Russian Submarines are 'Prowling Around' Undersea Internet Cables (thehill.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes The Hill: Russian submarine activity around undersea cables that provide internet and other communications connections to North America and Europe has raised concerns among NATO officials, according to The Washington Post. NATO officials say an unprecedented amount of Russian deep-sea activity, especially around undersea internet lines, constitutes a newfound "vulnerability" for NATO nations. "We are now seeing Russian underwater activity in the vicinity of undersea cables that I don't believe we have ever seen," said NATO submarine forces commander and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon. "Russia is clearly taking an interest in NATO and NATO nations' undersea infrastructure."
"The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the cables," reports the Washington Post, adding that "prowling around" the cables "could give the Kremlin the power to sever or tap into vital data lines, officials said."
They cite the commander of NATO's submarine forces, who says "We know that these auxiliary submarines are designed to work on the ocean floor, and they're transported by the mother ship, and we believe they may be equipped to manipulate objects on the ocean floor."
"The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the cables," reports the Washington Post, adding that "prowling around" the cables "could give the Kremlin the power to sever or tap into vital data lines, officials said."
They cite the commander of NATO's submarine forces, who says "We know that these auxiliary submarines are designed to work on the ocean floor, and they're transported by the mother ship, and we believe they may be equipped to manipulate objects on the ocean floor."
Why is Russia suddenly so much cooler than us? (Score:2, Funny)
Re: Why is Russia suddenly so much cooler than us (Score:2, Funny)
That was the point he was making. Russia does seem much cooler.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Look at their mortality rate. They aren't cool.
US used to (still does?) tap Russian cables.. (Score:5, Interesting)
The US used to (still does, I bet) tap Russian cables. Turnabout is fair play?
Read "Blind Man's Bluff" for stories of us playing all sorts of crazy sub games against the Russians.
Kinda feels like we've got a new Cold War, don't it? Only now it's an Information / Data / Commerce thing, not a Nukes thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The US used to (still does, I bet) tap Russian cables. Turnabout is fair play?
Read "Blind Man's Bluff" for stories of us playing all sorts of crazy sub games against the Russians.
Kinda feels like we've got a new Cold War, don't it? Only now it's an Information / Data / Commerce thing, not a Nukes thing.
There are two problems. Russia is attacking and succeeding in destabilizing our country is one. The second is the number of people that are complicit in it, either because the don't want to accept the truth, or because being complicit actively put them in an advantageous position, or advanced positions they favored. In short a lot of people, whether they say it or not believe the ends justify the means. They don't. They never have.
The same problems apply to other countries. No one should expect that R
Re: (Score:2)
More concerning (Score:2)
The US used to (still does, I bet) tap Russian cables. Turnabout is fair play?
Read "Blind Man's Bluff" for stories of us playing all sorts of crazy sub games against the Russians.
Kinda feels like we've got a new Cold War, don't it? Only now it's an Information / Data / Commerce thing, not a Nukes thing.
A more concerning question is: Have they installed cable severing devices that can be remotely triggered? I suppose a remotely-triggered bomb would be easy enough, but it might be something more sophisticated, such as a method to turn off a repeater and then turn it back on again later.
If we ever get into a war with a country that has submarines (or Disney, for that matter), expect intercontinental internet and phone service to be gone for the duration.
This would be a crippling economic tactic, so long as t
Re: (Score:2)
The US used to (still does, I bet) tap Russian cables.
No, former US President Jimmy Carter is NOT tapping undersea cables . . . he is building new houses for poor folks.
Well, he does plant a few bugs in the homes . . . might as well do that while the studs are still bare.
Oh, and I guess Carter does a wee bit of cable tapping: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But we're the good guys, so tapping is OK for us to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The US used to (still does, I bet) tap Russian cables. Turnabout is fair play?
Read "Blind Man's Bluff" for stories of us playing all sorts of crazy sub games against the Russians.
Kinda feels like we've got a new Cold War, don't it? Only now it's an Information / Data / Commerce thing, not a Nukes thing.
Besides, this activity has been vetted and approved by the Republican party. It's part of th eparty platfoem now.
silent (Score:1)
They're probably laying time bombs or remote activation bombs for when they attack Estonia.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, comrade, Russia probing the US undersea cables with greater frequency has no meaning or value, we should all just drink Vodka and forget our treasonous POTUS and remove the sanctions. The Rubles are in the mailski, Manafort sends his handjobs.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow!!! You must be getting all the memos. Could you please publish your sources so we can all believe the same thing?
Just another chapter or banter in this game (Score:3)
towards well, your guess as good as mine..
Fact is that nervousness is increasing with all the little acts some "not so smart" people are undertaking.
How did wars start? Some event, be it a shot or some other rocket started, when the exciting level is pushed up and the spark ignites.
Are people learning from the past, looking at the current actors, definitely no. All feeding their own insanity and the millions either seduced by emotional excitement or staying remote in disgust are suffering from those the games those jerks play.
Truly amazing that this nonsense still happens.
System failure, reset & reboot, but on what hardware???
Instant Internet kill switch... (Score:3)
You can bet that there will be explosives placed in various locations under the main internet communication links. Should it be required, a remote detonation signal could be sent and then say goodby to the internet. I suppose if they were going to go that far then they would also disable / destroy any satellites. Europe and the US would have almost all communications cut - good luck responding to a Russian threat in a timely manner.
This is all theoretical but if I were Russia, I would do it. Much easier then tapping into cables and there would be no way to find said explosives.
Imagine a future Bitcoin Economy (Score:1)
Imagine the disruption to a future Bitcoin Economy if international communication links could not be maintained. Ha!
drop some depth charges on them (Score:2)