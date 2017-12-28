Italian Clothing Company Defeats Apple, Wins the Right To Use Steve Jobs' Name (macrumors.com) 61
An Italian clothing company that uses the name "Steve Jobs" as its brand will be able to continue using the moniker after winning a multi-year legal battle, reports Italian site la Repubblica Napoli. Mac Rumors reports: Brothers Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato named their clothing brand "Steve Jobs" in 2012 after learning that Apple had not trademarked his name. "We did our market research and we noticed that Apple, one of the best known companies in the world, never thought about registering its founder's brand, so we decided to do it," the two told la Repubblica Napoli. The Barbatos designed a logo that resembles Apple's own, choosing the letter "J" with a bite taken out of the side. Apple, of course, sued the two brothers for using Jobs' name and a logo that mimics the Apple logo. In 2014, the European Union's Intellectual Property Office ruled in favor of the Barbatos and rejected Apple's trademark opposition. While the outcome of the legal battle was decided in 2014, Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato have been unable to discuss the case until now, as their claim on the brand was not settled until 2017. The two told la Repubblica Napoli that Apple went after the logo, something that may have been a mistake. The Intellectual Property Office decided that the "J" logo that appears bitten was not infringing on Apple's own designs as a letter is not edible and thus the cutout in the letter cannot be perceived as a bite. The report goes on to note that the company plans to produce electronic devices under the Steve Jobs brand.
That is one (Score:4, Insightful)
ugly logo
Bad legal decision (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not a fan of IP hoarding, but "Steve Jobs" implies that either Apple or Jobs (when he was alive) has something to do with the design of the Italian company's products.
It's stupid that now Microsoft will have to trademark "Bill Gates" and "Satya Nadella", Amazon will trademark "Jeff Bezos", etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing out of the oridinary.
And yet you were able to do it in that sentence.
Did one gnnn forget one's gnnn password? (Score:2)
Fucking hell, Prince Charles is posting on slashdot!
And with all due respect, you're talking out of your royal arse. There's Barbara (actress) and Bobby (Rugby player) just off the top of my head.
Re: Bad legal decision (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The details are coming back to me now. It wasn't about a trading name, but domain name registration. The precedent was about registration of a famous person's domain name, given that the domain was available and there was no trademark on the name. The person in question legally appealed, and the domain name registration was ruled invalid. I still can't find the details, but found something similar for USA law regarding domain names:
Additionally, U.S. Federal Law 15 U.S.C. 1125(d), (the Anti-Cybersquatting
Re: (Score:2)
I think natural persons and by extension their estates should have the inalienable moral and natural right to their name as far as trademarks go.
Technically this would make company names like "Honda" or "Walgreens" invalid. What "inalienable" means is that it is legally impossible for you to part with the thing or convey it to someone else. Any contract in which you sold the rights to use your name would be unenforceable.
The reason for calling the right to liberty "inalienable" is that it automatically renders any claim that the people implicitly accepted a reduction in liberty void. Even if they explicitly agreed to give up their liberty in exch
Re: Bad legal decision (Score:2, Insightful)
Jobs also insisted on producing high quality products that justified the premium prices. Now that Jobs is dead, Apple's quality has definitely been in decline. They're coasting on the reputation that they built under the leadership of Jobs. For all of the criticism of Jobs, his name should be associated with high quality products.
Re: (Score:3)
There is a difference. Jobs is dead, and in most jurisdictions, the right to control the use of one's name dies with the person. Everyone else mentioned is still alive, and can (and can afford to) sue on that basis.
(This is not a comment on whether or not this was a good decision, but legally, it looks correct to me. Apple missed the boat, and it cost them.)
Re: Bad legal decision (Score:1)
This company is trying to imply an association with Steve Jobs that simply doesn't exist. They are misleading consumers by using Steve Jobs' name as their brand, despite no connection with Jobs. Regardless of whether Apple has a trademark, this is exactly the type of situation that trademark law is intended to prevent. Businesses should not be able to deceive customers by implying an association with a brand (Apple; the bite out of the J) and a person that simply is not present.
Re: (Score:2)
On reading that, did anyone else start going:
diddly dum [click click]
diddly dum [click click]
diddly dum diddly dum diddly dum [click click]
No? Just me then.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not a fan of IP hoarding, but "Steve Jobs" implies that either Apple or Jobs (when he was alive) has something to do with the design of the Italian company's products.
If a marketing shill like Musk can denigrate the name of one of the greatest engineers of all time like Tesla then some Italians absolutely have the right to make bullshit under the name of a bullshit artist.
Law & courts are funny (Score:1)
Yeah, exactly NO-ONE can perceive a bite mark into the letter J in the name Steve Jobs as a BITE!
Regardless of whatever we eat letters normally or not
..
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yeah, another winning conclusion from the EU. Either the EU courts are just unbelievably stupid, or they believe the populace of the EU is stupid. Or as most suspect, the EU will just side against any American company no matter how stupid the argument.
Re: Tit meet Tat (Score:3)
"Apple Computer" and "Apple Records" with their distinct logos are sufficiently distinct to avoid confusing the majority of consumers. At least until iTunes and the iPod, and Apple Computer's music industry presense.
"Steve Jobs" and its distinctive logo is clearly intended to invoke recognition of Steve Jobs. In the
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair it would likely be an off-the shelf regular white shirt with some almost forgotten print because now Apple is all about key-chains instead!
;D
Re: (Score:2)
Apple have no more right to the name "Steve Jobs" than Pepsi do.
If I had a beer for every time someone mentioned Sam Adams in this thread, I'd be posting as much sense as you.
Re: (Score:1)
Well we got Muslims and Africans now.
We don't need the last bastion of freedom, Europeans and the west!
Re: (Score:2)
If it's in England and it's beer they can.
bite me (Score:1)
erm (Score:3)
They admit that they deliberately used his name and his popularity related to Apple. They admit that the logo mimics the Apple logo.
So, it's good that they won via fraud?
Re: (Score:2)
Your premises do not lead to your conclusion.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what they lied to the court about? When you admit something, thats sort of the opposite to lying, and fraud requires that you lie about something.
Regardless, this whole thing is about trying to get a payout out of apple. At some point apple is going to offer a big fat old payday to them to give up wth name. That, I suspect, is the end goal.
Too late... (Score:2)
Steve Wozniak (Score:2)