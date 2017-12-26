Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Net Neutrality Complaints Rise Amid FCC Repeal

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Internet users are complaining more about net neutrality-related issues since the FCC voted to repeal the existing net neutrality rules earlier this month, according to the FCC's consumer complaint data. The FCC allows consumers to submit complaints about a variety of telecom-related problems, from receiving unwanted phone calls to billing fraud. After adopting net neutrality rules in 2015, the FCC added net neutrality to the list of possible gripes, such as slowed-down internet service or content being blocked. The FCC can use those complaints to spot trends or even launch investigations. According to the data (via the FCC's Consumer Complaint Center), people appear to file more net neutrality complaints when the topic is in the news and people are paying more attention to their internet performance.

  Oh, stop

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:07PM (#55810327) Journal

    You'll take what internet Comcast gives you, and you'll like it. Don't pretend you have a voice (or a choice) in these matters.

      What did Net Neutrality have to do with broadband competition?

        https://www.wired.com/story/he... [wired.com]

      • Everything. It stopped last mile isps from dictating which websites you could visit by giving fast lane for their services, while crippling the primary line with slow speeds.

        Wait until Comcast who owns nbc blocks Fox news and fox companies from all streaming services.

        Don't think that's possible? Comcast was doing that to Netflix and Republicans do nothing. When fox gets pushed off the internet they will scream.

        Their will be nothing the goverent can do as net neutrailtiy has been removed and Republicans

    • Well the FCC needs to be punished for making a stupid decision.
      If it was going to make a political decision based on support of big companies. Expect a lot of little people to flood their complaint department.
      Actions have consequences.

    • you get it every 2 years. It's just most either choose not to speak up or if they do they speak up about different things.

      by hAckz0r ( 989977 )
      Yea, I see how they work. They blocked my non-Comcast voip outgoing calls and DNS blacklisted access to the FCC website. Anyway, all that shows is just how really desperate they are to get my business back. I've really got them over a barrel right now! They should be come crawling back to me any minute now. You'll see! Any minute now.

  IOW

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:09PM (#55810357)

    Hypochondria for the internet. Same thing happens when there is a TV show talking about rare diseases.

    Color me shocked people associate a problem with a topic being discussed that they don't understand.

      To be fair Ajit Pai claims that the new regulations are already in effect. The reality is that they won't be coming into effect for a while. The regulation has to be written up and published before it goes into effect. But, barring a court injunction it will be going into effect.

      I personally have the choice of Comcast or, well nothing else, the building I live in only allows Comcast service and that's it.

      • The courts decided the FCC had no authority to enforce "Net Neutrality" in 2015 without Title II, Verizon won the case. The FCC was advised to categorize ISPs as Title II, and they did so. Now that Title II has been repealed, the FCC no longer has any authority.

        So Ajit Pai is correct. The "new" rules are in effect now. They are just now whatever the FTC has on file, and whatever little authority the FCC has left.

    • Well kinda, but before we had the law to assume that these companies are not abusing their powers. Now we don't so if there is a problem we can and should expect foul play. Being that these companies put a lot of time and money for a rule, just so they don't do anything with it.

    Huh?

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @03:12PM (#55811199)
      Hypochondria is abnormal concern for one's health. If one has just been diagnosed with a terminal illness I hardly see a strong reaction as "Hypochondria". And I have no doubt that the change of administration has already impacted the internet negatively. Cox waited 8 years to impose bandwidth caps and just happen to do it this year. There's no way in hell you'll convince me that's a coincidence. Next thing you'll tell me they did it for traffic management instead of profit.
  • Bandwidth limit exception : to view this message, please upgrade to the Uber Platinum Unlimited Web package from your ISP.

  • Ajit Pai is blindingly obvious (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:21PM (#55810443) Journal
    The more and more Ajit Pai and the FCC ignores what citizens are saying, the more obvious it becomes that Ajit Pai is in the hip pocket of corporations and does not care at all about what's good for U.S. Citizens. Ajit Pai needs to be removed and NN needs to be not just reinstated but expanded. The Internet isn't some Boutique 'service' that doesn't matter anymore, it's too important and too ubiquitos to be treated as such.

