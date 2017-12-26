Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Library of Congress Will Stop Archiving Every Public Tweet On January 1st (gizmodo.com) 68

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: In 2010, the Library of Congress started archiving every single public tweet that was published on Twitter. It even retroactively acquired all tweets dating back to 2006. But the Library of Congress will stop archiving every tweet on December 31, 2017. The Library of Congress issued a white paper this month saying that it was proud of its comprehensive collection of tweets from the first 12 years of Twitter, but that it's completely unnecessary for it to continue. Instead, the organization will only collect tweets that it deems historically significant. For instance, President Trump's tweets are almost certainly still going to be saved for future generations. One reason that the Library is stopping the comprehensive archive? The social media company's controversial change to allow 280 character tweets. The Library's halt on collection of all tweets puts Twitter more in line with the way that other digital collections are archived, including websites. The Library of Congress only archives websites on a selective basis, unlike the nonprofit, non-governmental organization the Internet Archive, which has a much broader goal of archiving everything online with its Wayback Machine. The Library of Congress also noted that many tweets include photos and video and that it has only been collecting text, making some of its collection worthless.

  • Assuming they are only archiving text, I wonder how much storage that requires. Of course it would compress VERY well.

      On a good day about 1 bit per character.

        If you're saying the entire useful content of Twitter can be compressed to about 140 bits, then I agree with you.

      Not sure of the exact amount, but it's less than one Library of Congress' worth.

      I say it will average 1 Library of Congress to store a Library of Congress worth of data.

    • Going by 2013 twitter figures they say that they have the equivalent of 20 million pages of text each day. Lexus-Nexus estimates around 678,000 of pages in text format per GB.
      So by those you are at around 30 GB per day, with increase in twit size and its increased usage in the four years lets double that so probably 60 GB per day, ignoring indexes, metadata, linking to users, etc.

  • Twitter is little more than a digital version of some a-hole writing something on the wall of a public restroom. Mostly a collection of advertisements and banal BS. It's not like we have someone writing profound tresses on the human condition there.

    Hell.. personally I really believe that the entire act of doing this was nothing more than a giant advertising campaign for Twitter using former President Obama's connection to the media.

    • Twitter is little more than a digital version of some a-hole writing something on the wall of a public restroom.

      Along the line of a-holes on Twitter..

      Wasn't it established in a federal court that Trump's tweets amount to official statements and can be cited as effective policy statements? Further, I recall they must be preserved by the official records act.

      I don't have the citation handy and don't remember what venue it was but perhaps someone else here can post it.

      • Wasn't it established in a federal court that Trump's tweets amount to official statements and can be cited as effective policy statements?

        Established that they are official statements? No, but that was claimed earlier this year [nbcnews.com] by Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary at the time.

        • Established that they are official statements? No, but that was claimed earlier this year [nbcnews.com] by Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary at the time.

          More than just Spicer. The 9th circuit said [slate.com], basically, that they were pretty much the same stature as executive orders:

          Buried in a footnote in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous opinion upholding the bulk of the injunction blocking Donald Trump’s travel ban, there is a moment of reckoning in which the panel addresses whether the president’s tweets constitute binding statements of executive intent.

          • The 9th circuit said [slate.com], basically, that they were pretty much the same stature as executive orders

            If you read the actual article, instead of just the first sentence which you cited, you'll see that the 9th circuit claimed nothing of the kind. They merely cited a tweet in the context of their ruling that Trump exceeded his statutory authority, and that he had no rationale for his decision:

            Indeed, the President recently [tweeted] his assessment that it is the “countries” that are inherently dangerous, rather than the 180 million individual nationals of those countries who are barred from entry under the President’s “travel ban.”

            So, the court merely made note of one of his tweets, even though they mocked it. But the court paying attention to them does not elevate them to the status of executive orders. If that were true, then God help us. What

      Twitter is little more than a digital version of some a-hole writing something on the wall of a public restroom. Mostly a collection of advertisements and banal BS. It's not like we have someone writing profound tresses on the human condition there.

      Some things never change. [pompeiana.org]

    • "Twitter is little more than a digital version of some a-hole writing something on the wall of a public restroom."

      Nonetheless historians are studying the graffiti on the walls of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

      https://www.smithsonianmag.com... [smithsonianmag.com]

      Mostly a collection of advertisements and banal BS.

