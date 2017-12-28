Windows 10 Visits To US Government Sites Surpass Windows 7 For the First Time (onmsft.com) 29
In what may be a signal of changing attitudes for Windows 10, visits to U.S. government sites via Windows 10 have surpassed Windows 7 for the first time. On MSFT reports: This United States government website reports that of the 2.54 billion visits to U.S. Government websites over the past 90 days, 20.9% came from Windows 10, and 20.7% from Windows 7. Interestingly, Windows 8.1 came in at 2.7%, Windows 8 .05%, and other OS 0.8%. The numbers are a bit niche and could be just from a holiday bump based on the sites 90-day average, but they still do give a solid number comparison for the state of various OS and browser stats. When it comes to browser share, Edge was not popularly used to visit U.S. Government websites. Chrome was on top with 44.4%, Followed up Safari with 27.6%, Internet Explorer at 12.3%, and then Firefox at 5.9% and Edge at 3.9%. Though all these government percentages may be bleak for Microsoft, the latest AdDuplex December report also shows strong adoption for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, so things can only go up from Microsoft from here on out.
But how many visits are intentional? (Score:4, Interesting)
Compared to visits to USA government tracking sites, due to back doors placed in Windows 10, as well as newer Intel and AMD processors with ME and PSP?
Re: (Score:2)
I only trust Opera, because I know China will never want to share my information with the USA.
Re: (Score:2)
How is woosh any better? Explain.
Strong adoption of mandatory matter (Score:1)
I found that it was hard to avoid updates enforced on you - my quick review of the Windows 10 options on computer of my client has shown like 40 days delay before it is to happen anyway. While another notebook hung during that monolith update, with subsequent reversal of whole shebang. If you are engineer, you can start having good ideas of what awaits ahead with Windows 10 style of arrangement. Effectively, you are not even in control of the OS anymore - if this OS to be.
Microsoft-biased statistics? (Score:2)
Of the 2.54 billion visits to U.S. Government websites over the past 90 days:
- 20.9% came from Windows 10
- 20.7% from Windows 7
- 2.7% from Windows 8.1
- 0.05% from Windows 8
- 0.8% from other OS
Either they can't count, or that 0.8% does not include OS X/macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, BSD, etc in which case that 0.8% is the total number of Windows XP, Windows NT, Windows 98 and Windows 95 users.
When it comes to browser share:
- 44.4% for Chrome
- 27.6% for Safari
- 12.3% for Internet Explorer
- 5.9% for Firefox
- 3.9%
Re: (Score:2)
"edit", sort of (another feature that Slashdot lacks)
The numbers are all there on the website, it's just BeauHD writing trolling summaries once again.
p.s.: my comment was written in accordance with the Slashdot tradition: post angry comment first, read article later.
Re: (Score:2)
Since the OS numbers only total up to 45.15%, where did the other 54.85% come from?
Re: (Score:2)
You must be running a relic of a version, Safari hasn't been available for Windows for over half a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
From the site, other is actually other versions of Windows. It says "other" not "other OS". The other operating systems are listed separately.
Shocking news! (Score:3)
After discontinuing sales of Windows 7 licenses, blocking Windows 7 (and 8 updates) on 7th generation Core CPUs, and forcing malicious upgrades from 7 to 10 without user's consent, Windows 10 is finally starting to surpass 7. I can't believe this was possible.
Interesting amount of mobile users (Score:2)
It's eye opening to see mobile (iOS and Android) makes up about 43% and desktops only (Windows and Mac) only about 55%. I'm assuming Linux is a lot of the "Other" at 0.7%.
