Louisana Police Bust an Infamous Nigerian Email Spam Scammer

MojoKid writes: You have probably at some point been contacted via email spam by someone claiming you are the beneficiary in a will of a Nigerian prince. As the scam goes, all you have to do is submit your personal information and Western Union some funds to process the necessary paperwork, and in return you will receive millions of dollars. One of the people behind the popular scam, Michael Neu, has been arrested by police in Slidell, Louisiana.
This may come as a shocker, but Neu is not a prince, nor is he Nigerian. He is a 67-year-old male possibly of German descent (based on his last name) who is facing 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for his alleged role as a middle man in the scheme. According to Slidell police, some of the money obtained by Neu was wired to co-conspirators who do actually live in Nigera.
Ladies and gentlemen, if the pay's too good and the work's too easy, no catch, it probably means you're involved in a scam.
Every poker table has a sucker. Look around the table. If you can't find him, congratulations, it's you.
Gullible people were NOT his only victims. What about everybody who does not want to receive unsolicited shit mails in their inbox all the time? This crap keeps getting through all the SPAM filters and makes email a useless joke. Anybody participating in the misuse and abuse of the email system should be punished heavily, they are beyond redemption.
This crap keeps getting through all the SPAM filters and makes email a useless joke.
Nonsense. These "Nigerian" scams are the easiest things in the world to filter out. The are actually specifically designed to look like obvious scams, and the misspellings and even the claim to be Nigerian are intentional fabrications.
You see, for these scammers, the worst thing in the world is to waste time on semi-intelligent people who may fall for the initial hook, but then turn skeptical when asked to front money. So they only want to deal with the stupidest of the stupid. So they design a scam tha
Who would ever have thought... (Score:2)
...that the fella looks like he actually does? I would never have thought so myself. I must admit that my mind was overtaken by stereotypes.
That is: The Nigerian Scammer must look like a [typical] Nigerian!
The Nigerian folk must be bemused! They will closely be watching the news. For once, we can look and examine ourselves when it comes to the implicit biases we have among our fellow brethren.
So racist. (Score:2)
What? You don't have white guys of german descendant in Nigeria? He must be a nigerian prince, if its on the internet, it must be true.
You don't have white guys of german descendant in Nigeria?
No, you'll have to go to Namibia for those folks . . . just down the road from Nigeria . . . a ways.
Greetings Dear Trusted Friend... (Score:5, Funny)
Dear friend, (Score:1)
Allow me to introduce myself. I am a Sherriff in Louisiana. My department has recently impounded a large amount of stolen money ($153,210,093.12, to be exact) from a highly illegal internet swindling operation. Following the trial and conviction of the brigands, and after a dutiful records search it, appears that some of these funds were from a relative of yours. Unfortunately that relative is now deceased, and we believe you have legal title to approximately one third of the money once you establish yo
I am writing to tell you of a trusted friend and corporation that is currently entangled in tax litigation in the country of Ireland. My friend, the Apple corporation, is in possession of $230 billion, but cannot access these funds until $14 billion in taxes are paid to a corrupt governing body and other legal issues resolved. If you could assist in any way, some of this money could be transferred to you. Please provide an account number and other bank account details to facilitate the transfer of funds. Bu
What this asshole deserves... (Score:2)
Regrettably, flogging him to death is not likely to be among the sentencing options in the jurisdiction where he'll be charged.
-jcr
Cajun ... (Score:2)
... Navy.
I always got a kick out of those emails (Score:2)
My favorites were actually the ones which purported to be from the widow of either a banker or a military officer. Invariably they would initially talk about being a dear Christian woman, then invariably progress to asking for help with some illegal transaction - tax fraud, theft from the estate of a dead person, etc.
I thought most of these 419 scammers had faded away... but apparently not.
I kept one of these guys on the phone for 20 minutes trying all kinds of stuff. He was clearly getting frustrated trying to do remote-hands on my Linux box. I never got the chance to tell him my OS though because at some point, I couldn't contain myself and asked "OH, you wanted the computer ON the whole time!". He hung up on me. RUDE.
From the 1990s (Score:2)
Plenty of people, to the point where I've seen claims that the take from 419 scams is in the top 5 contributors to the GDP of Nigeria. If that's true, it's a pretty big clue as to why the Nigerian government hasn't shut the whole thing down and tossed all these rat bastards into prison.
Awesome (Score:2)
