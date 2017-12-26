Net Neutrality Complaints Rise Amid FCC Repeal (axios.com) 140
An anonymous reader shares a report: Internet users are complaining more about net neutrality-related issues since the FCC voted to repeal the existing net neutrality rules earlier this month, according to the FCC's consumer complaint data. The FCC allows consumers to submit complaints about a variety of telecom-related problems, from receiving unwanted phone calls to billing fraud. After adopting net neutrality rules in 2015, the FCC added net neutrality to the list of possible gripes, such as slowed-down internet service or content being blocked. The FCC can use those complaints to spot trends or even launch investigations. According to the data (via the FCC's Consumer Complaint Center), people appear to file more net neutrality complaints when the topic is in the news and people are paying more attention to their internet performance.
imagine a world in which other peoples opinions changed reality to suit their opinions, instead of them just being wrong?
Oh, stop (Score:5, Funny)
You'll take what internet Comcast gives you, and you'll like it. Don't pretend you have a voice (or a choice) in these matters.
Blah blah blah EXCUSES for corporate hegemony
Listen Mister Shill, Comcast/Xfinity virtually has a de-facto monopoly and it's probably going to get worse before it gets better. You're just not paying attention.
I do have 3-4 local broadband options
That puts you above what's common.
Where I live, I have the choice between partially crippled cable, overshared and with no bandwidth rate guarantee, and 1.5/384 ADSL (which some politicians consider broadband).
And the town politicians dictate who can provide me internet service based on how much they get bribed. I have no choice. It's the one cable provider that pull their strings, or none.
Name them.
Cable, Dish, DSL.
Although, the latency for dish is a little high it is "broadband" by definition.
Only 9% of Americans have three or more choices for broadband. So, statistically speaking, you're probably lying.
https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
You said name "broadband" options not 25+mbps options. You are shifting the goal post. There is a technical legal definition of "broadband". Even then I am not lying about cable and DSL offering 40mbps in my area (small-medium city) (I haven't looked into dish because I won't use it and your link doesn't include).
I am not lying about my choices. Your link even agrees with me; "The competitive landscape for wireline broadband services typically consists of the telco, a cable company, and in rare instances a cable overbuilder."
I am of the typical competitive landscape according to your link for having a cable and DSL option.
>I suspect until someone runs a fiber optic line into your house and gives you internet for free, you'll bitch about whoever your current provider is and whatever agreement you sign with them. Infrastructure like broadband cables, sewer, and electricity do not lend themselves to multiple providers in direct competition with each other. It's just the way things work. The capital expenditures are too large.
Your having 3-4 local broadband options makes you an outlier. Most people have one choice for broad
You are Ajit Pai & I claim my $5.
You'll take what internet Comcast gives you, and you'll like it. Don't pretend you have a voice (or a choice) in these matters.
What did Net Neutrality have to do with broadband competition?
https://www.wired.com/story/he... [wired.com]
Everything. It stopped last mile isps from dictating which websites you could visit by giving fast lane for their services, while crippling the primary line with slow speeds.
Wait until Comcast who owns nbc blocks Fox news and fox companies from all streaming services.
Don't think that's possible? Comcast was doing that to Netflix and Republicans do nothing. When fox gets pushed off the internet they will scream.
Their will be nothing the goverent can do as net neutrailtiy has been removed and Republicans
Well the FCC needs to be punished for making a stupid decision.
If it was going to make a political decision based on support of big companies. Expect a lot of little people to flood their complaint department.
Actions have consequences.
You have a voice (Score:2)
I bet you some who read that were thinking of their cellular contracts rather than local elections.
IOW (Score:5, Insightful)
Hypochondria for the internet. Same thing happens when there is a TV show talking about rare diseases.
Color me shocked people associate a problem with a topic being discussed that they don't understand.
To be fair Ajit Pai claims that the new regulations are already in effect. The reality is that they won't be coming into effect for a while. The regulation has to be written up and published before it goes into effect. But, barring a court injunction it will be going into effect.
I personally have the choice of Comcast or, well nothing else, the building I live in only allows Comcast service and that's it.
So Ajit Pai is correct. The "new" rules are in effect now. They are just now whatever the FTC has on file, and whatever little authority the FCC has left.
Well kinda, but before we had the law to assume that these companies are not abusing their powers. Now we don't so if there is a problem we can and should expect foul play. Being that these companies put a lot of time and money for a rule, just so they don't do anything with it.
Huh? (Score:4, Informative)
So has anyone ever posted a legitimate "violation" of net neutrality.
The new rules haven't started yet, so, no.
