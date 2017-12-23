Court Throws Out Grsecurity Libel Lawsuit Against Bruce Perens (reason.com) 25
Long-time Slashdot reader SlaveToTheGrind writes: As previously discussed on Slashdot, Grsecurity developer Open Source Security sued Bruce Perens for allegedly defamatory statements about Grsecurity's licensing policies. Thursday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler of the District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed the lawsuit, holding that Perens's statements were not libelous:
"Mr. Perens counters, and the court agrees, that the blog posts are opinions about a disputed legal issue, are not false assertions of fact, and thus are not actionable libel. . . . Mr. Perens -- who is not a lawyer — voiced an opinion about whether the Grsecurity Access Agreement violated the General Public License. No court has addressed the legal issue. Thus, his "opinion" is not a "fact" that can be proven provably false and thus is not actionable as defamation."
While Open Source Security technically has the ability to amend its complaint to allege a new legal theory, Judge Beeler said any amendment likely would fall under California's anti-SLAPP statute: "Mr. Perens's statements were made in a public forum and concern issues of public interest, and the plaintiffs have not shown a probability of prevailing on their claims."
Costs to Bruce Perens ? (Score:1)
And how much money and time has the poor guy had to spend to get this judgement ?
He works for the CIA as a North Korean agent who the KGB thinks defected and then used to spy on the Brits. MI6 thinks he is a lost American tourist that can not seem to find his way out of their building.
On a side note, I hope he never goes to NK... this post might get him in a lot of trouble.
Side side note, queue all the govt AI systems that read this post and elevate his security clearance because it appears too low.
Is this some kind of John Galt meme, or do you not actually know how to use Google?
What is this some kind of special club? That was a seriously stupid comment.
Who is Bruce Perens?
You see those curved symbols on your keyboard that look like this ( and this )?
He invented those. [wikipedia.org] Without Parens, the LISP programming language would never have come into being, and C++ and Java would look more like COBOL. Not only that, but the entire communication mechanism known as "emoticons" would not exist, so no one would be able to communicate on the internet. Since emoticons lead to emojis, and emojis are required for text messaging, you would not have text messaging without Bruce and his parens.
Re:Costs to Bruce Perens ? (Score:5, Interesting)
He may well have had attorneys with suitable expertise already on retainer. Even if not, the marketing value of being on the "right" side of a dispute like this could have tremendous promotional value for him, his brand, and his company--the sort of advertising that no amount of money could buy.
I'm not saying that it's fair that Perens was out any time, money, or inconvenience, or that Grsecurity wasn't trying to abuse the system by filing a spurious lawsuit. But this isn't an instance of a lone blogger's David bravely duking it out against all odds against a giant corporate Goliath. Perens definitely has the knowledge, contacts, and resources to effectively respond to this sort of threat, and is almost certainly one of the dumbest possible choices Grsecurity could have made to sue. Of all possible defendants, Perens is among those with the most to gain from successfully defending against this flimsy suit.
A Word from Bruce Perens (Score:3)
I apologize for not participating in this discussion, but it is obvious legal hygiene not to discuss the suit until it's all over. There are some things I can discuss: Here is the Court Order [perens.com], and I would like to introduce you to my Wonderful Legal Team [perens.com]. Valerie, Stanley, and I are having a good time over the winter break and wish you all happy holidays. Don't worry about me, and I'll explain what costs I have, if any, when this is over.
