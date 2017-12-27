Vietnam Deploys 10,000 Cyber Warriors to Fight 'Wrongful Views' (bloomberg.com) 77
Vietnam is deploying a 10,000-member military cyber warfare unit to combat what the government sees as a growing threat of "wrongful views" proliferating on the internet, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing local media reports. From the report: Force 47 has worked pro-actively against distorted information, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing Nguyen Trong Nghia, deputy head of the general politics department under the Vietnam People's Military. The disclosure of the unit comes as the Communist government pressures YouTube and Facebook to remove videos and accounts seen damaging the reputations of leaders or promoting anti-party views. Facebook this year removed 159 accounts at Vietnam's behest, while YouTube took down 4,500 videos, or 90 percent of what the government requested, according to VietnamNet news, which cited Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan last week. The National Assembly is debating a cybersecurity bill that would require technology companies to store certain data on servers in the country.
China, Facebook, Vietnam, Google, Youtube (Score:3, Funny)
All deploying resources to fight, "wrongful views"
Venezuela doesn't have to because no one has electricity.
LOL!
Re: (Score:2, Redundant)
I think his point was that China, Facebook, Vietnam, Google, and Youtube all seem to think THEY know what is "wrongful views".
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously Google does not know and they know that they don't know. So they ask trusted propaganda providers like Propornot and the Alliance for Securing Democracy.
Trolls Must Love the 'Cyber Warrior' Moniker (Score:2)
I'm a Warrior! Hooo!
Sure, when others do it... (Score:5, Insightful)
In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?
Preferably someone from the agreeable reality department.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Care to elaborate how it's different?
I'd love to get more fact checking and research into our news, but the time you spend fact checking and doing background research, some agenda outlet carpet bombs every social and asocial media with their bullshit, drowning the single well researched and sourced article you might eventually produce in the noise.
Re: (Score:3)
Care to elaborate how it's different?
America: Russia bad.
Vietnam: China bad.
Re: (Score:2)
I do know the difference. Our media increasingly don't. More and more opinion pieces are paraded about as if they were fact while actually being little more than someone speaking his mind.
Which is good, don't get me wrong, but it should be taken as such. Unfortunately people do accept arguments from authority unchecked. Oh $big_important_person (or even just $big_boobed_celebrity) said it, so it's true.
Re: (Score:1)
We don't permit government employees, particularly the military, to do it on the people's dime?
But by all means, let's allow Trump to order US Cyber Command (yes, it's actually called that [stratcom.mil]) to counterpunch all of the Fake News that he identifies...
Re: (Score:1)
*In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?*
There isn't any. They're usually called FOX news.
Re: (Score:3)
"British army creates team of Facebook warriors" (31 Jan ‘15)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk... [theguardian.com]
"Is America Prepared for Meme Warfare?" (Feb 1 2017)
https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]
"So, Why Does the Air Force Want Hundreds of Fake Online Identities on Social Media?" (Feb 19, 2011)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/s... [cbsnews.com]
"BBC World Service gets funding boost from government" (23 November 2015)
http://www.bbc.com/news/entert... [bbc.com]
The new "Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinfo
Re:Sure, when others do it... (Score:4, Insightful)
Fake news is a huge problem, I agree. A year later and it still shows no signs of getting any better. Recently, four big scoops were run by major news organizations â" written by top reporters and presumably churned through layers of scrupulous editing â" that turned out to be completely wrong: Reuters, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and others reported that the special counsel's office had subpoenaed Donald Trump's records from Deutsche Bank. They weren't. ABC reported that Trump had directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials before the election. He didn't. The New York Times ran a story that showed K.T. McFarland had acknowledged collusion. She didn't. Then CNN topped off the week by falsely reporting that the Trump campaign had been offered access to hacked Democratic National Committee emails before they were published.
Forget your routine bias, these were four bombshells disseminated to millions of Americans by breathless anchors, pundits, and analysts, all of them feeding frenzied expectations about collusion that have now been internalized as indisputable truths by many. All four pieces, incidentally, are useless without their central faulty claims. Yet there they sit. And these are only four of dozens of other stories that have fizzled over the year.