In other countries, however: yes,
http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-portugal-internet-20171127-story.html
http://www.iflscience.com/technology/country-net-neutrality/
http://bigthink.com/design-for-good/heres-what-a-country-without-net-neutrality-looks-like
From that example you can purchase unlimited data access or you can go with their smaller packages and get
The UK offer is even nicer. If you don't want to purchase unlimited data access you can purchase 1GB of data with text and 100 mins of phone for aroun
Unlimited, uncapped, unfiltered data should be the default. We're moving farther and farther from that. Cable companies even have usage caps now. If companies aren't going to do it, we need regulation.
Unlimited, uncapped, unfiltered data should be the default.
Why?
Because it's been the default since the early days of broadband. We should not be moving backwards.
I don't like the phrasing of "moving backwards" because it implies that anything prior is better.
But to your point, fair enough.
errr.. sorry "anything prior is worse".
Yeah I can see that... Not everything from the past is unworthy of revisiting. Mechanical keyboards and such have made a comeback. (I think we're okay leaving mouse balls there though).
How am I a shill and who am I shilling for? I am just asking why the default should be unlimited. Could you kindly clear up the shill position so I know not to ruffle your jimmies.
Because it doesn't cost them any extra to move bits thru a pipe im already paying for
Can the pipes support unlimited usage and throughput?
. Why should I have to pay extra for essentially doing what I'm already paying for
Why should I have to pay extra for something I don't use?
You shouldn't. You should pay about that or cheaper for unlimited. It's not a magical fairytale or anything, the companies have just decided they'd rather throttle than pay for infrastructure. So instead of using money to expand, they are just adding more customers to what's already there and doing almost nothing to expand. Meanwhile we are getting smoked bandwidth wise by almost all of the rest of the world. We can and should do better.
Re: So net neutrality now means slow internet (Score:1)
Alright just need some uhh venture capital... A few billion might cover it... Let me check my left sock.
Correction (Score:2)
Thanks for the correction.
So has anyone ever posted a legitimate "violation" of net neutrality or are these whines simply "muh internetz are t3h slowz!" which is the new definition of net neutrality being "violated".
If only there were some way to find out... [lmgtfy.com]
Classic example: I wanted to VPN into my home router using strong ipsec encryption from my phone. All isps blocked it before net neutrality. I filed complaints with the fcc and behold... I can now VPN into my home router. I guarantee they will once again block this. It's not much traffic... for whatever reason they don't like me having secure access.
I have proof that it's not NN! (Score:2)
Ajit Pai is blindingly obvious (Score:3)
Speaking of obvious, captain.
This joke is not on you though, itâ(TM)s on all of us, and the punchline is pain.
Letâ(TM)s hope we can gather some political will and elect some decent representation moving forward. Hashtags: vote in the primary elections, vote in the state and local elections, not just federal.
Hashtags: vote in the primary elections, vote in the state and local elections, not just federal.
This is a really good point. I live in a small mid-western town and it's well known in these small towns that it is really important to have good community leadership where even a small change like loosing a couple businesses could cause a town to fail.
I lived in a small town (population 36k) that had a factory which supported the a good chunk of people in the town in one way or another but was closed almost 20 years ago they never managed to bring in any new business and the town has large sections of vaca
Indeed, if they don't expand out accessibility to high speed broadband and just use net neutrality to boost profits while not investing in improving services, they'll get hauled in front of a congressional committee like the tobacco executives.
I have not seen many articulating why title 2 is proper.
They need ISPs under Title-II laws & regulations making the transmission of "hate-speech" and "obscenity" a crime in order to shut down violent, white-supremacist, misogynist, Jew-hating Nazis like Ben Shapiro and Rabbi Daniel Lapin.
/s
Strat
This is only going to change (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's the real question: How important is NN to you? Gun Control and Abortion are both powerful wedge issues that drive people to the polls. I don't see NN being one of those. Maybe if we could get this framed as a small business concern we'd have a chance, but I've yet to see anyone even mention that angle.
GOP = internet killers (Score:2)
Lets just say it. the GOP supports killing the internet.
I don't think they want to kill it (Score:2)
I save $2000 in taxes by switching to Trump (Score:1)
Conservatism is letting the marketplace decide winners and losers.
Liberalism is letting the DNC decide winners and losers, through obnoxious taxes (Coal) and raids on they don't like (Gibson guitar) and massive hand outs to those they do like (Solindra).
If you want people in DC deciding which companies you can do business with, keep voting them in. Eventually they will start passing laws FORCING you to do business with their chosen companies. Opps, I forgot, Obamacare already did that.
