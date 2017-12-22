Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Lithuania Calls On EU To Stop Adjusting Clocks For Daylight Savings (theguardian.com) 129

Posted by BeauHD
AmiMoJo shares a report from The Guardian: Lithuania has said that it would push the European Union to abolish its law on daylight saving time, claiming that most people find it annoying to have to adjust their clocks twice a year. An opinion poll published this year showed that 79% of people in the nation of 2.8 million were against the annual ritual of adjusting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and then back an hour in the autumn. Proponents of daylight saving time, adopted at the beginning of the 20th century, say the longer evening daylight hours in the summer help save energy and bolster productivity. The European Commission said it was "currently examining the summertime question based on all available evidence."

  • Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.

    • OR we could have everyone keep time on their phones and have the phones automatically change the time by a few seconds every day!

      This is probably my greatest idea ever.

        by crow ( 16139 )

        Obviously our world is full of clocks that can't handle that now, but it did occur to me that it would be cool to just say something like, Sunset is always at 8:00pm in the center of the timezone. Clocks shift at 3am to make that work for the next day. Sure, that means sunrise at 1:30pm in the winter, but at least we can still enjoy our evenings. Who cares if it's dark out when we're at work?

        Maybe in a few decades, all our clocks will use NTP, and something like this could really be done (though I don't

        by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 )

        OR we could have everyone keep time on their phones and have the phones automatically change the time by a few seconds every day!

        This is probably my greatest idea ever.

        Please don't tell us any of your other ideas.

        • OR we could have everyone keep time on their phones and have the phones automatically change the time by a few seconds every day!

          This is probably my greatest idea ever.

          Please don't tell us any of your other ideas.

          Hey - he's got a great newsletter. And T-Shirts!

    • Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.

      Why do you think it matters if we call a certain time of day "8 A.M." or "9 A.M."?

      I mean, I'm all for not changing times, and I don't really care what arbitrary point you set to be your "noon", but I can't see that it makes any difference. It's not like your body cares about how we define what hour it is.

        by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Friday December 22, 2017 @10:51PM (#55794063)

        If you work until 5pm, and it gets dark at 5:10pm, you've swepnt all your daylight inside. If it gets dark at 6:10pm, at least you have a bit of daylight.

        • So, what you're saying is that your employer doesn't realize that "4PM with daylight savings time" and "5PM with daylight savings time" are the exact same time?

          I don't think "because people are complete and utter morons" is a good reason to keep doing DST.

          • That should have been "4PM without DST", of course.

            by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Friday December 22, 2017 @11:09PM (#55794129)

            Ah, so the old "it doesn't matter if the official time moves around, everyone will just have different office hours during daylight savings time, all move in unison (as companies have to work together) change signs/automated messages/websites and have Google recrawl the web" answer that ignores that the way we coordinate changes like that is... by having customary start/end times for businesses and shifting the clocks until we like where we end up.

            • by having customary start/end times for businesses and shifting the clocks until we like where we end up.

              You realize that the whole point of this article is that tons of people don't like where we end up with shifting clocks and DST, right?

              Somehow, astoundingly, the world doesn't end in places that don't have DST.

              • I don't like shifting the clocks. I'm responding (in a hypersarcastic tone) to your dumb idea that 5pm DST = 4pm non-DST is relevant, when I'm talking about people working until 5, and the sun going down at 5:15, as though people will all univerally adjust their hours to make sense.

                By all means, let's choose one time that works. I don't see why we wouldn't. But it has to take into account that most people will work 9-5, whenever we decide that the clocks should read 9-5. So it fucking matters.

                  by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @01:53AM (#55794533) Homepage

                  How about we get rid of the notion that people work 9-5 while we're at it. This would help reduce congestion on the roads and make it more likely that people will be able to take care of errands before or after work instead of having to use their lunch break.

                  • Why do I get the feeling that if we get rid of it, it will only be in favor of people working more hours a day?

                    by Kjella ( 173770 )

                    How about we get rid of the notion that people work 9-5 while we're at it. This would help reduce congestion on the roads and make it more likely that people will be able to take care of errands before or after work instead of having to use their lunch break.

                    It's easy to say when you write code and it doesn't really matter if it happens at 3PM or 3AM. But stores have opening hours, public transport runs on a schedule, nurses work shifts, in all sorts of production facilities you need a whole staff to run the machinery. Or they're done just in time, like when a bakery makes fresh bread or you order a pizza. Some types of work are inherently done in teams or done better by teams or you need to talk to a particular person to make progress. The idea that work in ge

                      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

                      But stores have opening hours, public transport runs on a schedule, nurses work shifts, in all sorts of production facilities you need a whole staff to run the machinery. Or they're done just in time, like when a bakery makes fresh bread or you order a pizza.

                      Literally none of those operate on a 9-5 schedule! My local bakery opens from 8 AM to 8 PM. The light rail runs from 5 AM to 1 AM the next day. The hospital opens 24/7 so it literally doesn't matter when their shifts change.