If we are to accept the special pleadings of journalists we have to believe these were all honest mistakes. They may be. But a person might then ask, why is it that every one of the dozens of honest mistakes are prejudiced in the very same way? Why hasn't there been a single major honest mistake that diminishes the Trump-Russia collusion story? Why is there never an honest mistake that indicts Democrats?
When all the errors are in the bank's favor, you can be forgiven for thinking there's more at work than sloppy arithmetic.
Re: (Score:1)
Selection bias on your part. If you think that Fox News and Breitbart have been error free in their reporting, then you're simply delusional.
Re: (Score:3)
No worries there - you'll provide the links to how they were wrong, surely.
and I'm not just doing the usual "citation needed" designed to make you run round in rings, I am genuinely interested because the only part of fake news Breitbart was accused of turned out to be a trivial mistake where they said "church" to refer to a cathedral.
I thought Breitbart held itself to better journalistic integrity than most, simply because any error on their part would be seized upon by the mainstream eager to discredit it
Re: (Score:3)
Only part, eh? [vice.com]
Re: (Score:2)
No fake news at Breitbart [rollingstone.com]. No sir.
Re: (Score:2)
exactly, what is fake news these days if not news someone simply disagrees with. Hence the need for places like Breitbart to tell us the stuff that the mainstream media would rather not let anyone hear about.
I wish the MSM reported this stuff as equally as the stuff they usually print, and that I didn't have to defend Breitbart for the right to say what they do.
Re: (Score:2)
Because I do not wish to be limited by your selection bias?
So Fox News and Breitbart are staffed by uneducated, mouth breathing monkeys, and that excuses their well-documented tendency for producing fake news? Selection bias.
Re: (Score:1)
So, you utterly and completely fail to refute any arguments I made. "B-B-But Fox News!" does not excuse the New York Times and all of the other highly credible mainstream media outlets from publishing fake news.
CNN is further to the left than Fox is to the right, and it's less accurate, and the reason for that is pretty simple. Media liberals needn't interact with conservatives or take any notice of what they say. They literally cannot even tell you the other side's argument. That's not true of conservat
Re: (Score:2)
It does not. It demonstrates that the problem that you complain about is neither limited to "highly credible mainstream media outlets" nor exclusive to an MSM that you appear to insinuate is out to get Trump. It demonstrates that the same problem existed back in say, 2008, when the right lost its s
Re: (Score:2)
ABC reported that Trump had directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials before the election. He didn't.
I'm pretty sure you can't know this one. How would you know what two politicians did or didn't talk about privately?
Re: (Score:1)
It is the burden of proof on the journalist to provide sources, and I am baffled you aren't aware of this. They can't just make up news that makes them feel good or that fills their emotional and political needs - but that is exactly what they are doing, sadly.
ABC News increases orange saturation when filming Trump. [imgur.com] Despite two hours of available air time, ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday skipped a damning New York Times story with a bombshell claim: Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential [newsbusters.org]
Re: (Score:2)
The difference is, us good, them look different. Simple, really.
We know our reasons, and we know our negative stereotypes about them, and that adds up to them not having good reasons for anything.
Considering their history and government, "wrongful" in this case probably means insufficiently loyal to principles of national unity. In the case of fake news, it means fabricated lies.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
If you're recycling propaganda about "socialists" to describe Vietnam, you're just another blathering idiot.
McNamara even was in a movie where they go in detail into why they were totally fucking wrong to measure the Vietnam War through that lens.
Don't be such a fucking idiot. At least go download the documentary. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If you think Vietnam has anything to do with "socialists," you don't know what socialism is, or anything about Vietnam.
Read what you wrote again (Score:2)
Fake news means news for which there are no sources, evidence, or those sources and that evidence is highly suspect. It's an objective, factual statement.
The phrase 'Wrongful views' is highly, highly subjective. What is 'wrongful' can be debated, but only rarely can it be quantified and defined. Bullying, Climate Change and inciting violence comes to mind, and if that's all this is that woul
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?
Fake news is:
"Nguyen Trong Nghia took his trash out to the street last night at 4PM in pink bunny slippers"
I know that is fake because I just made it up. Even if I'm accidentally right, I intended it to be a comical lie, so it should probably count.
