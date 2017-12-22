Lithuania Calls On EU To Stop Adjusting Clocks For Daylight Savings (theguardian.com) 129
AmiMoJo shares a report from The Guardian: Lithuania has said that it would push the European Union to abolish its law on daylight saving time, claiming that most people find it annoying to have to adjust their clocks twice a year. An opinion poll published this year showed that 79% of people in the nation of 2.8 million were against the annual ritual of adjusting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and then back an hour in the autumn. Proponents of daylight saving time, adopted at the beginning of the 20th century, say the longer evening daylight hours in the summer help save energy and bolster productivity. The European Commission said it was "currently examining the summertime question based on all available evidence."
Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:2, Insightful)
Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.
Re: (Score:3)
This is probably my greatest idea ever.
Re: (Score:1)
Obviously our world is full of clocks that can't handle that now, but it did occur to me that it would be cool to just say something like, Sunset is always at 8:00pm in the center of the timezone. Clocks shift at 3am to make that work for the next day. Sure, that means sunrise at 1:30pm in the winter, but at least we can still enjoy our evenings. Who cares if it's dark out when we're at work?
Maybe in a few decades, all our clocks will use NTP, and something like this could really be done (though I don't
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
OR we could have everyone keep time on their phones and have the phones automatically change the time by a few seconds every day!
This is probably my greatest idea ever.
Please don't tell us any of your other ideas.
Re: (Score:2)
OR we could have everyone keep time on their phones and have the phones automatically change the time by a few seconds every day!
This is probably my greatest idea ever.
Please don't tell us any of your other ideas.
Hey - he's got a great newsletter. And T-Shirts!
Re: (Score:2)
This is a horrible idea. People, pets and farm animals have internal clocks. If we would use your suggested sliding time everybody would all the time try to adjust and never be in sync.
Re: (Score:3)
Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.
Why do you think it matters if we call a certain time of day "8 A.M." or "9 A.M."?
I mean, I'm all for not changing times, and I don't really care what arbitrary point you set to be your "noon", but I can't see that it makes any difference. It's not like your body cares about how we define what hour it is.
Re:Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:4, Insightful)
If you work until 5pm, and it gets dark at 5:10pm, you've swepnt all your daylight inside. If it gets dark at 6:10pm, at least you have a bit of daylight.
Re: (Score:3)
So, what you're saying is that your employer doesn't realize that "4PM with daylight savings time" and "5PM with daylight savings time" are the exact same time?
I don't think "because people are complete and utter morons" is a good reason to keep doing DST.
Re: (Score:2)
That should have been "4PM without DST", of course.
Re:Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:5, Insightful)
Ah, so the old "it doesn't matter if the official time moves around, everyone will just have different office hours during daylight savings time, all move in unison (as companies have to work together) change signs/automated messages/websites and have Google recrawl the web" answer that ignores that the way we coordinate changes like that is... by having customary start/end times for businesses and shifting the clocks until we like where we end up.
Re: (Score:2)
by having customary start/end times for businesses and shifting the clocks until we like where we end up.
You realize that the whole point of this article is that tons of people don't like where we end up with shifting clocks and DST, right?
Somehow, astoundingly, the world doesn't end in places that don't have DST.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't like shifting the clocks. I'm responding (in a hypersarcastic tone) to your dumb idea that 5pm DST = 4pm non-DST is relevant, when I'm talking about people working until 5, and the sun going down at 5:15, as though people will all univerally adjust their hours to make sense.
By all means, let's choose one time that works. I don't see why we wouldn't. But it has to take into account that most people will work 9-5, whenever we decide that the clocks should read 9-5. So it fucking matters.
Re:Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:4, Insightful)
How about we get rid of the notion that people work 9-5 while we're at it. This would help reduce congestion on the roads and make it more likely that people will be able to take care of errands before or after work instead of having to use their lunch break.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do I get the feeling that if we get rid of it, it will only be in favor of people working more hours a day?
Re: (Score:2)
How about we get rid of the notion that people work 9-5 while we're at it. This would help reduce congestion on the roads and make it more likely that people will be able to take care of errands before or after work instead of having to use their lunch break.