                      Yes, the whole staff need to get there at the same time, but it really doesn't matter whether other businesses operate with the exact same schedule. In fact, most don't!

                by Anonymous Coward

                79% of europeans don't like adjusting their clocks twice a year. That's not the same as 79% of europeans want to stay on standard time year round. The article doesn't say if people prefer DST year round or Standard Time year round.

                by jabuzz ( 182671 )

                If you don't like setting your clocks you could just buy clocks that operate on a LW radio clock. Oh look the German government operates one that covers most of Europe, and in the NW corner the British government operates one too. The only clock I need to change is my watch which invariably needs correcting a bit anyway and my oven clock because nobody does an oven with a radio clock dam it. I carefully chose my microwave to not have a clock. Well OK it does have a clock but if you don't set it then it does

          • So, what you're saying is that your employer doesn't realize that "4PM with daylight savings time" and "5PM with daylight savings time" are the exact same time?

            I don't think "because people are complete and utter morons" is a good reason to keep doing DST.

            Perhaps you are an apartment dweller who never sees the outside except during waiting for a bus or train. But there are a lot of us who have not only our jobs, but outside work to do as well. And those extra hours of daylight during the summer are a godsend.

            Where I'm at, it is getting daylight at 4 AM in the summer. Pretty much hard to take advantage of that unless we shift it a little. Work is 8-5, so if I can have that extra daylight at a useful time, its all good. I'd take a 2 hour shift, but that's p

              by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
              What's wrong with having just your business shift their schedule?

              What's wrong with shifting your own schedule? If it's bright out at 4 AM, maybe you should just get up at 4 AM and do your yard work or TV-watching then. Think of work as an afternoon thing.
        • Yeah why do I want it to be dark by 8:00pm instead of 9:00 in the summer.

      • Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.

        Why do you think it matters if we call a certain time of day "8 A.M." or "9 A.M."?

        I mean, I'm all for not changing times, and I don't really care what arbitrary point you set to be your "noon", but I can't see that it makes any difference. It's not like your body cares about how we define what hour it is.

        People used to think like you. Then trains came along. Then more trains. Then came the eventual collisions, deaths, and other big bummers. Collisions were stopped by more accurately syncing up times across ever wider areas. Unfathomable numbers of people's lives were saved.

        With more and more accurate and more closely synced clocks in the world, there many other cascading benefits. Like some dude named Albert thought up some pretty weird shit on the now safe trains. Super duper uber accurate clocks also gave

          by Imrik ( 148191 )

          There's a difference between caring what a particular time is called and caring that everyone agrees on what time it is. As long as there's no confusion, it doesn't matter if the sun is at its peak at 12 or 6.

    • Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing.

      This. "Spring Forward", then leave it there. No further changes. (Except for the occasional leap seconds.)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        Or, we could just fall back and leave it there. In terms of our body clocks, it's not going to be any difference, and it would still achieve the desired ends of DST not costing any more lives every spring and autumn.

        Further north, the days are already plenty long enough in the summer without pushing sunset even an hour later than it already is, and in the winter, if the clocks were still pushed ahead, the sun wouldn't even be up in these places until after 9am. Sure, the extra hour of daylight in the w

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      That's fine except for the more northern areas... where the sun already stays out later in the summer anyways. Keeping it year 'round would mean that the sun wouldn't even rise until after 9am in the winter in the areas that are further north.

      And of course, places as far north as Alaska wouldn't even need the sun to be out an extra hour in the summer anyways.

      I'd rather it be standard time year 'round, personally, but I'd settle for splitting the difference.

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      Makes sense to me, it's not really convenient to switch forth and back all the time.

      But I will still get up at 05:00 in the morning to avoid traffic congestion when getting to work.

    • >"Daylight Saving Time is a great idea. Ditching it in the winter is the problem. Just keep it year round and eliminate the stupid changing."

      +1000

      This. It should just never stop being summer time. Problem solved.

  • I was not aware there was an EU law on daylight saving.

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's harmonised to make trade easier. All countries charge on the same day, although they still have their own timezones.

      • Is it harmonized in the sense that you have to do it? Or in the sense that if you do it you must do it on these dates?

        I can remember when the UK wasn't in alignment, you you'd be on the same time as Paris for a week at one end, and out by two at the other. And now, thanks to Nigel Farage we'll be able to do it again! That'll stick it to the boche!

    by buss_error ( 142273 ) on Friday December 22, 2017 @10:52PM (#55794067) Homepage Journal

    Remember the Java DST bug?
    How about the SWIFT hiccup when the time change got applied backwards.
    Or how much it costs to update ever single time zone file on every computer in the world.

    I am not advocating for or against DST - I'm advocating for pick you're poison and stick with it. Changing it and mucking around with it is expensive, consumes time I should be spending solving other problems, and is annoying.

    • If you could get all countries to drop it it would save big in software development over time.

    • I don't remember that bug but I do remember management making us test everything extensively when DST was changed in the US to a different schedule. And they were right to make us test it too, but everything worked - except for the 3rd party software that was used for timeclocks which fortunately wasn't my problem.

      Somehow telling hourly workers in the fall that they would get repaid for that extra hour when we "sprung forward" in the spring wasn't acceptable. Imagine that.

      But when I think about all the t

  • ... in an out of control world.

