corporate and government policies that previously facilitated sexual exploitation." But dig a little deeper and you find that their definition of 'exploitation' includes not only trafficking, but consentual prostitution and even the very absolute softest titillation of pornography - they have called upon Steam to ban Mass Effect: Andromeda as too racy. Dig a bit deeper still and you find they have campaigned for schools to block gay rights websites for 'promoting the homosexual lifestyle.'

      *Abbreviated NCOSE, by their own choice. Probably to avoid confusion with the NCSE, the National Center for Science Education.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        *Abbreviated NCOSE, by their own choice. Probably to avoid confusion with the NCSE, the National Center for Science Education.

        The "C" is silent, and hence the acronym is pronounced "Nosey"

  • These tech giants are the biggest employers there. Given the above average pay, their employees could form 80% or more of the people with significant disposable income. Given that, finding less than 100 from each of these companies is a big surprise.

    People who expect 50% of their employees to be women should expect 80% of the johns to be them. If not, these companies are doing a good job, actually. It smells of a shakedown operation by a law firm, fishing for a case.

  • Well, they are, but it is like saying that if you buy an iPhone, you are buying into slavery and child labor. It is just too hard to find a complex product that doesn't involve any of these at some point.

    They are just buying sex, and unfortunately, the market is dominated by trafficking. The legal system and stigma associated with prostitution doesn't give much choice.

  • The answer is to make a law: "Everything bad is illegal."
  • If Oprah had just gone on TV and said: "Ladies, if you want to make a real difference in our society, then go out and give one (1) wet sloppy one a week to a man in need."

    That would end it plain and simple.

    No more Harvey Weinsteins. No more sexual predators. No more prostitution, sex trafficking victims and abuse.

    If the above seems like too much of a chore then we GoFundMe the ultimate BJ machine and install it in every men's room in the land. It would pay for itself in days with similar outcomes.

    If we

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Wouldn't have stopped Weinstein. He could easily afford expensive prostitutes, but that wasn't what he wanted. It was about power, forcing young actress to do things with him.

      Same with trafficking. They want certain types of girl, otherwise why take the huge risks (sending your ID or using a work email) when for $50k a year you are not going to have difficulty getting laid?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Wouldn't have stopped Weinstein. He could easily afford expensive prostitutes, but that wasn't what he wanted. It was about power, forcing young actress to do things with him.

        Half right. In some of those cases it was young actresses doing things with him in order to further their own career and getting some money on the side, that's on top of the rape claims which may or maynot ever be proven. Rose Mcgowan who started this current outbreak, took money as payment not to shush her up but as a pay-off for the sex to further her own career. And that's by her own admission, with that I also expect to hear something in a few years that the reason she "spoke out" was because she was

    • "Hey ladies, just make yourselves more open to being abused. Then there won't be any more abuse."

      Yeah, nice plan, dickhead.
      • So, men who don't have sex are inherently more dangerous?

        That's an awfully strong stereotype you are portraying, that having sex is a required part of being a normal man.

  • Why is sex trafficking the employer's responsibility to fix? This is something to be addressed by policing and international diplomacy efforts. Trade tarrifs against nations that ship out sex slaves for instance.

    See, this won't be stopped because those women won't fall into sex slavery if they have good paying jobs at home.

  • When I think of "tech bro" I think of the ex-fratboy culture among web developers in startups, rather than an Amazon or Microsoft employee. Amazon is known for working their employees insane hours, and Microsoft's culture favors working crazy hours if you want to get ahead. Maybe the tech bros are just well-paid staffers with no time on their hands and no desire to look for long-term companionship. I'm married and have a healthy relationship, but working in IT makes me well aware that some aren't interested

  • Is this another "tech is a hotbed of evil women abusing misogynists" story?

  • I have read about this case, and the women who were involved chose to be prostitutes. On woman was renting space in her incall location to other women. This and the fact that they had chosen to come to the US, from Korea, is the basis of calling these women trafficked. Law enforcement likes the term, and the media reuses it, even when it doesn't apply. Calling these women trafficked, removes their agency, and is repugnant.

  • A lawyer for some of the men argues that Seattle's tech giants aren't conducting any training to increase employees' compassion for trafficked women

    I would like to think anyone born in this country learns compassion growing up. But this sounds like it's something that these 'men' learned to be acceptable while growing up in another country. Now I'm curious of the nationality breakdown.

    • You mean the nationality of the lawyers? Probably born and bred American. The purpose of a statement like this is to get some money out of the tech companies for their "negligence" and put it into the lawyers' pockets.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Gotcha, you snot-necked weenies!" -- Post Bros. Comics

Close