    • Speaking of obvious, captain.

      This joke is not on you though, itâ(TM)s on all of us, and the punchline is pain.

      Letâ(TM)s hope we can gather some political will and elect some decent representation moving forward. Hashtags: vote in the primary elections, vote in the state and local elections, not just federal.

      • Hashtags: vote in the primary elections, vote in the state and local elections, not just federal.

        This is a really good point. I live in a small mid-western town and it's well known in these small towns that it is really important to have good community leadership where even a small change like loosing a couple businesses could cause a town to fail.

        I lived in a small town (population 36k) that had a factory which supported the a good chunk of people in the town in one way or another but was closed almost 20 years ago they never managed to bring in any new business and the town has large sections of vaca

  • This is only going to change (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:30PM (#55810519)
    if the party in power changes. And yes, this is a partisan issue. The Republican party opposes Net Neutrality. The facts there speak for themselves. Ajit Pai is their appointee, they just proposed a law that doesn't restore NN but does prevent the States doing it, etc, etc. Meanwhile it was a Democrat appointee that protected it for 8 years under a Democratic president. Furthermore, the Republican party makes deregulation and laziee fair capitalism a central plank of it's party. To call this anything other than a partisan issue is disingenuous at best and an outright lie at worst.

    Here's the real question: How important is NN to you? Gun Control and Abortion are both powerful wedge issues that drive people to the polls. I don't see NN being one of those. Maybe if we could get this framed as a small business concern we'd have a chance, but I've yet to see anyone even mention that angle.

    • Lets just say it. the GOP supports killing the internet.

      • but they want to stop disruption. They want to put a stop to this thing were their investments can turn out to be worthless, where a company like MySpace can get overwhelmed by Facebook in a few years. To a certain extent that's what conservatism is: Favoring the establishment over new players, stability over progress.

        • Conservatism is letting the marketplace decide winners and losers.
          Liberalism is letting the DNC decide winners and losers, through obnoxious taxes (Coal) and raids on they don't like (Gibson guitar) and massive hand outs to those they do like (Solindra).

          If you want people in DC deciding which companies you can do business with, keep voting them in. Eventually they will start passing laws FORCING you to do business with their chosen companies. Opps, I forgot, Obamacare already did that.

    • Yes, it is a partisan issue and that is why to properly solve it Congress has to act or else the rules will change with every new FCC chair with a different team color. I am not certain that Title 2 is the proper regulatory framework for ISPs. TBH, I don't think NN is as important as creating competition. You don't need NN if you have proper competition in the market. How do we create competition is the problem not how do get NN out of Title 2.

      • but it won't do any good if the Republicans pass a law blocks the States from any action while not restoring NN. Right now that looks like what's going to happen. We need to change who's running the country _before_ passing any laws. That means showing up for the Mid terms. And vote in your primary too. There's a lot of 'Blue Dog" Dems around that are just Republicans with a D next to their name. It won't do any good if we vote those jokers in.

        • We need to change who's running the country _before_ passing any laws.

          The point in passing a law is that it is hard and done in the open. It doesn't matter who does it right so long as it is done. Everyone will be able to see what the proposed law would do.

          To get the law passed you have to establish common ground. Work from that common ground to meet the goals. Voting along party lines will not do that because both parties are for and against it for different reasons.

          Everyone agrees monopolies are bad. Everyone agrees that more competition is needed. From there I think it sho

      • You can count on a law that "we have to pass to see what's in it" if that happens. It'll be written by the lobbyists, like most important ones are. It won't solve anything, but will now be harder to change, as you point out.

        Yes, what we actually need is competition, particularly at the last mile. I have zero non-satellite options where I live, for example, just DSL and slow at that. This would all go away I'd bet if we hadn't already succumbed to total corruption and cableco influence. But trying to ma

    • if the party in power changes. And yes, this is a partisan issue.[...] Gun Control and Abortion are both powerful wedge issues that drive people to the polls. I don't see NN being one of those. Maybe if we could get this framed as a small business concern we'd have a chance, but I've yet to see anyone even mention that angle.