Yes, it is a partisan issue and that is why to properly solve it Congress has to act or else the rules will change with every new FCC chair with a different team color. I am not certain that Title 2 is the proper regulatory framework for ISPs. TBH, I don't think NN is as important as creating competition. You don't need NN if you have proper competition in the market. How do we create competition is the problem not how do get NN out of Title 2.
That's fine and all (Score:2)
We need to change who's running the country _before_ passing any laws.
The point in passing a law is that it is hard and done in the open. It doesn't matter who does it right so long as it is done. Everyone will be able to see what the proposed law would do.
To get the law passed you have to establish common ground. Work from that common ground to meet the goals. Voting along party lines will not do that because both parties are for and against it for different reasons.
Everyone agrees monopolies are bad. Everyone agrees that more competition is needed. From there I think it sho
Yes, what we actually need is competition, particularly at the last mile. I have zero non-satellite options where I live, for example, just DSL and slow at that. This would all go away I'd bet if we hadn't already succumbed to total corruption and cableco influence. But trying to ma
Why not add it to your party's position? (Score:2)
if the party in power changes. And yes, this is a partisan issue.[...] Gun Control and Abortion are both powerful wedge issues that drive people to the polls. I don't see NN being one of those. Maybe if we could get this framed as a small business concern we'd have a chance, but I've yet to see anyone even mention that angle.
Then why don't you add "right to own firearms" and "abortion is regulated at the state level" to your party's platform?
Not every position your party takes needs to be the opposite from the other side.
Re:This is only going to change..corruption (Score:2)
Only technically true. Pai was appointed to a reserved Republican seat by Obama, at the recommendation of Mitch McConnell (as the opposition leadership in the Senate chooses executive branch appointees for seats dedicated to their party, by longstanding custom.)
You either didn't know that Obama didn't choose Pai, or were lying. I choose to assume the former, but your combative attitude implies it may be the later.
McConnell recommended. Obama appointed. The Senate approved. Trump promoted.
Obama did choose Pai to serve on the FCC at the recommendation from McConnell that Obama could have ignored. Obama had all the discretion in the world to pick any other Republican but he chose Pai.
I keep hearing people say this (Score:3)
Does it piss you off that a Republican is required to appoint 2 Democrats? You do understand why that requirement is there, right?
The internet seems to be working fine. The fix is more competition. How will Title 2 fix that?
See, you say, without evidence, the fix is more competition. I'll say, with slight evidence, the fix is more regulation. Why? Because when the FCC started regulating, a bunch of BS the ISPs started doing got shut down.
Fun question, without NN, what's to stop Verizon, Comcast, etc from saying as a group "You can serve your website to our customers, or to little startup ISPs, but not both"?
How am I making the problem worse by asking how Title 2 will fix the problem that everyone agrees with? If a proposed solution doesn't fix the problem we all agree with what is the point in enacting that solution?
I am convinced you work for a telecom.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
McConnell recommended. Obama appointed. The Senate approved. Trump promoted.
Obama did choose Pai to serve on the FCC at the recommendation from McConnell that Obama could have ignored. Obama had all the discretion in the world to pick any other Republican but he chose Pai.
Would appointing any other Republican have changed the outcome in any way?
There is a valid point in saying that Pai is being personally blamed too much. Two other Republican commissioners also voted for the change. Pai is just a lying face of his party.
Would appointing any other Republican have changed the outcome in any way?
Probably not as you say Pai is being personally blamed for too much. If the Republican view is such that Title 2 is not the answer then it is a matter of time before it becomes a party line vote in the commission to revoke those rules just as they were implemented along party lines.
There is a good reason to force both parties to be in the commission and if there is too much back and forth then it is up to Congress to fix it through law.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it sucks but that is a whole hell of a better than an unelected commission in a federal bureaucracy deciding on a whim how something as pivotal as the internet be regulated.
I hope you understand why I would rather Congress do this than the FCC, warts and all.
Re: (Score:2)
I could think that you're honest but have been misled,
Well, that's a lot better than being called a shill, that I work for telecom, a Russian, or all of the mentioned.
. It doesn't always repeat, but it often rhymes, eh?
Agreed. One rhythm is the linguistic dance of the courts, the lawyers, and the government arguing how an old law will apply to modern ISPs. There is enough wiggle room in the language that both sides can be right and wrong. I don't know if Title 2 is the answer but I do know that the current law needs clarity to avoid this from being an issue every 4-8 years.
Yes, it sucks but that is a whole hell of a better than an unelected commission in a federal bureaucracy deciding on a whim how something as pivotal as the internet be regulated.