It's easy to say when you write code and it doesn't really matter if it happens at 3PM or 3AM. But stores have opening hours, public transport runs on a schedule, nurses work shifts, in all sorts of production facilities you need a whole staff to run the machinery. Or they're done just in time, like when a bakery makes fresh bread or you order a pizza. Some types of work are inherently done in teams or done better by teams or you need to talk to a particular person to make progress. The idea that work in ge
Re: (Score:2)
But stores have opening hours, public transport runs on a schedule, nurses work shifts, in all sorts of production facilities you need a whole staff to run the machinery. Or they're done just in time, like when a bakery makes fresh bread or you order a pizza.
Literally none of those operate on a 9-5 schedule! My local bakery opens from 8 AM to 8 PM. The light rail runs from 5 AM to 1 AM the next day. The hospital opens 24/7 so it literally doesn't matter when their shifts change.
Yes, the whole staff need to get there at the same time, but it really doesn't matter whether other businesses operate with the exact same schedule. In fact, most don't!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
79% of europeans don't like adjusting their clocks twice a year. That's not the same as 79% of europeans want to stay on standard time year round. The article doesn't say if people prefer DST year round or Standard Time year round.
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't like setting your clocks you could just buy clocks that operate on a LW radio clock. Oh look the German government operates one that covers most of Europe, and in the NW corner the British government operates one too. The only clock I need to change is my watch which invariably needs correcting a bit anyway and my oven clock because nobody does an oven with a radio clock dam it. I carefully chose my microwave to not have a clock. Well OK it does have a clock but if you don't set it then it does
Re: (Score:2)
So, what you're saying is that your employer doesn't realize that "4PM with daylight savings time" and "5PM with daylight savings time" are the exact same time?
I don't think "because people are complete and utter morons" is a good reason to keep doing DST.
Perhaps you are an apartment dweller who never sees the outside except during waiting for a bus or train. But there are a lot of us who have not only our jobs, but outside work to do as well. And those extra hours of daylight during the summer are a godsend.
Where I'm at, it is getting daylight at 4 AM in the summer. Pretty much hard to take advantage of that unless we shift it a little. Work is 8-5, so if I can have that extra daylight at a useful time, its all good. I'd take a 2 hour shift, but that's p
Re: (Score:2)
What's wrong with shifting your own schedule? If it's bright out at 4 AM, maybe you should just get up at 4 AM and do your yard work or TV-watching then. Think of work as an afternoon thing.
Re: Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.
Why do you think it matters if we call a certain time of day "8 A.M." or "9 A.M."?
I mean, I'm all for not changing times, and I don't really care what arbitrary point you set to be your "noon", but I can't see that it makes any difference. It's not like your body cares about how we define what hour it is.
People used to think like you. Then trains came along. Then more trains. Then came the eventual collisions, deaths, and other big bummers. Collisions were stopped by more accurately syncing up times across ever wider areas. Unfathomable numbers of people's lives were saved.
With more and more accurate and more closely synced clocks in the world, there many other cascading benefits. Like some dude named Albert thought up some pretty weird shit on the now safe trains. Super duper uber accurate clocks also gave
Re: (Score:2)
There's a difference between caring what a particular time is called and caring that everyone agrees on what time it is. As long as there's no confusion, it doesn't matter if the sun is at its peak at 12 or 6.
Re: Eliminate Daylight Wasting Time (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.
This. "Spring Forward", then leave it there. No further changes. (Except for the occasional leap seconds.)
Re: (Score:2)
Or, we could just fall back and leave it there. In terms of our body clocks, it's not going to be any difference, and it would still achieve the desired ends of DST not costing any more lives every spring and autumn.
Further north, the days are already plenty long enough in the summer without pushing sunset even an hour later than it already is, and in the winter, if the clocks were still pushed ahead, the sun wouldn't even be up in these places until after 9am. Sure, the extra hour of daylight in the w
Re: (Score:2)
That's fine except for the more northern areas... where the sun already stays out later in the summer anyways. Keeping it year 'round would mean that the sun wouldn't even rise until after 9am in the winter in the areas that are further north.
And of course, places as far north as Alaska wouldn't even need the sun to be out an extra hour in the summer anyways.
I'd rather it be standard time year 'round, personally, but I'd settle for splitting the difference.