      In hindsight, it is often the banalities that are the most interesting. Archaeologists often learn more from looking at ancient garbage dumps than from excavating palaces.

    • It's not like we have someone writing profound tresses on the human condition there.

      For profound treatises, look hair on Slashdot.

    I'm actually more surprised this data collection has gone on at the Library of Congress since 2010, than the news that it's ending.

    Now if the story had started with "The NSA...", I would've been quite shocked at its termination.

  • Instead, the organization will only collect tweets that it deems historically significant. For instance, President Trump's tweets are almost certainly still going to be saved for future generations.

    Archaeologist 1: "Hey, I just discovered a message broadcast by the leader of the once great empire, United States!"

    Archaeologist 2: "Marvelous! What's it say?"

    Archaeologist 1: 'Let's see..."Rosie O. looks like a horse farted out a prune. Disgusting loser, so sad!"'

    Archaeologist 2: "On second thought, let's pret

    • I think the article writer was trying to be PC, and didn't add "saved for future generations", as a warning to society.

    The government realized it was useless hosting this data at both the Library of Congress AND the NSA datacenter.

  • All this means is that, in 5000 years, historians will get a dangerously stilted view of what was posted on twitter - if Trumps tweets are archived, but not the tweets that debunks his claims, then his claims will stand unopposed for future historians to debate about.

    • All this means is that, in 5000 years, historians will get a dangerously stilted view of what was posted on twitter - if Trumps tweets are archived, but not the tweets that debunks his claims, then his claims will stand unopposed for future historians to debate about.

      How do you mean, exactly?

      I'm wondering what danger there could be (5000 years from now), and if we should take steps to avoid it.

      • Laws and movements are often wildly misconstrued from their original meanings, because those meanings are not properly explained and laid out to start off with.

        Look at how much legal effort has gone into interpreting the US Constitution, with significant legal arguments hinging on commas etc. And that document is written in a language which is still spoken.

        I take it you've heard the story about how Nero played his fiddle as Rome burned? Yup, that's just one of the versions of how it went down - but it's th

    • All this means is that, in 5000 years, historians will get a dangerously stilted view of what was posted on twitter - if Trumps tweets are archived, but not the tweets that debunks his claims, then his claims will stand unopposed for future historians to debate about.

      Are you saying that Twitter is the only place where people debunk false claims made by politicians?

      • Look around at what has survived the ages so far, and tell me that there isn't a decent chance that quite possibly the twitter archive might be the only thing on certain topics which survives the next few ages - it might not even survive intact.

        Why take the chance? Archive everything, or nothing. Archiving the tweets of someone known to be toxic while relying on other external sources to debunk that toxicity shouldn't be a strategy to rely on.

        Do you really want Trump to be seen as the voice of reason by de

        • I'm still not convinced that archives of Twitter are more likely to survive any period of time than archives of major publications like the New York Times or Washington Post.

          • Trump is still in power and waging a war against several mainstream news outlets.

            Still feel confident?

            Also, I'm sure no one thought that the best record of several dead languages would turn out to be a stone establishing a religious cult and granting tax exemption status to its priests (some things never change). I'm sure the creator of the decree on that stone would have thought his religion would have lasted longer than the stone itself, and yet here we are...

    • Looks like the Trump cock suckers are out in force, downvoting things they don't like :D

  • This is the best proof yet that the U.S. possesses time-travel technology!

    How else does the Library of Congress know which tweets will be of historic significance?

  • What a waste of my money saving all that crap in the first place.
  • Okay, this is a rant I admit it.

    But US Gov. is a financial train wreck. We just passed "TAX CUT" with expected 1 trillion added to deficit, and we find out how wasteful stuff like this happens all around us.

    Library of Congress is part of Judicial branch with budget of about 700M USD.

      And you somehow believe that saving money on the 1/3 of the budget that is discretionary spending is going to save us from the 2/3 that is non-discretionary? You might get a few mill out of that for killing tweets.

      While we're on the subject tilting at windmills, the entire foreign aid budget is less than 50 Billion. Saving that won't help and will probably cost money in the long run due to the programs being canceled in countries we'd really like to stand up and not fall over to the local nutjobs.

      • What was I thinking, trying to save a few measly million dollars? You on the other hand will make a great senator or congressman with your sound financial insight.
  • OMG I'm in the Library of Congress? I'm published!

  • Apparently a single public employee is monopolizing the service and sucking up all the storage space.