They can't decide "on a whim". There is a defined procedure for creating or changing regulations; the EPA was smacked by a court earlier this year for trying to delay a regulation without following the procedure defined by Congress.
And in theory, the point of having the regulations written by the FCC instead of Congress is that the FCC is run by people with some amount of experience and expertise in the field. Having Congress pass legislation to try to define and enforce Network Neutrality would mean the
But if the law that the FCC uses to execute those regulations is flawed then it will always be a fight never settled. I think that is part of the problem. Congress doesn't have to spell out net neutrality as it needs to ensure that the distinctions made in the law cannot be argued by the courts, lawyers, or government in an inclusive way when the law makes an exclusive distinction. That is, if Title 2 is the answer. I don't know if Title 2 is the answer but I do know that a problem EVERYONE agrees with is c
And now, harder to change.
This is the part that I don't know if I should agree with. Executive agencies have a defined procedure for changing regulations, and Congress can repeal any law it wants whenever it wants.
Re: (Score:2)
Pai also spreads disinformation about what NN actually is about, complaining about "Facebook censorship" that has nothing to do with the idea of packet inspection and various layers of thrott
He did not legally have to choose Pai, but presidents have deferred to Senate leadership to fill "their" seats of the opposition party for decades.So, I think, in a very real way, he did have to.
I mean Obama did what he had to do under law and custom. Did you read the rest of my post? Or are you trolling? Because it takes someone acing in bad faith to claim that when someone does what they are obligated to do, to execute an action that someone else defines, it's somehow their fault.
Pissing in the wind? (Score:3)
So we're sending complaints to the organization that effectively ignored millions of complaints in overturning net neutrality rules.
I don't mean to be the downer here, but what precisely are we hoping to accomplish that we haven't already accomplished? Wouldn't it make more sense to send your NN complaints directly to your senator and representatives?
So we're sending complaints to the organization that effectively ignored millions of complaints in overturning net neutrality rules.
True, but if the complaints keep going to the FCC and this issue remains in the press, maybe congress-critters will start to worry their gravy train will end in 2018
:)
Proof title II was joke. (Score:3)
Since the change from Title II does not go into effect until at least February that they are getting all these complains now shows that.
And that spelling of "should've" should've never been implemented either....
Why is it that supposedly educated people can't spell as well as the average fifth grader?
Simple solution (Score:2)
There is a simple solution which will both reduce or eliminate the complaints and align with FCC policies and culture. Remove net neutrality from the list of possible gripes.
How to report on this. (Score:3)
In case you haven't seen it I rather liked Huffington Post's editorial [huffingtonpost.com] on the subject. Basically it says "We're owned by Verizon so we win and you lose."
Placebo effect (Score:1)
One person pukes, all of a sudden, everybody does
Hamburger Neutrality (Score:3, Informative)
This helped my non-technical friends:
Hamburger Neutrality [thegeekpub.com]
I would agree with this up until I point out that the 2.99 bacon cheeseburger is from McDonalds - and absolutely sucks beyond imagination. The nice plain hamburger from Red Robin, that I can get with bacon, cheese, Guacamole and anything else I may want - yes it does cost me 15 dollars, but I get to order it with a beer to drink as well.
Hate to tell you, but net neutrality doesn't buy you what you want. Yes, I want to keep the neo-Nazis off of the internet... can't do that with net Neutrality (Must carry
Remember? (Score:2)
Remember how the internet was an unending hell hole of bad service in 2015 before NN was passed?
Remember how the internet suddenly changed in any noticeable way between 2015 and 2017 when the internet was perfect and good and amazing?
Remember how when NN was struck down by the FCC it all went back to how it was before 2015?
Have your opinions... we all have them... but when your argument rests upon the listener having the attention span of a gold fish... consider that it won't be taken seriously.
Speaking of interference... (Score:2)
The Net Neutrality rule change process had exposed the worst imaginable
folly in our current body of law.
The folly is the rule and regulation process that is not election based and
is not identity trackable.
Early reports disclosed an astounding number of stolen identities of US citizens were used
to file statement in favor of the elimination of regulations. In the Russian meddling not
a single vote was cast by a Russian cyber bot.
This matters because in many cases current law is an enabling framework that est
You consider 906 pages.. (Score:2)
This matters because in many cases current law is an enabling framework that establishes an agency and leaves the reality of the law to rule and regulation process. The ACA was short but the regulations behind it had a ten fold page count. i.e. the Regulations are ten times bigger.
You consider something that is 906 pages of fairly dense text as Short
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act [gpo.gov]
I would hate to see what you consider substantial. I do agree with you that the following regulations are probably an order of magnitude longer and more complicated