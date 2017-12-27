Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Vietnam Deploys 10,000 Cyber Warriors to Fight 'Wrongful Views' (bloomberg.com) 77

Posted by msmash from the assuming-control dept.
Vietnam is deploying a 10,000-member military cyber warfare unit to combat what the government sees as a growing threat of "wrongful views" proliferating on the internet, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing local media reports. From the report: Force 47 has worked pro-actively against distorted information, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing Nguyen Trong Nghia, deputy head of the general politics department under the Vietnam People's Military. The disclosure of the unit comes as the Communist government pressures YouTube and Facebook to remove videos and accounts seen damaging the reputations of leaders or promoting anti-party views. Facebook this year removed 159 accounts at Vietnam's behest, while YouTube took down 4,500 videos, or 90 percent of what the government requested, according to VietnamNet news, which cited Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan last week. The National Assembly is debating a cybersecurity bill that would require technology companies to store certain data on servers in the country.

  • China, Facebook, Vietnam, Google, Youtube (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @11:46AM (#55815923)

    All deploying resources to fight, "wrongful views"

    Venezuela doesn't have to because no one has electricity.

    LOL!

  • Sure, when others do it... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @12:01PM (#55816035)

    In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?

    Preferably someone from the agreeable reality department.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?

      We don't permit government employees, particularly the military, to do it on the people's dime?

      But by all means, let's allow Trump to order US Cyber Command (yes, it's actually called that [stratcom.mil]) to counterpunch all of the Fake News that he identifies...

    • *In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?*

      There isn't any. They're usually called FOX news.

    • Re:Sure, when others do it... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @01:01PM (#55816561) Homepage

      Fake news is a huge problem, I agree. A year later and it still shows no signs of getting any better. Recently, four big scoops were run by major news organizations â" written by top reporters and presumably churned through layers of scrupulous editing â" that turned out to be completely wrong: Reuters, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and others reported that the special counsel's office had subpoenaed Donald Trump's records from Deutsche Bank. They weren't. ABC reported that Trump had directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials before the election. He didn't. The New York Times ran a story that showed K.T. McFarland had acknowledged collusion. She didn't. Then CNN topped off the week by falsely reporting that the Trump campaign had been offered access to hacked Democratic National Committee emails before they were published.

      Forget your routine bias, these were four bombshells disseminated to millions of Americans by breathless anchors, pundits, and analysts, all of them feeding frenzied expectations about collusion that have now been internalized as indisputable truths by many. All four pieces, incidentally, are useless without their central faulty claims. Yet there they sit. And these are only four of dozens of other stories that have fizzled over the year.

      If we are to accept the special pleadings of journalists we have to believe these were all honest mistakes. They may be. But a person might then ask, why is it that every one of the dozens of honest mistakes are prejudiced in the very same way? Why hasn't there been a single major honest mistake that diminishes the Trump-Russia collusion story? Why is there never an honest mistake that indicts Democrats?

      When all the errors are in the bank's favor, you can be forgiven for thinking there's more at work than sloppy arithmetic.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

        But a person might then ask, why is it that every one of the dozens of honest mistakes are prejudiced in the very same way?

        Selection bias on your part. If you think that Fox News and Breitbart have been error free in their reporting, then you're simply delusional.

        • No worries there - you'll provide the links to how they were wrong, surely.

          and I'm not just doing the usual "citation needed" designed to make you run round in rings, I am genuinely interested because the only part of fake news Breitbart was accused of turned out to be a trivial mistake where they said "church" to refer to a cathedral.

          I thought Breitbart held itself to better journalistic integrity than most, simply because any error on their part would be seized upon by the mainstream eager to discredit it

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

            I am genuinely interested because the only part of fake news Breitbart was accused of turned out to be a trivial mistake where they said "church" to refer to a cathedral.

            Only part, eh? [vice.com]

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

            No fake news at Breitbart [rollingstone.com]. No sir.

      • ABC reported that Trump had directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials before the election. He didn't.

        I'm pretty sure you can't know this one. How would you know what two politicians did or didn't talk about privately?

    • The difference is, us good, them look different. Simple, really.

      We know our reasons, and we know our negative stereotypes about them, and that adds up to them not having good reasons for anything.

      Considering their history and government, "wrongful" in this case probably means insufficiently loyal to principles of national unity. In the case of fake news, it means fabricated lies.

      • No, the difference is that the socialists in Vietnam are doing what socialists always do: using government power to silence other people. In this case, military power. That's completely different than someone in the US pointing out that a newspaper or cable outlet has just published a fabricated story, or completely misrepresented reality. Pointing that out isn't the same as using the military so silence you. If you really can't tell the difference, please don't do anything dangerous to other people, like v

        • If you're recycling propaganda about "socialists" to describe Vietnam, you're just another blathering idiot.

