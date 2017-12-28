Italian Clothing Company Defeats Apple, Wins the Right To Use Steve Jobs' Name

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An Italian clothing company that uses the name "Steve Jobs" as its brand will be able to continue using the moniker after winning a multi-year legal battle, reports Italian site la Repubblica Napoli. Mac Rumors reports: Brothers Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato named their clothing brand "Steve Jobs" in 2012 after learning that Apple had not trademarked his name. "We did our market research and we noticed that Apple, one of the best known companies in the world, never thought about registering its founder's brand, so we decided to do it," the two told la Repubblica Napoli. The Barbatos designed a logo that resembles Apple's own, choosing the letter "J" with a bite taken out of the side. Apple, of course, sued the two brothers for using Jobs' name and a logo that mimics the Apple logo. In 2014, the European Union's Intellectual Property Office ruled in favor of the Barbatos and rejected Apple's trademark opposition. While the outcome of the legal battle was decided in 2014, Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato have been unable to discuss the case until now, as their claim on the brand was not settled until 2017. The two told la Repubblica Napoli that Apple went after the logo, something that may have been a mistake. The Intellectual Property Office decided that the "J" logo that appears bitten was not infringing on Apple's own designs as a letter is not edible and thus the cutout in the letter cannot be perceived as a bite. The report goes on to note that the company plans to produce electronic devices under the Steve Jobs brand.

  • That is one (Score:4, Insightful)

    by phalse phace ( 454635 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @07:26PM (#55825367)

    ugly logo

  • Bad legal decision (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm not a fan of IP hoarding, but "Steve Jobs" implies that either Apple or Jobs (when he was alive) has something to do with the design of the Italian company's products.

    It's stupid that now Microsoft will have to trademark "Bill Gates" and "Satya Nadella", Amazon will trademark "Jeff Bezos", etc.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      There is a difference. Jobs is dead, and in most jurisdictions, the right to control the use of one's name dies with the person. Everyone else mentioned is still alive, and can (and can afford to) sue on that basis.

      (This is not a comment on whether or not this was a good decision, but legally, it looks correct to me. Apple missed the boat, and it cost them.)

      • Re: Bad legal decision (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This company is trying to imply an association with Steve Jobs that simply doesn't exist. They are misleading consumers by using Steve Jobs' name as their brand, despite no connection with Jobs. Regardless of whether Apple has a trademark, this is exactly the type of situation that trademark law is intended to prevent. Businesses should not be able to deceive customers by implying an association with a brand (Apple; the bite out of the J) and a person that simply is not present.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by NicknameUnavailable ( 4134147 )

      I'm not a fan of IP hoarding, but "Steve Jobs" implies that either Apple or Jobs (when he was alive) has something to do with the design of the Italian company's products.

      If a marketing shill like Musk can denigrate the name of one of the greatest engineers of all time like Tesla then some Italians absolutely have the right to make bullshit under the name of a bullshit artist.

  • Yeah, exactly NO-ONE can perceive a bite mark into the letter J in the name Steve Jobs as a BITE!

    Regardless of whatever we eat letters normally or not ..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      Especially when the letter J has an apple leaf.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by KingMotley ( 944240 )

      Yeah, another winning conclusion from the EU. Either the EU courts are just unbelievably stupid, or they believe the populace of the EU is stupid. Or as most suspect, the EU will just side against any American company no matter how stupid the argument.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aliquis ( 678370 )

        Well we got Muslims and Africans now.

        We don't need the last bastion of freedom, Europeans and the west!

  • The J with the ash on the end cannot infringe on Paul Simon because clearly no-one could smoke a J [azlyrics.com]

  • erm (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @08:47PM (#55825729)

    They admit that they deliberately used his name and his popularity related to Apple. They admit that the logo mimics the Apple logo.

    So, it's good that they won via fraud?

    • Your premises do not lead to your conclusion.

    • It will be interesting to see what happens if they ever market in the US. The US concern about trademarks will I suspect take a much dimmer view of this.

    • So, it's good that they won via fraud?

      I'm not sure what they lied to the court about? When you admit something, thats sort of the opposite to lying, and fraud requires that you lie about something.

      Regardless, this whole thing is about trying to get a payout out of apple. At some point apple is going to offer a big fat old payday to them to give up wth name. That, I suspect, is the end goal.

  • What about Apple Jeans [ibb.co]?
  • Apple should rename itself to "Steve Wozniak" in retaliation.