Re: (Score:2)
Makes sense to me, it's not really convenient to switch forth and back all the time.
But I will still get up at 05:00 in the morning to avoid traffic congestion when getting to work.
Re: (Score:3)
>"Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing."
+1000
This. It should just never stop being summer time. Problem solved.
Re:Reaction from most slashdot readers (Score:5, Funny)
Slashdot readers are pretty educated, if only because we know that's where Lithium batteries come from.
Re: (Score:3)
If you think slashdot readers are especially stupid (a not unreasonable observation) you have not had much contact with the broader population.
Re: (Score:3)
Shows what you know then. They only have the hottest women of all of Europe.
Re: (Score:2)
50%: what, Lithuania is a country? other 50%: what, Lithuania is in Europe?
No, it was a British ocean liner [wikipedia.org] sunk by q German submarine in World War I.
Re: (Score:2)
That's only applicable for US readers. European readers will instead consider other aspects of Lithuania.
Re: (Score:2)
You're showing a complete disregard for the complicated history of the Baltic region. Which has me assuming that your American.
Yes, the Baltic states were part of the Soviet Union. But not by choice.
Historically, the Baltic states are closer to central Europe then to Russia, and after the end of the Soviet Union they realigned with western Europe and are members of the EU and NATO.
So no, they're not "covertly meddling in the affairs of other countries". Quite the opposite. They are in constant danger of Rus
EU law (Score:1)
I was not aware there was an EU law on daylight saving.
Re: (Score:3)
It's harmonised to make trade easier. All countries charge on the same day, although they still have their own timezones.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it harmonized in the sense that you have to do it? Or in the sense that if you do it you must do it on these dates?
I can remember when the UK wasn't in alignment, you you'd be on the same time as Paris for a week at one end, and out by two at the other. And now, thanks to Nigel Farage we'll be able to do it again! That'll stick it to the boche!
Re: (Score:2)
it would be difficult to be the only state not observing it.
Why would it be difficult? More than 150 states are not harmonized with EU and they seem to do fine.
Re: (Score:2)
At least that should be made simple by software. The meeting time should be UTC in the database, and both the client making, and the client receiving the meeting data should handle the conversions.
On the other hand, the synchronisation between Outlook and Sharepoint doesn's even handle DST correctly. When we tried that, our team birthdays wound up being from 23:00 to 23:00 in one half of a year.
Oh gezz - not AGAIN (Score:3)
Remember the Java DST bug?
How about the SWIFT hiccup when the time change got applied backwards.
Or how much it costs to update ever single time zone file on every computer in the world.
I am not advocating for or against DST - I'm advocating for pick you're poison and stick with it. Changing it and mucking around with it is expensive, consumes time I should be spending solving other problems, and is annoying.
Re: Oh gezz - not AGAIN (Score:2)
If you could get all countries to drop it it would save big in software development over time.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't remember that bug but I do remember management making us test everything extensively when DST was changed in the US to a different schedule. And they were right to make us test it too, but everything worked - except for the 3rd party software that was used for timeclocks which fortunately wasn't my problem.
Somehow telling hourly workers in the fall that they would get repaid for that extra hour when we "sprung forward" in the spring wasn't acceptable. Imagine that.
But when I think about all the t
A small sign of sanity ... (Score:1)
... in an out of control world.
Re: (Score:3)
Gee, why not go on quadruple savings time then? You can have the sun out until 1AM!!
Or you could simply admit that DST is just a silly attempt at self-deception to get ourselves to do things earlier. If we want to do things in the sun after work, we need to go to work early and get out of work early. Lying to ourselves about the time is one of the most ridiculous ways imaginable to try to do this.
12 noon should be left as close as possible to true solar noon.
In future years, the idea that the government man
Re: (Score:2)
Bingo.
Unfortunately, I am somewhat skeptical of most people's ability, particularly those in power that would legislate on the matter, to think rationally enough to come to that conclusion.
After all, it's so much more fun to make laws based on what "feels right", isn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
Gee, why not go on quadruple savings time then? You can have the sun out until 1AM!!
Because there are only 24 hours in a day Because that isn't the point of DST.
