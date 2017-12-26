Beware: 'Digmine' Cryptocurrency Bot Is Spreading Via Facebook Messenger (techspot.com) 13
Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro has discovered a cryptocurrency bot that is being spread through Facebook Messenger. The bot, dubbed Digmine, was discovered in South Korea and has since been found in Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and Venezuela. TechSpot explains: Victims receive a file named "video_xxxx.zip" from one of their Facebook Messenger contacts. Opening it will load Chrome along with a malicious browser extension. Extensions can only be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store, but this is bypassed using the command line. Once the malware infects a system, a modified version of XMRig -- a Monero mining tool -- is installed. This mines the cryptocurrency in the background using a victim's CPU, sending all profits back to the hackers. Additionally, the Chrome extension is also used to spread Digmine. If someone has their Facebook account set to log in automatically, the fake video file link will be sent to all their friends via Messenger. The malware could also be used to take over a Facebook account entirely. The good news is that Digmine only works through the Chrome desktop version of Messenger. Right now, opening the malicious file via the Facebook/Messenger app or mobile webpage won't have the same effect. After Trend Micro revealed its findings, Facebook said it had taken down any links connected to Digmine.
Old school is best school (Score:2)
Mobile means we get to relive all the same attacks we saw decades ago.
Re: (Score:2)
No, see, it's totally different. Chrome sandboxes extensions so this cannot possibly be an attack. Now I'm to run some more arbitrary JavaScript from the internet without being asked first or even told what's running</sacrasm>
fb users' computers useful for once! (Score:2)
we should rejoice!
Beware: .zip (Score:2)
Try and find a better message app.
What's the problem again? (Score:2)
I can't see this being a problem for the
/. crowd.
Really, who here uses Facebook Messenger, Google Chrome and open ZIP attachments?