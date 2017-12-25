China Closes More Than 13,000 Websites in Past Three Years (reuters.com) 4
China has closed more than 13,000 websites since the beginning of 2015 for breaking the law or other rules and the vast majority of people support government efforts to clean up cyberspace, state news agency Xinhua reports. From the report: The government has stepped up already tight controls over the internet since President Xi Jinping took power five years ago, in what critics say is an effort to restrict freedom of speech and prevent criticism of the ruling Communist Party. The government says all countries regulate the internet, and its rules are aimed at ensuring national security and social stability and preventing the spread of pornography and violent content. A report to the on-going session of the standing committee of China's largely rubber stamp parliament said the authorities had targeted pornography and violence in their sweeps of websites, blogs and social media accounts, Xinhua said.
Entertainment, fiction, science fiction, art, culture all takes time away from the teachings of Communism.
It weakens the society and results in people escaping inwards after work. Less of a communist community results as more people withdraw into their own self centred and selfish pastimes after work.
Another reason why Communism hates and censors everything creative or fun is to keep CIA/MI6 backed NGO's,