      Then why don't you add "right to own firearms" and "abortion is regulated at the state level" to your party's platform?

      Not every position your party takes needs to be the opposite from the other side.

    • Corruption is NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE!!! Both sides are bought in fee simple by big outfits. Remember how we were all afraid that Wheeler, a former CableCo lobbyist, was going to do what Pai actually did do? But then he turncoated on his former employers, and probably the fellow who appointed him. There's no knowing - and that's my point. All you sure of yourself "it's partisan" people who don't know how stuff really works are powerless to affect what happens. Educate yourselves. Partisanship is a false

  Pissing in the wind?

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy AT tpno-co DOT org> on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:35PM (#55810541) Homepage

    So we're sending complaints to the organization that effectively ignored millions of complaints in overturning net neutrality rules.

    I don't mean to be the downer here, but what precisely are we hoping to accomplish that we haven't already accomplished? Wouldn't it make more sense to send your NN complaints directly to your senator and representatives?

      So we're sending complaints to the organization that effectively ignored millions of complaints in overturning net neutrality rules.

      True, but if the complaints keep going to the FCC and this issue remains in the press, maybe congress-critters will start to worry their gravy train will end in 2018 :)

  Proof title II was joke.

    by will_die ( 586523 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:46PM (#55810603) Homepage
    Going with Title II for ISPs was a joke and should of never been implemented.
    Since the change from Title II does not go into effect until at least February that they are getting all these complains now shows that.

    • should of never been implemented.

      And that spelling of "should've" should've never been implemented either....

      Why is it that supposedly educated people can't spell as well as the average fifth grader?

    • What is really needed is a "Title IIX", since this is an entirely new "beast" that didn't exist in 1934; IIX is the next number available in the Act.

  • There is a simple solution which will both reduce or eliminate the complaints and align with FCC policies and culture. Remove net neutrality from the list of possible gripes.

  How to report on this.

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:54PM (#55810667)

    In case you haven't seen it I rather liked Huffington Post's editorial [huffingtonpost.com] on the subject. Basically it says "We're owned by Verizon so we win and you lose."

  • One person pukes, all of a sudden, everybody does

  Hamburger Neutrality

    by MikeDataLink ( 536925 ) <mike@murGAUSSraynet.net minus math_god> on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @03:47PM (#55811375) Homepage Journal

    This helped my non-technical friends:

    Hamburger Neutrality [thegeekpub.com]

    • I would agree with this up until I point out that the 2.99 bacon cheeseburger is from McDonalds - and absolutely sucks beyond imagination. The nice plain hamburger from Red Robin, that I can get with bacon, cheese, Guacamole and anything else I may want - yes it does cost me 15 dollars, but I get to order it with a beer to drink as well.

      Hate to tell you, but net neutrality doesn't buy you what you want. Yes, I want to keep the neo-Nazis off of the internet... can't do that with net Neutrality (Must carry

  • Remember how the internet was an unending hell hole of bad service in 2015 before NN was passed?

    Remember how the internet suddenly changed in any noticeable way between 2015 and 2017 when the internet was perfect and good and amazing?

    Remember how when NN was struck down by the FCC it all went back to how it was before 2015?

    Have your opinions... we all have them... but when your argument rests upon the listener having the attention span of a gold fish... consider that it won't be taken seriously.

  • The Net Neutrality rule change process had exposed the worst imaginable
    folly in our current body of law.

    The folly is the rule and regulation process that is not election based and
    is not identity trackable.

    Early reports disclosed an astounding number of stolen identities of US citizens were used
    to file statement in favor of the elimination of regulations. In the Russian meddling not
    a single vote was cast by a Russian cyber bot.

    This matters because in many cases current law is an enabling framework that est

    • This matters because in many cases current law is an enabling framework that establishes an agency and leaves the reality of the law to rule and regulation process. The ACA was short but the regulations behind it had a ten fold page count. i.e. the Regulations are ten times bigger.

      You consider something that is 906 pages of fairly dense text as Short

      The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act [gpo.gov]

      I would hate to see what you consider substantial. I do agree with you that the following regulations are probably an order of magnitude longer and more complicated