  • Clearly what we need is a compromise (Score:5, Funny)

    by lazlo ( 15906 ) on Friday December 22, 2017 @11:09PM (#55794127) Homepage

    Here's my proposed compromise: Keep the "fall back", but get rid of the "spring forward". Sure, it might take some getting used to, but I'm sure we'd manage it sometime over the next 24 years or so.

      by Anonymous Coward

      Here's the scoop: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daylight_saving_time

    • The usual argument for DST is that we get an extra hour of sunlight. I say we shift the clocks a full 24 hours for a full extra day, and avoid the 1-hour jetlag. OTOH, it would be a bitch if the extra day happened to be a Monday.
  • ... but this incessant whining about the problems is getting old. Adjust the clocks, don't adjust the clocks. Who really cares? I mean really.

    .
    Adjust the clocks. Don't adjust the clocks. I don't care.

    Just please stop bringing up this discussion every couple of months.

      by Anonymous Coward

      > Just please stop bringing up this discussion every couple of months.

      wat?

  • “Only a white man would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”

    Daylight saving time does strike you as something that only a progressive era, white intellectual could think of rather than something simpler like changing school schedules.

      by Anonymous Coward

      “Only a white man would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”

      The sewing exercise would be pointless, but shifting the blanket could be worthwhile if it reduced heat loss...

  • Daylight savings is being kept around because it the extra hour of daylight is an extra hour of shopping. You're going to have a powerful lobby of retail chains fighting against ending it. It's similar to why we can't have good public transport: if you could get around easy you'd be less likely to stop at a restaurant for dinner. In the days before chain stores and restaurants people didn't think this way, but when you do stuff on the scale the chains do then all sorts of silly evils become worthwhile. I re
  • Economical LED lams made Daylight saving time change obsolete.

    It just brings confusion into our lives and adds complexity to computer systems.

    People are obliged to repeat trillions of times "do not forget to change time tomorrow" for no rational reason, but just because populists are afraid to change anything due to the Status quo bias https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Get rid of wintertime, then (Score:3, Insightful)

    by johannesg ( 664142 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @01:05AM (#55794411)

    I find summertime to be much more pleasant anyway. But joke's on them: after the last switch to wintertime I never changed my hours. So now I go to work at 7:30, instead of 8:30. Sure, it's still dark, but at least I get to go home in daylight... Unlike the official time zone, which would have me arrive in the office and go home in the dark.

      by Max_W ( 812974 )
      I need more light in the morning though. I often wake up at about 5.

    • That's the problem. I already do this. My partner wishes she could do this. Not all of us can arbitrarily chose our work times.

  • We could stop changing clocks. But it won't necessarily change anything to the way we live. For example, the train timetables in France before implementation of summertime changed twice a year, with summer and winter service. The summer service usually ran one hour earlier than the winter service. Of course, this also not limited to trains, so there was already something like a summer time implemented. Note that Lithuanians could use this, changing their schedule around the legal change to keep using the s

  • Policies should be based on evidence (Score:3, Insightful)

    by peppepz ( 1311345 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @01:53AM (#55794535)
    There are many things that "people" find annoying, and would probably be overwhelming against them in opinion polls: paying taxes certainly, but also dying in car accidents because of working in the dark. Decisions shouldn't be taken by the people's belly; they should be based on rational evidence.

  • ... most people find it annoying to have to adjust their clocks twice a year.

    Set your clocks ahead one hour, then six months later set them back - so annoying.

    Thankfully, there are so many other things we get to do way more often.

  • They'd be better off keeping summer time all year long. In non agricultural societies more light in the evening is more valuable than light before you get up.

    • Agricultural societies don't give a damn what the clock says and operate when it gets light out and go home when it's dark.

  • Because some people claim that there is some vague energy saving aspect to it.... which has never actually materialized.

    France was the first EU country to introduce it in 1976 and Swiss was the last one in 1981. There were earlier attempts at it, but those were luckily only short lived.

  • recently voted in favour of the same, after a citizen initiative. For years there has been a general argument that there's nothing Finland can do, since the EU dictates everything, and not following their rules would make us look really bad. But now we're finally pushing the issue via our MEPs.

    I guess it makes it easier to work with timezones when all EU countries switch at the same time. However, to really harmonize things, why not have UTC (or possibly Central European time) across all EU? We only have

    • However, to really harmonize things, why not have UTC (or possibly Central European time) across all EU? We only have something like 3 adjacent timezones anyway, and natural solar time has already been ruined by summer time.

      Two clocks are useful to everyone on the planet who goes outside. One is UTC, with no DST. The other is delta from sunrise. A smartphone can give you that.

    • Because it is inconvenient for the people living in the eastern and western zone.

  • We have the technology for every individual to keep personalised local time, just like we used to with sundials and local time for every village - midday is when the sun is at its highest for me. And we have the technology to make that work and do all the coordination stuff. It just involves some good hard analysis to work it all out to make it work. All of your undoubted objections are just a list of things to analyse and work out. It ca be done!

    And imagine the continuous wave of new year's eve fireworks a

  • It was December 17th when my cat finally stopped getting mad that dinner was suddenly an hour later.