          McNamara even was in a movie where they go in detail into why they were totally fucking wrong to measure the Vietnam War through that lens.

          Don't be such a fucking idiot. At least go download the documentary. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          If you think Vietnam has anything to do with "socialists," you don't know what socialism is, or anything about Vietnam.

    • Fake news and Wrongful Views are different things. On a site that specializes in science you should know this.

      Fake news means news for which there are no sources, evidence, or those sources and that evidence is highly suspect. It's an objective, factual statement.

      The phrase 'Wrongful views' is highly, highly subjective. What is 'wrongful' can be debated, but only rarely can it be quantified and defined. Bullying, Climate Change and inciting violence comes to mind, and if that's all this is that woul

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      They get paid in Dong.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dissy ( 172727 )

      In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?

      Fake news is:
      "Nguyen Trong Nghia took his trash out to the street last night at 4PM in pink bunny slippers"

      I know that is fake because I just made it up. Even if I'm accidentally right, I intended it to be a comical lie, so it should probably count.

      Wrongful view would be:
      "Nguyen Trong Nghia took his trash out to the street last night at 4PM in pink bunny slippers"

      Where Nguyen claims he did not and does not take out his trash, despite a video I recorded of him doing so in his pink bunny slippers that I post

    • In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?

      Preferably someone from the agreeable reality department.

      They guys complaining about 'wrongful views' are the spawn of Satan the fat old orange guy with the comb over complaining about 'fake news' is the greatest leader of all time. That is also true in reverse by the way although the semantics may differ. It all depends on your point of view. Extremism is like a computer, you can run "Bat-shit-crazy Commie OS" on it or you can run "Bat-shit-crazy Republican OS", on it. If you want to spice up your life you can get two of them. Run "Bat-shit-crazy Muslim Fundamen

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RedK ( 112790 )

      It's actually sad that people don't know the difference.

      Fake news = Actual wrong facts, or omission of facts that changes the context of a story. Example : "President Trump decided to move the embassy to Jerusalem" is fake news. He's simply enforcing the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.

      Wrongful views = People with different opinions on subjective matters have "wrong" views. Example : "It's OK to be white" is a wrongful view because it somehow promotes White Supremacy and is part of the "Alt-right".

      It's that e

    • In the US the president declares a item to be 'fake news' whereas in Vietnam: - oh wait. Carry on.
  • ivan bots be all up in here.

  • People tend to believe what they want to believe, from the loudest/most frequently heard source.

    It's natural to want to counter that, but the problem is the same system you set up to tell the truth now could be selling propaganda tomorrow. And that's if people don't immediately dismiss the truth as propaganda.

  • is another man's "terrorist". It is rare that political items in the news are black and white. This means that it is hard to get agreement amongst reasonable people as to what is "fake news". Add in those who are deliberately trying to influence opinion to follow a story that paints some group in a good light and it becomes even harder. By the time that most of us get to see the news it has been through several lenses, several of which deliberately distort the image.

    Thus: beware accepting the prevalent opin

    • ...is another man's "terrorist"

      Sure, if you're a moral relativist who pretends that words have no meaning.

      This means that it is hard to get agreement amongst reasonable people as to what is "fake news".

      No, it's not hard at all. When, say, ABC news runs a stock-market-damaging fake story about Trump/Russia collusion that is exactly counter to the actual facts, that's fake news. It's not at all hard to agree on that, unless you're so dedicated to Trump bashing that you're willing to pretend you're too dumb to actually understand what written dates look like. Reasonable people have no trouble at all figuring out that two different

  • Guess they've never heard of automation.

  • ... 10,000 is way too small a number to stop disparagement of pussy-grabbers [youtube.com] because people like me have copied the evidence to several places.

    Trump Lewd Conversation about Women

    Or First Lady Lesbian Photos. [gq-magazine.co.uk]

  • The current US administration already got this for free from eastern troll mills and /r/The_Donald.

    • Really? So eastern troll mills have mobilized the US military to silence people whose opinions they don't like? Please, do fill us in on the details.

  • Vietnam Deploys 10,000 Cyber Warriors to Fight 'Wrongful Views'

    Which puts it firmly in 5th place after China, Russia, the US, and, for some reason, anti-Star Wars The Last Jedi fans on Rotten Tomatoes..

  • Create a federal news agency in charge of truth? Wait a minute, it sounds like TASS in Soviet Union?

    IMHO, if our public schools are successful in educating everyone, we should have enough common sense and be immune from fake news and various bias. Sadly, a lot of bias and fake stuff are in our public schools/universities.

