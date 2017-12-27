Russia Is Accusing the US of 'Direct Interference' In Its Elections (businessinsider.com) 106
schwit1 shares a report from Business Insider (alternative source): Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a "direct interference in our electoral process and internal affairs" following the State Department's criticism of Russia's decision to bar opposition leader Alexey Navalny from running in the upcoming presidential election against Vladimir Putin. "This State Department statement, which I'm sure will be repeated, is a direct interference in our electoral process and internal affairs," Zakharova wrote Tuesday on Facebook. In a statement shared with Business Insider on Tuesday night, a State Department spokesperson expressed concern over the Russian government's "ongoing crackdown against independent voices, from journalists to civil society activists and opposition politicians." "These actions indicate the Russian government has failed to protect space in Russia for the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the statement said. "More broadly, we urge the government of Russia to hold genuine elections that are transparent, fair, and free and that guarantee the free expression of the will of the people, consistent with its international human rights obligations." Zakharova pushed back. "And these people expressed outrage over alleged Russian 'interference' in their electoral process for an entire year?!" she said.
"Pointing out that the Kremlin is interfering in its own election is not interference," adds schwit1.
It's not the heat. Putin wants to maintain the *illusion* that he won in fair elections.
We did...
We did...
*clap emoji* *clap emoji* *clap emoji* *clap emoji*
Yeah but Russians are better educated than you guys.
Then, they kill their brain cells with vodka
And Russians actually believe that?
Independent polling gives Putin an approval rating of about 80%. So why wouldn't they believe it?
Those approval ratings are apparently genuine.
I know several Russians. They all generally approve of Putin, say he has made them "proud to be Russian", and given them back their self respect after the implosion of their empire and economy during the 1990s. And these are cosmopolitan Russians that regularly travel to the West. He is even more popular in the rural oblasts. Russians are proud of the way he stood up to America, and prevailed, over Crimea, the Donbas, and in Syria.
So then why does he have to inhibit competition?
Because he may not always be so popular. Also his popularity is not trans
Arguably, Russia's involvement in the US elections was aimed at this goal, at least in part. It has long been Russia's intent to smear the "great experiement" that is the United States of America's democracy; claims that the US is as corrupt and venal as anyone else have been part and parcel of their dialog for nearly a century.
This is not only an attempt to weaken the US but also to make Russia's own politics look better in comparison. After all, if the United States - long champion of democracy - can't en
Oh look, yet another Russian puppet account.
Unfortunately the chances of that with Slashdot's oh so sensitive population is about nil these days.
And they interfere with ours as was proven.
[Citation needed]
And the smallest "bad thing"=same as you (Score:1)
Because overt rude comments are out of order, but covert attacks combined with overt insults and direct corruption are fine and not even worth mentioning.
Just like it's only "fake news" if it's something you don't like or want to hear.
Why do I suddenly feel gaslit?
Explain.
Alice: The CIA invented AIDS to kill black people!
Bob: What evidence do you have of that?
Alice: Racist!! Believe the victims!!1!!one
No, saying shit like "grab em by the pussy", and I'm rich they let me do what I want, makes you a sexist asshole.
Stop skewing the truth.
According to the Democrats, truths told about your candidate is considered divisive and constitutes interference.
So either both of these acts are interference, or neither of them are.
There are russian elections? I thought it was all rigged in the first place.
There are russian elections? I thought it was all rigged in the first place.
In Russia it's a toss up between rigging the elections or shooting the other guy in the back
... choices, choices ...
You can vote for Putin, the dead guy, or the guy who isn't allowed to run.
You can vote for Putin, the dead guy, or the guy who isn't allowed to run.
...and the pustule riddled guy in the wheelchair who glows in the dark because he forgot to scan his food with a geiger counter.
WHAT!? We only get two choices here in America.
Both are authoritarian states which likes to pretend they are not
America is not authoritarian. You may want to look up what the word means.
Russia is openly authoritarian, and does not pretend otherwise.
both have a population which is heavily indoctrinated "to love their country"
So does every other country ever.
The ballots of dictatorships usually resemble:
A. [_] Your wonderful Mr. Dictator
B. [_] Death
Well if Putin is not elected and thrown completely out of the government, then I might think there was a 2% chance this is true.
Maybe a printer in the US was sub-contracted to print ballots with an X already in Putin's Box
:)
Russians know all that. They're not generally that stupid. Billions didn't magic their way into Putin's accounts.
They don't care, at some level they appear to crave a Czar...Isn't he living in England?...Finland? (the actual Czar, by traditional succession) He should run.
The only thing I know for sure: Everytime a foreigner attacks Putin, we make him stronger in Russia. Our meddling will be even less effective than Russia's was.
The only thing that can save Russia is high oil prices.
Saudi better be
The Russian elections are a total sham. There's no way Putin isn't going to win.
You put peanut butter on my chocolate!
In Soviet Russia, kettle mocks pot!
In Soviet Russia, pot and kettle mock you!
FTFY. You're welcome.
Seriously...
Of course it is. But, it's entirely aboveboard, unlike the secret (at the time) Russian interference.
That's not to say the US isn't doing their own dirty tricks in secret, but that's not what the article is about.
What exactly was the (no longer secret?) interference? Was it a video? If so, do you have a link for it (assuming that it won't take control over my mental faculties--turning me into a Manchurian Candidate [wikipedia.org])?
Of course it is. But, it's entirely aboveboard, unlike the secret (at the time) Russian interference.
I think we need to qualify "interfering" a bit more carefully. IMHO, interfering with an election means you are trying to pick a winner. That's not the same as commenting on the events and episodes of a foreign election in a way that expresses your own interests. The fairness of foreign elections is a legitimate interest of all democratic countries.
And then, there is colluding. That's not just a foreign power interfering with an election. Colluding means a candidate joins forces with a foreign power that is
What election? Putin has no legal political opponent that has any chance of winning.
Re: (Score:2)
We should hack their elections and make Hillary win.
Haven't the Russian people suffered enough?
If I wanted to punish them, I'd have said Trump.
Typical 1959 KGB manual of election interference in foreign nations.
Use full powers of CIA anthropologists to study Russian mind.
A diverse set of US graduates end up working for CIA, many will have good ideas on how to alter Russian elections.
The past efforts of innovate Colour revolution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] attempts are now well understood by most nations security services the CIA wants to change governments in.
Security services watch US a
Reading Wikipedia page on Alexey Navalny [wikipedia.org], it will be difficult to make one's mind about that story: the anti-corruption candidate is banned from election because he was convicted in a corruption case.
Of course that could be a dirty trick to get rid of him. The ECHR invalided a first ruling, because Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial. There has been a second ruling where he was also convincted, and he is going to the ECHR again. We do not have the final word.
Newsflash: Most countries try to influence other countries, and they do it in a lot more ways that social media and fake news. This has only become 'news' because certain people feel the need to believe this past US election was somehow different. Sad bunch of morons.
Allegedly, the 2016 US election was different.
It's one thing for a foreign government to try to influence(*) another country's election. It's yet another when one of the campaigns in an election colludes with a foreign power to gain an advantage in that election. Whether that happened or not, and to what extent, is what Robert Mueller and his team are investigating.
(*) By "influence" I mean an active effort (overt or covert) by Country A to try to sway the election towards a particular candidate in Country
It isn't the interference that is the issue. It is that Russia pwned the US election process to put in a bubble headed wanna be dictator as president and empower a fringe nationalist movement that is pushing the US towards civil war that is the problem. It is one thing to push a vote but to turn the world's superpower into a banana republic on the verge of breakup is not only a concern but a slap in the face to anyone who ever cared about this country.