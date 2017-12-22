Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Businesses Censorship Communications Network The Almighty Buck The Courts

Man in China Sentenced To Five Years' Jail For Running VPN (theguardian.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
A Chinese entrepreneur has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for selling VPN service, a government newspaper said, as Beijing tries to stamp out use of technology that evades its internet filters. From a report: Wu Xiangyang was also fined 500,000 yuan ($75,900), an amount equal to his profits since starting the service in 2013, according to a report in the newspaper of China's national prosecutor's office. The Great Firewall, as the censorship apparatus is commonly known, means people in China are banned from visiting thousands of websites, including Google, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Wu ran his VPN service from 2013 until June this year and claimed to serve 8,000 foreign clients and 5,000 businesses.

Man in China Sentenced To Five Years' Jail For Running VPN More | Reply

Man in China Sentenced To Five Years' Jail For Running VPN

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The rule on staying alive as a program manager is to give 'em a number or give 'em a date, but never give 'em both at once.

Close