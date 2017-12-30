Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Crime

Louisana Police Bust an Infamous Nigerian Email Spam Scammer (hothardware.com) 43

Posted by EditorDavid from the seeking-your-immediate-assistance dept.
MojoKid writes: You have probably at some point been contacted via email spam by someone claiming you are the beneficiary in a will of a Nigerian prince. As the scam goes, all you have to do is submit your personal information and Western Union some funds to process the necessary paperwork, and in return you will receive millions of dollars. One of the people behind the popular scam, Michael Neu, has been arrested by police in Slidell, Louisiana.

This may come as a shocker, but Neu is not a prince, nor is he Nigerian. He is a 67-year-old male possibly of German descent (based on his last name) who is facing 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for his alleged role as a middle man in the scheme. According to Slidell police, some of the money obtained by Neu was wired to co-conspirators who do actually live in Nigera.

  • ...that the fella looks like he actually does? I would never have thought so myself. I must admit that my mind was overtaken by stereotypes.

    That is: The Nigerian Scammer must look like a [typical] Nigerian!

    The Nigerian folk must be bemused! They will closely be watching the news. For once, we can look and examine ourselves when it comes to the implicit biases we have among our fellow brethren.

  • What? You don't have white guys of german descendant in Nigeria? He must be a nigerian prince, if its on the internet, it must be true.

    • You don't have white guys of german descendant in Nigeria?

      No, you'll have to go to Namibia for those folks . . . just down the road from Nigeria . . . a ways.

  • Greetings Dear Trusted Friend... (Score:5, Funny)

    by CRB9000 ( 647092 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @05:16PM (#55836161)
    ...I am writing to tell you about a dear friend who is trapped in a country by horrible forces in the States of Louisiana. He was to handle a large transfer of funds. But now we must have the money transferred and some for use in his legal issues. He gave us your most worthy name as a trusted dear friend who could assist and you can keep some of the money.

    • Allow me to introduce myself. I am a Sherriff in Louisiana. My department has recently impounded a large amount of stolen money ($153,210,093.12, to be exact) from a highly illegal internet swindling operation. Following the trial and conviction of the brigands, and after a dutiful records search it, appears that some of these funds were from a relative of yours. Unfortunately that relative is now deceased, and we believe you have legal title to approximately one third of the money once you establish yo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      I am writing to tell you of a trusted friend and corporation that is currently entangled in tax litigation in the country of Ireland. My friend, the Apple corporation, is in possession of $230 billion, but cannot access these funds until $14 billion in taxes are paid to a corrupt governing body and other legal issues resolved. If you could assist in any way, some of this money could be transferred to you. Please provide an account number and other bank account details to facilitate the transfer of funds. Bu

  • Regrettably, flogging him to death is not likely to be among the sentencing options in the jurisdiction where he'll be charged.

    -jcr

  • Neu! made some very great krautrock albums back in the 70s. It's still some of the best driving music ever. I like to put this album on when I'm driving down Hwy 101 along the ocean, like I was earlier this morning.

    https://youtu.be/ubdHYhnersU [youtu.be]

    It was 78 degrees here today and people were surfing, which proves that global warming exists.

  • ... Navy.

  • My favorites were actually the ones which purported to be from the widow of either a banker or a military officer. Invariably they would initially talk about being a dear Christian woman, then invariably progress to asking for help with some illegal transaction - tax fraud, theft from the estate of a dead person, etc.

    I thought most of these 419 scammers had faded away... but apparently not.

    • My favorite was the one that asked, "Do you suffer from premature ejaculation?"

      Uh, no. I quite enjoy it, but she's a bit disappointed.
  • I was getting these scam messages back in the '90s... Has anyone actually fallen for this clearly bogus garbage?

    • Never underestimate...(you can fill in the rest).

    • I've heard of at least one person that went to Holland in order to meet up with one of these princes and no one have seen him since.

    • Plenty of people, to the point where I've seen claims that the take from 419 scams is in the top 5 contributors to the GDP of Nigeria. If that's true, it's a pretty big clue as to why the Nigerian government hasn't shut the whole thing down and tossed all these rat bastards into prison.

      People have traveled to Nigeria either to try and collect, or because they realize they've been scammed and they're trying to get their money back. Typically if you agree to meet the scammers in Nigeria, they show up at the