Wrongful view would be:
"Nguyen Trong Nghia took his trash out to the street last night at 4PM in pink bunny slippers"
Where Nguyen claims he did not and does not take out his trash, despite a video I recorded of him doing so in his pink bunny slippers that I post
Re: (Score:2)
In Vietnam they fight wrongful views, we're fighting fake news, can someone tell me what the difference is?
Preferably someone from the agreeable reality department.
They guys complaining about 'wrongful views' are the spawn of Satan the fat old orange guy with the comb over complaining about 'fake news' is the greatest leader of all time. That is also true in reverse by the way although the semantics may differ. It all depends on your point of view. Extremism is like a computer, you can run "Bat-shit-crazy Commie OS" on it or you can run "Bat-shit-crazy Republican OS", on it. If you want to spice up your life you can get two of them. Run "Bat-shit-crazy Muslim Fundamen
Re: (Score:2)
It's actually sad that people don't know the difference.
Fake news = Actual wrong facts, or omission of facts that changes the context of a story. Example : "President Trump decided to move the embassy to Jerusalem" is fake news. He's simply enforcing the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.
Wrongful views = People with different opinions on subjective matters have "wrong" views. Example : "It's OK to be white" is a wrongful view because it somehow promotes White Supremacy and is part of the "Alt-right".
It's that e
Re: (Score:2)
What makes you think that the "fake" label won't be used that way? "I don't like these news and I have power, so I declare them fake so I can erase them" isn't that outlandish, is it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Weird how Slashdot never reported negatively with the special censorship logo regarding Correct The Record doing the same thing...
Because CTR did not "do the same thing". CTR is not part of the government, and censored nothing. If you say something, and CTR responds by disagreeing with you, that is not "censorship".
Wow (Score:1)
Truth is a problem (Score:2)
People tend to believe what they want to believe, from the loudest/most frequently heard source.
It's natural to want to counter that, but the problem is the same system you set up to tell the truth now could be selling propaganda tomorrow. And that's if people don't immediately dismiss the truth as propaganda.
One man's "freedom fighter" (Score:2)
is another man's "terrorist". It is rare that political items in the news are black and white. This means that it is hard to get agreement amongst reasonable people as to what is "fake news". Add in those who are deliberately trying to influence opinion to follow a story that paints some group in a good light and it becomes even harder. By the time that most of us get to see the news it has been through several lenses, several of which deliberately distort the image.
Thus: beware accepting the prevalent opin
Re: (Score:2)
...is another man's "terrorist"
Sure, if you're a moral relativist who pretends that words have no meaning.
This means that it is hard to get agreement amongst reasonable people as to what is "fake news".
No, it's not hard at all. When, say, ABC news runs a stock-market-damaging fake story about Trump/Russia collusion that is exactly counter to the actual facts, that's fake news. It's not at all hard to agree on that, unless you're so dedicated to Trump bashing that you're willing to pretend you're too dumb to actually understand what written dates look like. Reasonable people have no trouble at all figuring out that two different
10,000 warriors? (Score:2)
Guess they've never heard of automation.
Won't work here ... (Score:2)
... 10,000 is way too small a number to stop disparagement of pussy-grabbers [youtube.com] because people like me have copied the evidence to several places.
Trump Lewd Conversation about Women
Or First Lady Lesbian Photos. [gq-magazine.co.uk]
Suckers! (Score:2)
The current US administration already got this for free from eastern troll mills and
/r/The_Donald.
Re: (Score:2)
Ray of hope (Score:1)
Vietnam Deploys 10,000 Cyber Warriors to Fight 'Wrongful Views'
Which puts it firmly in 5th place after China, Russia, the US, and, for some reason, anti-Star Wars The Last Jedi fans on Rotten Tomatoes..
Let Google/Twitter/Facebook fact-check 4 all! (Score:1)
Create a federal news agency in charge of truth? Wait a minute, it sounds like TASS in Soviet Union?
IMHO, if our public schools are successful in educating everyone, we should have enough common sense and be immune from fake news and various bias. Sadly, a lot of bias and fake stuff are in our public schools/universities.
Relevant xkcd (Score:2)