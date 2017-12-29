Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Chrome Extension with 100,000 Users Caught Pushing Cryptocurrency Miner (bleepingcomputer.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the never-ending-nightmare dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: A Chrome extension with over 105,000 users has been deploying an in-browser cryptocurrency miner to unsuspecting users for the past few weeks. The extension does not ask for user permission before hijacking their CPUs to mine Monero all the time the Chrome browser is open. Named "Archive Poster," the extension is advertised as a mod for Tumblr that allows users an easier way to "reblog, queue, draft, and like posts right from another blog's archive." According to users reviews, around the start of December the extension has incorporated the infamous Coinhive in-browser miner in its source code.

  • Affiliate links (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @09:01AM (#55827785) Homepage Journal
    That is really underhanded. It is like posting affiliate links to unrelated Amazon stuff.

  • charge the authors with theft (Score:3)

    by Ritz_Just_Ritz ( 883997 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @09:35AM (#55827949)

    If the extension is surreptitiously stealing your cpu cycles and electricity to perform an activity that the authors did not explicitly ask permission, I would say that meets the definition of theft. File a criminal complaint and let the authorities chase them around.

  • 100k users is nothing, 1million is nothing. Popularity of an extension means nothing if something like this can happen. The auto-update method for extensions is ripe for abuse.
    IIRC, not that long ago places like GitHub were taken over in such the same manner. Trusted applications were suddenly wrapped with malware.

    I don't have a solid answer, but it's something worth looking into.

