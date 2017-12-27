Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Empirical Research Reveals Three Big Problems With How Patents Are Vetted (arstechnica.com) 21

Posted by BeauHD from the behind-the-scenes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: If you've read our coverage of the Electronic Frontier Foundation's "Stupid Patent of the Month" series, you know America has a patent quality problem. People apply for patents on ideas that are obvious, vague, or were invented years earlier. Too often, applications get approved and low-quality patents fall into the hands of patent trolls, creating headaches for real innovators. Why don't more low-quality patents get rejected? A recent paper published by the Brookings Institution offers fascinating insights into this question. Written by legal scholars Michael Frakes and Melissa Wasserman, the paper identifies three ways the patent process encourages approval of low-quality patents:

-The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is funded by fees -- and the agency gets more fees if it approves an application.
-Unlimited opportunities to refile rejected applications means sometimes granting a patent is the only way to get rid of a persistent applicant.
-Patent examiners are given less time to review patent applications as they gain seniority, leading to less thorough reviews.

None of these observations is entirely new. But what sets Frakes and Wasserman's work apart is that they have convincing empirical evidence for all three theories. They have data showing that these features of the patent system systematically bias it in the direction of granting more patents. Which means that if we reformed the patent process in the ways they advocate, we'd likely wind up with fewer bogus patents floating around.

  • They missed an important problem. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The reviewers are incompetent. The whole requirement of a patent being novel and non-obvious has gone by the wayside. Reviewers either fail to associate prior art because of an unfamiliarity with the field and grant the patent. Or they do the opposite and incorrectly associate prior art and reject it.

    • Obviousness is a fundamentally subjective measure which can only be judged by domain experts.

      That is why patent lawyers always try to redefine the English language and create really convoluted ways to redefine obviousness in terms of prior art.

  • Wasn't that obvious? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wasn't that obvious?

    I remember in the 1990's (I think) the patent office changed its policies so that examiners were rewarded based on the number of patents they granted. This led to them granting marginal patents.

    The legal theory at the time was "if there's a problem, let the courts work it out". This, of course, is highly inefficient because it puts an enormous burden and expense on everyone who disputes the patent, loads down the court system, and generally halts innovation.

    ...but it's not a cost borne

  • 99% (Score:3)

    by Citizen of Earth ( 569446 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @09:23PM (#55819417)
    99% of all software patents are obvious solutions to trivial problems that have already been invented. I'd call that a problem.

