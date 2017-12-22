Comcast May Have Enrolled Thousands in a Near-Worthless Protection Program Without Their Consent (gizmodo.com) 47
Comcast has been embroiled in a legal battle since 2016 regarding potentially deceptive business practices surrounding its "Service Protection Plan" -- a $6 a month program which covered almost nothing. But as an amended complaint recently filed by the Washington state attorney general alleges, Comcast didn't just dupe customers, it may have signed them up for the plan without their knowledge. From a report: You might expect such a plan to, uh, protect the service a customer is paying for, by decreasing or eliminating the cost of repairs in the event something goes haywire. Not so! The fine print of the program excludes in-wall wiring and some outdoor wiring. This led the attorney general to conclude that the plan "simply covers the technician visiting the customer's house and declaring that the customer's equipment is broken."
See also: Wells Fargo. If you ever thought they were the exception and not the rule, well, exhibit A.
Comcast, the Wells Fargo of the Internet
This has absolutely nothing to do with wealth inequality. This has everything to do with a corrupt business that can afford to be caught performing deceptive or downright fraudulent charges because the fines do not outweigh the profits.
My wife, then going through law school, caught this charge on her first bill and challenged it with the regional manager. The manager literally said he couldn't find out how it go onto her bill (as-in, the system did not show an agent adding it) and claimed to have removed it
This has _everything_ to do with wealth inequality. This is about the working poor (which 99% of call center employees are) being forced to do questionable and illegal things. Companies give employees unreasonable sales metrics and either threaten them with disciplinary action if they don't meet them and/or cut their pay to the point where it's impossible to survive without the meager bonuses. When the employees i
You have to meet certain metrics even when those metrics are outside your control.
The way they work it is by saying "we understand you can't get the customer to do xxx on every call, that's why we don't require 100% compliance."
And then in the same breath they say "how you perform with regard to these metrics directly impacts your ability to get promotions and in a situation where there are layoffs these numbers will be used to decide who stays and who goes."
Job killng regulations! (Score:4, Insightful)
Just get government off my back,( so that the corporations can stab me there without any impediment).
At just what fucking point does someone in the government start looking at Comcast though RICO eyes? It's not that far-fetched, and is not an unrealistic or unfair viewpoint.
Trump, you have a clown named Sessions. Do you have him doing anything useful? You know, something other than threatening to attempt to go after legal marijuana? Maybe you should tell the guy to deal with crime. You know, companies like Comcast. This shouldn't just be a matter of fines; you need to start arresting people who do things l
Yeah, I hate to agree with an AC, but this is nothing more than organized theft and should be punished as such. Throw the CEO and the board into jail.
At just what fucking point does someone in the government start looking at Comcast though RICO eyes?
Unfortunately, Comcast owns too many folks in the government.
Comcast is "too big to fail" or be held accountable for their actions. Any attempt to touch Comcast with RICO or anything else would be blocked by their "associates" in government.
company deleted 90 percent (Score:3)
The AG’s office said that Comcast initially refused to provide recordings because it was “burdensome.” After the judge ordered Comcast to provide calls, the company deleted 90 percent of the samples the AG’s office had requested.
Sounds like some high up person at comcast needs to do some hardtime or at least go to criminal court over that.
When you allow your company operate with such complete disregard for decency you as a shareholder deserve to be spit on, not rewarded.
Yeah! Because I heard from someone that every stockholder in Comcast has the personal telephone number of the Comcast CEO and the ability to walk into his office and fire him!
Get a grip, please. The vast majority of Comcast stockholders probably don't even know they own Comcast stock, and certainly don't have controlling interest in the company to the point they could order this stopped. That is, it's probably a major component of many retirement portfolios, so it's held by middle income people who have r
As usual, hang on before you light the torches (Score:3)
For most if not all of the providers I've had over the years, there was a significant fee for the tech visit if the problem ended up being on your end, and that's true with Comcast as well. Looks like they're running around $70 per trip at the moment, and for $6 a month, that fee gets waived. So the break-even is about a year between visits. Depending on the condition of your internal wiring and your personal troubleshooting abilities, that may not be a bad deal.
Automatically signing people up is a different issue, but it seems a bit much to say that the program is "near-worthless."
It's a ripoff. I have never had to have a tech come to my house except ONCE years ago.
And some people get visits more often. The dog chews the cable, it's pinched in a door, pulled from the wall. The same kid who tried putting the peanut butter sandwich in the VCR spilled his juice box on the converter. Or the cheap Chinese splitter you put in the line to hook up your own stuff is marginal enough that it failed after six months or because the incoming signal level dropped a dB or two. Or you installed it and never noticed that the upper frequency channels didn't come in well, and now you hav
Is selling worthless "services" illegal? (Score:2)
If I come up with a newfangled name for a service and provide a 5 page contract that says in very convoluted terms the service doesn't do anything but because of my salesmanship I get you to buy it, is that illegal? Some kind of fraud?
Or is it just considered good salesmanship, and the fact that the sale was consensual and I didn't withhold any material facts make it A-OK?
I'm trying to think of a way that this could be made illegal, or at least greatly discourage companies from doing it. If you sue them f
I wonder how they determine tangible benefit. I've had homeowner's insurance for 20 years and never gotten a dime out of it. You'd think insurance would be some kind of loophole.
Wouldn't have to be. They would just have to look at the customers in aggregate. If nobody had a claim for 20 years, then there's no tangible benefit. Though flood insurance would have to look at a much longer period of time depending on where you live.
I don't know - ask the CEO of LifeLock.
AT&T did this to us. Investigate those fuckers.