Or you could simply admit that DST is just a silly attempt at self-deception to get ourselves to do things earlier
No, it is an attempt to allow people to have daylight while they are doing work. This requires working within the fact that in most places, daylight is many hours longer in the summer than in the winter. During early spring before we move to DST, it is getting daylight at 4 AM. The concept that we're supposed to adapt to the local day night cycle of every place on earth just substitutes a much more complicated adjustment then thin
Clearly what we need is a compromise (Score:5, Funny)
Here's my proposed compromise: Keep the "fall back", but get rid of the "spring forward". Sure, it might take some getting used to, but I'm sure we'd manage it sometime over the next 24 years or so.
Re: (Score:1)
Here's the scoop: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daylight_saving_time
Re: (Score:2)
I don't care one way or the other ... (Score:1)
.
Adjust the clocks. Don't adjust the clocks. I don't care.
Just please stop bringing up this discussion every couple of months.
Re: (Score:1)
> Just please stop bringing up this discussion every couple of months.
wat?
Wonderful hatefact from a tribal chief (Score:2)
“Only a white man would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”
Daylight saving time does strike you as something that only a progressive era, white intellectual could think of rather than something simpler like changing school schedules.
Re: (Score:1)
“Only a white man would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”
The sewing exercise would be pointless, but shifting the blanket could be worthwhile if it reduced heat loss...
Good luck with that (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ever been in Paris?
Or Berlin?
Removing DST will not change a jota on shopping or restaurant habbits.
Status quo bias (Score:2)
It just brings confusion into our lives and adds complexity to computer systems.
People are obliged to repeat trillions of times "do not forget to change time tomorrow" for no rational reason, but just because populists are afraid to change anything due to the Status quo bias https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Get rid of wintertime, then (Score:3, Insightful)
I find summertime to be much more pleasant anyway. But joke's on them: after the last switch to wintertime I never changed my hours. So now I go to work at 7:30, instead of 8:30. Sure, it's still dark, but at least I get to go home in daylight... Unlike the official time zone, which would have me arrive in the office and go home in the dark.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's the problem. I already do this. My partner wishes she could do this. Not all of us can arbitrarily chose our work times.
Changing timetables (Score:2)
Policies should be based on evidence (Score:3, Insightful)
So annoying (Score:2)
... most people find it annoying to have to adjust their clocks twice a year.
Set your clocks ahead one hour, then six months later set them back - so annoying.
Thankfully, there are so many other things we get to do way more often.
They'd be better off (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Agricultural societies don't give a damn what the clock says and operate when it gets light out and go home when it's dark.
It was only intoduced again after the oil-crisis (Score:2)
Because some people claim that there is some vague energy saving aspect to it.... which has never actually materialized.
France was the first EU country to introduce it in 1976 and Swiss was the last one in 1981. There were earlier attempts at it, but those were luckily only short lived.
Finnish parliament (Score:2)
recently voted in favour of the same, after a citizen initiative. For years there has been a general argument that there's nothing Finland can do, since the EU dictates everything, and not following their rules would make us look really bad. But now we're finally pushing the issue via our MEPs.
I guess it makes it easier to work with timezones when all EU countries switch at the same time. However, to really harmonize things, why not have UTC (or possibly Central European time) across all EU? We only have
Re: (Score:2)
However, to really harmonize things, why not have UTC (or possibly Central European time) across all EU? We only have something like 3 adjacent timezones anyway, and natural solar time has already been ruined by summer time.
Two clocks are useful to everyone on the planet who goes outside. One is UTC, with no DST. The other is delta from sunrise. A smartphone can give you that.
Re: (Score:2)
UTC has no DST anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Because it is inconvenient for the people living in the eastern and western zone.
Personal time (Score:1)
We have the technology for every individual to keep personalised local time, just like we used to with sundials and local time for every village - midday is when the sun is at its highest for me. And we have the technology to make that work and do all the coordination stuff. It just involves some good hard analysis to work it all out to make it work. All of your undoubted objections are just a list of things to analyse and work out. It ca be done!
And imagine the continuous wave of new year's eve fireworks a
My cat (Score:2)
It was December 17th when my cat finally stopped getting mad that dinner was suddenly an hour later.