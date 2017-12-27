Empirical Research Reveals Three Big Problems With How Patents Are Vetted (arstechnica.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: If you've read our coverage of the Electronic Frontier Foundation's "Stupid Patent of the Month" series, you know America has a patent quality problem. People apply for patents on ideas that are obvious, vague, or were invented years earlier. Too often, applications get approved and low-quality patents fall into the hands of patent trolls, creating headaches for real innovators. Why don't more low-quality patents get rejected? A recent paper published by the Brookings Institution offers fascinating insights into this question. Written by legal scholars Michael Frakes and Melissa Wasserman, the paper identifies three ways the patent process encourages approval of low-quality patents:
-The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is funded by fees -- and the agency gets more fees if it approves an application.
-Unlimited opportunities to refile rejected applications means sometimes granting a patent is the only way to get rid of a persistent applicant.
-Patent examiners are given less time to review patent applications as they gain seniority, leading to less thorough reviews.
None of these observations is entirely new. But what sets Frakes and Wasserman's work apart is that they have convincing empirical evidence for all three theories. They have data showing that these features of the patent system systematically bias it in the direction of granting more patents. Which means that if we reformed the patent process in the ways they advocate, we'd likely wind up with fewer bogus patents floating around.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Eliminate patents and copyrights.
That's a great solution if you want to enjoy mediocre technology and entertainment. Because of course why would anyone bother spending R&D dollars when they can just wait for someone else to do it then copy their product.
Re:A solution (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm curious, do you (or anyone here) know of any substantial evidence that actually supports this claim? Are there any good, relevant examples of historical evidence that show that a patent/copyright system is required for and/or effective at fostering innovation?
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, there are a few examples of the contrary - I think it was the Dutch that eliminated patents at one point, and ushered in years of technological growth and prosperity, lasting until they reinstated patents.
Re:A solution (Score:4, Insightful)
Many corporations use patents defensively, as weapons against other corporations suing them. It is very common for companies to form "patent pools" to share technology among themselves while excluding outsiders.
This indicates that most companies see little or no inherent value in patents, and consider them more of a Prisoner's Dilemma. They are forced to collect patents because others are collecting, but they could be collectively better off if patents didn't exist.
There is little reason to believe that the patent system is a net contributor to innovation. For every inventor that is protected, there are many more that are stifled. You can't improve and extend what you aren't allowed to use.
Also, copyrights and patents are very different, and should not be lumped together.
They missed an important problem. (Score:1)
The reviewers are incompetent. The whole requirement of a patent being novel and non-obvious has gone by the wayside. Reviewers either fail to associate prior art because of an unfamiliarity with the field and grant the patent. Or they do the opposite and incorrectly associate prior art and reject it.
Re: (Score:3)
Obviousness is a fundamentally subjective measure which can only be judged by domain experts.
That is why patent lawyers always try to redefine the English language and create really convoluted ways to redefine obviousness in terms of prior art.
I remember in the 1990's (I think) the patent office changed its policies so that examiners were rewarded based on the number of patents they granted. This led to them granting marginal patents.
The legal theory at the time was "if there's a problem, let the courts work it out". This, of course, is highly inefficient because it puts an enormous burden and expense on everyone who disputes the patent, loads down the court system, and generally halts innovation.
